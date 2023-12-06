Putting All Your Gifts in One Basket: Best Gift Baskets for 2023

Sales of commercial gift baskets are expected to crest $312 billion annually by this time next year, according to a 2022 survey by Coresight Research.

Clearly, their appeal as holiday presents is undeniable. Gift baskets, whether commercial or homemade, allow gifters to share an appealing assortment of popular products, often at a discount over retail prices. Plus, recipients get the opportunity to sample unique products from around the world.

Forbes magazine created a shortlist of popular gift baskets and samplers for the 2023 holiday season. They include offerings from familiar gift basket producers such as Harry & David, Wolferman’s Bakery, and Dylan’s Candy Bar, as well as lesser-known food companies and wineries.

Best Food Gift Baskets

Unique foods, especially indulgent snacks, and gourmet offerings, are popular choices for holiday gift baskets. Many companies create special versions of their products specifically for holiday samplers and gift baskets and pass the savings on to customers.

Harry & David Grand Signature Gift Basket

The Harry & David Grand Signature Gift Basket packs a wide variety of their most sought-after fruits, cheeses, snacks, and condiments in their baskets. These include 8 Roya Riviera brand pears, seasonal apples, white cheddar and gouda cheeses, mixed nuts, and honey wheat pretzels.

Stonewall Kitchen Ultimate Snack Gift Basket

Salty snack lovers will enjoy the Stonewall Kitchen Ultimate Snack Gift Basket, filled with pub grub favorites such as gourmet cheese crackers, pretzels, and bar mixes. Savory jams and dips for parties and receptions accompany these salty snacks as well.

DI Bruno Bros. The Italian Market Crate

Di Bruno Bros. The Italian Market Crate is essentially a local Italian market in a box. The ingredients and samples include candied nuts, a provolone cheese ball, marinated peppers, dried cheeses, salami, and crostini.

Murray’s Cheese: The Ultimate Cheese Board Collection

Charcuterie fans will find the Murray’s Cheese: The Ultimate Cheese Board Collection familiar and comforting. The company's gift basket includes dried fruits, meats, nuts, and cheeses that are ideal for display on a charcuterie board or platter.

Best Gift Baskets $50 and Under

A gift basket doesn’t have to be expensive to be appreciated. Here are just a few of the best inexpensive gift baskets to get your hands on this season; whether you're buying for your co-workers or maybe you're looking for a nice gift for your parent's nursing home staff, these baskets are a great way to brighten up someone's holiday season.

Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment

For cookie lovers, the Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment is an affordable assortment of the company’s four original cookie flavors: Chocolate Chip Walnut, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip. The gift boxes are available in bags of four–, eight–, or twelve 6-ounce cookies.

Goody Box Adventure Toys and Treats for Dogs

Family pets get their own holiday goodies with Chewy’s Goody Box Adventure Toys And Treats For Dogs. This canine gift bundle includes two full-size treats and three dog-tested plush toys. Experienced dog owners selected the contents. No subscription is required to get your hands on this!

Wolferman's Bakery Feel Better Gift Basket

From a company well-known for its holiday selections comes the Wolferman's Bakery Feel Better Gift Basket. This breakfast/brunch collection includes English muffins, banana-walnut scones, apple streusel cake, shortbread cookies, and strawberry preserves. A box of tea bags is also included, and the package arrives in a woven hyacinth basket.

nuts.com Greatest Hits Gift Box

From a self-styled online nut emporium comes the Nuts.com Greatest Hits Gift Box, an eclectic assortment of wasabi peanuts, raw almonds, trail mixes, and seasoned nuts. The gift box also contains dried strawberries and low-sodium options.

Best Wine Gift Baskets

Wine and spirits are especially popular during the holiday season, and these gift sets make it easier to set up an impromptu wine and cheese party or charcuterie platter.

Harry & David Artisan Meat and Cheese Gift With Wine

Wine and cheese platters are popular holiday party displays, which makes the Harry & David Artisan Meat And Cheese Gift With Wine especially appealing. The gift set includes traditional dry Italian sausages, smoked salmon, gourmet crackers, condiments, and cheeses, along with a Harry & David 2020 Merlot. A bamboo cutting board is also included.

