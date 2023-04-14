Top 25 Best Fairy Pokémon: Gardevoir, Magearna, and More

The newest type in the Pokémon series is the Fairy type. Released in Generation 6 as the 18th and seemingly final typing in the franchise, it features only 73 Pokémon across its nine generations. Some are new Pokémon, while older ones were retroactively dubbed a Fairy type.

Of the 73 Fairy Pokémon that exist currently, there are 25 that stand out as the best that has ever been made. Because of their Pokémon design, moveset, secondary typing, stats, or a mix of these elements, these are the top 25 best Fairy Pokémon you need to know about.

1. Mimikyu

When it comes to the best Fairy Pokémon, Mimikyu wins by a long shot. The Gen 7 Pokémon showed the full extent of what a Fairy could be. It isn’t cute in the slightest; instead, being a slightly unnerving Pikachu knockoff that happens to be a Ghost and Fairy.

With a masterpiece of design, impressive type combination, and unforgettable backstory, this is the most memorable Fairy Pokémon and the strongest. Much like its obsession with Pikachu, it is a mascot for this entire type category.

2. Gardevoir

Gardevoir is the epitome of what the gorgeous Fairy type can be, essentially the exact opposite of Mimikyu. However, whereas the previous one showed how unique Fairy Pokémon could be, Gardevoir is the pinnacle of the beautiful appearance players expect.

With two of the most substantial types together in Psychic and Fairy, Gardevoir is a beast, too, on the battlefield. This queen of the fairies is well worth adding to your team in every game it is in.

3. Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Ninetales is a prime example of how to make a regional form for a Pokémon. It took the already excellent Ninetales and somehow made it better. The Ice and Fairy types are amazing, and the design is absolutely stellar. It is not only one of the best Fairy Pokémon but among the best Pokémon of all time.

4. Sylveon

Regarding the poster child for the Fairy typing, Sylveon is the clear winner. Its pure Fairy typing, evolutionary status for Eevee, and wondrous mix of pink, white, and baby blue colors is pure magic. This is one of the strongest examples of what a Fairy Pokémon can be.

5. Primarina

The only starter Pokémon to feature the Fairy typing to date, Primarina shows that it needs to happen more often. It is one of the best starter Pokémon in the entire series, combining the Water and Fairy types elegantly. The glorious idea of this aquatic performer is stylish and fabulous, too.

6. Magearna

Regarding the few mythical Fairy Pokémon, Magearna is at the top. It’s hard to beat the Steel and Fairy type combination, while the idea of a steampunk robot-fairy creature is one-of-a-kind. It is equal parts visually appealing and awe-inspiring for its category.

7. Floette

One of the most famous Fairy Pokémon ever made, Floette is hard to beat. It is a beautiful little flower creature that floats around with its plant companion. Its design and Grass/Fairy combo give it a deserving spot on this list, and its backstory in Gen 6 with AZ elevates it further.

8. Diancie

Diancie is one of the more original ideas for a Fairy Pokémon. Taking the idea of a Rock and Fairy creature is an odd one that somehow works. Diancie has all the qualities of a magnificent mythical Pokémon and has the stats and power to back it up.

9. Ribombee

Ribombee is another case of a unique type combination for this category in Bug and Fairy. The tiny little bee Pokémon is adorable and has one of the simplest yet most effective designs. It is a must-have for players in Gen 7.

10. Xerneas

Xerneas was one of the first Fairy Pokémon, as a box art legendary in Gen 6. It immediately stood out for its design that showcased a glorious legendary blue deer with majestic antlers, unlike anything you've seen before.

11. Alcremie

Alcremie is a delight in every way. Of course, the pure Fairy type makes sense for this living whipped cream, but the true star power of this Gen 8 Pokémon comes from its unique forms. There are so many forms of this Pokémon, depending on the fruit topping you have on its head, making it one of the best Pokémon to collect.

