Best Game Boy Color RPGs of All Time

ByCody Perez Video Games
Game Boy Color console colors and special editions game boy color rpg
The Game Boy Color emerged in 1998 and breathed new life into the Game Boy handheld system. The addition of full-on color paved the way for new games and a new way to look at specific games. Despite the early handheld platform’s portable nature, it became a haven for lengthy RPGs. 

The best Game Boy Color RPGs of all time represent some of the best parts of the entire system. These games have some of the most potent visuals, gameplay elements, content, and more. Every handheld owner should consider these best Game Boy Color RPGs of all time in no particular order. 

1. Pokémon Crystal

Gameplay still of Pokémon Crystal (2000).
Image Credit: Nintendo Co., Ltd.; Nintendo of America Inc..

The third version of Generation 2 of Pokémon games feels like one of the most complete titles in the entire massive franchise. Players get all of the Pokémon from the first generation and its entire Kanto region, plus the new area of Johto. It also added a female protagonist on top of all that.

                  Dragon Warrior Monsters Concept Art.
                  Image Credit: Enix Corporation.

                    The Pokémon games offered some of the strongest Game Boy Color RPGs, so this spin-off series of Dragon Quest took some pages from them. Players collect creatures like the iconic slimes instead of battling against them. It may have some awkward gameplay, but it paved the way for some charming titles. 

                    8. Dragon Warrior I & II

                    Dragon Warrior (NES) screenshot - walking through the castle gorunds.
                    Image Credit: Enix Corporation; Nintendo of America Inc..

                    This wonderful collection on the Game Boy Color comes with not one but two different RPGs. Players have a hard time finding a better deal on the handheld than this. The first two games in this monumental RPG franchise set the foundation for every other RPG on this list. 

                    9. Revelations: The Demon Slayer

                    Japanese cover art for Megami Tensei Gaiden Last Bible, aka Revelations: The Demon Slayer in the USA.
                    Image Credit: Atlus Co., Ltd; SEGA.

                    This JRPG, known as Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible in Japan, feels like the predecessor to popular series like Persona. Players go on imaginative dungeon-crawling adventures to find and recruit demons to their party. Additions like fusion and negotiations felt so ahead of their time. 

                    10. Crystalis

                    Crystalis on NES
                    Image Credit: SNK.

                    The GBC port of this action RPG turned out arguably better than the original game on NES. Its simplistic combat of a sword and some magical abilities may not seem like much, but the game does a lot with this and the gorgeous fantasy world. 

                    11. Survival Kids

                    Gameboy Color startup screen for Stranded Kids aka Survival Kids (1999).
                    Image Credit: Konami Co., Ltd.

                    No other game on the Game Boy Color exists like this title. It came out in 1999 and offered an experience unlike anything else at the time. Kids wash up on a deserted island and have to survive. The open-ended elements of gameplay and survival give it such welcome freedom and player choice. 

                    12. Robopon Moon/Star/Sun

                    Robopon covers, both Japanese and North American.
                    Image Credit: Hudson Soft Company, Ltd; Atlus U.S.A., Inc.

                    This collection of three games on the GBC chased the Pokémon popularity but with robots. Players take on the role of a kid who collects robots to battle against others in turn-based combat. It doesn’t hide its inspiration in its gameplay and graphical style, but the plethora of customization for the robots makes up for this. 

                    13. Magi Nation

                    Promotional artwork for Magi Nation Nintendo Power #142 (March 2001)
                    Image Credit: Interactive Imagination; Epoch Co., Ltd.

                    This RPG bases itself on an obscure trading card game. The actual video game version sees players collect dream creatures to fight alongside the player. The varied number of creatures and the ability for the player to fight on their own help this RPG stand out. 

                    14. Lufia: The Legend Returns

                    Lufia: The Legend Returns Magazine Advertisement; Silicon Mag (U.S.), Issue 38 (October, 2001).
                    Image Credit: Taito Corporation; Natsume, Inc.

                    The third game in this beloved RPG series picks up hundreds of years after the events of the originals. It has such a lengthy story and incredible writing for its time, which helps to add to the already expansive combat and exploration elements. Players should check out this latest tale about Wain and his journey to stop the Sinistrals once more. 

                    15. Metal Walker

                    Logo artwork for Metal Walker (1999).
                    Image Credit: Capcom Co., Ltd.

                    The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games. 

                    16. Pokémon Red & Blue

                    Pokémon Red Version Magazine Advertisement; Next Generation (U.S.) Issue #49 (January 1999).
                    Image Credit: Nintendo.

                    The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

                    17. Legend of the River King 2

                    Legend of the River King 2 start screen.
                    Image Credit: Victor Interactive Software, Inc.; Natsume, Inc.

