The 10 Best Fake Bands From a Movie to Ever Exist

Many movies feature original music from fictional bands; sometimes, we wish these bands existed in real life. A user on a popular internet forum wondered which made-for-movie bands had a couple of jams. Other movie buffs on the forum shared their opinions in the comments.

1. Pink Slip from Freaky Friday (2003)

I have strong memories of little me singing along to the fictional band Pink Slip's catchy song Take Me Away from the movie Freaky Friday. You can't deny that it's a jam! Pink Slip was the band created by Lindsay Lohan's character in this popular coming-of-age dramedy . The song they perform at the House of Blues is a cover of a song by Australian alt-rock band Lash.

2. Sing Street from Sing Street (2016)

Sing Street the film follows a group of high school students in Ireland from the 1980s who form a band with the same name as the movie's title. The film has an excellent soundtrack, with hits from bands like The Clash, Duran Duran, and The Cure.

On top of hits from famous real-life bands, the original music from the fictional band Sing Street is applauded by fans. To one commenter, they say the music feels “like listening to a local band from my town growing up, but like, a good one.”

3. Spinal Tap from This is Spinal Tap (1984)

As one of Christopher Guest's hilarious mockumentaries, This is Spinal Tap follows a fictional British metal band on tour. While the band isn't super successful or well-received by other characters in the film, fans of the movie have found a soft spot for Spinal Tap's music.

4. The Soggy Bottom Boys from O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

One of the most popular responses on the forum is the Soggy Bottom Boys from the Coen brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? While George Clooney doesn't sing the songs, the music is excellent, and many fans wish the band existed in real life.

5. Stillwater from Almost Famous (2000)

Almost Famous follows a fifteen-year-old with big dreams and a lot of confidence who meets a popular band called Stillwater when writing a feature about them for Rolling Stone. Soon, the kid travels with the band on their tour, and we get to listen to some fantastic original songs sung by the fictitious band, like the hit “Fever Dog.”

6. The Hex Girls from Scooby Doo and the Witch's Ghost (1999)

The Hex Girls are not only the prime suspects in a Scooby Doo classic but also create some fantastic original music as a band that Scooby Doo fans keep on their must-listen playlists. The three band members are played by Jennifer Hale, Jane Wielden, and Kimberly Brooks, who co-wrote the music for the film.

7. Josie and the Pussycats from Josie and the Pussycats (2001)

This hilarious and insightful musical teen dramedy is about three young women in a band who desperately want to make it big. But are they desperate enough to exchange their morals for fame?

Throughout the film, the fictional band with the same name as the movie release banger after banger, from “You're A Star” to “You Don't See Me” to “Real Wild Child.”

8. The Ain't Rights in Green Room (2015)

One user describes the Ain't Rights as “Probably the most accurate depiction of a DIY punk band” they've ever seen on the big screen. The horror film Green Room examines just how far hate can go, and viewers who love the Ain't Right's DIY music vibes may not be happy to see what happens once their show ends.

9. No Vacancy in School of Rock (2003)

School of Rock is famous for its excellence as an inclusive movie about finding a passion for music and for Jack Black ‘s iconic performance as Dewey. On top of that, Dewey's rivals, his ex-band No Vacancy, perform their song “Heal Me” in the movie that School of Rock fans love to listen to.

10. The Commitments from The Commitments (1991)

This Irish dramedy follows an RnB band that rises to fame in Dublin and chronicles the band members' relationships with each other and with fame. And at the same time, the band performs many songs that fans of the film love. Their covers of “Mustang Sally” and “Try a Little Tenderness” are fan favorites.