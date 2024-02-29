The Best Game Boy Advance JRPGs That Demand a Play Through

The Game Boy Advance feels hard to beat when it comes to the excellent Japanese role-playing games in its massive library. The handheld console had a short lifetime after the Game Boy Color and before the Nintendo DS, but it made up for that with its plethora of genre-defining JRPGs.

The best Game Boy Advance JRPGs stand out as the finest gaming experiences on the entire handheld system. Monumental entries and remakes in series like Pokémon, Final Fantasy, and even Mega Man showcase the visual fidelity and gameplay peak of the portable system. Every system owner should consider the best Game Boy Advance JRPGs for their collection.

1. Lunar Legend

This remake of Lunar: The Silver Star provides some of the most substantial sprite work on Game Boy Advance JRPGs. The characters and world look fantastic, while the gameplay feels tighter than ever. Though the lack of challenge and anime cutscenes from the original may disappoint some, it remains a must-play turn-based JRPG.

2. Breath Of Fire II

This port of the SNES Capcom turn-based JRPG classic feels best in the GBA. The portable form factor of the system works well for this solid fantasy game with its deep turn-based menu systems and decent storyline about an orphan on a journey to clear his name for a crime he didn’t commit.

3. Mega Man Battle Network 2

This fascinating spin-off series on the GBA takes the Mega Man characters and monsters fans know and love and puts them in a digital environment with an action-packed combat system. Players gather various battle chips to deal damage to foes. This second game stands out as one of the finest in the lengthy series.

4. Pokémon Emerald

The definitive version of the Generation 3 Pokémon games pretty much renders the other two versions obsolete. It contains all of the Pokémon from the past three generations, plus a storyline that brings together Team Plasma and Team Aqua together. It also has one of the strongest endgame mechanics in the series, with the incredible Battle Frontier.

5. Tactics Ogre: The Knight of Lodis

This prequel to the rest of the classic grid-based tactical RPG series sets the stage for everything to come after it with a political and complex tale of a knight who turns against the country he once served. Its storytelling feels like a peak for the series, alongside the complicated battles with massive armies and customization for each soldier.

6. Final Fantasy Tactics Advance

This game moves away from the super serious and political nature of the original War of the Lions for a more lighthearted tale of a boy who finds himself in the fantasy world of Ivalice. It takes some intriguing turns and deals with some fascinating looks at real-world issues later on, but its actual benefit comes from the colorful cast of characters with customizable job classes.

7. Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

This spin-off Nintendo game takes Mario and Luigi from the usual 2D platforming adventures for a more JRPG-like journey. The two characters engage in turn-based battles against classic enemies like Goombas, but with an interactive twist of mashing a button at the right time to deal more damage.

8. Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade

The first Fire Emblem game in English set the foundation for every title to come after it. The simple but engaging story of a trio of friends on a journey to save their land has just enough to keep the player invested. The real draw comes from the grid-based battles with the cinematic approach to fight sequences when two characters meet on the battlefield.

9. Golden Sun

Nintendo doesn’t have a lot of its own turn-based JRPGs in its arsenal, but it probably should since this series remains one of the strongest in the entire genre on the GBA.

Players take on the role of Isaac, a compelling hero who goes on a journey to stop a group of complicated villains. The combat has extraordinary effects, while the exploration feels fantastic with its puzzles and rich dungeon areas.

10. Final Fantasy VI Advance

Some consider Final Fantasy VI as the best game in the massive JRPG series. This version of the SNES classic title feels definitive in many ways due to the refinement of the gorgeous sprite graphics and gameplay. The form factor of the GBA works well for this gigantic and well-written fantasy adventure.

11. Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Academy

The Game Boy Advance has plenty of card games based on this classic franchise, but this one remains the most accessible and expansive of the bunch. It has a solid story where players rise from the lower ranks of the academy as they earn points. This gives an excellent hook for the already fantastic loop of collecting and battling with cards.

