The Game Boy Color emerged in 1998 and breathed new life into the Game Boy handheld system. The addition of full-on color paved the way for new games and a new way to look at specific games. Despite the early handheld platform’s portable nature, it became a haven for lengthy RPGs.

The best Game Boy Color RPGs of all time represent some of the best parts of the entire system. These games have some of the most potent visuals, gameplay elements, content, and more. Every handheld owner should consider these best Game Boy Color RPGs of all time in no particular order.

1. Pokémon Crystal

The third version of Generation 2 of Pokémon games feels like one of the most complete titles in the entire massive franchise. Players get all of the Pokémon from the first generation and its entire Kanto region, plus the new area of Johto. It also added a female protagonist on top of all that.

15. Metal Walker

The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games.

16. Pokémon Red & Blue

The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

17. Legend of the River King 2

This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection.

18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future.

19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure.

20. Bomberman Quest

This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time.

21. Final Fantasy Adventure

This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling.

22. Pokémon Yellow

The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG.

23. Harvest Moon GB

This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time.

24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts.

14. Lufia: The Legend Returns

The third game in this beloved RPG series picks up hundreds of years after the events of the originals. It has such a lengthy story and incredible writing for its time, which helps to add to the already expansive combat and exploration elements. Players should check out this latest tale about Wain and his journey to stop the Sinistrals once more.

15. Metal Walker

The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games.

16. Pokémon Red & Blue

The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

17. Legend of the River King 2

This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection.

18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future.

19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure.

20. Bomberman Quest

This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time.

21. Final Fantasy Adventure

This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling.

22. Pokémon Yellow

The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG.

23. Harvest Moon GB

This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time.

24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts.

13. Magi Nation

This RPG bases itself on an obscure trading card game. The actual video game version sees players collect dream creatures to fight alongside the player. The varied number of creatures and the ability for the player to fight on their own help this RPG stand out.

14. Lufia: The Legend Returns

The third game in this beloved RPG series picks up hundreds of years after the events of the originals. It has such a lengthy story and incredible writing for its time, which helps to add to the already expansive combat and exploration elements. Players should check out this latest tale about Wain and his journey to stop the Sinistrals once more.

15. Metal Walker

The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games.

16. Pokémon Red & Blue

The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

17. Legend of the River King 2

This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection.

18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future.

19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure.

20. Bomberman Quest

This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time.

21. Final Fantasy Adventure

This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling.

22. Pokémon Yellow

The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG.

23. Harvest Moon GB

This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time.

24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts.

12. Robopon Moon/Star/Sun

This collection of three games on the GBC chased the Pokémon popularity but with robots. Players take on the role of a kid who collects robots to battle against others in turn-based combat. It doesn’t hide its inspiration in its gameplay and graphical style, but the plethora of customization for the robots makes up for this.

13. Magi Nation

This RPG bases itself on an obscure trading card game. The actual video game version sees players collect dream creatures to fight alongside the player. The varied number of creatures and the ability for the player to fight on their own help this RPG stand out.

14. Lufia: The Legend Returns

The third game in this beloved RPG series picks up hundreds of years after the events of the originals. It has such a lengthy story and incredible writing for its time, which helps to add to the already expansive combat and exploration elements. Players should check out this latest tale about Wain and his journey to stop the Sinistrals once more.

15. Metal Walker

The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games.

16. Pokémon Red & Blue

The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

17. Legend of the River King 2

This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection.

18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future.

19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure.

20. Bomberman Quest

This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time.

21. Final Fantasy Adventure

This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling.

22. Pokémon Yellow

The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG.

23. Harvest Moon GB

This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time.

24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts.

11. Survival Kids

No other game on the Game Boy Color exists like this title. It came out in 1999 and offered an experience unlike anything else at the time. Kids wash up on a deserted island and have to survive. The open-ended elements of gameplay and survival give it such welcome freedom and player choice.

12. Robopon Moon/Star/Sun

This collection of three games on the GBC chased the Pokémon popularity but with robots. Players take on the role of a kid who collects robots to battle against others in turn-based combat. It doesn’t hide its inspiration in its gameplay and graphical style, but the plethora of customization for the robots makes up for this.

13. Magi Nation

This RPG bases itself on an obscure trading card game. The actual video game version sees players collect dream creatures to fight alongside the player. The varied number of creatures and the ability for the player to fight on their own help this RPG stand out.

