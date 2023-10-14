Craving Convenience: The 12 Best Fast Food Restaurants of 2023

by
Fast food
Everyone loves fast food, even if they pretend not to. Regardless of the health implications, fast food is a guilty pleasure for many. However, what is the best fast-food restaurant in the United States? It depends on who you ask. Members of an online forum recently discussed their personal favorite places to grab a quick dinner. Here are the top responses. 

1. Raising Cane's

Raising Canes
Image Credit: Shoshanah/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY 2.0.

Compared to some of the others on this list, Raising Cane's is relatively new but has been expanding across the world from its home base in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This restaurant is best known for its delicious chicken fingers, which some people have described as addictive.

2. Five Guys

Five Guys interior
Image Credit: Phillip Pessar/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY 2.0.

Five Guys specializes in tasty hamburgers, hot dogs, and fries. They're known for giving out free peanuts to customers waiting for their meals.

3. Taco Bell

Taco Bell
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

In high school, I went to Taco Bell with my friends at least once per week, if not more. There's nothing quite like a good Doritos Locos Taco.

4. Wendy's

Wendys
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

For a fast-food burger chain, Wendy's is known for being slightly more upscale than its competitors. 

5. Zaxby's

Zaxbys
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

If you're looking for an alternate chicken fast-food chain, why not try Zaxby's over Chick-fil-A? This Southern United States fast-food chain is known for its yummy chicken and delectable sauces.

6. Cook Out

Cook_Out_restaurant,_Watson_Blvd,_Warner_Robins
Image Credit: Wiki Commons, Michael Rivera.

Another Southern fast-food joint, but this one focuses on classic American fares. It may not be available in your state, so you'll have to try it the next time you go down South.

7. Cava

Cava
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

If you want fast food that's on the healthier side, try Cava. You can build your own Mediterranean-style bowl with several bases, proteins, and toppings that are fresh and delicious. You're most likely to find a Cava in the Northeast.

8. Culver's

Culvers
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Midwest readers, listen up! This popular burger chain serves its delicious eats throughout the middle of the US, including Texas and Florida.

9. Sonic

Sonic
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

This classic burger chain makes hitting the drive-through as fun as possible with their rollerblading servers bringing your food from the kitchen to your vehicle.

10. Bojangles

Bojangles
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

The South keeps hitting this list with the best fast food in the country. Another southern star in the fast-food game is Bojangles, which you can find in most Southeastern US states. They serve cajun-style chicken and biscuits.

11. In-N-Out Burger

In N Out Burger
Image Credit: Walter Cicchetti / Shutterstock.com.

Based in California and primarily available in the West, this cult favorite fast-food burger has loyal and devoted followers.

12. Whataburger

Whataburger
Image Credit: WikiCommons.

The popular Texas-based fast food chain promises burgers so good you can't help but say, “What a burger!” Its following is just as devoted as In-N-Out's.

