Best Gluten-free Restaurants in America

Going gluten-free is all the rage these days and for a good reason.

Gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye, can cause health problems for people with Celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. For them, going gluten-free is the only way to stay healthy.

People without gluten sensitivities can often benefit from eating gluten-free meals. Gluten-free diets are high in fiber and low in carbs, which makes them an excellent choice for weight loss or diabetes management.

If you're looking for a great gluten-free meal, look no further than these gluten-free restaurants across America.

Ground Breaker Brewing in Portland, Oregon

Ground Breaker Brewing is the first dedicated gluten-free brewery in the United States. The brewing company uses only high-quality ingredients naturally free from gluten.

These ingredients are certified, handcrafted, and do not contain oats, coloring agents, or corn-derived sugars. While gluten-free beer is the mainstay at Ground Breaker Brewing, they whip up flavorful dishes alongside.

Come here to enjoy grass-fed burgers, buttermilk fried chicken, chowder with a crostini, and classic sandwiches.

Georgie's Diner in West Haven, Connecticut

Georgie's Diner is a great food spot for everyone, but it's also a go-to spot for clientele with dietary restrictions. The menu changes regularly, focusing on removing processed meals and replacing them with natural, healthy options.

They make food from scratch with from quality milled flour, ground meat, pressed juice, and baked bread. Visit for some dessert, New York cheesecake, or vegan key lime tarts.

Do you enjoy the sizzling sight of fried foods? Sit at the counter to watch them prepare burgers, or a classic breakfast with pancakes and eggs. Try the fan-favorite Seoul burger and custom patty made from brisket, sirloin, and dry-aged rib eye with toppings like kimchi, house cheese sauce, and crisp bacon.

Try their gluten-free dessert; it's a must-have, especially if you're on a weight loss journey.

Joe's Steaks and Soda Shop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This quaint restaurant is famous for its cheesesteaks, fountain sodas, and old-fashioned shakes. Gluten-free rolls are a staple for Celiac patients at this American classic. You can order a roll with hot sausage, cheesesteak, and chicken.

If you're around Philly's Fishtown neighborhood late at night, you can even visit Joe's Steaks and Soda Shop into the wee hours of the morning. We bet you won't regret it. Bonus: your vegan friends can eat here as well.

Chicago's Pizza in Illinois

Chicago's Pizza has been serving pasta, pizza, sandwich, and salads for over 30 years. The eatery specializes in all kinds of pizza, including gourmet pizzas, thin crust, deep dish, and stuffed pizza.

They have modified their recipe to suite gluten-sensitive customers. The gluten-free pizza tastes like the classic pies, but that's not all. This pizza spot creates gluten-free focaccia rolls to create delicious garlic bread, paninis, and gourmet sandwiches.

Other gluten-free options include calzones, fried calamari, pasta, and classic desserts.

Gluten-Free Goat in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

The Gluten-Free Goat is a small bakery that has grown into one of the region's most popular allergen-friendly and gluten-free restaurants.

With a focus on creating the best gluten-free products and collaborating with other entities in the food industry, Gluten Free Goat has built a strong gluten-free community.

Stop by for a delicious brunch or treat when you're in town. Want a special order? Talk to the chef at Gluten Free Goat ahead of time and they've got you covered!

Just BE Kitchen in Denver, Colorado

Just BE Kitchen is a 100% gluten and a refined sugar-free cheery spot in Denver. The prestigious restaurant nourishes guests with nutritious grain, soy, corn, and legume-free meals.

A lot awaits you at BE Kitchen, from their breakfast/lunch menu to their dinner menu, coffee and cocktails. Just BE Kitchen is the only restaurant in Denver with a Whole 30-approved menu. Stop by for a healthy, hearty meal.

Risotteria Melotti in New York City, New York

Do you want gluten-free food at an Italian restaurant? Why not stop by Risotteria Melotti if you're in NYC?

Try their creative risotto dish made with black truffle sauce, wild boar ragu, stracchino cheese, and pancetta. Pair it with smoked-salmon carpaccio, homemade burrata cheese, or rice sponge cake tiramisu. The gluten-free haven is the place to be for people with Celiac disease who want great Italian food.