14. Lufia: The Legend Returns

The third game in this beloved RPG series picks up hundreds of years after the events of the originals. It has such a lengthy story and incredible writing for its time, which helps to add to the already expansive combat and exploration elements. Players should check out this latest tale about Wain and his journey to stop the Sinistrals once more.

15. Metal Walker

The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games.

16. Pokémon Red & Blue

The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

17. Legend of the River King 2

This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection.

18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future.

19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure.

20. Bomberman Quest

This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time.

21. Final Fantasy Adventure

This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling.

22. Pokémon Yellow

The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG.

23. Harvest Moon GB

This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time.

24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts.

10. Crystalis

The GBC port of this action RPG turned out arguably better than the original game on NES. Its simplistic combat of a sword and some magical abilities may not seem like much, but the game does a lot with this and the gorgeous fantasy world.

11. Survival Kids

No other game on the Game Boy Color exists like this title. It came out in 1999 and offered an experience unlike anything else at the time. Kids wash up on a deserted island and have to survive. The open-ended elements of gameplay and survival give it such welcome freedom and player choice.

12. Robopon Moon/Star/Sun

This collection of three games on the GBC chased the Pokémon popularity but with robots. Players take on the role of a kid who collects robots to battle against others in turn-based combat. It doesn’t hide its inspiration in its gameplay and graphical style, but the plethora of customization for the robots makes up for this.

13. Magi Nation

This RPG bases itself on an obscure trading card game. The actual video game version sees players collect dream creatures to fight alongside the player. The varied number of creatures and the ability for the player to fight on their own help this RPG stand out.

14. Lufia: The Legend Returns

The third game in this beloved RPG series picks up hundreds of years after the events of the originals. It has such a lengthy story and incredible writing for its time, which helps to add to the already expansive combat and exploration elements. Players should check out this latest tale about Wain and his journey to stop the Sinistrals once more.

15. Metal Walker

The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games.

16. Pokémon Red & Blue

The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

17. Legend of the River King 2

This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection.

18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future.

19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure.

20. Bomberman Quest

This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time.

21. Final Fantasy Adventure

This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling.

22. Pokémon Yellow

The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG.

23. Harvest Moon GB

This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time.

24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts.

9. Revelations: The Demon Slayer

This JRPG, known as Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible in Japan, feels like the predecessor to popular series like Persona. Players go on imaginative dungeon-crawling adventures to find and recruit demons to their party. Additions like fusion and negotiations felt so ahead of their time.

10. Crystalis

The GBC port of this action RPG turned out arguably better than the original game on NES. Its simplistic combat of a sword and some magical abilities may not seem like much, but the game does a lot with this and the gorgeous fantasy world.

11. Survival Kids

No other game on the Game Boy Color exists like this title. It came out in 1999 and offered an experience unlike anything else at the time. Kids wash up on a deserted island and have to survive. The open-ended elements of gameplay and survival give it such welcome freedom and player choice.

12. Robopon Moon/Star/Sun

This collection of three games on the GBC chased the Pokémon popularity but with robots. Players take on the role of a kid who collects robots to battle against others in turn-based combat. It doesn’t hide its inspiration in its gameplay and graphical style, but the plethora of customization for the robots makes up for this.

13. Magi Nation

This RPG bases itself on an obscure trading card game. The actual video game version sees players collect dream creatures to fight alongside the player. The varied number of creatures and the ability for the player to fight on their own help this RPG stand out.

14. Lufia: The Legend Returns

The third game in this beloved RPG series picks up hundreds of years after the events of the originals. It has such a lengthy story and incredible writing for its time, which helps to add to the already expansive combat and exploration elements. Players should check out this latest tale about Wain and his journey to stop the Sinistrals once more.

15. Metal Walker

The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games.

16. Pokémon Red & Blue

The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

17. Legend of the River King 2

This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection.

18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future.

19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure.

20. Bomberman Quest

This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time.

21. Final Fantasy Adventure

This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling.

22. Pokémon Yellow

The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG.

23. Harvest Moon GB

This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time.

24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts.

The Pokémon games offered some of the strongest Game Boy Color RPGs, so this spin-off series of Dragon Quest took some pages from them. Players collect creatures like the iconic slimes instead of battling against them. It may have some awkward gameplay, but it paved the way for some charming titles.

