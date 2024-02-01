Best Games to Play Next for Baldur’s Gate 3 Fans

Baldur’s Gate 3 won Game of the Year awards for many outlets, including the annual The Game Awards from Geoff Keighley. This beloved fantasy RPG's massive popularity and success feels like a pleasant surprise.

But the gigantic adventure ends, even if it takes hundreds of hours. These games offer the best experiences for Baldur’s Gate 3 fans. These recommended titles feel the most similar to the gameplay or style of the RPG or offer an experience fans might appreciate.

1. Divinity Original Sin 2

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios created the Divinity Original Sin games before it broke the internet with its award-winning title. The second game, in particular, has all the trappings of BG3 but with an original world, classes, and races. It may lack some of the quality-of-life features of its newer sibling, but it gives Baldur’s Gate 3 fans another chance with this phenomenal turn-based gameplay.

2. Neverwinter Nights

This particular isometric RPG (not the MMO version) from 2002 centers around the D&D city of Neverwinter. It has a surprising story that takes players to fantastic recreations of famous locales from the tabletop role-playing game, much like BG3.

3. Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age: Origins walked so Baldur’s Gate 3 could run. This BioWare fantasy RPG paved the way with its campsite, colorful characters, intense origin stories, and player-driven world. All of these features ended up in BG3 as lovable qualities of the game.

4. Jade Empire

This title has a bit more of an action feel than other RPGs of its ilk. This game provides players with a bit more control over their character in battle alongside a beautiful Chinese-inspired world that stands up there with the best settings in gaming.

5. Disco Elysium

What if a studio took the fantastical idea of a top-down RPG like Baldur’s Gate 3, gave it a bit of a modern spin, and focused only on the story? Disco Elysium exists as a result of that. It centers on a massive and poignant tale of a detective investigating a murder with the right penchant for weirdness, laughs, and unsettling characters.

6. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Bethesda has a sense of freedom unlike any other in Skyrim. If Baldur’s Gate 3 fans want a game with an unbelievable amount of content to keep them busy, this game provides countless hours of fun across its various factions, side quests, two main storylines, huge world, and DLC.

7. Pillars of Eternity Series

Obsidian’s original turn-based RPG franchise has two excellent games in it. Both games in this series work in terms of customization, writing, and characters. But its most unique feature comes from how connected both titles feel to one another.

8. Wasteland 3

This modern post-apocalyptic experience benefits from the gameplay of the onset of this genre from the 1990s with the quality-of-life features and visuals of the modern age of gaming. It has gameplay quite similar to BG3.

9. Planescape: Torment

This game looks like other isometric, top-down computer RPGs of its time, but it feels quite different to play. It eschews the combat-focused elements of other games for an emotional tale of an immortal person and the choices players make for them, something Baldur’s Gate 3 fans will love.

10. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

BioWare took the Star Wars license and made the best game adaptation of it ever. This studio invented the Baldur’s Gate series, and it has similarities to Larian’s 2023 title in its strategic combat, brilliant cast of party members, and choices.

11. Diablo 4

Blizzard Entertainment’s fourth mainline game in this series has the style and feel of a classic gothic fantasy RPG. But it offers a more online multiplayer-focused vibe, similar to an MMO, for those players who like partying up with others and running dungeons together.

12. Baldur’s Gate 2

Of course, anyone who played BG3 and loved it might want to check out where it all began. Both of the first two games in the series offer ground-breaking turn-based RPG gameplay, but the second feels special in its content and expansions. Just know it feels a bit hard to go back these days.

13. Fallout 2

This post-apocalyptic game inspired titles players check out in the isometric genre today. Its sense of setting, characters, and player-driven choices feels familiar to anyone with a modern game like BG3.

14. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

This open-world RPG has an unbelievable amount of fantasy content across side quests, choices, and story moments, much like BG3. Geralt of Rivia remains one of the most compelling heroes in gaming, and he has a solid cast to back him up.

15. Pathfinder: Kingmaker

Pathfinder took elements of D&D and made its own tabletop RPG universe. This solid enough game bases itself on that rule set and crafts a compelling RPG. It has plenty of classes and fun dungeons to explore.

16. Shadowrun Returns Trilogy

This trilogy of games centers around the return of Shadowrun, a computer RPG from the 1990s. It has vibrant cyberpunk visuals that look great next to even newer games. It also has a plethora of classes and customization for characters.

17. Mass Effect 2

BioWare has so many fantastic RPGs that make sense for Baldur’s Gate 3 fans. Mass Effect 2 may have a sci-fi, futuristic setting, but it has the heart of everything Larian Studios crafted with its award-winning title. This game has some of the most well-written characters in gaming.

18. Solasta

This smaller-scale turn-based RPG operates on the same D&D rule set players know and love from BG3. This makes it quite easy to jump into. It may not have the high budget and scale of its fellow computer RPGs, but it makes up for that in its style.

19. Marvel’s Midnight Suns

It may seem odd at first glance to have a Marvel superhero game as a recommendation. But this strategy RPG takes a lot of cues from BG3-like experiences. It has a fascinating cast of superheroes like Spider-Man and Wolverine, with the ability to build a relationship with them. It also has an immense strategy in its card-based combat.

20. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

The world of BG3 benefits from the unmatched lore of Dungeons & Dragons. This open-world RPG makes a lot of sense for players who want that rich history and setting. It looks gorgeous and contains solid writing.

21. Fire Emblem: Three Houses

This strategy grid-based game has the level of difficulty fans want. It challenges the player to maneuver characters around the battlefield with tact and carefulness. It also contains excellent characters and that classic romance-style relationship.

22. The Outer Worlds

This sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment has the spirits of several games, such as Fallout and Skyrim, in its party members and various planets. Its smaller scale may appeal to those who feel a bit overwhelmed or who just want something easier to get through after BG3.

23. Torment: Tides of Numenera

This spiritual successor to Planescape has the same level of storytelling as that game but with some modern gameplay twists. This may make it more appealing to fans of recent computer RPG-like games who want rich writing and characters but with great graphics.

24. Tyranny

This isometric, classical-style turn-based RPG features a brilliant world full of fascinating lore. It features a setting where the tyrant wins, and players choose how to respond. The deep characters and freedom of choice feel quite similar to the BG3 style.