                    This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection. 

                    18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

                    Final Fantasy Legend III start screen.
                    Image Credit: Square Co., Ltd.

                    This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future. 

                    19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

                    Pokémon The Trading Card Game for 3DS/Gameboy Color.
                    Image Credit: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

                    This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure. 

                    20. Bomberman Quest

                    Bomberman Quest (1998) gameplay screenshot.
                    Image Credit: Hudson Soft Company, Ltd.

                    This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time. 

                    21. Final Fantasy Adventure

                    Final Fantasy Adventure Video Game (1991)
                    Image Credit: Square Enix – Fair use/Wiki Commons.

                    This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling. 

                    22. Pokémon Yellow 

                    Screenshot of the start screen of Pokemon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition (1998).
                    Image Credit: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

                    The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG. 

                    23. Harvest Moon GB

                    Harvest Moon start screen for Gameboy Color (1997).
                    Image Credit: Natsume Inc./Nintendo.

                    This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time. 

                    24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

                    Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets for GBC (2002) gameplay screenshot.
                    Image Credit: Electronic Arts, Inc.

                    This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts. 

                      7. Dragon Warrior Monsters

                      Dragon Warrior Monsters Concept Art.
                      Image Credit: Enix Corporation.

                      The Pokémon games offered some of the strongest Game Boy Color RPGs, so this spin-off series of Dragon Quest took some pages from them. Players collect creatures like the iconic slimes instead of battling against them. It may have some awkward gameplay, but it paved the way for some charming titles. 

                      8. Dragon Warrior I & II

                      Dragon Warrior (NES) screenshot - walking through the castle gorunds.
                      Image Credit: Enix Corporation; Nintendo of America Inc..

                      This wonderful collection on the Game Boy Color comes with not one but two different RPGs. Players have a hard time finding a better deal on the handheld than this. The first two games in this monumental RPG franchise set the foundation for every other RPG on this list. 

                      9. Revelations: The Demon Slayer

                      Japanese cover art for Megami Tensei Gaiden Last Bible, aka Revelations: The Demon Slayer in the USA.
                      Image Credit: Atlus Co., Ltd; SEGA.

                      This JRPG, known as Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible in Japan, feels like the predecessor to popular series like Persona. Players go on imaginative dungeon-crawling adventures to find and recruit demons to their party. Additions like fusion and negotiations felt so ahead of their time. 

                      10. Crystalis

                      Crystalis on NES
                      Image Credit: SNK.

                      The GBC port of this action RPG turned out arguably better than the original game on NES. Its simplistic combat of a sword and some magical abilities may not seem like much, but the game does a lot with this and the gorgeous fantasy world. 

                      11. Survival Kids

                      Gameboy Color startup screen for Stranded Kids aka Survival Kids (1999).
                      Image Credit: Konami Co., Ltd.

                      No other game on the Game Boy Color exists like this title. It came out in 1999 and offered an experience unlike anything else at the time. Kids wash up on a deserted island and have to survive. The open-ended elements of gameplay and survival give it such welcome freedom and player choice. 

                      12. Robopon Moon/Star/Sun

                      Robopon covers, both Japanese and North American.
                      Image Credit: Hudson Soft Company, Ltd; Atlus U.S.A., Inc.

                      This collection of three games on the GBC chased the Pokémon popularity but with robots. Players take on the role of a kid who collects robots to battle against others in turn-based combat. It doesn’t hide its inspiration in its gameplay and graphical style, but the plethora of customization for the robots makes up for this. 

                      13. Magi Nation

                      Promotional artwork for Magi Nation Nintendo Power #142 (March 2001)
                      Image Credit: Interactive Imagination; Epoch Co., Ltd.

                      This RPG bases itself on an obscure trading card game. The actual video game version sees players collect dream creatures to fight alongside the player. The varied number of creatures and the ability for the player to fight on their own help this RPG stand out. 

                      14. Lufia: The Legend Returns

                      Lufia: The Legend Returns Magazine Advertisement; Silicon Mag (U.S.), Issue 38 (October, 2001).
                      Image Credit: Taito Corporation; Natsume, Inc.

                      The third game in this beloved RPG series picks up hundreds of years after the events of the originals. It has such a lengthy story and incredible writing for its time, which helps to add to the already expansive combat and exploration elements. Players should check out this latest tale about Wain and his journey to stop the Sinistrals once more. 

                      15. Metal Walker

                      Logo artwork for Metal Walker (1999).
                      Image Credit: Capcom Co., Ltd.

                      The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games. 

                      16. Pokémon Red & Blue

                      Pokémon Red Version Magazine Advertisement; Next Generation (U.S.) Issue #49 (January 1999).
                      Image Credit: Nintendo.