12. Dragon Ball Z: The Legacy of Goku I & II

This video game adaptation of the beloved Dragon Ball manga and anime series has two games on the GBA, which fans should check out. The 16-bit-style top-down gameplay feels pretty straightforward, but the fast-paced action of using both ranged and melee attacks against classic enemies like Frieza and Cell never gets old.

13. Final Fantasy V Advance

This fifth mainline game in the Final Fantasy series often feels like the forgotten middle child between two phenomenal JRPGs, but players should check out this excellent GBA port. It provides a smooth and colorful version of the game with its high emphasis on job classes and switching between them for a custom party composition.

14. Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen

These two remakes of the original Generation 1 Pokémon games feel like one of the strongest ways to experience the Kanto region for both newcomers and veterans alike. The detailed graphics look much better than the limited visual style of the original games, plus it has some neat new endgame features like the Sevii Islands.

15. Golden Sun: The Lost Age

This direct sequel to the Camelot and Nintendo JRPG on the GBA makes some small but integral changes to the gameplay, including its even more visually appealing summons. It also has a more mature and darker storyline, as players take on the role of the well-written villains from the previous game.

16. Boktai: The Sun Is in Your Hand

This action RPG has pretty straightforward gameplay where players blast enemies like zombies with their solar guns as they explore the horrifying Age of Darkness. However, the cartridge did something unlike any other JRPG on the system by including a solar power panel that encouraged players to play outside to charge up the main character’s weapon.

17. Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones

The second Fire Emblem game in English and on the GBA took the storytelling and characters to a higher level. The tale of the siblings Eirika and Ephraim on their quest to retake their home country lands nicely alongside the pretty similar grid-based battles from before. The character’s relationships with one another grow over time, emphasizing teamwork and strategic planning.

18. Sword of Mana

The fifth game in this action RPG series from Square Enix features some of the most impressive action gameplay on the GBA. This comes from the Ring Command menu, a circular menu that appears over the player’s character to let them pick moves to use. This made up for the lack of buttons on the GBA hardware.

19. Riviera: The Promised Land

This fantasy RPG puts a smart focus on its party members and intense turn-based battles. Fights have a high difficulty to them with careful planning required to make full use of elements like the OverDrive Gauge and other skills. In addition, it has some dating sim elements where players get to know and romance one of the several party members.

20. Final Fantasy IV Advance

This fourth game in the series proved the JRPG franchise could offer storytelling better than almost any other game series out there. The GBA port enhances the sprite graphics, some for sharp pixel coloration and a timeless tale of redemption for the main character, Cecil.

21. Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories

Sora and his pals venture into Castle Oblivion, where the protagonist of the Disney and Square Enix series loses his memories. Players embark on a journey across Disney worlds like Aladdin to battle with a neat mix of cards and action gameplay. This feels quite different from other games in the series and works well for the limited GBA controls.

22. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red & Blue Rescue Team

This spin-off game in the series trades the Pokémon Trainers and Gyms for a game in which players take on the role of a Pokémon themselves. Players explore vast dungeons with tons of floors and a grid-based movement and combat system. It has a harsh difficulty for the series, but it pays off well with iconic features like evolution.

23. Yggdra Union

This tactical RPG follows the grid-based battlefields of other similar titles, but its unique gameplay style comes from its “unions.” Various soldier units join together in these unions to battle against other squads in larger-scale battle sequences with detailed special effects.

So much depth goes into forming these unions, such as choosing a leader, seeing how specific soldiers pair together in terms of stats, and more for a rich and complex but rewarding strategy RPG experience.

24. Summon Night: Swordcraft Story 2

This sequel to the original spin-off game on the GBA includes more improved graphics and gameplay. The exploration in this JRPG happens from a top-down perspective, but battles switch to a unique 2D side-scrolling perspective.

Fights have a lot of depth to them, considering the small number of buttons on the GBA, such as three different weapon types and a plethora of spells to use in real-time against foes.