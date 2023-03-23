The Best Fantasy Games of All Time

There's something special about fantasy games. Abandoning any pretense of a basis in reality, fantasy-based games are able to create entire worlds from the ground up. They are characterized by fantastical lands, magical creatures, and engaging stories bursting with imagination and creativity.

“Fantasy games” is a fairly large umbrella term, encompassing everything from mythology-based series like God of War to high fantasy RPGs like World of Warcraft. Regardless of how broad such a generalization could be, the words “fantasy game” still encapsulates some of the best and most influential games ever created.

With the recent release of God of War: Ragnarök, we decided to look back at some of the greatest fantasy games of all time.

1. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Barely escaping execution, a prophesied hero known as the Dragonborn sets out across war-ravaged Skyrim to defeat the returning dragons, saving the world from their fiery destruction.

Like Zelda, there are really no bad options when it comes to playing any of the Elder Scrolls games. As timeless as Morrowind or Oblivion is, though, Skyrim is practically in a league of its own. Using the series' trademark Nordic interpretation of the fantasy genre, it's an open-world game that is still extremely replayable even now, 10 years later.

2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild

Awakening from a century-long sleep, an amnesiac Link tries to recover his lost memories, all the while defending Hyrule from Calamity Ganon.

There are no wrong choices when it comes to Zelda, with each game uniquely fantastic in its own way. Truthfully, which game deserves a spot on this list is dependent on players' preferences, but for our money, the honor goes to Breath of the Wild. Loosely plotted and characterized by its utterly massive open world, it's a game that encourages you to pick up the gaming remote and explore.

3. World of Warcraft

Four years after the inhabitants of Azeroth banded together in Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne, chaos and war have once again swept across the land. Navigating this landscape is the main character — a customizable hero who is free to explore Azeroth, complete quests, and interact with various NPCs and other online players.

What Dungeons & Dungeons was in the 1980s, World of Warcraft was for the 2000s. The fact that it's still being played as widely as it is is just further evidence of its endearing popularity to this day. Like D&D, it may be hard for some people to get into, but for most it's an endless epic full of adventures, plunder, and stories galore.

4. The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

Learning that his former apprentice is being stalked by a group of otherworldly horsemen known as the Wild Hunt, monster-hunter-for-hire Geralt of Rivia sets out to find her before it's too late.

A game possessing practically no weaknesses whatsoever, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt is one of those games that instantly sucks you in the moment you turn on your console and start playing. Like some of the best open-world games, it truly feels like there's some new, unexpected adventure waiting around every corner — which, spoiler alert, is more than often not, abundantly true.

5. Shadow of the Colossus

On a desolate peninsula known as the Forbidden Land, a young man named Wander rescues a woman, trying to find ways to restore her health. Listening to the advice of a mysterious entity, Wander sets out to destroy several towering stone creatures, supposedly to save the woman's life.

There's a reason Shadow of the Colossus is regularly cited in arguments claiming video games are an art form. As minimalist as it is in terms of its story, gameplay, setting, and characters, it still packs a wallop of a punch, and is as emotionally engaging to experience as it is entertaining to play.

6. Final Fantasy VI

In the war-torn World of Balance, the oppressive Empire has seized control, using terror and military strength to keep its citizens in line. After the Emperor's general Kefka stages a coup, a ragtag group of rebels do everything they can to free their world from the might of the new Empire.

It wouldn't be a best fantasy games list without Final Fantasy. Ditching the traditional medieval settings of previous games in the series, Final Fantasy VI instead builds up an enthralling steampunk world. The result gives way to one of the boldest and most ambitious entries in the entire Final Fantasy franchise — as well as the best game in the series to date.

7. Dragon Age: Origins

As civil war looms over the land of Ferelden, one of the few remaining Grey Wardens is tasked with uniting the kingdom against the invading creatures known as the Darkspawn and their leader, the monstrous Archdemon.

There are so many strong choices when it comes to the Dragon Age franchise, each game in the series worthy of being included here. However, over ten years later, Origins is still the definitive best, bottling that classic Tolkien feel all fantasy games strive for, but only a select few actually get right.

8. Kingdom Hearts II

After a year-long slumber, Sora, Donald, and Goofy awaken to find that the Heartless have returned. Needing to find Riku and King Mickey, the trio venture across numerous worlds from beloved Disney films — including Mulan‘s Land of Dragons, The Lion King's Pride Lands, and Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Port Royal.

