12 Best Films of 2022 According to Film Fanatics

Movies in 2022 presented us with excitement and anticipation regarding the best the year offered. Film enthusiasts eagerly discussed and debated their favorite picks.

In the spirit of conversation, passionate cinephiles determined the best movie of 2022. These 12 movies have captivated audiences and began trends in film and TV.

1. Everything, Everywhere, All At Once

This mind-bending movie has incredible scenes and stunning displays for science fiction lovers. The plot of this film is centered on the extraordinary journey of a Chinese immigrant widow who discovers her connection to a multiverse of parallel realities.

Everything, Everywhere, All At Once offers a blend of fantasy, action, and heartfelt drama. This movie takes audiences on an adventure that challenges the laws of the universe.

2. The Fire Within

The Fire Within is a movie that explores the depths of human emotions and passion. This movie is about a troubled artist who embarks on a journey of exploring volcanoes.

While on this journey, he has to navigate through love, loss, and fear. The Fire Within captures the complexities of the human experience. Watching this movie will surely leave a lasting impact on fans of adventure movies.

3. Jackass Forever

For fans of outrageous stunts and hilarious pranks, Jackass Forever delivers exactly what they crave. This comedy extravaganza reunites the iconic Jackass crew for another round of over-the-top and often absurd challenges.

This movie has wild antics, slapstick humor, and a healthy dose of nostalgia. Jackass Forever is a riotous celebration of daredevil antics and camaraderie.

4. Barbarian

This horror-filled thriller takes viewers on a thrilling adventure to a haunted rental. This thriller is about a young woman who lodges in a rental against her inner judgments.

She soon learns the hard way that there is more to fear about the rented lodge than she knows. Barbarian has adrenaline-filled sequences, breathtaking visuals, and a compelling storyline.

5. Banshees Of Inisherin

Banshees of Inisherin is a movie that immerses viewers in the beauty and charm of a small Irish coastal town. The film revolves around a retired actress who reluctantly returns to the stage to revive a local theater group.

Banshees of Inisherin is centered on exploring love, loss, and the power of community. This movie captures the essence of Irish storytelling with grace and authenticity.

6. Smile

Smile is a psychological horror that follows a therapist named Rose Cotter. After a trauma-filled event involving her patient, she witnesses a series of terrifying experiences.

She must overcome these events to find peace with herself. Smile offers relatable characters and heartfelt moments that resonate with audiences of all ages.

7. Crimes Of The Future

This science horror takes us on a journey into a future with genetic modifications. Directed by a master of storytelling, Crimes of the Future explores ethical dilemmas. It delivers us the consequences of these advancements in a gripping and insightful manner.

8. The Whale

The Whale is a heartwarming tale of compassion and resilience based on an inspiring true story. This movie offers remarkable performances and stunning cinematography.

It explores the extraordinary bond between a young girl and a lost whale. The Whale reminds us of the power of connection and empathy.

9. Prey

This movie is a gripping thriller with striking visuals and a captivating storyline. Prey is about a group of strangers who get hunted in the wilderness. With its intense atmosphere and unpredictable twists, this film delivers an exhilarating cinematic experience.

10. The Humans

Adapted from a famous play, The Humans is a family drama that dwells on sadness.

It is about the struggles and experiences of a multigenerational family during a Thanksgiving gathering. The Humans beautifully captures the mystery and difficulty of human relationships.

11. The House

The House is a horror film that takes us to a mysterious mansion with a dark past. The tension builds, and secrets unravel into a terrifying journey filled with suspense and supernatural occurrences. The House treats viewers to a thrilling cinematic ride.

12. The Wonder

This mesmerizing film introduces us to a world of enchantment and discovery. The Wonder follows the extraordinary journey of a young girl who possesses a magical ability to bring life to her imagination.

This film sparks our sense of wonder with its imaginative storytelling and breathtaking visuals. It reminds us of the limitless power of dreams.