                      The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

                      17. Legend of the River King 2

                      Legend of the River King 2 start screen.
                      Image Credit: Victor Interactive Software, Inc.; Natsume, Inc.

                      This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection. 

                      18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

                      Final Fantasy Legend III start screen.
                      Image Credit: Square Co., Ltd.

                      This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future. 

                      19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

                      Pokémon The Trading Card Game for 3DS/Gameboy Color.
                      Image Credit: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

                      This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure. 

                      20. Bomberman Quest

                      Bomberman Quest (1998) gameplay screenshot.
                      Image Credit: Hudson Soft Company, Ltd.

                      This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time. 

                      21. Final Fantasy Adventure

                      Final Fantasy Adventure Video Game (1991)
                      Image Credit: Square Enix – Fair use/Wiki Commons.

                      This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling. 

                      22. Pokémon Yellow 

                      Screenshot of the start screen of Pokemon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition (1998).
                      Image Credit: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

                      The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG. 

                      23. Harvest Moon GB

                      Harvest Moon start screen for Gameboy Color (1997).
                      Image Credit: Natsume Inc./Nintendo.

                      This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time. 

                      24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

                      Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets for GBC (2002) gameplay screenshot.
                      Image Credit: Electronic Arts, Inc.

                      This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts. 

                        6. Pokémon Gold / Silver

                        Pokemon Gold (1999) and Pokemon Silver (1999) box art
                        Image Credit: Nintendo.

                        The second generation of these Pokémon games shows how to do an RPG sequel right. It took the foundation of the original, added about 100 new, thoughtful Pokémon designs, and a fantastic new region to explore. Better yet, it even includes the previous games’ Kanto region as a bonus treat. 

                        7. Dragon Warrior Monsters

                        Dragon Warrior Monsters Concept Art.
                        Image Credit: Enix Corporation.

                        The Pokémon games offered some of the strongest Game Boy Color RPGs, so this spin-off series of Dragon Quest took some pages from them. Players collect creatures like the iconic slimes instead of battling against them. It may have some awkward gameplay, but it paved the way for some charming titles. 

                        8. Dragon Warrior I & II

                        Dragon Warrior (NES) screenshot - walking through the castle gorunds.
                        Image Credit: Enix Corporation; Nintendo of America Inc..

                        This wonderful collection on the Game Boy Color comes with not one but two different RPGs. Players have a hard time finding a better deal on the handheld than this. The first two games in this monumental RPG franchise set the foundation for every other RPG on this list. 

                        9. Revelations: The Demon Slayer

                        Japanese cover art for Megami Tensei Gaiden Last Bible, aka Revelations: The Demon Slayer in the USA.
                        Image Credit: Atlus Co., Ltd; SEGA.

                        This JRPG, known as Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible in Japan, feels like the predecessor to popular series like Persona. Players go on imaginative dungeon-crawling adventures to find and recruit demons to their party. Additions like fusion and negotiations felt so ahead of their time. 

                        10. Crystalis

                        Crystalis on NES
                        Image Credit: SNK.

                        The GBC port of this action RPG turned out arguably better than the original game on NES. Its simplistic combat of a sword and some magical abilities may not seem like much, but the game does a lot with this and the gorgeous fantasy world. 

                        11. Survival Kids

                        Gameboy Color startup screen for Stranded Kids aka Survival Kids (1999).
                        Image Credit: Konami Co., Ltd.

                        No other game on the Game Boy Color exists like this title. It came out in 1999 and offered an experience unlike anything else at the time. Kids wash up on a deserted island and have to survive. The open-ended elements of gameplay and survival give it such welcome freedom and player choice. 

                        12. Robopon Moon/Star/Sun

                        Robopon covers, both Japanese and North American.
                        Image Credit: Hudson Soft Company, Ltd; Atlus U.S.A., Inc.

                        This collection of three games on the GBC chased the Pokémon popularity but with robots. Players take on the role of a kid who collects robots to battle against others in turn-based combat. It doesn’t hide its inspiration in its gameplay and graphical style, but the plethora of customization for the robots makes up for this. 

                        13. Magi Nation

                        Promotional artwork for Magi Nation Nintendo Power #142 (March 2001)
                        Image Credit: Interactive Imagination; Epoch Co., Ltd.

                        This RPG bases itself on an obscure trading card game. The actual video game version sees players collect dream creatures to fight alongside the player. The varied number of creatures and the ability for the player to fight on their own help this RPG stand out. 

                        14. Lufia: The Legend Returns

                        Lufia: The Legend Returns Magazine Advertisement; Silicon Mag (U.S.), Issue 38 (October, 2001).
                        Image Credit: Taito Corporation; Natsume, Inc.

