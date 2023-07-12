The 22 Best Gary Oldman Movies, Ranked

Gary Oldman is an English actor known for being one of the world's finest and most versatile actors. Since his first appearance on the big screen in 1982's Remembrance, he's appeared in more than 70 movies, including 2023's Oppenheimer.

His brilliant and intense acting style has seen him win countless awards, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and three British Academy Film Awards.

In this piece, we'll take you through the talented star's greatest films, ending with his best one. Be warned, the quality of Oldman's filmography is so high that some excellent movies will miss out here.

1 – The Fifth Element (1997, directed by Luc Besson)

The Fifth Element is a sci-fi action movie that follows a taxi driver and former major in Earth's Special Forces who, along with a mysterious young woman, unwittingly becomes the central figure in the search for four mystical stones that could save the Earth from a powerful cosmic force of evil.

It's a feast of colors with a fantastic cast that includes Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich, Ian Holm, Chris Tucker, Luke Perry, Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr., and Oldman, who wonderfully and eccentrically plays Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg, an industrialist working for the cosmic evil. The Fifth Element is extravagant campy fun with excellent set design, characters and costumes, funny moments, and exciting action.

2 – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007, directed by David Yates)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is a fantasy movie based on J. K. Rowling's 2003 novel, the sequel to 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and the fifth Harry Potter installment. It follows the eponymous character's fifth year at Hogwarts School as the Ministry of Magic denies Lord Voldemort's return.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson brilliantly star. The fantastic supporting cast includes Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Warwick Davis, Ralph Fiennes, Michael Gambon, Brendan Gleeson, Richard Griffiths, Jason Isaacs, Alan Rickman, Imelda Staunton, Maggie Smith, and Oldman, who appears as Sirius Black for the third time and does a grand job. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is among the poorer installments in the franchise, but it's still excellent. It's dark, action-packed, and thoroughly entertaining.

3 – Air Force One (1997, directed by Wolfgang Petersen)

Air Force One is a political action thriller about a group of terrorists who hijack the eponymous aircraft carrying the United States president and the latter's brave attempt to rescue everyone on board by retaking his plane.

Harrison Ford is excellent as President James Marshall, and Oldman plays Egor Korshunov, a ruthless Radek loyalist who leads the hijacking of Air Force One and is also superb. The supporting cast includes Glenn Close, William H. Macy, Wendy Crewson, and Xander Berkeley. Air Force One is a thrilling, fun-packed, pulpy, and suspenseful film, although the story's plausibility is preposterous. It received nominations for the Best Sound and Best Film Editing Academy Awards.

4 – Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992, directed by Francis Ford Coppola)

Bram Stoker's Dracula is a gothic horror movie based on Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula. It follows the infamous centuries-old vampire Count Dracula to England, where he intends to seduce Mina Murray, his barrister Jonathan Harker's fiancée, and cause mayhem across the British Isles.

Oldman portrays Dracula and gives a powerful and dazzling performance. Able support comes from Winonya Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, Richard E. Grant, and Cary Elwes, but an uncharacteristically woeful turn from Keanu Reeves threatens to ruin things. Bram Stoker's Dracula is an overblown epic of a film that's flashy, romantic, eerie, and, for the most part, exquisitely crafted. It received four Academy Award nominations, winning three for Best Costume Design, Best Makeup, and Best Sound Editing.

5 – Léon: The Professional (1994, directed by Luc Besson)

Léon: The Professional is an action-thriller movie about a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old girl after her family gets murdered and trains her to become his protégée.

It stars Jean Reno as the eponymous Léon and Natalie Portman, in her film debut, as Mathilda Lando, the young girl. Oldman plays Norman Stansfield, the corrupt Drug Enforcement Administration agent who killed Mathilda's family in a fabulous over-the-top fashion. All three stars are terrific, with the young Portman incredible in her first movie. Léon: The Professional is stylish, slick, witty, action-packed, and visually sumptuous.

