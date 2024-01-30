Best Free-to-Play PS5 Games Worth Downloading

The PlayStation 5 continues to grow in popularity since its initial release in 2020. It has a slew of excellent first-party and third-party releases, but most of these cost money. So, what about players who want a cheap game? Fortunately, the library features many excellent free-to-play PS5 games for gamers to try.

These best free-to-play PS5 games offer the system's most robust gameplay and content experiences sans a heavy price tag. Better yet, none of these free-to-play PS5 games require players to have an active subscription. Every PS5 owner has access to these best free games from the moment they purchase the console.

1. Fortnite

Epic Games has the most content-filled free game on PS5. Its base experience includes the ground-breaking battle royale with building and an ever-changing battle pass. But recent additions like the survival-focused Lego Fortnite, musical game Fortnite Festival, and racing title Rocket Racing make it even more endless and fun without spending any money.

2. Genshin Impact

HoYoverse took the style and open-world formula of a game like Breath of the Wild and put its own spin on it. It has climbing, bows, fun melee combat, and more. But it all appears in an MMO-like experience with various characters to choose from, each with their own unique skills and play style.

3. Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV proper requires a monthly subscription. However, it has a dedicated free trial that has no time limit. In fact, players have complete access to the incredible base game and a couple of expansions. This lets players enjoy the expanding storyline, fantastic jobs, and more.

4. Fall Guys

Fall Guys offers players an interactive obstacle course experience, similar to TV shows like Wipeout. Sixty players run, jump, and solve puzzles to be the final one standing. It has the competitive nature of other games but without weapons.

5. Rocket League

The brilliant mix of soccer and race cars in this game seems so unique. Players drive around cars to launch soccer orbs into the net to score. It has a high learning curve in its gameplay, but it grips those who take the time to master it.

6. Overwatch 2

Blizzard Entertainment released the sequel to one of the most popular FPS titles of all time for free. The experience includes all of the previous characters but with some notable changes, such as the switch to 5-versus-5 matches. Not all changes work well, but the general experience has such a high-quality nature to it.

7. Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment includes previous Call of Duty developers who blend some of the gameplay from that series with the Overwatch-like character powers. This comes together to make one of the most unique and compelling battle royale games of all time in its challenging but rewarding matches.

8. Astro’s Playroom

This free game comes pre-installed on every new PS5. It showcases the console's various features, from its haptic feedback to the touchpad, throughout its gorgeous, nostalgic 3D platforming levels.

9. Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty has the strongest FPS movement and gunplay out of any title in the genre. Warzone takes that classic feel and expands it into a massive battle royale experience with maps like Urzikstan, Ashika Island, and more. Players who want no-frills gameplay should check this out.

10. The Sims 4

This EA title now has a free version for players to check out. Players create their own Sim characters and roleplay with them, decorating their homes, marrying them off, giving them jobs, and even sending them to the Grim Reaper. It has endless fun with this welcome free version.

11. World of Tanks

This online multiplayer game puts players in the seat of a customizable tank. The tank battles feel massive and so much more impactful than the smaller-scale nature of other war-like games. The deep progression systems keep players busy for quite a long time.

12. Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse came out with another game on PS5, this time focusing on a sci-fi aesthetic and turn-based combat. The varied planets look phenomenal on the PS5 version, and the memorable characters have great writing, which hooks the player in.

13. Brawlhalla

This free fighting game for up to eight players at once draws some comparisons to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series. It may not have the iconic characters, but it makes up for that with rich and competitive gameplay that players don’t have to spend money on.

14. Sky: Children of the Light

The creators of the award-winning Journey took the light social mechanics of that platforming adventure game and ballooned into this free online experience. Players embark on a gorgeous world alongside others as they soar through the sky and enjoy the whimsical nature of this relaxing experience.

15. Warframe

This sci-fi game has a fascinating mix of shooter mechanics and cyber ninja melee combat. Its swift gameplay feels unlike anything else, and it has such variety in its tight missions and open-world planets, with even some space combat.

16. Tower of Fantasy

It may share a similar style to certain other free anime-like games on PS5, but this title offers one of the most impactful and enjoyable action gameplay mechanics in the fantasy genre. The open-world MMORPG looks and plays great, with a plethora of locations and content to explore.

17. Path of Exile

This is the game for those players who want a Diablo-like dungeon-crawling experience but don’t want to shell out the cash for the premium title. It has countless dungeons, deep customization, and frequent updates with new content.

18. Dauntless

This free game takes inspiration from the Monster Hunter series. Players pick their particular weapon class and embark on hunts to take down hulking beasts with various elemental types and strategies. The immense challenge keeps players busy for dozens of hours.

19. The Finals

A few teams show up in each match of this unique FPS game with the goal of collecting and extracting without dying. The endless possibilities arise from how players tackle non-player enemies and sneak up on competitor’s teams. Every match feels so different and unique.

20. Smite

This third-person MOBA changed everything in the genre with its behind-the-shoulders perspective. It feels like the most accessible in the entire genre, with its memorable gods like Loki and Zeus. The tactical maps make for lengthy battles online that require tons of planning and strategy.

21. Naraka: Bladepoint

This particular competitive multiplayer free game has players use melee and martial arts to fight back against other teams of players. It has a smaller scope compared to similar battle royale-like experiences, which makes each fight intense and meaningful.

22. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Trading card games have a king in Yu-Gi-Oh. The massive amount of cards in this free title means players have plenty of content as they collect and open up packs. It has some solid multiplayer as well without costing a dime to enjoy.

23. Destiny 2

This successful sci-fi FPS experience from Bungie has a free base version these days. Players have no cost to jump in, create a character, and experience many of the various planets in the game. It feels like a great way to see if it works for users.

24. My Hero Ultra Rumble

Battle royale games often feature first-person shooter mechanics, which may not appeal to everyone. This particular one has teams of three superheroes from the popular anime series My Hero Academia battle it out. The mix of ranged and melee superpowers make this engaging, colorful, and fun.