8. Dragon Warrior I & II

This wonderful collection on the Game Boy Color comes with not one but two different RPGs. Players have a hard time finding a better deal on the handheld than this. The first two games in this monumental RPG franchise set the foundation for every other RPG on this list.

9. Revelations: The Demon Slayer

This JRPG, known as Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible in Japan, feels like the predecessor to popular series like Persona. Players go on imaginative dungeon-crawling adventures to find and recruit demons to their party. Additions like fusion and negotiations felt so ahead of their time.

10. Crystalis

The GBC port of this action RPG turned out arguably better than the original game on NES. Its simplistic combat of a sword and some magical abilities may not seem like much, but the game does a lot with this and the gorgeous fantasy world.

11. Survival Kids

No other game on the Game Boy Color exists like this title. It came out in 1999 and offered an experience unlike anything else at the time. Kids wash up on a deserted island and have to survive. The open-ended elements of gameplay and survival give it such welcome freedom and player choice.

12. Robopon Moon/Star/Sun

This collection of three games on the GBC chased the Pokémon popularity but with robots. Players take on the role of a kid who collects robots to battle against others in turn-based combat. It doesn’t hide its inspiration in its gameplay and graphical style, but the plethora of customization for the robots makes up for this.

13. Magi Nation

This RPG bases itself on an obscure trading card game. The actual video game version sees players collect dream creatures to fight alongside the player. The varied number of creatures and the ability for the player to fight on their own help this RPG stand out.

14. Lufia: The Legend Returns

The third game in this beloved RPG series picks up hundreds of years after the events of the originals. It has such a lengthy story and incredible writing for its time, which helps to add to the already expansive combat and exploration elements. Players should check out this latest tale about Wain and his journey to stop the Sinistrals once more.

15. Metal Walker

The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games.

16. Pokémon Red & Blue

The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

17. Legend of the River King 2

This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection.

18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future.

19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure.

20. Bomberman Quest

This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time.

21. Final Fantasy Adventure

This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling.

22. Pokémon Yellow

The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG.

23. Harvest Moon GB

This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time.

24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts.

7. Dragon Warrior Monsters

The Pokémon games offered some of the strongest Game Boy Color RPGs, so this spin-off series of Dragon Quest took some pages from them. Players collect creatures like the iconic slimes instead of battling against them. It may have some awkward gameplay, but it paved the way for some charming titles.

8. Dragon Warrior I & II

This wonderful collection on the Game Boy Color comes with not one but two different RPGs. Players have a hard time finding a better deal on the handheld than this. The first two games in this monumental RPG franchise set the foundation for every other RPG on this list.

9. Revelations: The Demon Slayer

This JRPG, known as Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible in Japan, feels like the predecessor to popular series like Persona. Players go on imaginative dungeon-crawling adventures to find and recruit demons to their party. Additions like fusion and negotiations felt so ahead of their time.

10. Crystalis

The GBC port of this action RPG turned out arguably better than the original game on NES. Its simplistic combat of a sword and some magical abilities may not seem like much, but the game does a lot with this and the gorgeous fantasy world.

11. Survival Kids

No other game on the Game Boy Color exists like this title. It came out in 1999 and offered an experience unlike anything else at the time. Kids wash up on a deserted island and have to survive. The open-ended elements of gameplay and survival give it such welcome freedom and player choice.

12. Robopon Moon/Star/Sun

This collection of three games on the GBC chased the Pokémon popularity but with robots. Players take on the role of a kid who collects robots to battle against others in turn-based combat. It doesn’t hide its inspiration in its gameplay and graphical style, but the plethora of customization for the robots makes up for this.

13. Magi Nation

This RPG bases itself on an obscure trading card game. The actual video game version sees players collect dream creatures to fight alongside the player. The varied number of creatures and the ability for the player to fight on their own help this RPG stand out.

14. Lufia: The Legend Returns

The third game in this beloved RPG series picks up hundreds of years after the events of the originals. It has such a lengthy story and incredible writing for its time, which helps to add to the already expansive combat and exploration elements. Players should check out this latest tale about Wain and his journey to stop the Sinistrals once more.

15. Metal Walker

The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games.

16. Pokémon Red & Blue

The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

17. Legend of the River King 2

This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection.

18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future.

19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure.

20. Bomberman Quest

This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time.

21. Final Fantasy Adventure

This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling.

22. Pokémon Yellow

The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG.

23. Harvest Moon GB

This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time.