Capitol Cider in Seattle, Washington

Capitol Cider offers a 100% gluten-free menu that will leave you wanting more. Drop by for a scrumptious meal and try one of their signature cocktails. You can also enjoy live music, burlesque, or their popular Drink & Draw night during your visit.

Whether you're a cider lover, performing arts enthusiast, or on a gluten-free diet, Capitol Cider offers you a delightful experience with music, food, and dance performances.

Mason Dixon in Huntsville, Alabama

Mason Dixon Bakery serves dishes made from only the freshest local ingredients. The icing on the cake is that the entire menu is gluten-free.

This health-friendly eatery is the first gluten-free establishment in Alabama. They're also an award-winning eatery for the best burgers in Huntsville.

Famous for its delicious sweets and cool ambiance, Mason Dixon will become a go-to spot for you in no time. You're in for a treat with menu options ranging from quiche to cinnamon buns and burgers. Try their sandwiches – the taste is heavenly!

Pingala Cafe in Burlington, Vermont

Expect a wide array of comfort foods with a creative twist at Pingala Cafe. It's a vegan spot with various gluten-free options.

Pingala strives to reduce its carbon footprint by serving plant-based meals. Besides offering staples and food truck-inspired cuisine, it has a Vermont landscape with gardens, mountains, and trees that make a pleasurable dining experience. Little wonder, it was featured on the TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Rise Bakery and Bistro in Washington, DC

If you're sightseeing in Washington, drop by and grab a bite at Rise Bakery and Bistro. Though it isn't a full-fledged restaurant, it makes the list of best gluten-free restaurants in America. From cupcakes to brownies and bagels, the bakery serves a wide range of gluten-free treats good for those with Celiac symptoms.

It's always a delight eating breakfast at this spot. You can choose breakfast options like croissants, muffins, sandwiches, etc. Finish your meal with a gluten-free Nutella brownie, apple pie, or banana nut bread.

Posana Restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina

Posana is a contemporary downtown restaurant in Asheville. Quality cuisine and meaningful connection form the core of Posana restaurant. You will have a fabulous time dining here. Its serene and friendly environment makes for a perfect dinner destination.

Whet your appetite by choosing from the mouthwatering menu collection and quench your thirst with a cocktail or glass of wine from their wine cellar. The menu ingredients are sourced from over 65 local purveyors and farmers, accommodating each diner's needs.

Senza Gluten in New York City, New York

Are you looking for a Celiac-friendly restaurant in NYC? Stop at Senza Gluten, which provides a 100% gluten-free Italian experience. You will find them in the heart of Greenwich Village.

This prominent Italian restaurant serves glutenless Italian foods made with traditional techniques with a gluten-free approach. Senza Gluten also adopts strict safety policies to help guests feel comfortable and relaxed about their dining choice.

Wheat End's Cafe in Chicago, Illinois

Wheat End's Cafe was created to meet the glutenless needs of Celiac sufferers without compromising taste, nutrition, and texture.

The full-service daytime restaurant incorporates European cafes and classic American brunch in its operation, providing gluten-intolerant individuals with a variety of breakfast, lunch, and brunch dishes, brewed coffee, and baked goods. The Chicago cafe also meets the needs of individuals with other allergies.

Zest Kitchen and Bar in Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City boasts several gluten-free restaurants, but Zest Kitchen and Bar is a unique gluten-free-focused and plant-based restaurant. They serve gluten-free food and beverages six days a week.

Zest Kitchen uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients to produce tasty and healthy meals that satisfy your cravings while maintaining nutrition.

Whether vegan, vegetarian, organic, or gluten-free, everything on their menu has a healthy twist. Moreover, the music scene and cocktail bar provide an enjoyable dining experience.

Eat at a Gluten-free Restaurant Today

Try any of these top gluten-free restaurants around the United States, and you will have a satisfying meal. Whether you're Celiac or not, these restaurants are excellent options for your next dining experience. Check out their menus and specials to see what suits your taste buds.

It's never been easier to eat gluten-free! Go for it! Eat well and stay healthy.​

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.