6 – Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011, directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson)

Kung Fu Panda 2 is a computer-animated martial arts comedy movie and the sequel to 2008's Kung Fu Panda. In this one, the eponymous Po and his friends travel to Gongmen City to stop an evil peacock from conquering China. There, they also rediscover Po's forgotten past.

The impressive voice cast includes Jack Black as Po, Angelina Jolie, Michelle Yeoh, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, Jackie Chan, David Cross, and Oldman, who voices Lord Shen, the evil peacock, giving him some real presence and developed characterization. Kung Fu Panda 2 is visually dazzling, action-packed, funny, and energetically performed by its all-star voice cast.

7 – Countdown to Zero (2010, directed by Lucy Walker)

Countdown to Zero is a feature-length documentary movie arguing that, due to factors like terrorism, nuclear proliferation, and the theft of nuclear weapons and materials, the likelihood of nuclear warfare has dramatically increased since the Cold War ended.

Oldman astutely narrates the prologue, and the film features interviews with leading politicians and experts, including Jimmy Carter, Tony Blair, Mikhail Gorbachev, Robert McNamara, Pervez Musharraf, and Valerie Plame. Countdown to Zero is a creative and polished documentary with great cinematography and special effects. More importantly, it raises a persuasive and terrifying argument.

8 – Mank (2020, directed by David Fincher)

Mank is a biographical drama movie about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his screenplay development for the iconic 1941 film Citizen Kane (which he co-wrote with its star Orson Welles).

Oldman stars as Mankiewicz and is brilliant in the role. The supporting cast includes Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Charles Dance, and Tom Burke. Mank received ten Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Oldman, and Best Supporting Actress for Seyfriend. It won two, for Best Cinematography and Best Production Design. It's superbly written, expertly performed, great looking, sometimes funny, and a splendid portrayal of old-school Hollywood.

9 – Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011, directed by Tomas Alfredson)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a Cold War spy thriller movie based on John le Carré's 1974 novel. It chronicles the hunt for a Soviet double agent at the top of the British secret service in 1970s London, England.

Oldman plays the lead character George Smiley, a career intelligence officer with “The Circus,” the British overseas intelligence agency, and his fantastic performance earned him a nomination for Best Actor at the Academy Awards. The outstanding supporting cast includes Kathy Burke, Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Stephen Graham, Tom Hardy, Ciarán Hinds, John Hurt, Toby Jones, and Mark Strong. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a complex puzzle of a film that's skillfully directed, intelligent, dramatic, and full of mystery and suspense. It was nominated for three Academy Awards in total but won none.

10 – State of Grace (1990, directed by Phil Joanou)

State of Grace is a neo-noir crime movie about an Irish-American New York police officer getting recruited to return to his home of Hell's Kitchen to infiltrate the mob run by his best friend's brother.

It stars Sean Penn as Terry Noonan, the cop, with a supporting cast of Ed Harris, Robin Wright, John Turturro, John C. Reilly, Burgess Meredith, and Oldman plays Jackie Flannery, his friend whose brother is a mob leader. The cast is excellent, but Oldman stands out with his electrifying performance. State of Grace is an epic gangster saga tragically overlooked when it was released. It's intense, explosive, and deliciously gritty.

11 – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005, directed by Mike Newell)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is a fantasy movie based on J. K. Rowling's 2000 novel, the sequel to 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and the fourth Harry Potter installment. It follows the eponymous character's fourth year at Hogwarts School as the Goblet of Fire chooses him to participate in the Triwizard Tournament.

It stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, alongside Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Michael Gambon, Brendan Gleeson, Jason Isaacs, Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, Timothy Spall, and Oldman, who appears as Sirius Black for the second time and is terrific. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is action-packed, funny, compelling, and somewhat dark. Its special effects are excellent, and the whole cast performs to a superb standard. It received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Art Direction.

12 – Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014, directed by Matt Reeves)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie, the sequel to 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and the second installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise. In this one, human survivors battle to stay alive after a deadly pandemic, and the expanding ape community threatens to take complete control.