Gourmet Gift Baskets Classic Red Wine Gift Basket

For wine enthusiasts whose tastes lean towards reds, the Gourmet Gift Baskets Classic Red Wine Gift Basket would be an excellent holiday gift. The set includes an Italian red wine, accompanied by an assortment of paired cheeses, artisan crackers, and other offerings.

Wicked Good Cupcakes Cupcake 2-Pack & Rosé Gift Set

The Wicked Good Cupcakes Cupcake 2-Pack & Rosé Gift Set addresses the relationship between wine and desserts by including a Red Velvet cupcake jar and a Chocolate Ganache cupcake jar with a California Rosé Wine. The generously portioned cupcakes should be eaten within four days for maximum freshness.

Best Unique Gift Baskets

If you're looking for a unique gift to give someone in your life, or maybe you're looking for something more customizable, there are some outside-of-the-box ideas that might just be perfect for gift-giving.

Bean Box World Coffee Tour

Adventurous coffee drinkers will appreciate the Bean Box World Coffee Tour, a collection of 12 international whole or freshly ground coffees. The varieties include Sumatran, South American, and African roasts. The company also includes tasting and brewing tips for maximum enjoyment.

Dylan's Candy Bar Ultimate Tub of Fun

Candy lovers of all ages will be impressed by Dylan's Candy Bar Ultimate Tub of Fun, a substantial sampling of the iconic store’s online and in-store offerings. A partial list of contents includes:

Two Whirly Pops

Blow Pops

Dylan's Candy Bar Chocolate Bars

Juicy Drop Pop

Candy Necklaces

Warheads

Gobstoppers

Bottle Caps

Airheads

Laffy Taffy

Fruit Stripe Gum

Smarties

The Spice House Essential Spices Collection

The Spice House Essential Spices Collection is a thoughtful housewarming gift, especially for home cooks filling their kitchen pantries. The company included 24 essential spices and seasonings in the comprehensive set.

Eli Zabar New York Deli Experience

Available through the food delivery service Goldbelly, the Eli Zabar New York Deli Experience is essentially New York City in a basket. The set includes chocolate babka, pastrami, rye bread, onion rolls, ballpark mustard, the iconic Fox’s U-Bet chocolate syrup, and an edible version of an NYC MetroCard.

DIY Baskets

It’s also possible to create personalized yet affordable gift baskets from store-bought and homemade products.

Sometimes, the best gift baskets are filled with items tailored to the recipient's specific needs, even if they’re not what some would see as conventional gifts. Discount retailers are great sources for affordable gift baskets, especially snack foods and housewarming items you can make on your own.

“I make gift baskets and absolutely love personalized gifts. It shows the person you put some thought into their gift. I like to include a monogrammed towel or blanket,” said Natasha Newton of Natasha’s Southern Flavor.

“The most thoughtful basket I received was when our daughter was born. A friend gave us a laundry basket filled with diapers and baby necessities. She said she knew we’d need an extra basket for the baby. It was both thoughtful and practical.”

Do Gift Baskets Really Make Good Gifts?

“I’ve both received and ordered gift baskets as holiday presents,” said Chhavi Agarwal, lawyer and finance expert at Mrs Daaku Studio. “Usually, when I buy a basket, I look for specific items that the person I’m giving it to likes. For example, one of my brothers has diabetes; I usually avoid anything sweet in his basket.

“Instead, I prefer savory edibles and other items like candles, men's grooming products, etc. Similarly, over the last week, I have received some wonderful baskets that have my favorite chocolates, cookies, candle scents, makeup, crockery, etc. I think creating personalized baskets is a great way to gift something useful to loved ones.”

The practice of sending gift cards or cash in lieu of actual presents has become a source of discussion in recent years. These gifts can be seen as impersonal by recipients. However, the act of curating and packaging personalized items gives homemade gift baskets a certain cache, and the delivery of a popular commercial gift basket also makes the gift more thoughtful.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth Of Geeks.