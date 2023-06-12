15 of The Best Gas Station Snacks as Voted by Americans

There's something about stopping at a gas station during an extended road trip that makes it a quintessentially American experience. The best part of stopping for gas is going into the mini-mart to pick up some snacks and drinks to hold you over on the long drive.

A recent online discussion asks for “go-to gas station snacks.” Many people flooded the comments with their suggestions of the most mouthwatering picks.

1. Hostess Donettes

Coated in powdered sugar and purchased by the bag, Hostess's delectable miniature donuts are a must-find for many Americans at the gas station. They're small and sweet; eating the whole bag in one sitting is easy.

2. Andy Capp's Hot Fries

These crunchy, firey sticks are the perfect mix of salty and spicy. I've never stopped at a gas station that doesn't have this popular snack, and if I did, I'm sure the cashier would have a riot on their hands.

3. Funyuns

Funyuns were my favorite snack for years when I was a kid. These crunchy corn-based onion-flavored snacks are flavorful and delicious.

4. Hot Dogs

Many gas stations across the U.S. have hot meal options, like chicken sandwiches, burgers, and more. But most people go for the gas station hot dog because you can pile on the toppings and pair it with a large soda.

5. Slurpees

Whether you stop at 7-11, WaWa, or Cumberland Farms, each gas station shop has its own version of the Slurpee, and each one is yummy. This icy, syrupy, slushy beverage is a famous gas station favorite.

6. Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are the perfect snack for a long car ride in nice weather, especially when stuck in traffic. That's because you've got to spit out the sunflower seeds while you eat them to make it into a fun road trip game.

7. Beef Jerky

While beef jerky is one of the pricier snacks at a gas station, many people like to treat themselves to this rich and meaty snack. Whether you go for Slim Jims or a local brand, you won't be disappointed.

8. Planters Heat Peanuts

I adore Planter's Heat Peanuts, and it baffles me that you can't buy them anywhere except in gas stations in the U.S. I love to stop at 7/11 to grab a large handful of the little packets of spicy nuts to wash down with a Slurpee.

9. Corn Nuts

Crunchy deep-fried corn nuts are a staple in the gas station snack section. Many Americans love snacking on corn nuts because of their texture and love of corn.

10. Snickers Ice Cream Bars

Ah, the ice cream section of the gas station. What a heavenly place. One fan favorite is the Snickers ice cream bar. It's sweet, nutty, and a delicious take on the original Snickers candy bar.

11. Nerds Gummy Clusters

Classic Nerds are yummy, crunchy, sweet little snacks by themselves, but they move up to a whole new level when you turn them into gummy clusters. The gummy center surrounded by the crunchy Nerds makes the snack come full circle.

12. Little Debbie's Honey Buns

These rich and sweet snacks have been an American favorite for years. Honey Buns are a fantastic snack for your road trip staples list.

13. Peach Rings

Something about old-fashioned style gummy peach rings hits the spot. You can always find that retro candy section at the gas station; peach rings are the tastiest option by far.

14. Combos

Combos stuffed snacks are like the snack version of a Hot Pocket. They're crunchy on the outside with a flavorful inside, with options ranging from cheddar cheese to pepperoni pizza to buffalo blue cheese.

15. Taquitos

Another fan favorite in the hot foods section is the taquito. They're easy to eat on the go and make for a quick, affordable road trip meal as long as you get more than one.