The 8 Ultimate Best Fast Food Restaurants in 2023

While many people look down on fast food as unhealthy or even gross, it's a reality that many Americans eat at fast food places at least once a week.

But what is the best fast food restaurant of all time and why?

That's what Redditor u/the_idea_ wanted to know when they asked r/AskReddit, “What is the BEST fast food restaurant?”

Here is what Reddit had to say about that.

1. Taco Bell

When I was in high school, I went to taco bell with my friends at least once per week, if not more. There's nothing quite like a good Doritos locos taco.

“Nobody going to Taco Bell goes there because the food is good, or even because they want Mexican food. They're going because they want Taco Bell, and there is no substitute,” said u/duffman12jws.

2. Wendy's

For a fast-food burger chain, Wendy's is known for being slightly more upscale than its competitors.

“Worked at Wendy’s and the food quality was surprisingly fresh,” wrote u/RoombaRUs.

“Salads were made to order and management was strict about food timers. All of the ground beef was delivered 3-4 times a week and never frozen. Would say their food quality makes them a favorite in my mind.”

3. Zaxby's

If you're looking for an alternate chicken fast food chain, why not try Zaxby's over Chic-fil-A? This Southern United States fast-food chain is known for its yummy chicken and delectable sauces.

“I tried Zaxby's for the first time recently and loved it. The sauce is great and I'm trying to find a dupe recipe so I can make it at home,” shared u/Beans20202.

4. Cook Out

Another Southern fast-food joint, but this one focuses on classic American fares. It may not be available in your state, so the next time you go down South you'll have to try it.

“Unbelievable amount of choices and sides. And some of the best milkshake flavors known to man(kind),” said u/BaconFlavoredToast.

5. Cava

If you want fast food that's on the healthier side, try Cava. You can build your own Mediterranean-style bowl with a number of bases, proteins, and toppings that are fresh and delicious. You're most likely to find a Cava in the Northeast.

“Cava is good but d*** they're expensive,” wrote u/mewisme700.

6. Culver's

Midwest readers, listen up! This popular burger chain serves its delicious eats throughout the middle of the US, including Texas and Florida.

“The frozen custard is incredible. Its creaminess puts ice cream to shame,” said u/MrGentleZombie.

7. Sonic

This classic burger chain makes hitting the drive-through as fun as possible with their rollerblading servers bringing your food from the kitchen to your vehicle.

“I worked at a wide variety of fast food restaurants about 15 years ago and honestly, Sonic was leagues ahead of the others,” shared u/Dendritic1.

“We used actual cream, not powdered dairy products in all ice cream/deserts. Onion rings were cut fresh in-house and there was a real dedication to cleanliness and food safety. To this day Sonic is my go-to fast food.”

8. Bojangles

The South keeps hitting this list with the best fast food in the country. Another southern star in the fast-food game in Bojangles, which you can find in most Southeastern US states. They serve cajun-style chicken and biscuits.

“Mmmm. Bojangles biscuits. Nothing short of amazing” wrote u/HangrySkeptic.

So, there you have it! Redditors asked, and we listened. Which of your favorite fast food restaurants made the list?

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.