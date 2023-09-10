Film Frenzy: 25 Movies We Just Can’t Get Enough Of

Some films have the power to resonate with audiences on a deeply personal level. While most movie fans have their go-to films, some are irresistibly drawn to certain movies. Have you ever viewed even one film way more than the average person? You are not alone! Here are 25 films fans on an online forum admit to indulging in an ungodly number of times.

1. Blazing Saddles (1974)

In this frontier farce, Bart becomes the first black sheriff of Rock Ridge, a town that's got more trouble than a bull in a china shop. But the locals aren't exactly giving him a warm welcome. They've got a racial bias that's thicker than mustard. But not to worry, Bart has got some tricks up his sleeves, too.

2. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Cage's journey is a true reflection of all our Monday mornings. Especially when you repeatedly face the same challenges while trying to stay one step ahead. But, unlike us mere fans, he gets the opportunity to perfect his moves and level up in the battle against extraterrestrial baddies.

3. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

When you've watched this flick more times than you can count, you'll realize it's not just a ray of sunshine but a full-blown solar storm of hilarity. Little Olive, the pint-sized dynamo, steals the show with her adorable awkwardness and enough charm to melt ice cream.

4. Weird Science (1985)

Two teenage whiz-kids, Gary and Wyatt, fire up their scientific shenanigans. They concoct their dream girl on a computer screen in a hair-raising experiment fueled by equal parts genius and hormones. When a jolt of electricity gives life to their creation, it births the sensational superhuman wonder-woman, Lisa. Truly some weird science.

5. Dirty Dancing (1987)

Get ready to unleash your inner dance demon as you rewatch this compelling tale and the electrifying chemistry between Johnny and Baby. The film is a spicy salsa experience that will make you sweat, sway, and possibly get swept off your feet.

6. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Admit it; you were spellbound by Fred and George Weasley, or maybe the delightful Luna Lovegood. And don't get us started on Severus Snape's biting sarcasm. With such endearing characters, it's no wonder fans kept coming back like a relentless spell-casting charm.

7. Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Fellowship of the Ring had us hooked like Smeagol on his precious ring. From the Shire to Mount Doom, we followed Frodo and his fellowship of characters more diverse than Legolas' quiver of arrows; elves, dwarves, humans, hobbits, and whatnot. It was like a fantasy Avengers team but with more camaraderie and fewer superhero outfits.

8. The Wall (2017)

The Wall reduced many movie enthusiasts to repeat-button maniacs for sheer love. American soldiers Shane Matthews and Allan “Ize” Isaac respond to a distress call in the desert of post-invasion Iraq. Unexpected gunfire breaks out, leaving Shane hurt and Allan with a bullet in his leg. There's only one way to know their fate.

9. The Dark Knight (2008)

Batman is the brooding hero with a utility belt everyone loves. He takes on the Clown Prince of Crime, the Joker, a villain so unhinged he puts rubber chickens to shame. You'll be nostalgic for the many legendary performances after a first watch.

10. The Blues Brothers (1980)

Are they really blue? Jake and Elwood Blues, the smooth-talking duo, embark on a hilarious, musical road trip that'll make you ‘blues-sing.' They're on a mission to save the orphanage they grew up in, and they're willing to go through more car crashes than a demolition derby to get the band back together.

11. The Fifth Element (1997)

Here, we have a blend of space opera, comedy, and interstellar romance that's quite addictive. Also, if you need a break, this is a perfect escape from mundane reality. Be warned — once you start, you'll find yourself in an infinite loop.

12. Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Some might say we're too engrossed in Mr. Darcy's smoldering gaze, or perhaps we're charmed by Elizabeth's fiery spirit, but who can resist the allure of this 19th-century charm? Watching this film is like being wrapped in a cozy blanket of nostalgia.

13. Spaceballs (1987)

Now, you might wonder about the secret behind this film's charm. Spaceballs satirically beamed up all our favorite sci-fi flicks, squeezing them through a comical wormhole of genius. It's like a warp-speed collision between Star Wars and Monty Python — an iconic mash-up so ludicrously entertaining.

14. A Knight's Tale (2001)

As the jousting tournaments commence, so do the fans' journey through triumphs and pitfalls. You'll find yourself cheering or perhaps shedding a tear. The whimsical romance tale also stars the iconic Heath Ledger.

15. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

People have watched it an unhealthy number of times because why not? What's not to love from the fantastic animation, catchy tunes, and the unexplainable pull of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King? He's the skeleton kingpin of charisma, and even if he were made of spare ribs, we'd still adore him.

16. The Exorcist (1973)

Regarding horror films, The Exorcist reigns as the dark lord of the genre. A tale of demon-banishing like no other makes you question why you are willing to repeatedly subject yourself to such spine-tingling scares. Is it an unholy obsession or just a twisted desire to see that spinning head do its thing again and again?

17. Home Alone (1990)

The McCallisters, in their crazy frenzy, jet off to Paris without a single clue they've left Kevin, their son, behind. Imagine their shock when they touch down in the city of love, only to realize the young Kevin isn't with them. Meanwhile, our cheeky protagonist wakes up to an empty house and can't believe his luck. This is every kid's dream come true… or is it?

18. The Thing (1982)

A group of researchers in the icy wilderness face an alien terror that makes your in-laws' visits seem like a walk in the park. This cult classic isn't just about chilling thrills; it's about bonding with your friends over spilled soda and yelling at the screen like crazy.

19. Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)

This kind of movie will make you go wild as you hit play for the umpteenth time. Some might say Kiki is the cutest witch-in-training you've ever laid eyes on. With her feline sidekick, Jiji, by her side, she'll whisk you away on a joyride so magical you'll wonder if there's a secret spell to pause time.

20. Super Troopers (2001)

The hilariously inept Vermont Highway Patrol team is more interested in pranks than patrolling. They make dad jokes seem like a form of high art. You can rewatch as they pull over unsuspecting motorists and dish out tickets with punchlines that'll leave you in stitches.

21. Step Brothers (2008)

When Brennan's mom and Dale's dad decide to tie the knot and merge their households, it turns out to be a mixture of dynamite and fireworks. This uproarious union of families sets off an explosion of absurdity. The slothful step-brothers become a match made in heaven, well, maybe a match made in the basement, but their clash of egos knows no bounds.

22. Adventures in Babysitting (1987)

This fun ride unveils Chris as she steps into the world of babysitting the Anderson kids, Brad and Sara. She thinks it'd be a calm evening like yoga for giggles. But she is wrong. The night turns into a rollercoaster of ridiculousness.

23. Mean Girls (2004)

You know you've got a problem when you can quote every line from memory. But who can resist the epic battle for popularity supremacy? It's like the Olympics of Mean, and we're all secretly competing for the crown!

24. Empire Records (1995)

Meet Joe, the mastermind behind Empire Records, where many quirky, music-savvy youths bustle. But when trouble brews in the form of a looming big chain takeover, Joe faces a real dilemma.

25. Titanic (1997)

Jack is a charming artist, and Rose is a high-class lady looking for adventure. Rose leans over the railing, and Jack shows off his best “I'm the king of the world!” impression. Together, they create a love story to make you return for more.

