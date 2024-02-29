Fictional Beverages That Make Everybody Thirsty 

Everybody preaches about staying hydrated and drinking water, carrying the reusable bottle-of-the-day like a badge of health, but turning water into something else before we drink it is a uniquely human characteristic. Daring refreshments date back to the dawn of mankind, when some ancient (but brilliant) cave-dweller wondered what hot leaf juice would taste like and subsequently invented herbal tea.

In a world where what we drink is laced with implications as richly and deeply as the foods that sustain us, the beverages writers invent for their created fictional worlds stay with us – and challenge people to bring them to life to satisfy our awakened thirst for a beverage that doesn't exist.

Butterbeer

The menu at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry hooked readers into the magical world of Harry Potter with a variety of impossible foods and beverages, but butterbeer has become the most iconic. Initial attempts to create this drink stumbled over the etymology, mixing butter and beer for a tragic tastebud experience. That is the way of madness; the correct flavor palate is butterscotch.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park introduced a commercial butterbeer, which many describe as having a cream soda taste. For the best at-home experience, a great DIY butterbeer recipe should not contain actual butter. The drink's base is a good cream soda, whipped cream, and butterscotch. Butterscotch liqueur or rum can be added to transform it into an adult beverage. Simply mix melted butterscotch into whipped cream, then place it on the top of the cream soda. A bit of the melted butterscotch can be mixed into the soda instead of alcohol to achieve the same flavor.

Pan-Galactic Gargle Blaster

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy offers a recipe for a drink described as similar to “having your brain smashed out by a slice of lemon wrapped around a large gold brick” and is compared to “the alcoholic equivalent of a mugging – expensive and bad for the head.” This has not discouraged anybody in the known universe from wanting to try one.

The creator of the series and the beverage, Douglas Adams, explained in an interview, “Unfortunately, there are several environmental and weapons treaties and laws of physics which prevent one being mixed on Earth,” but that has not stopped bartenders from trying to mix a Pan-Galactic Gargle Blaster for the world.

Elverquisst

In the northern region of Faerûn along the Sword Coast sits the large port city of Waterdeep, where players of Dungeons & Dragons go to find the Elvish wine, elverquisst. The Elven spirit is distilled from rare summer fruits and sunshine into a deep ruby-red drink flecked with gold. During autumnal festivals, elverquisst is used in ritual ceremonies that cause points of light to gather like stars of a constellation in each glass.

Fermented summer sun brings to mind a sweet honey mead with notes of strawberry or raspberry, topped with edible glitter to create the swirling stars of the elverquisst found in everybody's favorite tabletop role-playing game.

Flaming Moe (Flaming Homer)

This fiery mixed shot was featured on an episode of The Simpsons, elevating it to an iconic drink by setting it on fire. Homer accidentally invented the combustible beverage when he was out of beer but shares it with Moe when the bar struggles financially. Instead of crediting Homer, he names the drink after himself – a Flaming Moe.

Bartenders love the challenge of trying to create the famous flammable shot, but it's not easy. The bottles shown in the animated series are not clearly labeled, making one guess what they might be based on shape and color. The secret ingredient of cough syrup combined with fire is supposed to transform the flavor into something delicious, but to achieve that level of deliciousness requires bartenders to make alterations, leaving the drink with a variety of recipes with different ingredients.

Gummiberry Juice

Gummy bear candies inspired six seasons of an animated show about magical bouncing bears living in a vaguely medieval fantasy world brewing up their secret potion of gummiberry juice. The Adventures of the Gummi Bears made every child watching long for a sip of magic juice and to bounce off the walls like an indestructible rubber ball.

This drink is a bright berry color, leaving it wildly open to interpretation from mixologists attempting to recreate the nostalgic, magical drink that tastes like childhood memories of watching too much television on a summer afternoon free of responsibilities. Nothing captures that memory more than a Little Hug Fruit Barrel drink – a tiny plastic barrel filled with a colorful, overly sweet drink with enough sugar to guarantee children will be full of energy and bouncing off the walls.

Egg Cream (Tomato Sammie Optional)

Harriet the Spy didn't invent the egg cream, but the book did popularize the nearly forgotten fountain drink along with Harriet's signature tomato sandwich. While this beverage isn't fictional, it's often mistaken for one because of how rarely they're offered on menus in modern times. An egg cream is best served fresh and is made by mixing carbonated water, cream, and a flavored syrup like chocolate or vanilla. If creamy soda sounds delicious, this drink will hit the sweet spot where yumminess and literary classics overlap.

Melange Coffee (Spice Coffee)

The spice must flow, as every Dune fan knows. Melange, known as “the spice,” is the fictional substance Frank Herbert invented that has amazing health benefits that prolong life and expand human potential. Melange has a strong scent of bitter cinnamon but never tastes the same twice.

Coffee with a slightly different cinnamon-based blend of flavors every time sounds a lot like a pumpkin spice latte. A cappuccino-like beverage served in Vienna is sometimes called “melange coffee,” consisting of half a cup of brewed coffee and half a cup of steamed cream topped with milk foam. Adding a bit of pumpkin pie spice on the top is the closest we can get to a classic Dune spiced coffee.

Klingon Bloodwine

If ever there was a wine for warriors, it would be Star Trek's bloodwine from the Klingons. Used to induct new members into the Order of the Bat'leth, the wine was never specifically said to be made from the inside of humans. It was described as extremely potent and nearly intolerable to non-Klingons.

Worf programmed the replicators on the Enterprise to create a close version of his favorite bloodwine, which was both young and sweet. An earthly equivalent could be Viking Blod Mead by Dansk Mjod out of Denmark. Hibiscus gives this mead a characteristic reddish hue but a lightly floral taste that would make a good starting point to create the fearsome Klingon battle beverage.

Mana Potion

Gamers know a bright blue potion in a bottle is a means to replenish magic, but what would that taste like? Blue. It would taste blue. Some may argue blue is not a flavor, but nobody is out there picking neon cerulean raspberries to drop in candy flavors. That distinctive shade of electric blue is a flavor in and of itself, the embodiment of human meddling to create something so unnatural and inexplicable it might as well be magic.

Alcoholic versions of the mana potion are often based around blue curaçao, which is a similar color but will likely do the opposite of boosting one's stats.

Gut Milk

The comedy mystery Only Murders in the Building introduced the world to Gut Milk, a pyramid scheme nutritional supplement beverage that's also alcoholic. Mixing one part Kahlúa with one and a half parts cream is the perfect drink to enjoy when binge-watching this brilliant series.

Slurm

The rise of Futurama brought with it the rise of Slurm, the fictional soft drink featured in the animated series. It's advertised as highly addictive and distributed by a fictional organization parodying the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. Slurm is often believed to parody the soda Surge, a short-lived competitor to Mountain Dew.

Romulan Ale

People love a blue drink – that much is obvious. The key characteristics of this signature Star Trek beverage are that it's blue and also illegal. There isn't much to go on, but its simplicity makes it an easy staple for fictional drink menus.