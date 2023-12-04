Cruising Together: 26 Best Family Cars for Your Crew

The quest for the perfect family vehicle involves a delicate balance: seeking safety features that provide peace of mind, reliability that withstands the chaos of daily life, and enough space for everyone and their baseball bags, ballerina shoes, backpacks, and a just-in-case cooler for snacks.

Finding the best family car is a challenge that many families face, and navigating through a sea of options in search of that elusive trifecta—safe, reliable, and affordable, can be overwhelming and confusing.

I'm an automotive expert, and I've curated a list of top family cars that have proven themselves as trustworthy companions, catering to the diverse needs of modern family life.

2024 Honda CR-V

Starts at $26,525

The Honda CR-V epitomizes reliability, practicality, and comfort in the compact SUV segment. It has a refined cabin with ample space for both passengers and cargo, and this SUV caters well to families and commuters alike.

Under the hood, the CR-V typically houses a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine generating 190 horsepower, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Its smooth ride quality and responsive handling contribute to its appeal, while standard safety features like forward collision warning and automated emergency braking enhance its safety profile.

2024 Ioniq 5

Starts at $39,700

The Ioniq 5 from Hyundai represents a leap forward in the electric vehicle (EV) realm, showcasing futuristic design and cutting-edge technology. This all-electric crossover offers impressive range, with configurations featuring a choice between a single or dual motor setup.

The single-motor Ioniq 5 delivers around 225 horsepower, while the dual-motor variant reaches up to 320 horsepower. Its spacious interior and quick-charging capabilities make it a promising addition to the EV market, catering to those seeking style, efficiency, and sustainability.

2024 Toyota RAV4

Starts at $27,690

The Toyota RAV4 stands as a staple in the compact SUV class, blending versatility and ruggedness. Available in various trims, including a couple hybrid models, the RAV4 appeals to diverse driving needs.

Standard models typically come equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, offering 203 horsepower and paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

With an expansive cargo area, a user-friendly infotainment system, and a suite of standard safety features like adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning, the RAV4 continues to be a family-friendly and dependable choice in the SUV market.

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Starts at $30,085

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe positions itself as a compelling mid-size SUV choice, sitting between the Tucson and Palisade in Hyundai's lineup.

Available in two rows, this SUV offers multiple powertrain options to cater to varied driving preferences. The base engine is a 191-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-four, while an optional 277-hp turbo four elevates the driving experience. Front- or all-wheel drive is available across the lineup.

Hyundai provides a hybrid model boasting 226 horsepower and a plug-in hybrid version with 260 combined horsepower, offering efficient city driving and electric-only ranges.

2023 Subaru Outback

Starts at $29,620

The 2023 Subaru Outback stands as a versatile and capable option in the crossover segment, blending station wagon practicality with SUV-like features. It’s designed to handle light off-road trails while providing the functionality of a station wagon.

Engine choices include a standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder generating 182 horsepower or an optional turbocharged 2.4-liter producing 260 horsepower.

Paired with a CVT and standard all-wheel drive, the Outback aims for a balance between on-road comfort and off-road capability. While not overly sporty, it handles inclement weather and light off-road adventures adeptly.

2023 Ford Expedition

Starts at $57,620

The 2023 Ford Expedition stakes its claim as a solid, full-size three-row SUV, available in standard and Max lengths.

Equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine, it generates up to 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque in the most powerful configuration.

This hefty SUV provides brisk acceleration, hitting 0-60 mph in under 5.0 seconds with the Stealth Performance package.

Despite foregoing a V-8 engine, the Expedition delivers power, towing capability, and modern safety and connectivity features. However, there are some reports that its interior materials and driving dynamics may not match the refinement found in its competitors, making it a practical choice for those prioritizing size and towing capacity over luxury.

2023 Honda Odyssey

Starts at $38,865

The 2023 Honda Odyssey redefines the minivan segment with its blend of refined ride quality, strong acceleration, and innovative features.

It comes with a quick-accelerating V-6 engine and is also equipped with a Magic Seat system to offer multiple seating configurations for added practicality. The third row seamlessly disappears into the floor, increasing cargo space.

Its nimbleness, handling, and comfortable ride set the Odyssey apart, appealing to families seeking a well-rounded and practical minivan option.

2023 Honda Pilot

Starts at $37,675

The all-new 2023 Honda Pilot marks a significant upgrade from previous models. The design veers toward a boxier and more rugged aesthetic, creating a more truck-like appearance.