The film's talented cast includes the mesmerizing Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke, Keri Russell, Toby Kebbell, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Oldman, who plays Dreyfus, an ex-police officer and the leader of the remaining human survivors, and he's brilliant. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is a stunning-looking film that improves on its predecessor. It's a provocative and surprisingly tender movie with great action. It received a nomination for the Best Visual Effects Academy Award.

13 – The Dark Knight Rises (2012, directed by Christopher Nolan)

The Dark Knight Rises is a superhero movie based on the DC Comics character Batman, the sequel to 2008's The Dark Knight and the third installment in Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. In this one, the terrorist Bane forces Bruce Wayne to return as Batman to save Gotham City from potential nuclear destruction.

Although it's the weakest of the trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises is still a brilliant film. It stars Christian Bale as Batman, Michael Caine, Anne Hathaway, Tom Hardy, Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Morgan Freeman, and Oldman, who perfectly plays James Gordon for the third time. This movie is ambitious, action-packed, dark, thoughtful, aesthetically pleasing, well-performed, and has a fantastic plot.

14 – Prick Up Your Ears (1987, directed by Stephen Frears)

Prick Up Your Ears is a British biographical drama movie based on John Lahr's 1978 biography. It tells the story of playwright Joe Orton and his relationship with his lover Kenneth Halliwell.

Oldman stars as Orton, and Alfred Molina plays Halliwell. Both men are superb, but Vanessa Redgrave arguably outshines them as literary agent Peggy Ramsay. Prick Up Your Ears is a witty, charming, yet tragic film written expertly by Alan Bennett. One scene almost plays out like a ballet, so you may be surprised the scene in question is a homosexual orgy in a public restroom.

15 – Sid and Nancy (1986, directed by Alex Cox)

Sid and Nancy is a British biographical movie about the short but impactful life of Sid Vicious, bassist for the Sex Pistols, the iconic punk rock band, and his volatile relationship with his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen.

Oldman portrays Vicious, and Chloe Webb plays Spungen. They both give incredible performances, and their chemistry is impeccable. David Hayman, Debby Bishop, Andrew Schofield, Xander Berkeley, Perry Benson, Courtney Love, Edward Tudor-Pole, and Kathy Burke provide excellent support. Sid and Nancy is surprisingly touching as a love story and, simultaneously, a tragic portrayal of a destructive relationship. It's meticulous but also received criticism for glorifying drug use.

16 – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004, directed by Alfonso Cuarón)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is a fantasy movie based on J. K. Rowling's 1999 novel, the sequel to 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and the third Harry Potter installment. It follows the eponymous character's third year at Hogwarts School as he attempts to uncover secrets about his past, including his and his family's connection to the recently-escaped Azkaban prisoner Sirius Black.

It's Oldman's first appearance as Black, and he introduces himself with a bang. The fantastic cast includes Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Robbie Coltrane, Michael Gambon, Richard Griffiths, Alan Rickman, Fiona Shaw, Maggie Smith, Timothy Spall, David Thewlis, Emma Thompson, and Julie Walters. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is one of the more complex stories in the series, but it gets executed brilliantly. It's emotional, dark, more mature than the previous two films, superbly performed, and a technical triumph. It received Academy Award nominations for Best Original Score and Best Visual Effects.

17 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011, directed by David Yates)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 is a fantasy movie and the second of two cinematic parts based on J. K. Rowling's 2007 novel Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. It's the sequel to 2010's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and the eighth and final Harry Potter installment. It chronicles the conclusion of the eponymous character's quest to find and destroy Lord Voldemort's Horcruxes to defeat him once and for all.

It's Oldman's fourth and final appearance as Sirius Black, as he appears as the character's ghost, offering Harry Potter comfort and inspiration. He's as reliable as ever in the role. The terrific ensemble cast includes Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Warwick Davis, Ralph Fiennes, Michael Gambon, John Hurt, Jason Isaacs, Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, David Thewlis, and Julie Walters. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 is a monumental climax to an epic series and the best of the eight installments. It's a visual delight, dramatic, action-packed, dark, and magical. It got nominated for Best Art Direction, Best Makeup, and Best Visual Effects at the Academy Awards.

