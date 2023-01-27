Score Free Stuff With These 21 Best Freebies Websites

Who doesn't like to get stuff for free? There's nothing better than getting stuff you love without paying for it! If you've searched online for free stuff, you've likely come across various sites offering you free items or samples; unfortunately, many are scams. But there are plenty of legitimate freebies websites to visit.

Best Freebies Websites in 2023

We've rounded up 22 of the best freebies websites we could find and put them all in this post so you can spend time signing up for freebies instead of searching for them.

1. Toluna Influencers

This first site is slightly different from the others in this list as it's technically a survey site, not a freebie site. However, in addition to offering paid online surveys, Toluna also offers product testing. Once you become a member, you can sign up for these programs. Toluna will send you products for you to use and test out for a few weeks. Next, you complete a questionnaire giving your feedback on the product. Then, you get to keep the items free of cost.

And while you're there, you can also take surveys and earn free gift cards and prizes.

2. Daily Goodie Box

Sign up with DailyGoodieBox to receive boxes of free samples and full-size products for simply giving your opinion on the items. The goodies are free and so is shipping.

Create a free account, and apply for a box – you're not guaranteed to receive one, but you're able to apply for a new box each day! Daily Goodie Box partners with more than 300 brands and offers more than 400 products to try!

3. Share Your Freebies

Share Your Freebies helps you find the best sweeps, giveaways, coupons, and freebies. They share new freebies daily to help you save money and score free products.

Share Your Freebies also lets its readers share other freebie opportunities they find via their website and Facebook page.

4. Try Products

Sign up for free on the Try Products website, share a bit of info about yourself, get free products to try, and let them know what you think. It's that easy to get freebies with Try Products. Don't forget to check out the ‘Today's Product' on their site to snag the freebie of the day.

5. Send Me Samples

Trying free products from your favorite brands is simple with Share Your Freebies. Simply visit the site, enter your info, answer a few quick questions (seriously, it's like 3 or 4), and click the big green button that says ‘Send Me Samples' and that's it!

6. PINCHme

If you love free samples and trying new products, you need to sign up with PINCHme. Once a member, you will receive a variety of items like health and beauty products, snacks, drink mixes, pet items, and more. But the best part is that PINCHme will reward you for trying new products!

It's easy to get started by:

Creating your free account

Claiming the samples you want to try each month

Share your feedback on the products

Earn PINCHme coins and get rewards

7. FreeBfinder

If you need dozens of freebies daily, FreeBfinder is the site for you. FreeBfinder has some of the best freebies available, updated 24/7 by a team of amazing experts. FreeBfinder shares real freebies that don't require taking surveys. Browse through the site, find the freebie offers that interest you, and follow the directions listed to snag your free stuff!

8. BzzAgent

BzzAgent is another freebies website that focuses more on product testing. Once you sign up, they will send you free products, but you're expected to review the items by completing a questionnaire. And, of course, you get to keep the items you review.

9. Vonbeau

Vonbeau is a freebies website run by a husband and wife team. The site is updated regularly, so you have new freebies to look forward to daily.

Vonbeau only promotes legit offers for free stuff, hot deals, product tests, coupons, sweepstakes, and more.

10. Free Stuff Times

Free Stuff Times began as a freebie forum that evolved into a website that shares all types of freebie offers.

There is a lot to find on this site, and it may initially feel overwhelming. It's updated often – usually multiple times per day they're adding new offers. You'll find offers ranging from free Kindle books to Dunkin' coffee to Krispy Kreme donuts! If you're not a big fan of the site, you can opt to receive freebie offers via email instead.

11. WomenFreebies

As its name suggests, WomenFreebies is a freebies website for women. You'll find freebies like Rag & Bone fragrance, Chamos honey face mask sheets, Cuvee Beauty Shampoo and Conditioner, etc. You'll also find offers for categories like baby items, feminine products, beauty, books, and more.

WomenFreebies also has a section where you can enter freebies contests where they offer top-tier freebies.

12. Yo! Free Samples

Not only does Yo! Free Samples hook you up with…you guessed it…free samples, but they also have tons of freebies, coupons, and deals for various restaurants and retailers.

13. Freebie-Depot

This freebies website offers birthday freebies, free calendars, Kcups, Amazon products, and more. The platform publishes freebie roundups periodically and updates its feed daily.

Check back often so you don't miss your favorite freebies and free samples.

14. Freeflys

Another great site to snag free stuff is Freeflys. Some of the previous freebies and samples they've offered have included Pearlosophy O2 Oxygen Super Cleanser Sample, La Bella Styling Gel Product, and Bath & Body Works items. Upon visiting the website, you can sign up for alerts so you never miss a freebie.

Freeflys is unique because they also have a ‘Make Money' section on its site where they post opportunities to earn money by completing various tasks like online surveys, downloading apps, joining research panels, and more.

15. Freebie Shark

With a huge catalog of deals, free stuff, and sweepstakes that are updated daily, Freebie Shark is a great resource for freebie lovers. The site is run by a blogger named Jason, who updates it daily so they are always fresh offers waiting for you. You can also signup to get Freebie Shark's offers and freebies sent straight to your inbox, or feel free to email Jason with any freebie offers you find, too!

16. Freaky Freddie’s

In business since 1997, Freaky Freddie's Free Funhouse shares freebies for anything you can imagine. It boasts a huge category list to explore including games, gags, bathroom freebies, kids' stuff, phone stuff, religion, software, teacher stuff, travel supplies, and many more. They post a list of available freebie offers each day and will even email you the list if you sign up.

Freaky Freddie's has high standards for the offers they share and even urges its readers to email them if they find any freebies that “have a catch” so they can remove them from the site.

17. MySavings.com

This freebies website posts timely and legitimate freebies, offering you many opportunities to get free stuff. The website posts coupons, deals, sweepstakes, and more. There are hundreds of things to choose from here, so you shouldn't run out of options. Don't forget to sign up for their daily free coupons and samples email.

18. Just Free Stuff

Just Free Stuff has been regarded highly and created a huge name. Since the website has been running since 1997, Just Free Stuff can be trusted solely based on its reputation. Find freebies from categories like electronics to food, baby products, games, books, and much more.

19. Freebie Lady

Formerly called Interrnet Steals & Deals, Freebie Lady offers some of the best freebies around. Becky, the Freebie Lady, has a goal of providing freebies to all the users of the website.

On her site you'll find free samples and freebies, hot deals, frugal living tips, and other articles to help you save money and find freebies.

20. Influenster

Influenster is a site that will send you a box – called a VoxBox – of free products in exchange for your opionions. Plus, the stuff in the boxes is oftentimes full-sized freebies! Head to your respective app store, download the free Influenster app, tell 'em what you like and get ready for your free stuff.

According to the website, “A VoxBox is a box of products Influenster delivers directly to our members for free and can include just about anything–beauty products, snacks, pet foods, home improvement products, wellness products… you get the idea. (Products are oftentimes full-size and from the biggest brands or new and emerging brands you haven't heard of yet.)

All the products are completely free, just try them out and tell them what you think.

21. Smiley360

Smile360 gives you the chance to try products from your favorite brands and some you've never heard of. This site also mails boxes of free full-sized products and samples. You can try out the products, complete the questionnaire, and keep the products without paying a dime. Smiley Members have the opportunity to sample free products from hundreds of brands.

Legit Freebies Websites to Get Free Stuff Online Today

As far as freebies websites go, these are tthe best of the best. With thousands of cumulattive offers and daily updates, get ready to try all of your favorite products for free!