Monstrously Heartwarming: 20 Best Movies with Friendly Creatures for All Ages

Monsters don't always have to be scary, especially when they're in movies primarily produced for folks of all ages. From heartwarming tales of unlikely friendships to epic adventures that span galaxies, these 20 movies in this article all feature more friendly than ferocious monsters.

Each movie has a unique story and character to capture your attention and imagination, from the prodigious E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to the thrilling, action-packed Cloverfield. So, grab some popcorn, settle in, and enjoy the company of these lovable monsters.

1 – The Shape Of Water (2017)

This Oscar-winning film is a stunning love story between a mute woman and a humanoid amphibian creature. With breathtaking visuals, gorgeous cinematography, and a mesmerizing score, The Shape of Water is a must-see film for romance and fantasy fans.

2 – ET The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

The next on the list of movies with friendly monsters is Steven Spielberg's classic film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The movie follows the story of a young boy who befriends an extraterrestrial stranded on Earth. Full of heart, humor, and iconic moments, E.T. remains a beloved movie.

3 – Monsters, Inc (2001)

Pixar's imaginative film occurs in a world where monsters generate power by scaring children. When one monster, Sulley, befriends a human child, he must find a way to keep her safe from his colleagues. The movie is a delightful family-friendly film lush with colorful characters and an engaging plot.

4 – The Iron Giant (1999)

The Iron Giant is an animated film set in the Cold War era. The film tells the story of a young boy who befriends a giant robot from outer space. With stunning animation, a poignant tale, and a powerful message about the importance of compassion and empathy, The Iron Giant is a timeless masterpiece.

5 – District 9 (2009)

This science-fiction film takes place in a world where aliens are forced to live in slums and are treated as second-class citizens. When a human becomes infected with an alien virus, he begins to understand their plight and must help them escape their oppression.

District 9 has impressive visual effects and a thought-provoking story; it is a hauntingly striking and unique film.

6 – King Kong (2005)

Director Peter Jackson's epic retelling of the classic story follows a film crew that travels to a mysterious island and encounters a giant gorilla. With breathtaking action sequences, incredible cinematography, and a powerful performance by Andy Serkis as Kong, this film is a thrilling adventure from start to finish.

7 – Monsters University (2013)

This Pixar prequel to Monsters, Inc. explores the early years of Mike and Sulley's friendship as they attend Monsters University to learn the skills they'll need to become scarers. The film is both hilarious and heartwarming and features a great ensemble cast of characters.

8 – Big Hero 6 (2014)

This Disney animated film follows the story of a young boy named Hiro and his robot companion Baymax as they team up with a group of superheroes to save their city from a dangerous villain.

The film's combination of action, humor, and heart has made it a favorite for kids and adults. It was a major hit upon its release.

9 – The Host (2006)

The Host is a South Korean film by director Bong Joon-ho that features a monster that emerges from the Han River and begins attacking citizens.

However, the story quickly takes a turn as a family bands together to save one of their own who the monster has taken. The film is both thrilling and emotional and features incredible performances from its cast.

10 – Pacific Rim (2013)

Guillermo del Toro‘s sci-fi action movie features giant robots battling giant monsters, and it's a blast from start to finish. The monsters, known as “kaiju,” are terrifying and awe-inspiring. The action sequences are some of the best in recent memory.

11 – Where The Wild Things Are (2009)

Directed by Spike Jonze, Where the Wild Things Are is an adaptation of the beloved children's book. It is a visually stunning exploration of imagination and childhood, with playful and spirited monsters.

12 – Little Shop Of Horrors (1986)

Little Shop of Horrors is a 1986 musical comedy directed by Frank Oz. The movie is about a man-eating plant. It is a hilarious and offbeat cult classic. The plant, Audrey II, is a memorable and sassy character, and the songs are utterly beautiful. If you want to laugh yourself to tears, here's one for you.

13 – Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins look like nice, kind pets, but when Billy (Zach Galligan) lets his new pet eat after midnight, the little cuddly, pet turns into a dangerous, little monster.

14 – Labyrinth (1986)

This Jim Henson movie starring David Bowie features some of the friendliest monsters but also a few who aren't as friendly. This movie-musical has become a cult classic and fans still love watching to this day.

15 – My Neighbor Totoro (1989)

When a family moves to the country to be near their sick mother, the two sisters meet a number of friendly monsters who live in the forest and help them on their adventures.

16 – Warm Bodies (2013)

Warm Bodies is a zombie movie, but they're the type of zombies you wouldn't mind getting to know… well at least from a distance. This love story takes on what it's like to be a human, through a very non-human character.

17 – What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

This film looks at what modern vampires would do if a documentary crew came by and filmed their lives. This hilarious movie was so well deceived, there's even a popular TV series of the same name!

18 – The NeverEnding Story (1984)

When a young boy finds a magical book, he dives into a mystical and fantastical world with creatures and friendly monsters he never could have dreamed about.

19 – Young Frankenstein (1974)

This Mel Brooks film is a fun take on the Frankenstein legend, with Dr. Frankenstein's grandson proving once and for all, his grandfather wasn't insane. Instead, though, he begins reanimating dead bodies, creating his own, funny monster.

20 – Beetlejuice (1988)

If you consider a helpful, but con artist demon a monster, then Beetlejuice is a great movie for you. Beetlejuice himself may be funny, but in the end, he's still not the one you should trust.

Source: Reddit.