24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts.

6. Pokémon Gold / Silver

The second generation of these Pokémon games shows how to do an RPG sequel right. It took the foundation of the original, added about 100 new, thoughtful Pokémon designs, and a fantastic new region to explore. Better yet, it even includes the previous games’ Kanto region as a bonus treat.

7. Dragon Warrior Monsters

The Pokémon games offered some of the strongest Game Boy Color RPGs, so this spin-off series of Dragon Quest took some pages from them. Players collect creatures like the iconic slimes instead of battling against them. It may have some awkward gameplay, but it paved the way for some charming titles.

8. Dragon Warrior I & II

This wonderful collection on the Game Boy Color comes with not one but two different RPGs. Players have a hard time finding a better deal on the handheld than this. The first two games in this monumental RPG franchise set the foundation for every other RPG on this list.

9. Revelations: The Demon Slayer

This JRPG, known as Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible in Japan, feels like the predecessor to popular series like Persona. Players go on imaginative dungeon-crawling adventures to find and recruit demons to their party. Additions like fusion and negotiations felt so ahead of their time.

10. Crystalis

The GBC port of this action RPG turned out arguably better than the original game on NES. Its simplistic combat of a sword and some magical abilities may not seem like much, but the game does a lot with this and the gorgeous fantasy world.

11. Survival Kids

No other game on the Game Boy Color exists like this title. It came out in 1999 and offered an experience unlike anything else at the time. Kids wash up on a deserted island and have to survive. The open-ended elements of gameplay and survival give it such welcome freedom and player choice.

12. Robopon Moon/Star/Sun

This collection of three games on the GBC chased the Pokémon popularity but with robots. Players take on the role of a kid who collects robots to battle against others in turn-based combat. It doesn’t hide its inspiration in its gameplay and graphical style, but the plethora of customization for the robots makes up for this.

13. Magi Nation

This RPG bases itself on an obscure trading card game. The actual video game version sees players collect dream creatures to fight alongside the player. The varied number of creatures and the ability for the player to fight on their own help this RPG stand out.

14. Lufia: The Legend Returns

The third game in this beloved RPG series picks up hundreds of years after the events of the originals. It has such a lengthy story and incredible writing for its time, which helps to add to the already expansive combat and exploration elements. Players should check out this latest tale about Wain and his journey to stop the Sinistrals once more.

15. Metal Walker

The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games.

16. Pokémon Red & Blue

The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

17. Legend of the River King 2

This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection.

18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future.

19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure.

20. Bomberman Quest

This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time.

21. Final Fantasy Adventure

This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling.

22. Pokémon Yellow

The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG.

23. Harvest Moon GB

This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time.

24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts.

4. Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Cobi's Journey / Tara's Adventure

The second game in this spin-off series takes blends a little Pokémon with Dragon Quest. This sequel improves upon every aspect of the original, including a better story, more enjoyable gameplay, and a relaxing island location to explore.

5. The Legend Of Zelda: Oracle Of Age/Seasons

This duo of games goes together so well and offers some of the most variation for players. Those who like puzzles have access to the story-driven Ages, which focuses a lot on thinking and time travel. On the other hand, Seasons offers a stunning set of environments with an emphasis on action, and its dungeons offer something for everyone.

6. Pokémon Gold / Silver

The second generation of these Pokémon games shows how to do an RPG sequel right. It took the foundation of the original, added about 100 new, thoughtful Pokémon designs, and a fantastic new region to explore. Better yet, it even includes the previous games’ Kanto region as a bonus treat.

7. Dragon Warrior Monsters

The Pokémon games offered some of the strongest Game Boy Color RPGs, so this spin-off series of Dragon Quest took some pages from them. Players collect creatures like the iconic slimes instead of battling against them. It may have some awkward gameplay, but it paved the way for some charming titles.

8. Dragon Warrior I & II

This wonderful collection on the Game Boy Color comes with not one but two different RPGs. Players have a hard time finding a better deal on the handheld than this. The first two games in this monumental RPG franchise set the foundation for every other RPG on this list.

9. Revelations: The Demon Slayer

This JRPG, known as Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible in Japan, feels like the predecessor to popular series like Persona. Players go on imaginative dungeon-crawling adventures to find and recruit demons to their party. Additions like fusion and negotiations felt so ahead of their time.

