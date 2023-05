15 Fictional Male Characters People Voted Would Be the Best To Be In Real Life

One of fiction's greatest gifts is to crystallize our fantasies. Brilliant writers (for the screen, page, or elsewhere) create existences we can only dream of occupying.

These 12 characters are the epitome of our most fantastical dreams, and they lived lives that we most want to see ourselves transported into.

1. Jack Reacher

Whether you're envisioning the Tom Cruise version of the Amazon TV series version, Jack Reacher is a solid choice. A handsome stud who can physically dominate and has his pick of female partner? That's the definition of winning.

Plus, whenever you give your information out, you have a layup “Reacher? I hardly know ‘er!” joke ready to go. For whatever that's worth.

2. Captain Jack Sparrow

We saw all the rum swigging, gallivanting, womanizing, and swashbuckling. Looks fun, but we're certain there are substantial drawbacks to a pirate's life that Disney chose to leave out.

3. Peter Parker

Shooting cobwebs with the tensile strength of industrial steel out of your wrists would be pretty trippy but also pretty great. Plus, Mary Jane.

4. SpongeBob SquarePants

One Sponge-head said they envy SpongeBob because “he's always happy and optimistic.” It's the ability to breathe underwater that makes SpongeBob SquarePants enviable.

5. Don Draper

For all his inner angst, Don Draper was the picture of 1960s-70s American masculinity. Whiskey at 9:30 a.m. as a job requirement? Sign me up!

6. Iron Man (Tony Stark)

Tony Stark has it all. A super suit. A mega-mansion. Sweet sports cars. Smokin' hot girlfriends. A billion dollars. The coolest pacemaker ever. Remember, though, that Iron Man has to deal with life-or-death battles with supervillains monthly. Just one con to consider.

7. Sherlock Holmes

To be that smart, intuitive, and perceptive? Seems like a gift, right? Can you imagine the unintended consequences of noticing every little thing, though? It might be way more exhausting than this wannabe sleuth imagines.

8. Cheech

One stoned commenter says they want to be Cheech of Cheech & Chong fame because it's “always 420” in Cheech's world. Buddy, move to Colorado. It's always 4/20 there, too.

9. Superman

With great power comes great responsibility. But you'd get to skip the cost of private jets and the hassle of airport security, so worth it.

10. Gandalf

One The Lord of the Rings viewer must have missed the scenes where Gandalf fights literal demons from hell. They seem to think that the wizard gets to “sit around and blow sweet smoke rings,” which is why they'd trade lives with the G-Man.

11. Ace Ventura

One would-be pet detective says they'd be Ace Ventura because they share the same sense of humor. You have hands and presumably have a butt to talk out of. Why even change lives at all? If you have the same humor, this is a waste of a pick.

12. God

One egomaniac said, “Surely the answer is always God,” when asked whose life you'd most choose. Uh…really, dude? You sound like a psycho, and you should consider a political career. You have all the prerequisites.

13. Tony Montana

One person not planning on joining a Blue Lives Matter rally any time soon wants to be Tony Montana because he's “a powerful and ruthless gangster who always gets what he wants.” Miss the ending of the movie, bud?

14. Phil Dunphy

Phil Dunphy, the bumbling dad from Modern Family, seems like an odd choice…at first. However, one Dunphy-ite seemingly wants a simple-but-fulfilling life. They note that the “vulnerability, confidence, and humbleness of Phil and the support from his family and friends is something I would say is priceless.”

15. James Bond

You can take the gadgets, vixens, and Aston Martins. I just want to say, even once, “Bond. James Bond,” and really mean it. I'll take the high-society Brit accent, too.