                        The third game in this beloved RPG series picks up hundreds of years after the events of the originals. It has such a lengthy story and incredible writing for its time, which helps to add to the already expansive combat and exploration elements. Players should check out this latest tale about Wain and his journey to stop the Sinistrals once more. 

                        15. Metal Walker

                        Logo artwork for Metal Walker (1999).
                        Image Credit: Capcom Co., Ltd.

                        The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games. 

                        16. Pokémon Red & Blue

                        Pokémon Red Version Magazine Advertisement; Next Generation (U.S.) Issue #49 (January 1999).
                        Image Credit: Nintendo.

                        The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

                        17. Legend of the River King 2

                        Legend of the River King 2 start screen.
                        Image Credit: Victor Interactive Software, Inc.; Natsume, Inc.

                        This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection. 

                        18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

                        Final Fantasy Legend III start screen.
                        Image Credit: Square Co., Ltd.

                        This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future. 

                        19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

                        Pokémon The Trading Card Game for 3DS/Gameboy Color.
                        Image Credit: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

                        This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure. 

                        20. Bomberman Quest

                        Bomberman Quest (1998) gameplay screenshot.
                        Image Credit: Hudson Soft Company, Ltd.

                        This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time. 

                        21. Final Fantasy Adventure

                        Final Fantasy Adventure Video Game (1991)
                        Image Credit: Square Enix – Fair use/Wiki Commons.

                        This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling. 

                        22. Pokémon Yellow 

                        Screenshot of the start screen of Pokemon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition (1998).
                        Image Credit: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

                        The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG. 

                        23. Harvest Moon GB

                        Harvest Moon start screen for Gameboy Color (1997).
                        Image Credit: Natsume Inc./Nintendo.

                        This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time. 

                        24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

                        Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets for GBC (2002) gameplay screenshot.
                        Image Credit: Electronic Arts, Inc.

                        This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts. 

                          4. Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Cobi's Journey / Tara's Adventure

                          Gameplay screenshot of Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Cobi's Journey (2001).
                          Image Credit: Enix America Inc.

                          The second game in this spin-off series takes blends a little Pokémon with Dragon Quest. This sequel improves upon every aspect of the original, including a better story, more enjoyable gameplay, and a relaxing island location to explore. 

                          5. The Legend Of Zelda: Oracle Of Age/Seasons

                          The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages (2001) Game
                          Image Credit: Nintendo.

                          This duo of games goes together so well and offers some of the most variation for players. Those who like puzzles have access to the story-driven Ages, which focuses a lot on thinking and time travel. On the other hand, Seasons offers a stunning set of environments with an emphasis on action, and its dungeons offer something for everyone. 

                          6. Pokémon Gold / Silver

                          Pokemon Gold (1999) and Pokemon Silver (1999) box art
                          Image Credit: Nintendo.

                          The second generation of these Pokémon games shows how to do an RPG sequel right. It took the foundation of the original, added about 100 new, thoughtful Pokémon designs, and a fantastic new region to explore. Better yet, it even includes the previous games’ Kanto region as a bonus treat. 

                          7. Dragon Warrior Monsters

                          Dragon Warrior Monsters Concept Art.
                          Image Credit: Enix Corporation.

                          The Pokémon games offered some of the strongest Game Boy Color RPGs, so this spin-off series of Dragon Quest took some pages from them. Players collect creatures like the iconic slimes instead of battling against them. It may have some awkward gameplay, but it paved the way for some charming titles. 

                          8. Dragon Warrior I & II

                          Dragon Warrior (NES) screenshot - walking through the castle gorunds.
                          Image Credit: Enix Corporation; Nintendo of America Inc..

                          This wonderful collection on the Game Boy Color comes with not one but two different RPGs. Players have a hard time finding a better deal on the handheld than this. The first two games in this monumental RPG franchise set the foundation for every other RPG on this list. 

                          9. Revelations: The Demon Slayer

                          Japanese cover art for Megami Tensei Gaiden Last Bible, aka Revelations: The Demon Slayer in the USA.
                          Image Credit: Atlus Co., Ltd; SEGA.

                          This JRPG, known as Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible in Japan, feels like the predecessor to popular series like Persona. Players go on imaginative dungeon-crawling adventures to find and recruit demons to their party. Additions like fusion and negotiations felt so ahead of their time. 

                          10. Crystalis

                          Crystalis on NES
                          Image Credit: SNK.

                          The GBC port of this action RPG turned out arguably better than the original game on NES. Its simplistic combat of a sword and some magical abilities may not seem like much, but the game does a lot with this and the gorgeous fantasy world. 

