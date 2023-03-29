Your Best Financial Decisions Are Still Ahead of You

You constantly make financial decisions. That's just a fact. Some are simple and seemingly unimportant, like where you're having lunch today. Or whether you should buy that pair of shoes you've had your eye on at full price or wait until they go on sale.

But then there are the significant financial decisions of taking on a new job or buying an expensive car. Those decisions can have a considerable impact on your financial future.

And, of course, you have no way of knowing if you will make the right decision and how it will affect you in the long run. You don't know if your decision will bring you success or failure, begging the question, “Are your best financial decisions still ahead of you?”

Look Back To See Ahead

You've likely heard the phrase “hindsight is 20/20.” This means we gain clarity in our choices after we can look back on them in the future. But, unfortunately, by the time you get to that point in life, it's usually too late to change what has happened.

If you're stuck with a poor financial mistake you've made, try to at least learn from it. Please take it as a lesson and let it keep you from repeating the same mistake.

If you ask yourself tough questions about decisions you've made, you'll find that you may not like some of the answers.

Younger people tend to be much more optimistic about finances, believing they will naturally improve as they progress in their lives and careers. So, it's easier to brush it off and move on when you discover that you made a mistake.

“Bad” Financial Decisions

Bad decisions don't mean you can't recover and improve. What seems like a disaster at age 18 or 21 will likely equate to a financial bump in the road as you look back a decade later.

However, one way to see how your choices and decisions may pan out is to look at how similar choices affect other people.

Some of the worst financial decisions are not saving enough, racking up massive debt, wasting money in their twenties, and not investing enough to build wealth. Use this information to know what to avoid when making financial decisions.

Looking at your younger self, you can answer basic questions about your past decisions and determine why you made them. Then, if you are still in that younger age group, look at others and evaluate what you see before making your choices.

“Best” Financial Decisions

It's important to consider how decisions can affect you in the long run and aid in you making the best financial decisions for your situation. There are decisions you'll want to consider to achieve financial security. One of these is the decision to pursue higher education.

Get an Education

No matter what kind of education you get, it can help build your financial future. You can get it in a classroom, on the job, or learn from “street smarts,” whichever works best for you.

Is college a possibility for you? Is a trade school a better choice? How about an internship? The point is that learning is essential and can be a significant contributor to building a sound financial future.

Of all the financial choices, the one most people were happy about was the decision to get a college degree, according to a 2016 Claris Finance study. But, of course, college is not for everyone.

Costs and Alternatives

The problem is that college is so expensive (unless it's a community college) that the years spent getting a degree cost thousands of dollars. Tuition and fees for four years of college can run into hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on the school, and that number doesn't include the cost of room, board, and books.

Getting a college education will probably cause you to start your post-graduate life in major debt. But, hopefully, the investment in your education will pay dividends in the income made in your career.

Student loan debt is a major problem, and it can take years to get out from under it. So despite improving your chances of earning more, these may be some of your life's most challenging financial years. But there are other educational opportunities.

Some fields, trades such as plumbing or automotive repair, don't require a college degree yet can result in you earning a high income. If you're interested in this type of career, determine if there's an alternate path of education, such as a trade school, before you apply to college.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, every person is different, and you don't know whether any financial decision you make will be a winner or a loser. Going to college, buying a big house, and traveling worldwide are all excellent choices for some people. Still, only you can decide whether those financial decisions are right for you.

It makes sense whenever you make any big financial decisions to do so carefully and cautiously. Take time to weigh the decision and consider all possible outcomes before committing yourself.

Learn from others' experiences, but don't discount your gut instincts.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.