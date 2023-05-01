12 Best Films To Get Your Sigourney Weaver Fix

Sigourney Weaver is an actress whose mere presence can make any movie better. From sci-fi classics and romantic comedies to thrillers and animation, Weaver's filmography is a testament to her versatility as an actress. These are our top 12 picks to explore the full range of her artistry in film.

1. Alien (1979)

Sigourney Weaver plays Ellen Ripley, the warrant officer aboard the spaceship Nostromo, who becomes the sole survivor of an attack by a deadly extraterrestrial creature. This iconic sci-fi horror film, directed by Ridley Scott, launched Weaver's career and earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

2. Holes (2003)

Based on the novel by Louis Sachar, the film follows a young boy named Stanley (Shia LaBeouf) who is sent to the detention center, where he and his fellow inmates are forced to dig holes as punishment. Sigourney Weaver plays the villainous warden of a juvenile detention center in this family-friendly comedy-drama. Her performance as the cruel and manipulative warden is a highlight of the movie.

3. Aliens (1986)

In the sequel to the original Alien film, Sigourney Weaver reprises her role as Ellen Ripley. This time, Ripley is recruited by a team of Marines to return to the planet where the alien creature was first encountered, as they have lost contact with the colony of settlers that was established there.

Ripley joins the mission as an advisor, but when they arrive on the planet, they discover that the aliens have wiped out most of the colonists. The Marines must fight for their survival, and Ripley once again becomes the ultimate defender against the terrifying aliens. Weaver delivers another powerful performance in this science fiction classic, cementing her status as one of the most iconic actresses in the genre.

4. Ghostbusters (1984)

Sigourney Weaver plays Dana Barrett, a cellist who becomes possessed by a demonic spirit in this classic sci-fi comedy directed by Ivan Reitman. Weaver's performance as the possessed Dana, who becomes a key figure in the Ghostbusters‘ battle against the supernatural, is both funny and chilling.

5. Working Girl (1988)

In this romantic comedy-drama directed by Mike Nichols, Sigourney Weaver plays the ruthless boss of a Wall Street investment firm. Working Girl follows a secretary named Tess (Melanie Griffith) who aspires to climb the corporate ladder and takes on her boss's identity to close a major deal. Weaver's performance as the conniving and cutthroat boss earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

6. The Village (2004)

Sigourney Weaver plays Alice Hunt, a member of a small community living in an isolated village surrounded by woods that are rumored to be inhabited by dangerous creatures. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the film is a psychological thriller that explores themes of fear and deception. Shyamalan detractors unfairly slate this movie, but it's a hidden gem in his hit-or-miss filmography, made all the better by Weaver's touching performance.

7. Avatar (2009)

In the 2009 hit Avatar, Sigourney Weaver plays Dr. Grace Augustine, a scientist who leads a team of researchers on a mission to study the alien planet Pandora and its native inhabitants, the Na'vi.

Directed by James Cameron, the film features groundbreaking visual effects and a complex narrative about colonialism, environmentalism, and cultural clash. While I often lambast this movie as overrated, Weaver adds a charm to the film that would be glaringly absent without her casting.

8. Galaxy Quest (1999)

Sigourney Weaver plays Gwen DeMarco, a former TV actress who played a communications officer on a sci-fi TV series. When she and her fellow cast members are mistaken for real space adventurers, they find themselves embroiled in a real-life space adventure. Weaver's role in this cult classic sci-fi comedy is funny and satirical.

9. The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

In The Cabin in the Woods, Sigourney Weaver is the Director of the organization responsible for a sinister ritual requiring a group of young adults to spend a weekend in a remote cabin, where they are subjected to a series of deadly horrors. Directed by Drew Goddard, the film is a meta-horror that deconstructs the tropes of the genre.

10. Copycat (1995)

In Copycat, Sigourney Weaver plays a criminal psychologist named Helen Hudson, who becomes the target of a copycat serial killer. The film, directed by Jon Amiel, is a psychological thriller showcasing Weaver's range as an actress.

11. Heartbreakers (2001)

Sigourney Weaver and Jennifer Love Hewitt play a mother-daughter duo of con artists who travel the country swindling wealthy men out of their money. Weaver's character, Max, plays the role of the seductive and alluring woman who marries the men, while Hewitt's character, Page, poses as her daughter and catches the men's attention.

After they get the money, they divorce the men and move on to their next target. However, their latest scheme hits a snag when Max falls in love with one of their targets, played by Gene Hackman. The film is a fun and entertaining caper comedy that showcases Sigourney Weaver's versatility as an actress, as she effortlessly transitions between her character's various personas throughout the film.

12. Baby Mama (2008)

Sigourney Weaver plays the head of a surrogacy agency in this comedy about a successful businesswoman named Kate (Tina Fey) who hires a working-class woman named Angie (Amy Poehler) to carry her baby. Some Weaver fans may be rolling their eyes at my inclusion of Baby Mama on this list, but Weaver's role as the icy and unscrupulous agency head takes this movie into outrageously funny territory. They don't make comedies like this anymore.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.