                          11. Survival Kids

                          Gameboy Color startup screen for Stranded Kids aka Survival Kids (1999).
                          Image Credit: Konami Co., Ltd.

                          No other game on the Game Boy Color exists like this title. It came out in 1999 and offered an experience unlike anything else at the time. Kids wash up on a deserted island and have to survive. The open-ended elements of gameplay and survival give it such welcome freedom and player choice. 

                          12. Robopon Moon/Star/Sun

                          Robopon covers, both Japanese and North American.
                          Image Credit: Hudson Soft Company, Ltd; Atlus U.S.A., Inc.

                          This collection of three games on the GBC chased the Pokémon popularity but with robots. Players take on the role of a kid who collects robots to battle against others in turn-based combat. It doesn’t hide its inspiration in its gameplay and graphical style, but the plethora of customization for the robots makes up for this. 

                          13. Magi Nation

                          Promotional artwork for Magi Nation Nintendo Power #142 (March 2001)
                          Image Credit: Interactive Imagination; Epoch Co., Ltd.

                          This RPG bases itself on an obscure trading card game. The actual video game version sees players collect dream creatures to fight alongside the player. The varied number of creatures and the ability for the player to fight on their own help this RPG stand out. 

                          14. Lufia: The Legend Returns

                          Lufia: The Legend Returns Magazine Advertisement; Silicon Mag (U.S.), Issue 38 (October, 2001).
                          Image Credit: Taito Corporation; Natsume, Inc.

                          The third game in this beloved RPG series picks up hundreds of years after the events of the originals. It has such a lengthy story and incredible writing for its time, which helps to add to the already expansive combat and exploration elements. Players should check out this latest tale about Wain and his journey to stop the Sinistrals once more. 

                          15. Metal Walker

                          Logo artwork for Metal Walker (1999).
                          Image Credit: Capcom Co., Ltd.

                          The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games. 

                          16. Pokémon Red & Blue

                          Pokémon Red Version Magazine Advertisement; Next Generation (U.S.) Issue #49 (January 1999).
                          Image Credit: Nintendo.

                          The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

                          17. Legend of the River King 2

                          Legend of the River King 2 start screen.
                          Image Credit: Victor Interactive Software, Inc.; Natsume, Inc.

                          This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection. 

                          18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

                          Final Fantasy Legend III start screen.
                          Image Credit: Square Co., Ltd.

                          This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future. 

                          19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

                          Pokémon The Trading Card Game for 3DS/Gameboy Color.
                          Image Credit: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

                          This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure. 

                          20. Bomberman Quest

                          Bomberman Quest (1998) gameplay screenshot.
                          Image Credit: Hudson Soft Company, Ltd.

                          This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time. 

                          21. Final Fantasy Adventure

                          Final Fantasy Adventure Video Game (1991)
                          Image Credit: Square Enix – Fair use/Wiki Commons.

                          This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling. 

                          22. Pokémon Yellow 

                          Screenshot of the start screen of Pokemon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition (1998).
                          Image Credit: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

                          The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG. 

                          23. Harvest Moon GB

                          Harvest Moon start screen for Gameboy Color (1997).
                          Image Credit: Natsume Inc./Nintendo.

                          This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time. 

                          24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

                          Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets for GBC (2002) gameplay screenshot.
                          Image Credit: Electronic Arts, Inc.

                          This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts. 

                            3. The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX

                            The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX (1998) Game
                            Image Credit: Nintendo.

                            Though this doesn’t quite fit the RPG bill, Link’s journey through the wondrous Koholint Island has appeal for even RPG fans. No other game captures the beauty of this handheld platform and exploration as well as this game. The complicated dungeons have the perfect balance of puzzles, action, and boss fights. 

                            4. Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Cobi's Journey / Tara's Adventure

                            Gameplay screenshot of Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Cobi's Journey (2001).
                            Image Credit: Enix America Inc.

                            The second game in this spin-off series takes blends a little Pokémon with Dragon Quest. This sequel improves upon every aspect of the original, including a better story, more enjoyable gameplay, and a relaxing island location to explore. 

                            5. The Legend Of Zelda: Oracle Of Age/Seasons

                            The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages (2001) Game
                            Image Credit: Nintendo.

                            This duo of games goes together so well and offers some of the most variation for players. Those who like puzzles have access to the story-driven Ages, which focuses a lot on thinking and time travel. On the other hand, Seasons offers a stunning set of environments with an emphasis on action, and its dungeons offer something for everyone. 

                            6. Pokémon Gold / Silver

                            Pokemon Gold (1999) and Pokemon Silver (1999) box art
                            Image Credit: Nintendo.