10. Crystalis

The GBC port of this action RPG turned out arguably better than the original game on NES. Its simplistic combat of a sword and some magical abilities may not seem like much, but the game does a lot with this and the gorgeous fantasy world.

11. Survival Kids

No other game on the Game Boy Color exists like this title. It came out in 1999 and offered an experience unlike anything else at the time. Kids wash up on a deserted island and have to survive. The open-ended elements of gameplay and survival give it such welcome freedom and player choice.

12. Robopon Moon/Star/Sun

This collection of three games on the GBC chased the Pokémon popularity but with robots. Players take on the role of a kid who collects robots to battle against others in turn-based combat. It doesn’t hide its inspiration in its gameplay and graphical style, but the plethora of customization for the robots makes up for this.

13. Magi Nation

This RPG bases itself on an obscure trading card game. The actual video game version sees players collect dream creatures to fight alongside the player. The varied number of creatures and the ability for the player to fight on their own help this RPG stand out.

14. Lufia: The Legend Returns

The third game in this beloved RPG series picks up hundreds of years after the events of the originals. It has such a lengthy story and incredible writing for its time, which helps to add to the already expansive combat and exploration elements. Players should check out this latest tale about Wain and his journey to stop the Sinistrals once more.

15. Metal Walker

The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games.

16. Pokémon Red & Blue

The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

17. Legend of the River King 2

This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection.

18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future.

19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure.

20. Bomberman Quest

This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time.

21. Final Fantasy Adventure

This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling.

22. Pokémon Yellow

The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG.

23. Harvest Moon GB

This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time.

24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts.

3. The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX

Though this doesn’t quite fit the RPG bill, Link’s journey through the wondrous Koholint Island has appeal for even RPG fans. No other game captures the beauty of this handheld platform and exploration as well as this game. The complicated dungeons have the perfect balance of puzzles, action, and boss fights.

4. Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Cobi's Journey / Tara's Adventure

The second game in this spin-off series takes blends a little Pokémon with Dragon Quest. This sequel improves upon every aspect of the original, including a better story, more enjoyable gameplay, and a relaxing island location to explore.

5. The Legend Of Zelda: Oracle Of Age/Seasons

This duo of games goes together so well and offers some of the most variation for players. Those who like puzzles have access to the story-driven Ages, which focuses a lot on thinking and time travel. On the other hand, Seasons offers a stunning set of environments with an emphasis on action, and its dungeons offer something for everyone.

6. Pokémon Gold / Silver

The second generation of these Pokémon games shows how to do an RPG sequel right. It took the foundation of the original, added about 100 new, thoughtful Pokémon designs, and a fantastic new region to explore. Better yet, it even includes the previous games’ Kanto region as a bonus treat.

7. Dragon Warrior Monsters

The Pokémon games offered some of the strongest Game Boy Color RPGs, so this spin-off series of Dragon Quest took some pages from them. Players collect creatures like the iconic slimes instead of battling against them. It may have some awkward gameplay, but it paved the way for some charming titles.

8. Dragon Warrior I & II

This wonderful collection on the Game Boy Color comes with not one but two different RPGs. Players have a hard time finding a better deal on the handheld than this. The first two games in this monumental RPG franchise set the foundation for every other RPG on this list.

9. Revelations: The Demon Slayer

This JRPG, known as Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible in Japan, feels like the predecessor to popular series like Persona. Players go on imaginative dungeon-crawling adventures to find and recruit demons to their party. Additions like fusion and negotiations felt so ahead of their time.

10. Crystalis

The GBC port of this action RPG turned out arguably better than the original game on NES. Its simplistic combat of a sword and some magical abilities may not seem like much, but the game does a lot with this and the gorgeous fantasy world.

11. Survival Kids

No other game on the Game Boy Color exists like this title. It came out in 1999 and offered an experience unlike anything else at the time. Kids wash up on a deserted island and have to survive. The open-ended elements of gameplay and survival give it such welcome freedom and player choice.

12. Robopon Moon/Star/Sun

This collection of three games on the GBC chased the Pokémon popularity but with robots. Players take on the role of a kid who collects robots to battle against others in turn-based combat. It doesn’t hide its inspiration in its gameplay and graphical style, but the plethora of customization for the robots makes up for this.

13. Magi Nation

This RPG bases itself on an obscure trading card game. The actual video game version sees players collect dream creatures to fight alongside the player. The varied number of creatures and the ability for the player to fight on their own help this RPG stand out.