12. Fidough

Fidough is the Alcremie of the ninth generation of the series. This pure Fairy type is based on a loaf of bread but in puppy form this time. This hilarious but surprisingly well-executed idea shows the ingenuity of this typing and what Game Freak is capable of.

13. Zacian

Zacian is unique because the box art legendary from Pokémon Sword is, strangely enough, a dog Fairy Pokémon. So whether you have it as the pure Fairy in its base form or add the Steel typing in its Crowned Sword version, you are in for a treat with one of the strongest and most regal Fairy Pokémon.

14. Tapu Fini

One of the few legendary Pokémon to feature the Fairy type, Tapu Fini is also a Water Pokémon. From Gen 7’s Alola region, Tapu Fini is the essence of beauty and grace. Almost like a mermaid and oyster all in one, she is the Pokémon world’s hidden Fairy pearl.

15. Tinkaton

Tinkaton is one of the best three-stage Fairy types in the entire Pokémon series. The Fairy and Steel combo is always fantastic, but Tinkaton shows its versatility. At the same time, it has such an unforgettable design as a swole girl with a massive steel hammer.

16. Iron Valiant

Iron Valiant is the first of a few Paradox Pokémon from Gen 9 on this list, the near-perfect combination of Gardevoir and Gallade. Though it isn’t quite as beloved as Gardevoir, it stands on its own with a stunning knight-like robotic Gardevoir and its brilliant Fairy and Fighting-type combo.

17. Galarian Rapidash

Galarian Rapidash has a problem that several of the other Pokémon on this list have where the pre-evolution is better. That said, Ponyta isn’t a Fairy type. Even still, the classic Psychic and Fairy type combination is always great, and the idea of this horse turning into a fantastical unicorn is a brilliant way to handle a regional form.

18. Flutter Mane

Another of the Paradox Pokémon from Gen 9, Flutter Mane, is the ancient form of Misdreavus. Like Mimikyu before it, it has the Ghost and Fairy combination. This alone is worth mentioning, but its design is a more extravagant version of the original Misdreavus, which is a nice bonus.

19. Scream Tail

Introduced in Gen 9, Scream Tail is the ancient Paradox form of Jigglypuff. With a mane of hair on the back of its head, some vampire teeth, and a new Fairy and Psychic type combination, Scream Tail is a strong Pokémon worth adding to your team.

20. Azurill

While Marill and Azumarill are solid Water and Fairy Pokémon in their own rights, this is a situation where the first evolution is the best. In terms of design, you would be hard-pressed to find a cuter Pokémon in the series than Azurill. Plus, the relatively uncommon Normal and Fairy-type combination gives it an upper hand.

21. Klefki

Klefki has such an impressive type combination in Steel and Fairy that its stats don’t fully take advantage of it. Even still, this, coupled with the unique design of a living, breathing set of keys, is so strange and magical in all the ways the Pokémon series is known for.

22. Impidimp

Impidimp is the leader in its evolutionary line with a solid pink design that is both menacing and intriguing. It lacks the beauty of the other Fairy types but still shows the full range of the type. At the same time, it has a unique combination with the Dark secondary typing.

23. Togepi

Togepi was always begging to be something other than a Normal type since its iconic egg hatched in the Pokémon anime decades ago. As an adorable little creature stuck in its egg, it has one of the most memorable designs in the series. Too bad its stats and evolutions don’t live up to the hype.

24. Hatterene

Hatterene isn’t much higher on this list for a few reasons. For one, it is a Fairy and Psychic type, much like Gardevoir, while falling behind that Pokémon in its design. It is much more like a copycat of the original Gardevoir.

It is still a great Pokémon nonetheless, but it even pales compared to its pre-evolutions like Hattrem, which would be on this list if it were a Fairy type.

25. Dedenne

This list begins and ends with Pikachu clones. In this case, it is Dedenne, the more predictable version of the Pokémon series’ mascot. This is a solid Pikachu clone to use in battle as an Electric and Fairy type. Plus, it has a cute design reminiscent of the days when Pikachu was a little plumper.