                            The second generation of these Pokémon games shows how to do an RPG sequel right. It took the foundation of the original, added about 100 new, thoughtful Pokémon designs, and a fantastic new region to explore. Better yet, it even includes the previous games’ Kanto region as a bonus treat. 

                            7. Dragon Warrior Monsters

                            Dragon Warrior Monsters Concept Art.
                            Image Credit: Enix Corporation.

                            The Pokémon games offered some of the strongest Game Boy Color RPGs, so this spin-off series of Dragon Quest took some pages from them. Players collect creatures like the iconic slimes instead of battling against them. It may have some awkward gameplay, but it paved the way for some charming titles. 

                            8. Dragon Warrior I & II

                            Dragon Warrior (NES) screenshot - walking through the castle gorunds.
                            Image Credit: Enix Corporation; Nintendo of America Inc..

                            This wonderful collection on the Game Boy Color comes with not one but two different RPGs. Players have a hard time finding a better deal on the handheld than this. The first two games in this monumental RPG franchise set the foundation for every other RPG on this list. 

                            9. Revelations: The Demon Slayer

                            Japanese cover art for Megami Tensei Gaiden Last Bible, aka Revelations: The Demon Slayer in the USA.
                            Image Credit: Atlus Co., Ltd; SEGA.

                            This JRPG, known as Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible in Japan, feels like the predecessor to popular series like Persona. Players go on imaginative dungeon-crawling adventures to find and recruit demons to their party. Additions like fusion and negotiations felt so ahead of their time. 

                            10. Crystalis

                            Crystalis on NES
                            Image Credit: SNK.

                            The GBC port of this action RPG turned out arguably better than the original game on NES. Its simplistic combat of a sword and some magical abilities may not seem like much, but the game does a lot with this and the gorgeous fantasy world. 

                            11. Survival Kids

                            Gameboy Color startup screen for Stranded Kids aka Survival Kids (1999).
                            Image Credit: Konami Co., Ltd.

                            No other game on the Game Boy Color exists like this title. It came out in 1999 and offered an experience unlike anything else at the time. Kids wash up on a deserted island and have to survive. The open-ended elements of gameplay and survival give it such welcome freedom and player choice. 

                            12. Robopon Moon/Star/Sun

                            Robopon covers, both Japanese and North American.
                            Image Credit: Hudson Soft Company, Ltd; Atlus U.S.A., Inc.

                            This collection of three games on the GBC chased the Pokémon popularity but with robots. Players take on the role of a kid who collects robots to battle against others in turn-based combat. It doesn’t hide its inspiration in its gameplay and graphical style, but the plethora of customization for the robots makes up for this. 

                            13. Magi Nation

                            Promotional artwork for Magi Nation Nintendo Power #142 (March 2001)
                            Image Credit: Interactive Imagination; Epoch Co., Ltd.

                            This RPG bases itself on an obscure trading card game. The actual video game version sees players collect dream creatures to fight alongside the player. The varied number of creatures and the ability for the player to fight on their own help this RPG stand out. 

                            14. Lufia: The Legend Returns

                            Lufia: The Legend Returns Magazine Advertisement; Silicon Mag (U.S.), Issue 38 (October, 2001).
                            Image Credit: Taito Corporation; Natsume, Inc.

                            The third game in this beloved RPG series picks up hundreds of years after the events of the originals. It has such a lengthy story and incredible writing for its time, which helps to add to the already expansive combat and exploration elements. Players should check out this latest tale about Wain and his journey to stop the Sinistrals once more. 

                            15. Metal Walker

                            Logo artwork for Metal Walker (1999).
                            Image Credit: Capcom Co., Ltd.

                            The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games. 

                            16. Pokémon Red & Blue

                            Pokémon Red Version Magazine Advertisement; Next Generation (U.S.) Issue #49 (January 1999).
                            Image Credit: Nintendo.

                            The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

                            17. Legend of the River King 2

                            Legend of the River King 2 start screen.
                            Image Credit: Victor Interactive Software, Inc.; Natsume, Inc.

                            This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection. 

                            18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

                            Final Fantasy Legend III start screen.
                            Image Credit: Square Co., Ltd.

                            This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future. 

                            19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

                            Pokémon The Trading Card Game for 3DS/Gameboy Color.
                            Image Credit: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

                            This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure. 

                            20. Bomberman Quest

                            Bomberman Quest (1998) gameplay screenshot.
                            Image Credit: Hudson Soft Company, Ltd.

                            This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time. 

                            21. Final Fantasy Adventure

                            Final Fantasy Adventure Video Game (1991)
                            Image Credit: Square Enix – Fair use/Wiki Commons.

                            This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling. 

                            22. Pokémon Yellow 

                            Screenshot of the start screen of Pokemon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition (1998).
                            Image Credit: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

                            The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG. 