It is equipped with a standard 285-hp 3.5-liter V-6 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission and is also available in front- or all-wheel drive configurations.

The interior offers seating for seven or eight passengers, and higher-tier models like Touring and Elite boast a panoramic sunroof and a premium 12-speaker Bose stereo system.

2023 Hyundai Palisade

Starts at $37,235

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade stands as a testament to Hyundai's prowess in crafting a family-friendly SUV. Powered by a 3.8-liter V-6 engine delivering a smooth 291 horsepower through an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Palisade balances power with comfort.

Standard features abound across trim levels, while higher-end models like the Calligraphy boast luxury touches such as panoramic sunroofs and quilted leather upholstery.

With front-wheel drive as standard and optional all-wheel drive, the Palisade can tow up to 5000 pounds when equipped with the proper hitch.

2023 Kia Telluride

Starts at $37,255

Consistently recognized among the top SUVs, the 2023 Kia Telluride remains a standout with its attractive design and an impressive list of standard features.

Featuring a 291-horsepower naturally aspirated V-6 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission; the Telluride delivers a refined on-road experience.

With optional all-wheel drive, it can tow up to 5500 pounds, making it versatile for hauling. Despite a swift 0-60 mph time of 6.8 seconds in testing, reports say that the Telluride may feel less responsive at lower speeds compared to its turbocharged rivals.

2023 Toyota Highlander

Starts at $38,015

The 2023 Toyota Highlander stands as a competent mid-size SUV offering multiple trims and powertrain choices. In fact, it is available in eleven trims with both hybrid and non-hybrid powertrains and it is safe to say that the Highlander caters to diverse preferences.

The standard 265-hp 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission and offers either front- or all-wheel drive. Despite a fairly leisurely 0-60 mph time of 7.2 seconds in testing, the Highlander Hybrid, equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and electric motors, delivers a balance of fuel efficiency and performance.

2023 Toyota Sienna

Starts at $38,280

The 2023 Toyota Sienna boasts a stout exterior design that leans into SUV aesthetics while staying true to its minivan essence.

The Sienna offers a quiet cabin and a refined ride, making it ideal for family travel. Its spacious interior comes well-equipped; however, unlike some competitors, its second-row seats aren't removable or stowable.

Offered exclusively as a hybrid, the Sienna pairs a 2.5-liter gasoline-powered four-cylinder engine with electric motors, totaling 245 horsepower. With available all-wheel drive, the Sienna's fuel efficiency of 36 mpg combined outperforms other minivans on the market.

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

Starts at $59,095

The 2023 Chevrolet Suburban, in its 12th generation, embodies a legacy that dates back to 1935, offering a massive full-size, body-on-frame SUV.

Engine choices include a standard 355-hp V-8, an optional 277-hp inline-six turbodiesel, and a 420-hp gas V-8, all mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Configurable with rear- or four-wheel drive, the Suburban caters to varying preferences, including an off-road-focused Z71 trim with four-wheel drive.

2023 Kia EV6

Starts at $43,925

The 2023 Kia EV6 earns recognition as a well-rounded electric SUV and comes with standard rear-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive models offer dynamic handling.

The EV6's cabin remains quiet and spacious, competing well against SUV rivals like the Ford Mustang Mach E, Ioniq 5, and Volkswagen ID.4.

Available with a single electric motor on the rear axle for rear-wheel drive or dual motors for all-wheel drive, the EV6 offers horsepower ranges from 225 to an impressive 576. Models like the GT provide exhilarating acceleration, hitting 60 mph in as little as 3.2 seconds, making it a thrilling option for performance enthusiasts.

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Starts at $39,615

The Chrysler Pacifica is a great family-friendly utility vehicles. Remarkably convenient, it offers a unique feature of tucking second-row seats into its floor to crate extra cargo space. Available in both front- and all-wheel drive, the Pacifica is the sole minivan in its segment to offer a plug-in-hybrid powertrain.

The standard 287-hp V-6 pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission, providing reasonable efficiency on the highway. Although not the fastest, the Pacifica performs decently, reaching 60 mph in 7.3 seconds in front-wheel-drive guise. The hybrid variant with 260 total horsepower is slightly slower than its gas-only counterpart.

2023 Mazda CX-50

Starting at $28,925

Joining Mazda's lineup, the 2023 CX-50 SUV enters the competitive arena of compact crossovers. Its is available with either a naturally aspirated 187-hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder or a turbocharged version generating 256 horsepower.

