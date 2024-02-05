The Xbox Series X/S represents Microsoft’s fourth foray into the video game console market. It takes many games from past consoles, especially the Xbox One, and adds its own 4K experiences. While the new power might sound quite expensive, console owners also have free games to check out on the platform.

The best free Xbox Series X/S games offer tons of content with no barrier to entry. In addition, these gameplay experiences feel fun and perhaps even worth a price tag for some, even though they cost nothing. Every owner should consider these best free Xbox Series X/S games.

1. Halo Infinite Multiplayer

The sixth mainline game in the beloved FPS series Halo has its entire multiplayer suite accessible to everyone without needing Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass. Players have access to this swift and excellent iteration of the Spartan combat fans know and love, including new maps, modes, weapons, and more.

2. Fortnite

Epic Games created a title with free content, unlike almost any other game. Its core remains the battle royale game mode of building to survive against others. But its actual value for owners comes from the user-generated content and new premium experiences from renowned developers, such as Lego Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing.

3. Rocket League

No other sports game exists like this one. Rocket League takes race cars, puts them in an arena, and has them hit against soccerballs to score goals and win the match. This bizarre blend of two otherwise unrelated genres created one of the most gripping competitive games ever.

4. Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment took Call of Duty-inspired movement and gameplay and mixed them with Overwatch-level character powers for one of the most compelling battle royale games ever. It has such a tight focus mixed with depth, which gives it an edge over the bloated competition.

5. Destiny 2

Bungie’s online shared world FPS now has a free version for everyone without Game Pass. Players have the option to jump in, create a character from the three classes, and explore various planets in our solar system alongside others.

6. Brawlhalla

This 2D free fighting game takes some cues from Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series, which Xbox owners don’t have access to. It has many characters to pick, each with its own fighting styles and pros and cons.

7. Fall Guys

Around 60 players gather together in each match to run, jump, and survive through various obstacles and minigames. The goal stays the same through every game to be the final player or team standing at the end of its colorful and engaging maps.

8. Roblox

While Fortnite has much content to explore from users, Roblox remains the king of user-generated content. Countless games exist here for every single genre, ranging from multiplayer to FPS, adventure to puzzle, survival, and so much more. Some of the best Roblox games feel like their own worthy games, such as Natural Disaster Survival, Murder Mystery 2, and Bloxburg.

9. Warframe

This free sci-fi game blends together elements of third-person shooters with cyber ninjas in outer space. The swift movement and gameplay feel incredible, and it often receives new content, planets to explore, and missions.

10. PUBG

This battle royale game broke new ground in the genre long before Epic Games, Activision, and EA got in on the action. Players who want one of the purest last-player-standing experiences should check out this gritty and difficult multiplayer experience.

11. The Sims 4

EA made the smart move to make this fourth game in the beloved simulator series free to play on all platforms. Players craft their own Sim and design their entire life, from the house they live in to who they marry to their job and more.

12. Final Fantasy XIV

The permanent free trial for one of the greatest MMORPGs of all time drops in late February 2024. Anyone has access to this game, including the entire A Realm Reborn base experience, Heavensward expansion, and Stormblood expansion as well. Thousands of hours of wonderful content exist here for free.

13. Smite

This MOBA game seems like the most accessible in the otherwise complicated genre of games like League of Legends and the like. Part of it comes from the third-person perspective, which provides a more action focus in the gameplay as players traverse maps with AI troops to conquer the enemy team’s base.

14. Overwatch 2

Blizzard’s second game in this beloved online multiplayer FPS series costs nothing to download and play today. It has the swift and stylized gameplay of other FPS titles but with a twist in the powers and roles, each hero has, from the healer to tank and more. It includes everything from the first game as well.

15. Dauntless

This free game takes the tried-and-true Monster Hunter formula from Capcom and puts its own indie spin on it. Players customize their character, choose their weapon style, and join with other players to battle against lumbering beasts in lengthy and challenging fights.

16. Call of Duty: Warzone

The Call of Duty series may have the most compelling FPS combat and movement with how smooth it feels to play. This idea translates to a massive battle royale experience unlike any other, with up to 150 players in a single lobby fighting to the death.

17. My Hero Ultra Rumble

This unique take on battle royale mixes the anime universe of My Hero Academia and all of its Marvel-inspired superpowers with the last-team-standing mentality. It works pretty well in the end, allowing players to blast foes with ice, fire, and other fun quirk powers.

18. The Finals

This free game has a fascinating mix of cooperative and competitive multiplayer. Teams battle against other teams to collect the most money and escape with their lives. The destructible environments and randomized elements ensure no match feels the same as the last.

19. Killer Instinct

Free fighting games without a subscription feel few and far between, and this game represents one of the best. Each of the characters and maps have such rich detail to the graphics, while the impactful and weighty gameplay promises depth in its various combos.

20. Splitgate

This FPS title blends an intriguing mix of the old-school Halo style with games like Portal. Players bounce around through portals to surprise other players and take them out in the excellent maps. It may not have support for new content these days, but the existing content feels excellent.

21. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

This free-to-play online card game takes thousands of cards from the massive Yu-Gi-Oh collection and makes them available for players to collect. It costs money to open up some packs, but players collect free cards to battle against others online as well.

22. Crackdown 1 & 2

The first two games in this series, which stand out as the best entries for some, cost nothing to download right now on Xbox Series X/S. These two open-world games have compelling elements about collecting power-ups and beating down bad guys to save the city.

23. Phantom Dust

This bizarre mashup of third-person shooters with card games feels so unique, and everyone should check it out. The best part about this situation remains the fact it costs nothing to purchase and play. Players use card abilities to attack their foes in the single-player story and multiplayer modes.

24. Too Human

This intriguing action RPG from Silicon Knights first came out for the Xbox 360, but now landed itself among free Xbox Series X/S games. It takes place in a far future with a reimagining of the Norse gods. The fast-paced action combat feels engaging with its mix of melee and ranged weaponry.