14. Lufia: The Legend Returns

The third game in this beloved RPG series picks up hundreds of years after the events of the originals. It has such a lengthy story and incredible writing for its time, which helps to add to the already expansive combat and exploration elements. Players should check out this latest tale about Wain and his journey to stop the Sinistrals once more.

15. Metal Walker

The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games.

16. Pokémon Red & Blue

The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

17. Legend of the River King 2

This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection.

18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future.

19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure.

20. Bomberman Quest

This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time.

21. Final Fantasy Adventure

This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling.

22. Pokémon Yellow

The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG.

23. Harvest Moon GB

This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time.

24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts.

2. Dragon Warrior III

The third game in this series (also known as Dragon Quest III) has some of the most content players will find on the Game Boy Color. The fantasy adventure takes players across a vast world full of exploration, impressive turn-based battles, and plenty of fantasy creatures to fight.

3. The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX

Though this doesn’t quite fit the RPG bill, Link’s journey through the wondrous Koholint Island has appeal for even RPG fans. No other game captures the beauty of this handheld platform and exploration as well as this game. The complicated dungeons have the perfect balance of puzzles, action, and boss fights.

4. Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Cobi's Journey / Tara's Adventure

The second game in this spin-off series takes blends a little Pokémon with Dragon Quest. This sequel improves upon every aspect of the original, including a better story, more enjoyable gameplay, and a relaxing island location to explore.

5. The Legend Of Zelda: Oracle Of Age/Seasons

This duo of games goes together so well and offers some of the most variation for players. Those who like puzzles have access to the story-driven Ages, which focuses a lot on thinking and time travel. On the other hand, Seasons offers a stunning set of environments with an emphasis on action, and its dungeons offer something for everyone.

6. Pokémon Gold / Silver

The second generation of these Pokémon games shows how to do an RPG sequel right. It took the foundation of the original, added about 100 new, thoughtful Pokémon designs, and a fantastic new region to explore. Better yet, it even includes the previous games’ Kanto region as a bonus treat.

7. Dragon Warrior Monsters

The Pokémon games offered some of the strongest Game Boy Color RPGs, so this spin-off series of Dragon Quest took some pages from them. Players collect creatures like the iconic slimes instead of battling against them. It may have some awkward gameplay, but it paved the way for some charming titles.

8. Dragon Warrior I & II

This wonderful collection on the Game Boy Color comes with not one but two different RPGs. Players have a hard time finding a better deal on the handheld than this. The first two games in this monumental RPG franchise set the foundation for every other RPG on this list.

9. Revelations: The Demon Slayer

This JRPG, known as Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible in Japan, feels like the predecessor to popular series like Persona. Players go on imaginative dungeon-crawling adventures to find and recruit demons to their party. Additions like fusion and negotiations felt so ahead of their time.

10. Crystalis

The GBC port of this action RPG turned out arguably better than the original game on NES. Its simplistic combat of a sword and some magical abilities may not seem like much, but the game does a lot with this and the gorgeous fantasy world.

11. Survival Kids

No other game on the Game Boy Color exists like this title. It came out in 1999 and offered an experience unlike anything else at the time. Kids wash up on a deserted island and have to survive. The open-ended elements of gameplay and survival give it such welcome freedom and player choice.

12. Robopon Moon/Star/Sun

This collection of three games on the GBC chased the Pokémon popularity but with robots. Players take on the role of a kid who collects robots to battle against others in turn-based combat. It doesn’t hide its inspiration in its gameplay and graphical style, but the plethora of customization for the robots makes up for this.

13. Magi Nation

This RPG bases itself on an obscure trading card game. The actual video game version sees players collect dream creatures to fight alongside the player. The varied number of creatures and the ability for the player to fight on their own help this RPG stand out.

14. Lufia: The Legend Returns

The third game in this beloved RPG series picks up hundreds of years after the events of the originals. It has such a lengthy story and incredible writing for its time, which helps to add to the already expansive combat and exploration elements. Players should check out this latest tale about Wain and his journey to stop the Sinistrals once more.

15. Metal Walker

The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games.

16. Pokémon Red & Blue

The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

17. Legend of the River King 2

This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection.

18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future.

19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure.

20. Bomberman Quest

This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time.

21. Final Fantasy Adventure

This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling.

22. Pokémon Yellow

The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG.

23. Harvest Moon GB

This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time.

24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts.