12 Best Final Scenes in a Movie According to The Internet

A film is only as good as its final scene- the lasting impression that gets etched into an audience's brain. An underwhelming final scene can ruin an otherwise great movie. With its unruly chorus of film enthusiasts and passionate critics, the Internet has spoken. Brace yourself for an exhilarating journey as we unveil the 12 definitive, mind-blowing, and soul-stirring closing moments in cinema.

1. Before Sunset (2004)

Before Sunset is a moving romantic drama that reunites Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) nine years after their initial encounter in Vienna. The film follows their candid conversations as they explore the depths of their connection while strolling through the enchanting streets of Paris.

The final scene unfolds on a breathtaking note, leaving audiences teetering on the edge of their seats as Jesse contemplates whether to catch his flight or stay with Celine. As Celine sings and dances in front of Jesse, she playfully says, “Baby, you are gonna miss that plane.” He smiles and replies, “I know,” culminating in a moment of emotional intensity and unresolved longing.

2. La La Land (2016)

La La Land is a dazzling musical romance that tells the story of Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a jazz pianist, as they navigate their dreams and love in the bustling city of Los Angeles. The final scene weaves together a tapestry of heartfelt nostalgia and bittersweet emotions as Mia and Sebastian share a poignant, wordless encounter at a jazz club. In this stunning and unforgettable sequence, their paths converge again, leaving audiences with a profound reflection on missed opportunities and the enduring power of dreams.

3. Whiplash (2014)

Whiplash is a gripping drama centered around the ambitious young drummer Andrew (Miles Teller) and his relentless pursuit of greatness at a prestigious music conservatory under the tutelage of the tyrannical conductor Terence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons). The final scene unfolds during Andrew's intense drum solo at a jazz competition as he unleashes his raw talent and defiantly confronts Fletcher's relentless demands. This electrifying climax forces audiences to confront the possibility that true greatness is often a result of questionable or even unethical methods.

4. Black Swan (2010)

Black Swan is a psychological thriller that explores the fragile psyche of Nina (Natalie Portman), a talented ballerina vying for the lead role in “Swan Lake.” As Nina descends into a labyrinth of obsession and paranoia, her pursuit of perfection takes a haunting toll on her sanity. The final scene seamlessly merges reality and hallucination as Nina delivers a riveting performance as the Black Swan, transcending her limitations and embracing her dark side in a climactic act of liberation and self-destruction.

5. In Bruges (2008)

In Bruges follows two Irish hitmen, Ray (Colin Farrell) and Ken (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves hiding out in the medieval city of Bruges after a botched job. As they await further instructions from their volatile boss, their perspectives on life and redemption are challenged amidst the backdrop of the picturesque city. The final scene confronts Ray with a profound moral dilemma, leading to an unexpected and gripping climax that deftly balances dark humor and poignant introspection.

6. The Social Network (2010)

The Social Network chronicles the meteoric rise of Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) and the creation of Facebook, exploring themes of ambition, betrayal, and the cost of success.

The final scene juxtaposes two contrasting encounters: one between Mark and his ex-girlfriend Erica (Rooney Mara), reflecting on their past, and another as Mark obsessively refreshes his Facebook page, seeking solace in his creation but ultimately finding himself isolated. This poignant conclusion highlights the complex emotional terrain traversed by Zuckerberg on his path to revolutionizing social media, even if it is somewhat fictionalized.

7. Some Like It Hot (1959)

Some Like It Hot is a classic screwball comedy that follows two musicians, Joe (Tony Curtis) and Jerry (Jack Lemmon), who disguise themselves as women and join an all-female band to escape the pursuit of mobsters. The film's final scene takes place on a boat, where Joe reveals his true identity as a man to Sugar (Marilyn Monroe), the band's lead singer and love interest. In a hilarious and unexpected twist, Sugar accepts Joe for who he is, embracing the unconventional nature of their relationship.

8. Pulp Fiction (1994)

This modern cult classic weaves together multiple interconnected stories of crime, violence, and redemption in the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles. The final scene brings together hitman Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) and his partner Vincent (John Travolta) as they encounter an armed robbery in progress. In a moment of existential realization, Jules chooses a different path, opting for a life away from violence. This introspective, philosophical conclusion is a powerful reflection on fate, redemption, and the possibility of change.

9. Prisoners (2013)

Prisoners is a gripping thriller that follows Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman) as he desperately searches for his missing daughter and confronts the limits of morality. The film's ending unveils a tense confrontation between Keller and Alex Jones (Paul Dano), a suspect in the kidnapping. As the truth unfolds, Keller is faced with a haunting moral decision, culminating in a chilling and ambiguous finale that leaves the audience pondering the boundaries of justice and the price of revenge.

10. The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight presents a gripping tale of vigilante justice and moral complexity in the Batman franchise. In a moment of sacrifice and calculated deception, Batman takes on the blame for Dent's crimes, portraying himself as a villain to protect Dent's legacy and give Gotham the symbol of hope it desperately needs.

Batman's sacrifice is a poignant ending to a powerful film that tackles a lot of ethical dilemmas. The film ends with Batman being hunted despite doing nothing wrong. He says in an emotionally powerful monologue, “Sometimes, truth isn't good enough. Sometimes people deserve more. Sometimes people deserve to have their faith rewarded.” It's a brilliant end to a morally complex film.

11. Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Call Me By Your Name is a tender coming-of-age romance set in the sun-drenched countryside of Italy. The final scene occurs years after the summer romance between Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer) has ended. Now older and wiser, Elio revisits where their love had bloomed. With a single tear and a powerful wave of emotions, the scene evokes a sense of nostalgia, longing, and the profound impact of a transformative love that transcends time.

12. Cinema Paradiso (1988)

Cinema Paradiso is a heartfelt Italian film that celebrates the magic of cinema and the power of nostalgia. The final scene depicts Salvatore, the protagonist, watching a montage of kisses previously censored by the local priest in the small town cinema where he grew up. As Salvatore reminisces about his past, he is moved to tears, realizing the profound impact of movies on his life. This beautifully nostalgic ending serves as a love letter to the joy and transformative power of storytelling through film.

This thread inspired this post.