18 – Batman Begins (2005, directed by Christopher Nolan)

Batman Begins is a superhero movie based on the DC Comics character Batman and the first installment in Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. It tells the origin story of how Bruce Wayne became Batman, from the double-murder of his parents to his journey to his battle to prevent Ra's al Ghul and the Scarecrow from causing chaos in Gotham City.

The outstanding cast includes Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Cillian Murphy, Tom Wilkinson, Rutger Hauer, Ken Watanabe, Morgan Freeman, and Oldman, who makes the role of James Gordon his own in his first appearance as the character. Batman Begins is a superb introduction to a brilliant franchise and an ideal platform for it to thrive. It “gets” Batman and is emotionally deep, teeming with action, suitably dark, and filled with excellent characters. It received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Cinematography.

19 – Darkest Hour (2017, directed by Joe Wright)

Darkest Hour is a World War II drama movie chronicling Winston Churchill's early days as the United Kingdom's Prime Minister during the Second World War and the May 1940 war cabinet crisis, with a focus on his unwillingness to form a peace treaty with Nazi Germany as they advanced into Western Europe.

Oldman plays Churchill. His electrifying portrayal won him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Darkest Hour received six nominations, including Best Picture, and won two – Best Makeup and Hairstyling being the other. The film's talented supporting cast includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen Dillane, Ronald Pickup, and Ben Mendelsohn. It's a provocative, lively, intricately made film that's gorgeously filmed, written, and directed.

20 – JFK (1991, directed by Oliver Stone)

JFK is an epic political thriller movie about district attorney Jim Garrison's investigation into the idea that the assassination of John F. Kennedy was a conspiracy and that Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone.

The stellar cast includes Kevin Costner, Kevin Bacon, Tommy Lee Jones, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Rooker, Jay O. Sanders, Sissy Spacek, and Oldman, who superbly plays assassin Oswald. JFK received nominations for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and won two for Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing. It's an informative, exciting, great-looking, and terrifically acted film.

21 – True Romance (1993, directed by Tony Scott)

True Romance is a romantic crime movie about a pair of newlyweds who go on the run from the Mafia after accidentally stealing a large amount of cocaine from a pimp who had stolen it from drug pushers.

Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette star as the newlyweds, Clarence Worley and Alabama Whitman, and they're superb and have fantastic chemistry. The ensemble supporting cast includes Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer, Brad Pitt, Christopher Walken, Samuel L. Jackson, Bronson Pinchot, James Gandolfini, Chris Penn, Michael Rapaport, Saul Rubinek, Conchata Ferrell, Kevin Corrigan, Tom Sizemore, and Oldman, who shows his incredible versatility as Drexl Spivey, a white pimp who thinks he's African-American. Quentin Tarantino did an outstanding job writing True Romance. It's violent, funny, somewhat oddball, expertly performed, and has intriguing characters and a brilliant story.

22 – The Dark Knight (2008, directed by Christopher Nolan)

The Dark Knight is a superhero movie based on the DC Comics character Batman, the sequel to 2005's Batman Begins and the second installment in Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. In this one, Batman, police Lieutenant James Gordon, and district attorney Harvey Dent unite to end organized crime in Gotham City. However, their efforts are interrupted by the emergence of the enigmatic and chaotic villain, the Joker.

The Dark Knight spectacularly transcends the superhero genre to become a crime thriller masterpiece in its own right. It stars Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Morgan Freeman, and Oldman, who performs best as Gordon in his second outing as the character. It's a dark, gorgeous-looking, complex, action-packed, well-performed film. It received eight nominations at the Academy Awards, winning two – one for Best Sound Editing and one for Best Supporting Actor for Ledger, who's spectacular as the Joker, but sadly passed away before he could accept the accolade.