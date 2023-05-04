10 Ghibli Films That Made People Connect with Their Inner Child

Studio Ghibli's films are unique in how they portray the mundane. From relishing a home-cooked meal to maneuvering around the house, these movies leave you with a bittersweet taste of nostalgia, a familiar feeling experienced by many who indulge in Miyazaki's works. Here are 10 films that made Ghibli fans yearn for simpler times.

1. My Neighbor Totoro

Imagine a child blissfully resting on Totoro, a friendly, furry creature. Such comforting scenes from My Neighbor Totoro are referenced by numerous users when it comes to feeling nostalgic.

One person mentions how watching the film in their thirties made them miss their childhood and wish to show it to their younger self. A second user notes how no one can possibly dislike this film. Even their tough biker friend gave in to the Ghibli magic.

2. Whisper of the Heart

Some scenes made users feel as if they were returning home to a welcoming family. Someone references the scene from Whisper of the Heart where the grandfather, his friends, and his grandson join together to play music.

3. From Up on Poppy Hill

As someone aptly describes, watching a Ghibli film is similar to the feeling Anton Ego from Ratatouille experiences when taking a bite out of the ratatouille. Films like From Up on Poppy Hill remind viewers of simpler times while offering inner peace.

4. Kiki's Delivery Service

Someone brings attention to the opening scene of Kiki's Delivery Service, where Kiki is simply fibbing in the grass, half-asleep, with the radio playing in the background. It makes one reminisce about sleeping in the summer heat as a kid with their dad listening to the baseball match commentary on the radio.

5. Only Yesterday

Ghibli films are notorious for making viewers miss a place they've never even been to. One person points out that despite growing up in America, Only Yesterday made them nostalgic for rural Japan.

6. Ponyo

Watching Ponyo can be a different experience depending if you are an adult or a child. For adults, this film can make them feel like a child again. That is the magic of Ghibli films: The idyllic seaside Japanese village featuring Ponyo and Sosuke approaching mundane life experiences with curiosity makes many reminisce a feeling they haven't felt in a long time.

7. The Wind Rises

Studio Ghibli films are artistic masterpieces and an encapsulation of wonder. The Wind Rises may not have child protagonists, but its atmosphere leaves many wondering about the wonderous pathways life can take one through.

8. Howl's Moving Castle

Howl's Moving Castle follows two characters who were still children at heart. As the film emphasizes the importance of becoming your own person, it connects the audience with their inner child, treading through the path of finding themselves.

9. Ocean Waves

People always consider their school days a simpler experience and an essential phase of their life. Ocean Waves captures this sentiment by showing how nostalgic feelings never leave you because they're a part of you. The feeling lingers as you age and is reinforced when you revisit familiar places.

10. The Cat Returns

The Cat Returns is an underrated movie in the Ghibli roster. It captures the childlike curiosity and sense of wonder as viewers follow the protagonist's adventures in the cat world. Not to mention, the fluid animation evokes the early 2000s childhood nostalgia for many.

This thread inspired this post.

