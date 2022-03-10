11 Best Free Dating Apps of 2022

Are you looking for the best free dating apps? Look no further. We've got a list of the best free dating apps available.

Whether you're looking for something serious or want to meet new people, there is an app for you. Here is our list of the best free dating sites to find your perfect match in 2022.

1. Tinder

Probably the most well-known free dating sites out there, Tinder is great for finding someone nearby quickly where you live, and it's beneficial if you're looking for a vacation fling or a local to show you around while you're traveling. It also has a huge dating pool, so your options for matches are almost limitless unless you live in a tiny town.

The app doesn't only have the free version; there are some paid subscription options. You can purchase “Tinder Plus” for a monthly fee, which gives you access to features like “Passport” (which lets you swipe through profiles in other countries) and “Rewind” (which enables you to undo accidental left swipes).

2. Bumble

Bumble is very similar to Tinder but with a few key differences. First, only women can start conversations with men. Second, if a woman doesn't message within 24 hours of matching a man, the match expires, and the man gets back in the pool.

Third, Bumble has a “Beehive” feature which lets you see who's been active on the app recently. This feature can be helpful if you're looking for someone to talk to or want to know who's been checking out your profile.

Aside from the free version, there are some paid features available. You can purchase “Bumble Boost,” which gives you access to features like “rematch” (which lets you rematch with expired matches) and “extended” (which provides you with 24 extra hours to message someone).

3. OkCupid

OkCupid is one of the oldest online dating apps out there, and it's a good option if you're looking for something serious. The site has many features that help you find matches based on your interests and personality.

You can take quizzes to learn more about yourself and what kind of person you're compatible with. You can also search for people by specific criteria like age, location, religion, or even things like astrology signs.

The app is free to use, but there is a premium version. You can purchase “A-List,” which gives you access to features like “Advanced Search” (which lets you filter your matches by things like height, weight, education, and more) and “Incognito Mode” (which enables you to browse anonymously).

4. Hinge

Hinge is another option if you're looking for a serious relationship. This online dating site bills itself as a “relationship app” instead of a hookup app, which is helpful if you're looking for something long-term.

One of the things that sets Hinge apart is that it only matches you with people who are Facebook friends of friends. This feature can be helpful if you're trying to find someone with similar interests to yourself.

Another thing that sets Hinge apart is its focus on quality over quantity. It only shows you a limited number of matches per day, so you're not overwhelmed by choices. And, if you're only looking for a limited number of matches, that's not necessarily a bad thing.

The app is free to use, but some paid options are available. You can purchase “Hinge Preferred,” which gives you access to features like “Advanced Filters” (which lets you filter your matches by things like height, weight, education, and more) and “Unlimited Likes” (which enables you to like as many people as you want).

5. Coffee Meets Bagel

Coffee Meets Bagel is a dating app that takes a different approach to online dating. Instead of showing you an endless stream of profiles, Coffee Meets Bagel sends you a limited number of matches (or “bagels”) each day.

You can “like” or “pass” on these bagels, and if you both like each other, you'll be able to chat. Aside from the free version, Coffee Meets Bagel also has some fun features, like “beans” (beans unlock special features like sending virtual gifts) and “Discover” (which lets you view profiles of people who are outside your age range or location).

The app is free to use, but a paid option is too. You can purchase “beans,” which gives you access to features like sending virtual gifts and unlocking specific profile fields.

6. Plenty of Fish

Plenty of Fish is one of the most popular dating apps out there. It's free to use, and you can view profiles of people from all over the world.

One thing that sets Plenty of Fish apart is its “meet me” feature. This feature lets you see who's nearby and ready to meet up for a date. You can also search for people by a specific age, location, or even occupation criteria.

The app is free to use, but a paid feature is available. You can purchase a “Pof Premium” subscription giving you access to features like “unlimited messaging” and “advanced search capabilities.”

7. Facebook Dating

Facebook Dating is a new dating app that allows you to connect with Facebook friends of friends.

One of the things that sets Facebook's free dating site apart is its focus on safety. The app has a “Secret Crush” feature that allows you to select up to nine people who you're interested in. If someone you've selected also selects you, then you'll be matched and can start chatting.

8. XOXO

XOXO is a dating app that's more geared towards Gen Z in that it encourages the matching of same-sex couples.

The app is free to use, and it has a ton of features. You can view profiles, send messages, and chat with people interested in you. XOXO also has a “Date Ideas” feature that gives you suggestions for things to do on your date.

9. Happn

Happn is a dating app that allows you to connect with people with who you've crossed paths in real life.

One of the things that sets Happn apart is its “live radar” feature. This feature lets you see who's nearby and ready to meet up for a date. You can also use the “secret like” feature to anonymously like someone, and if they like you back, you'll be able to chat.

You may find your coworker from across the hall on this app.

The app is free to use, but there is also a paid option. You can purchase “credits” and have access to features like sending virtual gifts and seeing who's interested in you.

10. The League

The League is a dating app designed for people who have busy lives.

One of the things that sets The League apart from other dating apps is its focus on quality over quantity. The app has a “curated” list of members, and you can only join if a member invites you.

The League also has several safety features, like an automatic photo verification system.

11. Clover

Clover is a dating app similar to Tinder but with more features.

One of the things that sets Clover apart from other dating apps is its “on-demand” dating feature. This feature allows you to set up a date with someone nearby and be ready to meet up. You can also use the “clover story” feature to share your dating experiences with other users.

This app is known for being the best app for virtual dates and has a large focus on mental health.

Online Dating Apps

Whether you're looking for something casual or a long-term relationship, there's an app out there for you. With so many options, it's easy to find an app that fits your needs. Download a dating app and start meeting new people today.