Improving upon the original Kingdom Hearts in every conceivable way, Kingdom Hearts II is the purest example of a sequel done right. Featuring better graphics, better gameplay, better worlds, and a better story, it's a game that allows you to fulfill your childhood dreams of fighting alongside Mulan or meeting Jack Sparrow.\

9. God of War II

Betrayed by the gods of Olympus, the merciless new god of war, Kratos, is saved from the afterlife by the Titan Gaia. Traversing across mythological Greece, Kratos must find the Sisters of Fate and reverse his destiny, enabling him to exact revenge against those who wronged him.

We're tempted to name Ragnarök or even the 2018 God of War on this list instead, but looking at it plainly, God of War II is the game that essentially made the series a household name in the first place. Frequently singled out as one of the greatest PS2 games ever made, it's an intensely satisfying (if extremely violent) game to play, allowing you to battle everything from gorgons and minotaurs to Zeus himself.

10. Fable II

Five centuries after Fable, the land of Albion has entered an age of reason, moving past the medieval themes of the first game and ushering in a more colonial-era setting. After Albion's former protector becomes an unstable tyrant, an unlikely hero rises to stop him.

In no uncertain terms, Fable II is unlike any other fantasy game. Inhabiting real-world progression, it explores how the fictional world of Albion has changed over 500 years, making it feel like a genuinely natural environment with its own distinct customs and characteristics.

11. Elden Ring

After Queen Marika — the all-powerful ruler of the Lands Between —shatters the Elden Ring and disappears, her godlike children war over the ring's remains, throwing the world into chaos. The only person who can restore balance to the Lands Between is a Tarnished warrior who's meant to recover the ring fragments and become the Elden Lord.

One of the biggest game releases of this past year, Elden Ring is a creative collaboration between two giants in the fantasy genre — George RR Martin (Game of Thrones) and Hidetaka Miyazaki (Dark Souls). Capitalizing on the two's individual talents, Elden Ring is embedded with some first-rate (albeit extremely challenging) gameplay style and a rich narrative.

12. Diablo III

Two decades after Diablo II, a falling star lands at the Tristram Cathedral, triggering a chasm that swallows up the wizened scholar Deckard Cain. After rescuing Cain and his young ward Leah, the Nephalem (the main protagonist) investigates the fallen star, eventually leading him to Diablo, the Lord of Terror.

As we all anxiously await Diablo IV (set for release in 2023), we can look back and reflect on the superior quality of Diablo III — a fitting and satisfying follow-up to the 2000 classic Diablo II. There's a high level of customization and environmental interaction, improving upon the sometimes spotty gameplay of the series' previous entry.

13. Dark Souls III

After the Lords of Cinder abandon their posts — leaving the Kingdom of Lothric to fend for itself as the First Flame dies out — an undead warrior is resurrected and charged with returning the Lords to their respective thrones.

The final entry in the Dark Souls saga, Dark Souls III is nothing short of a dark fantasy masterpiece. As you might expect, it's a predictably tough game to play in terms of its challenging combat, but such difficulty is its biggest appeal. Beating it makes you genuinely feel like you've earned something — a rare thing for most games nowadays.

14. Divinity: Original Sin II

Centuries after the events of Divinity: Original Sin, the inhabitants of Rivellon are able to control an energy form known as the Source. As the doorways between realms weaken and Source-feeding creatures enter Rivellon, a group of rebel Sourcerers tries to protect their world from the coming darkness.

Often referred to as one of the greatest RPGs of all time, virtually every aspect of Divinity: Original Sin II is worthy of praise. Like all the best role-playing games, it gives you plenty of narrative choices, customization options, and open-world areas to explore, allowing for constant replayability.

15. Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor

After watching his family killed by Sauron's disciples, the recently-deceased Ranger Talion is resurrected by the wraith of an ancient Elf Lord. Now gifted with the Elf’s wraith-like abilities, Talion ventures into the dark lands of Mordor to avenge his fallen family.

The best game based on JRR Tolkien's legendary book series, there's a lot to love when it comes to Shadow of Mordor. As fully-formed as the open world and as fluid as the combat is, the game's most remarkable feature is its innovative Nemesis System — a device that allows for more interactive and unique combat experiences between enemies and players.