                            23. Harvest Moon GB

                            Harvest Moon start screen for Gameboy Color (1997).
                            Image Credit: Natsume Inc./Nintendo.

                            This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time. 

                            24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

                            Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets for GBC (2002) gameplay screenshot.
                            Image Credit: Electronic Arts, Inc.

                            This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts. 

                              2. Dragon Warrior III

                              Dragon Warrior III (SNES) screenshot featuring multiple Slimes (1996).
                              Image Credit: Enix Corporation.

                              The third game in this series (also known as Dragon Quest III) has some of the most content players will find on the Game Boy Color. The fantasy adventure takes players across a vast world full of exploration, impressive turn-based battles, and plenty of fantasy creatures to fight. 

                              3. The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX

                              The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX (1998) Game
                              Image Credit: Nintendo.

                              Though this doesn’t quite fit the RPG bill, Link’s journey through the wondrous Koholint Island has appeal for even RPG fans. No other game captures the beauty of this handheld platform and exploration as well as this game. The complicated dungeons have the perfect balance of puzzles, action, and boss fights. 

                              4. Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Cobi's Journey / Tara's Adventure

                              Gameplay screenshot of Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Cobi's Journey (2001).
                              Image Credit: Enix America Inc.

                              The second game in this spin-off series takes blends a little Pokémon with Dragon Quest. This sequel improves upon every aspect of the original, including a better story, more enjoyable gameplay, and a relaxing island location to explore. 

                              5. The Legend Of Zelda: Oracle Of Age/Seasons

                              The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages (2001) Game
                              Image Credit: Nintendo.

                              This duo of games goes together so well and offers some of the most variation for players. Those who like puzzles have access to the story-driven Ages, which focuses a lot on thinking and time travel. On the other hand, Seasons offers a stunning set of environments with an emphasis on action, and its dungeons offer something for everyone. 

                              6. Pokémon Gold / Silver

                              Pokemon Gold (1999) and Pokemon Silver (1999) box art
                              Image Credit: Nintendo.

                              The second generation of these Pokémon games shows how to do an RPG sequel right. It took the foundation of the original, added about 100 new, thoughtful Pokémon designs, and a fantastic new region to explore. Better yet, it even includes the previous games’ Kanto region as a bonus treat. 

                              7. Dragon Warrior Monsters

                              Dragon Warrior Monsters Concept Art.
                              Image Credit: Enix Corporation.

                              The Pokémon games offered some of the strongest Game Boy Color RPGs, so this spin-off series of Dragon Quest took some pages from them. Players collect creatures like the iconic slimes instead of battling against them. It may have some awkward gameplay, but it paved the way for some charming titles. 

                              8. Dragon Warrior I & II

                              Dragon Warrior (NES) screenshot - walking through the castle gorunds.
                              Image Credit: Enix Corporation; Nintendo of America Inc..

                              This wonderful collection on the Game Boy Color comes with not one but two different RPGs. Players have a hard time finding a better deal on the handheld than this. The first two games in this monumental RPG franchise set the foundation for every other RPG on this list. 

                              9. Revelations: The Demon Slayer

                              Japanese cover art for Megami Tensei Gaiden Last Bible, aka Revelations: The Demon Slayer in the USA.
                              Image Credit: Atlus Co., Ltd; SEGA.

                              This JRPG, known as Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible in Japan, feels like the predecessor to popular series like Persona. Players go on imaginative dungeon-crawling adventures to find and recruit demons to their party. Additions like fusion and negotiations felt so ahead of their time. 

                              10. Crystalis

                              Crystalis on NES
                              Image Credit: SNK.

                              The GBC port of this action RPG turned out arguably better than the original game on NES. Its simplistic combat of a sword and some magical abilities may not seem like much, but the game does a lot with this and the gorgeous fantasy world. 

                              11. Survival Kids

                              Gameboy Color startup screen for Stranded Kids aka Survival Kids (1999).
                              Image Credit: Konami Co., Ltd.

                              No other game on the Game Boy Color exists like this title. It came out in 1999 and offered an experience unlike anything else at the time. Kids wash up on a deserted island and have to survive. The open-ended elements of gameplay and survival give it such welcome freedom and player choice. 

                              12. Robopon Moon/Star/Sun

                              Robopon covers, both Japanese and North American.
                              Image Credit: Hudson Soft Company, Ltd; Atlus U.S.A., Inc.

                              This collection of three games on the GBC chased the Pokémon popularity but with robots. Players take on the role of a kid who collects robots to battle against others in turn-based combat. It doesn’t hide its inspiration in its gameplay and graphical style, but the plethora of customization for the robots makes up for this. 

