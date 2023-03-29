Top 10 Best Fortnite Skins of All Time

Like others in the ‘free-to-play' category, Fortnite is full of cosmetic items. To keep the game running, Epic Games has to make money somehow, and nothing has proven quite as profitable as selling character variations, also known as ‘skins.' Fortnite is a major player on the global gaming scene, leading to its collaboration with the biggest stars and entertainment powerhouses. Therefore, there are more than a few skins in the game.

For years now, Fortnite has steadily released skin content, which has piled up. With all the content, finding the really good stuff takes a lot of work. The gaming community criticized this oversaturation of skins and cosmetic items, with most calling it a ‘bad precedent.' However, they haven't faltered to scrutiny and continue releasing Skin after Skin, each varying in quality and fame.

The 10 Best Fortnite Skins

Ranking anything in a game as rich in content as Fortnite is challenging. However, it is necessary to filter all the unwanted stuff and go straight into the quality. Collaborating with entertainment giants has proven fruitful, as some of the skins included therein feature masterful designs.

Skin cost is another aspect that deserves looking at when ranking, as we wouldn't want you to overpay for things that aren't worth it. Of course, the best of the best is never easy to find, but once you look past all the trashy cash grabs, there might be a few gems lying in wait.

Ragnarok

Ragnarok is a Legendary skin introduced way back in 2018. It was part of the Season 5 Battle Pass and rewarded players who reached the mighty level of 100. As a base skin, Ragnarok looks like an undead Viking returning to haunt his enemies.

The Skin had various challenges that rewarded players with additional items to improve their looks. Upon earning 250k-500k Season XP, players would gain access to a fantastic helmet that looks as creepy as ever. It's an excellent skin that is currently unavailable, but we hope it might drop by again as part of some special event.

You never know what's around the corner with Fortnite skins.

The Reaper

The Reaper is a Legendary Skin introduced to the game at the height of its popularity in 2018. It was available to players who reached level 100 on the Season 3 Battle Pass. Over the years, it's become one of the most popular Skins ever to release in the popular battle royale.

Based mainly on John Wick, who would later get an official Skin, it features a bearded man in a suit, looking slick and ready to kill. It almost certainly meant death whenever you saw someone wearing it and approaching you.

I mean, who wouldn't want to play as the legendary Baba Yaga, going around the map and taking down your enemies one by one?

Lara Croft

The Lara Croft skin is a Gaming Legends Series Skin rewarded to players for reaching level 15 in the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass. It came out in March of 2021, featuring the protagonist of the acclaimed Tomb Raider series. With the recent reemergence of the Tomb Raider franchise, it is no wonder it collaborated with the king of Battle Royales.

The Skin features several styles, all unlockable by reaching different levels of the Battle Pass. If you think about it, Lara Croft is perfect for a game like Fortnite, for you have to survive the jungles of public matchmaking.

At any rate, her amazing Skin certainly shows the designer's attention to detail in these extensive collaborations.

Raptor

Raptor is a legendary Skin released just as the game picked up pace in 2018. As such, it remains a widespread presence in the game's sprawling Skin market due to its age and significance. Unlike the Skins we've written about thus far, Raptor was available for purchase for 2000 V-Bucks way back in Season 1.

Though simple in design, the Raptor Skin is a downright classic, symbolizing the game's early successes. It also comes with the Raptor Satchel Bling bundled together, and the Skin last appeared in stores around three weeks ago. Expect it to return, however, as the game wouldn't be the same without it.

Demogorgon

The Demogorgon is a Rare Skin purchasable from the in-game store. It cost 1200 V-Bucks at the time of availability, way back in 2019. The Skin was part of a collaboration between Netflix and Epic Games. The Demogorgon is one of the primary antagonists in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.' It took the world by storm and continues to do so Season after Season, so it is no wonder why Epic Games brought them in.

It is currently not available for purchase, but I have no doubt it will be making a return in some capacity soon.

Raz

Raz is a Legendary Skin given to those avid gamers reaching the Battle Pass Level 50 during Chapter 2, Season 6. Released in March 2021. It's one of the many unique characters designed by Epic Games, and I must admit it does look cool. The Skin comes in two styles, Glyph Acolyte and Glyph Master, both of which are good-looking in their regard. The latter is way more stylish, giving out a neon horror vibe.

Alongside the Skin, players also receive the Dream Stance Emote, which is always nice. When stuff gets bundled with the Skins, it only increases their value. Nevertheless, Raz is another fantastic Skin in the ever-expanding cosmetic library of Fortnite.

Big Chuggus

Big Chuggus is a Slurp Series Skin purchasable from the in-game shop. It hit the store in November 2019 and cost 1500 V-Bucks. Epic designed the Skin about the then-popular meme ‘Big Chungus,' which appeared just about anywhere. Fortnite, being the trend-hopping game it is, immediately jumped on the bandwagon and released a commemorative Skin.

The Skin size is also remarkable, making it one of the largest models in the game. The Juggus Back Bling comes bundled with the Skin. Besides Big Chungus, there is a noticeable DC influence in the Skin's design, primarily from that of Bane. Both characters feature large frames, tubes, and a steampunk aesthetic that often dominates DC comic books.

Epic last rotated the Skin through the store six weeks ago, and you should expect it to come around again soon.

Dummy

Dummy is a Rare Fortnite Skin purchasable from the in-game store at 1200 V-Bucks. The Skin came out in August 2020, during Chapter 2, Season 3. It's one of the creepiest Skins in the game, modeled after a crash test dummy. Those of you who've seen House of Wax and more than a few Doctor Who episodes certainly know the vibe.

There is just something uncanny about these doll Skins that gives me goosebumps. Despite being creepy, Dummy is a nice-looking Skin standing out over others. Its great advantage is its cheapness, especially compared to most of this list.

The Skin also comes in two styles, more than enough variety for a 1200 V-Bucks Skin. Unfortunately, it last featured in the store in January 2021, so we hope it returns soon.

Deadfire

Deadfire is a Legendary Skin purchasable in the in-game store. Unlike most Legendary Skins, this one was available to buy outright without grinding the Battle Pass. Of course, it wasn't cheap, costing a whopping 2000 V-Bucks. It's an old Skin, part of the game's golden age, releasing October 2018.

It has two selectable styles, and the Skin itself is reactive. This means that the Skin changes its features slightly upon dealing damage or outliving your enemies. The crown jewel of Season 6, Deadfire is undoubtedly one of the best western-themed Skins Fortnite has ever had. And let's hope we see it in the store as soon as possible.

Deadpool

Deadpool is a Marvel Series Skin released in Chapter 2, Season 2. It was rewarded to players who completed Week 7 of Deadpool's Weekly Challenges. For those who haven't heard, Deadpool is one of the most popular Marvel characters. So naturally, in the usual Epic Games fashion, the company introduced a collaboration with Marvel in honor of the Deadpool 2 movie.

Deadpool, being the anti-hero he is, features many weapons, including a pair of katanas. There are two selectable styles and two more color variations—a lot when you consider they gave the Skin out for free. Deadpool is about to get a third movie, and his popularity is rising, so expect to see some new Deadpool-related stuff soon.

Conclusion

Fortnite is a free-to-play game where cosmetics are all the craze. However, the best ones are often out of the rotation or locked out indefinitely. The ones above dip in and out of the store sporadically. By the time you read this article, some of them might even be available to purchase, so be sure to keep an eye on the in-game store rotations to make sure to get everything.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.