Despite its close size to the CX-5, the CX-50 sports a more rugged design. All models feature a six-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, delivering a joyful driving experience with precise steering and a comfortable ride.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

Starts at $82,950

The 2023 GLS-Class, boasting three spacious rows of seats, brings Mercedes-level luxury to families while offering surprising agility to drivers.

The GLS450 sports a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six generating 362 horsepower, while the GLS580 boasts a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 producing 483 horsepower.

All models come standard with all-wheel drive and an adjustable air suspension. The GLS-Class integrates a plethora of tech features, including a massive dual-display dashboard, while maintaining user-friendly controls for drivers.

2024 Genesis GV70

Starts at $46,095

Available with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder (300 horsepower) or a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 (375 horsepower), both models come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Notably chic in design, the GV70 offers a full array of convenience and technology features. Its athletic performance, especially in Sport Plus mode, and the robust V-6 engine create a compelling driving experience. The V-6 variant reaches 60 mph in 5.0 seconds, while the turbo four clocks in 5.6 seconds, showcasing impressive acceleration.

2023 Ford F-150

Starts at $30,985

The 2023 Ford F-150 continues its legacy as a top-notch pickup truck, offering a wide range of trims and powertrains to suit various needs.

It's available with multiple engine options, including V6 and V8 configurations, alongside a hybrid powertrain. The lineup covers everything from work-oriented models to luxurious trims, ensuring there's an F-150 for every type of driver.

Known for its robust towing and hauling capabilities, the F-150 also stands out with its high-tech features and comfortable interior, making it a well-rounded option in the competitive pickup truck market.

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Starts at $24,950

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson is a compact SUV that's undergone a complete redesign, offering a more striking appearance and an upscale interior compared to previous models.

This SUV is available in gas and hybrid versions, and features sharp styling, advanced tech features, and a comfortable ride. The interior is spacious, making it a strong contender in the compact SUV segment.

2024 Ram 1500

Starts at $33,000

The 2024 Ram 1500 is a versatile full-size pickup truck that offers a range of engines, trims, and configurations to suit diverse needs.

This truck is known for its comfortable ride, well-appointed interior, and robust towing capabilities. The Ram 1500 lineup includes various powertrains, including V6 and V8 engines, with both mild-hybrid and traditional setups available.

2024 Honda Accord

Starts at $25,000

The 2024 Honda Accord is known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and well-rounded performance. Available with efficient yet potent turbocharged engines, the Accord delivers a smooth and engaging driving experience.

Its spacious and comfortable interior, along with Honda's reputation for reliability, make it a practical and comfortable choice for daily commuting or longer road trips. Packed with tech features and safety aids, the Accord continues to be a strong competitor in the midsize sedan segment.

2024 Kia K5

Starts at $26,515

The 2024 Kia K5 presents itself as a great option in the midsize sedan segment, with a blend of sporty design, performance, and a comprehensive set of features.

Available with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine offering 180 horsepower as standard, the K5 delivers a balanced mix of efficiency and performance.

For those seeking more power, the GT trim kicks it up a notch with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, producing a robust 290 horsepower. With the GT trim, the K5 accelerates impressively, reaching 60 mph in just 5.2 seconds.

2024 Porsche Macan

Starting at $62,550

The Porsche Macan stands out among compact luxury SUVs for its spirited driving experience and sports car-like attributes. Available with a 261-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine as standard, the base Macan exhibits impressive agility.

Opting for the Macan S, means that you car would be powered by a 375-horsepower twin-turbo V6, and this takes the SUV's performance to an even higher level.

2025 Genesis GV80

Starts at $59,000 (estimated)

The 2025 Genesis GV80 is a mid-size luxury crossover expected for production in 2025. Available with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 304 horsepower, it offers a compelling entry point. Plus, the 380-horsepower twin-turbo V6 enables a third row and up to seven-passenger seating.

Equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive as standard, the GV80 showcases impressive acceleration figures. The turbo-four engine propelled the SUV to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds in previous testing, while the V6 variant achieved a brisk 5.3-second sprint.

2024 Rivian R1T

Starts at $75,000 (estimated)

As one of the premier electric pickups, the Rivian R1T stands out for its blend of impressive performance, capability, and upscale interior features.

Available in Dual-Motor and Quad-Motor configurations, the R1T's top-tier Quad-Motor model gets up to 835 horsepower, propelling it to 60 mph in a quick 3.0 seconds.

The R1T offers a spacious and tech-laden interior, including a massive 16.0-inch touchscreen and high-quality leather appointments. It's maximum DC fast charging rate of 220 kW and an estimated range of up to 410 miles.