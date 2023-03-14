Best Games to Stream on Twitch for the Most Exposure

Twitch boasts 140 million Monthly Active Users. Of those, 7.6 million accounts streamed at least once a month last year, earning between $3000 and $6500 from subscriptions alone.

There is money to be made, but if you're starting your career as a Twitch streamer, it's important to pick games that offer you the most exposure. You want to ensure you're opening yourself up to the biggest audience possible.

A recent study by Japan-101 reveals the best games to stream on Twitch. The following ten games are listed based on various metrics. Factors included are popularity, peak views, and the most revenue potential.

League of Legends

The online multiplayer game League of Legends is the best game to stream on Twitch.

It featured the highest peak viewership in 2022. Additionally, it had the second-highest average viewership of the year. The top five streamers for League of Legends have an average audience of 170,000 across the past 30 days.

League of Legends is a five-on-five competitive online game developed by Riot Games. It was first released in 2009 as a free-to-play title and is heavily inspired by the popular Warcraft mod, Defense of the Ancients.

Just Chatting

While not specifically a game, the Just Chatting channel on Twitch lets streamers showcase their personalities.

These Just Chatting channels can range from real-life streams to talk shows and everything in between. It proves that Twitch is great not just for streaming games but also for variety.

Dota 2

While League of Legends is a spin-off from the Defense of the Ancients Warcraft mod, Dota 2 is the official sequel.

Developed by Valve, the online game is one of the most popular titles to watch on Twitch. Surprisingly, less than 250,000 people broadcast the game. This means that there's a potential for an audience here. “Nix,” one of the most popular Dota 2 streamers, has had a peak audience of over 100,000 within the past 30 days.

Overwatch

Blizzard Entertainment's team-based first-person shooter is next on the list of best games to stream on Twitch for the most exposure.

Whether talking about the original Overwatch or its sequel, Overwatch 2, the game boasts the fourth-highest peak viewership in 2022. Its persistence also helps establish it as a popular game to watch.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

From one first-person shooter to another. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive remains one of the most popular games on Twitch.

Despite being over a decade old, the peak viewership for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been over 1,600,000 in the past year. “BLASTPremiere,” the top streamer for the game, has had an average of over 60,000 viewers within the past 30 days.

World of Warcraft

Whether discussing the Classic Wrath of the Lich King re-release or the new Dragonflight expansion, World of Warcraft remains a popular game on Twitch.

Fans of World of Warcraft can enjoy content throughout the day. Streamers across the globe are live, meaning there's always an audience. As a result, it lands a spot on this list of the best games to stream on Twitch for the most exposure.

‘Shroud,' the top streamer for the popular massively multiplayer online roleplaying game (MMORPG), had 1,700,000 viewing hours across the past 30 days streamed.

Lost Ark

Another MMORPG, Lost Ark, lands in the seventh spot on this list.

Over the past year, its peak viewership has been over 900,000. A total of 3,000,000 hours have been watched by fans in 2022 as well.

Escape from Tarkov

The popular tactical first-person shooter from Battlestate Games takes the eighth spot on the list.

“LIRIK,” the top streamer for Escape from Tarkov, has been averaging 20,000 viewers in the past 30 days on Twitch.

VALORANT

We've reached the second Riot Games title on the list of best games to stream on Twitch for the most exposure.

Like League of Legends, VALORANT is a free-to-play title. The first-person shooter's top streamer, “summit1g,” boasts over 5,000,000 viewer hours in the past 30 days.

Grand Theft Auto: V

Despite releasing nearly ten years ago, Grand Theft Auto V remains one of the best games to stream on Twitch for the most exposure.

Developed by Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto V is regarded as one of the greatest games ever. The top Grand Theft Auto V streamer, “PaulinhoLOKObr,” averages 100,000 viewers per stream over the past 30 days.

Analyzing the Results

“It's incredibly interesting to see the array of games that provide the most potential for individuals to achieve exposure through the relatively new phenomenon of game streaming,” said a spokesperson on behalf of the study. “With the potential earnings for those attracting the most streamers constituting more than good wages, it's no wonder it's such a popular pastime.”

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.