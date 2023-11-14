The Best George Clooney Movies Ranked

Few leading men have the swagger of George Clooney. He’s an honest-to-goodness movie star whose performances, though varied, always offer audiences some of the charm that makes him so magnetic.

Over the last three decades, Clooney has played many characters in many films, several of which stand among the best performances of their respective years. Here, find some of the best George Clooney movies and how he fits into each of them.

1. Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Clooney plays the eponymous Danny Ocean in this remake of the Rat Pack movie of the same name and sets the tone for the film from its opening, which sees Danny interviewed by a parole board. Clooney plays Danny with a cool, self-assuredness that bleeds into the rest of the film from director Steven Soderbergh.

The film tracks Danny and ten other professional thieves as they plan a heist of three of the most lucrative casinos in Las Vegas. But Danny has a secret: the job isn’t only about the money, it’s also about his ex-wife Tess (Julia Roberts), who is currently dating the owner of the casinos his team plans to rob. Ocean’s Eleven remains not only one of the most stylish heist comedies of the 21st century but simply one of the best George Clooney movies, and Clooney’s lead performance makes a major contribution to that success.

2. Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Another heist comedy where Clooney plays the titular lead, Fantastic Mr. Fox also marked filmmaker Wes Anderson’s first foray into stop-motion animation. Based on the novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, the film follows Mr. Fox and his animal friends as they strike back at the farmers who seek to uproot them from their homes.

Anderson’s aesthetic translates perfectly to stop-motion, creating a beautiful and detailed world for the story. The voice cast also overflows with phenomenal talent, including Meryl Streep as Mrs. Fox, Jason Schwartzman as the Foxes’ insecure son Ash, and the late Michael Gambon as the leader of the villainous farmers.

3. Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

The second Ocean’s film shifts its romantic focus from Danny’s love story to focus on his second in command, Rusty (Brad Pitt). But the film’s looser plotting, which features the group doing several jobs across Europe and getting into a competition with a rival, ensures that every team member gets their due.

Ocean’s Twelve feels more like a hangout movie than a heist movie, allowing the audience to spend time with these super cool thieves as they banter about how to execute their plans, movies, and the women in their lives. Speaking of those women, the film also involves Julia Roberts’s Tess in the criminal enterprise in a hilarious meta twist that sees Tess pretend to be Julia Roberts.

4. Michael Clayton (2007)

Clooney doesn’t only shine in lighthearted crime comedies; his starring role in the nerve-shredding legal thriller Michael Clayton garnered the actor his first Best Actor Oscar nomination. Michael Clayton, written and directed by future Andor creator Tony Gilroy, tracks the eponymous major law firm fixer Michael (Clooney) as he attempts to control a potential scandal for the firm.

The scandal involves one of the firm’s most prominent corporate clients and the lead attorney on the case, who suffers a mental health crisis. But questions arise as to whether that mental health crisis stops the attorney, played by Tom Wilkinson, from speaking the truth about the three billion dollar case, a case in which the corporate client may kill to win. Michael Clayton remains one of the most exciting legal thrillers ever made and deserves more attention than it gets today.

5. Burn After Reading (2008)

People must love working with Clooney as a person as much as they enjoy his acting talents. The Coen brothers and Steven Soderbergh have repeatedly worked with the actor on some of their best films. Their best collaboration remains 2008’s Burn After Reading, an ensemble comedy that follows various characters in Washington, DC. The film’s plot kicks into gear after a pair of gym employees find the memoirs of an ex-CIA agent and begin to shop around the information, believing that the memoir may offer state secrets.

Burn After Reading’s comedy is pitch black, with moments of extreme violence played for laughs and officials shrugging off the deaths of multiple people. But the film has a certain lightness that makes it feel closer to a farce than a thriller. It ranks as one of the Coen brothers’ best and funniest Geroge Clooney movies.

6. Solaris (2002)

Based on the novel of the same name by Stanisław Lem, Solaris follows Clooney’s psychologist, Chris Kelvin, as he travels to a space station orbiting the planet Solaris. A scientist friend on the space station has requested Kelvin because the crew cannot explain the mysterious phenomena that have begun on the station.

But when Kelvin arrives, his friend has died by suicide, and only two of the original crew remain. He asks about the phenomena but learns it won’t take long before he experiences them firsthand. The following day, he wakes up on the station next to his wife, who died years ago. She’s not a hallucination or a dream; she’s real. But what is she?

Solaris delves into questions about humanity, memory, and love with excellent style. Refusing to answer the questions it poses only makes it more fascinating.

7. Hail, Caesar! (2016)

Clooney’s most recent film with the Coen brothers, Hail Caesar! casts the movie star as, well, a movie star. The film takes place in 1951 and follows studio fixer Eddie Mannix (Josh Brolin) as he addresses a series of issues, including the kidnapping of star Baird Whitlock (Clooney).

The audience gets to see Whitlock spend time with his captors, a group of blacklisted communist screenwriters, in some of the most ridiculous scenes in a pretty ridiculous movie. The screenwriters explain their ideology to the movie star, who readily adopts their beliefs as his own. These scenes of political conversations are even more absurd because Whitlock remains in the Roman centurion costume he wore when kidnapped. The other plots, featuring a misbehaving starlet, a gossip columnist, and a singing cowboy, also delight.

8. Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

The final Ocean’s film returns to Las Vegas, where the crew set out to rob a new casino erected by Al Pacino’s William Bank. Bank had a deal with one of the thieves and betrayed him, which won’t stand. So the crew gets together to rob not only the casino’s vault but also steal Banks’ beloved awards for his high-quality hotels.

Ocean’s Thirteen doesn’t quite stack up to its predecessors, partly because it feels like it’s attempting to recreate Ocean’s Eleven with broader comedy. But it still succeeds as another opportunity to spend time with these characters fans have grown to know and love. The banter remains quick and witty, and Soderbergh’s stylish direction keeps things moving quickly and looking great.

9. O Brother, Where Art Thou (2000)

The first George Clooney movie made with the Coen brothers, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, loosely adapts Homer’s The Odyssey and places the action in 1930s Mississippi. Clooney plays Ulysses, a convict who escapes a chain gang with two friends and attempts to return home to his wife and children.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? melds over-the-top silly characters with some serious notions of racism and poverty in the early 20th-century American South to create a brilliant satire. Anyone can see why the Coens would continue to cast Clooney as a lovable fool in their future collaborations, as his performance makes Ulysses a bit of an idiot, though an incredibly charismatic one.

10. Three Kings (1999)

The three eponymous kings of Three Kings are, in fact, a major and two sergeants in the US Army during the 1991 Iraqi Uprising following the Gulf War. Clooney plays Major Archie Gates, who, along with sergeants Troy Barlow (Mark Wahlberg) and Chief Elgin (Ice Cube), discovers a map he believes will lead them to bunkers full of stolen Kuwaiti gold bullion.

Three Kings falls into an odd genre space. It includes several scenes that highlight the horrors of war and the negative impacts on Iraqis of the first American invasion of Iraq. But the main plot plays out mostly like a heist comedy (Clooney found his niche here), with several scenes that endear the would-be thieves to the audience. That tonal dissonance makes Three Kings unique and one of Clooney’s most interesting and enjoyable films.

11. Out of Sight (1998)

Clooney’s first film with Soderbergh, Out of Sight, adapts the novel of the same name by Elmore Leonard. The film tracks Clooney’s professional bank robber after he escapes prison and falls into a strangely romantic cat-and-mouse game with a US Marshall played by Jennifer Lopez.

Out of Sight remains one of the greatest examples of on-screen chemistry between co-stars. Clooney and Lopez light up the screen, including one scene where they’re stuck inside a car trunk together. The fact that the film also works as a thrilling crime film, a hilarious comedy, and features a cast including the likes of Ving Rhames and Catherine Keener only makes it better.

12. The Peacemaker (1997)

Not to be confused with the John Cena-starring superhero show, The Peacemaker follows Clooney as a military intelligence lieutenant colonel who pairs up with Nicole Kidman’s head of the National Security Council group on nuclear smuggling, to investigate missing nuclear warheads. The movie offers several thrilling large-scale action sequences, starting with a jaw-dropping opening, highlighting director Mimi Leder’s talents as an action filmmaker.

Clooney and Kidman trade barbs and, as usual in these films, grow to respect one another throughout their adventure together. The Peacemaker stands as an example of “they don’t make them like they used to” in Hollywood, a mid-budget political action thriller for adults.

13. From Dusk till Dawn (1996)

We won’t give away the twist of From Dusk till Dawn here in case any readers don’t know it, but suffice it to say that the Quentin Tarantino-scripted, Robert Rodriguez-directed film takes a sharp left turn away from its crime thriller beginnings nearly two-thirds of the way through. It’s one of the strangest, and most fun movies either auteur has made. It also features some of Rodriguez’s most exciting creative choices.

The film follows Clooney and Tarantino as criminal brothers who kidnap a family to help them get across the border to Mexico. The film’s first two acts play out as a hard-edged crime film full of interesting characters before taking the aforementioned turn. From Dusk till Dawn includes some of Tarantino’s snappiest dialogue and, along with Clooney, one of the best casts ever assembled featuring Harvey Keitel, Juliette Lewis, Tom Savini, and Cheech Marin in several roles.

14. Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

The least celebrated of Clooney’s films with the Coen brothers deserves more love than it gets. Intolerable Cruelty plays like a Classical Hollywood screwball comedy full of quick-witted repartee, questionable intentions, and palpable chemistry between its leads.

Clooney’s well-respected divorce lawyer, Miles, takes on a case against the beautiful Marilyn (Catherine Zeta-Jones). She seems to have a pattern of marrying wealthy men and divorcing them, receiving large sums. But Miles finds Marilyn fascinating, and the two soon begin a romance. Intolerable Cruelty may not succeed as well as the Coens’ other George Clooney movies. Still, it has a charm and romantic comedy that harkens back to the Hollywood Golden Age.

15. The Ides of March (2011)

Like several of his other directorial efforts, The Ides of March sees Clooney taking on triple duty as co-screenwriter, director, and actor. Adapted from the play Farragut North by Beau Willimon, The Ides of March centers on Ryan Gosling’s junior campaign manager, Stephen, who learns that politics isn’t a business for idealists. Clooney plays Mike Morris, the governor running for president that Stephen works for, who sheds layers as the film goes on, revealing an all-too-human man.

The Ides of March teaches a lesson that most viewers may know: politics is a dirty business. But it makes Stephen’s character arc believable. It also helps that the cast surrounding Gosling and Clooney, including Philip Seymour Hoffman, Evan Rachel Wood, and Paul Giamatti, all deliver fantastic performances.