                              13. Magi Nation

                              Promotional artwork for Magi Nation Nintendo Power #142 (March 2001)
                              Image Credit: Interactive Imagination; Epoch Co., Ltd.

                              This RPG bases itself on an obscure trading card game. The actual video game version sees players collect dream creatures to fight alongside the player. The varied number of creatures and the ability for the player to fight on their own help this RPG stand out. 

                              14. Lufia: The Legend Returns

                              Lufia: The Legend Returns Magazine Advertisement; Silicon Mag (U.S.), Issue 38 (October, 2001).
                              Image Credit: Taito Corporation; Natsume, Inc.

                              The third game in this beloved RPG series picks up hundreds of years after the events of the originals. It has such a lengthy story and incredible writing for its time, which helps to add to the already expansive combat and exploration elements. Players should check out this latest tale about Wain and his journey to stop the Sinistrals once more. 

                              15. Metal Walker

                              Logo artwork for Metal Walker (1999).
                              Image Credit: Capcom Co., Ltd.

                              The exploration and graphics of this RPG look quite similar to other top-down games at the time, such as the Pokémon titles. However, the combat feels so unique. Battles transition to a pinball-like screen with action sequences that feel so refreshing compared to other similar games. 

                              16. Pokémon Red & Blue

                              Pokémon Red Version Magazine Advertisement; Next Generation (U.S.) Issue #49 (January 1999).
                              Image Credit: Nintendo.

                              The first-ever Pokémon games remain hard to beat on the GBC. Players explore the region of Kanto and capture more than 150 monsters to battle the eight Gym Leaders and become the Pokémon Champion. The Color’s addition of brilliant life to the game’s art adds to the compelling premise.

                              17. Legend of the River King 2

                              Legend of the River King 2 start screen.
                              Image Credit: Victor Interactive Software, Inc.; Natsume, Inc.

                              This relaxing RPG focuses on pretty much a single element of gameplay: fishing. This game has one of the strongest types of fishing in a video game ever, and it adds to that with customization, a nice progression system, and a fish collection. 

                              18. Final Fantasy Legend 3

                              Final Fantasy Legend III start screen.
                              Image Credit: Square Co., Ltd.

                              This game went on to birth the SaGa series of RPGs. Its take on experience systems and leveling feels varied and intriguing for its fascinating cast of characters. It also has a solid storyline about confronting an evil threat across the past, present, and future. 

                              19. Pokémon The Trading Card Game

                              Pokémon The Trading Card Game for 3DS/Gameboy Color.
                              Image Credit: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

                              This particular spin-off game doesn’t let players collect Pokémon in the usual sense and battle with them. Instead, they collect Pokémon cards, like in real life, and play card battles similar to ones in the real world. Its excellent progression against different bosses and NPCs and the card packs make it a surprising adventure. 

                              20. Bomberman Quest

                              Bomberman Quest (1998) gameplay screenshot.
                              Image Credit: Hudson Soft Company, Ltd.

                              This game marks a huge departure from the series for a more traditional action RPG. Bomberman explores various regions, such as the Beach Zone and Field Zone, to take down bosses and save the day. It also has a surprising multiplayer option, which felt great at the time. 

                              21. Final Fantasy Adventure

                              Final Fantasy Adventure Video Game (1991)
                              Image Credit: Square Enix – Fair use/Wiki Commons.

                              This game spun off of the core Final Fantasy series to create the beloved Mana series. It focuses on action RPG combat instead of the usual turn-based from the main series. It has some of the most compelling action gameplay on the GBC, alongside fantastic customization and leveling. 

                              22. Pokémon Yellow 

                              Screenshot of the start screen of Pokemon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition (1998).
                              Image Credit: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

                              The ultimate version of the Gen 1 Pokémon games takes such a different approach from later definitive experiences. It takes inspiration from the popular anime series to put players in the shoes of Ash Ketchum alongside his companion Pikachu and up against Team Rocket for a must-play GBC turn-based RPG. 

                              23. Harvest Moon GB

                              Harvest Moon start screen for Gameboy Color (1997).
                              Image Credit: Natsume Inc./Nintendo.

                              This farming sim RPG has a chill vibe compared to other games. Those RPG fans who want a break from combat should pick up this game and experience farming crops, raising livestock, village events, and chatting with the townsfolk for a unique and wonderful time. 

                              24. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

                              Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets for GBC (2002) gameplay screenshot.
                              Image Credit: Electronic Arts, Inc.

                              This video game adaptation of the second book and movie from the Harry Potter franchise takes a top-down RPG-like approach. The heavy emphasis on puzzles, dungeons, and turn-based combat makes this game feel much different than its home console counterparts. It offers one of the most underrated and best ways to experience Harry’s second year at Hogwarts. 