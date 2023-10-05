Best Grass Pokémon of All Time

The Pokémon starters players pick in each game embody the heart of the series as the player’s first partner. Of those three starters, the Grass-type always comes first. This reliable and massive group of Pokémon represents the third-largest typing out of the 18 in existence.

With such an overwhelming amount of Grass-type Pokémon, this best Grass Pokémon list becomes even more necessary. Below, players will find the strongest examples of this versatile typing in terms of design, strength, moves, utility, popularity, and more.

1. Sceptile

Sceptile has what every Grass-type Pokémon on this list has and then some. It stands out even among the starters in its type group; it has excellent stats, and its design looks much better than most.

Sceptile improves even further with its unique Grass and Dragon Mega Evolution, which cements its place as the top of this entire Pokémon typing with its unmatched mastery in all areas.

2. Celebi

Celebi not only stands near the top of the best Grass Pokémon, but it also represents the strongest legendary and Mythical Pokémon. The Grass and Psychic typing and its memorable and gorgeous design feel powerful and impressive.

Celebi gets even better with its inclusion in one of the most iconic anime movies in the franchise.

3. Ogerpon

The Gen 9 legendary Pokémon from The Teal Mask DLC surprised some players. Its two-fold design shows off its cute side without a mask and terrifying foes with its intense four masks. It has such versatility, too, adding the Water, Fire, and Rock typings depending on the chosen mask.

4. Serperior

Serperior spoils its idea in the name itself: this Pokémon stands above the rest. Its design feels the most striking, magnificent, and regal of all the Grass-type Pokémon. The only part that holds it back is its stats, which could use some work.

5. Bulbasaur

It all started with Bulbasaur. The first in Pokedex and the initial Grass starter players could choose in Gen 1. Bulbasaur has a consistency unlike most starters, looking great across all three stages.

6. Sprigatito

The Generation 9 cat starter Grass Pokémon Sprigatito has one of the strongest visual appearances in the series. No other Pokémon exudes cuteness like this one, representing one of the best Pokémon of its generation.

7. Decidueye

The Grass and Ghost starter Pokémon Decidueye feels like another Pokémon that ages well over time. It started out a bit forgettable next to its counterparts in Gen 7, but grew in popularity and utility to something fantastic in the years since with changes and a regional form.

8. Abomasnow

Abomasnow has an intense amount of weaknesses with its unique Grass and Ice typing, but this doesn’t stop it from also doing well in the competitive scene. The idea of the abominable snowman in grass form feels so unique.

9. Chikorita

When it comes to the most underrated Pokémon in general, Chikorita tops the list. Its evolutionary line feels almost forgotten despite its power and elegance. This Gen 2 Pokémon deserves more appreciation.

10. Applin

Applin made waves as the first original Grass and Dragon Pokémon in the series, besides the regional Alolan Exeggutor and a Mega Evolution. It also impressed with its branched evolution, with three incredible and different evolution paths.

11. Lilligant

The Grass type remains notable for its elegance and beauty. Few Pokémon represent these qualities, as well as the detailed Lilligant. Players have a hard time finding a better-designed Pokémon than this one.

12. Virizion

Virizion feels like one of the Pokémon that ages the best in the series. The Grass and Fighting-type combo works well, and the design only looks better with later generations.

13. Tsareena

Besides Tsareena’s status as the epitome of the “step on me” meme, it also shows the variation in Pokémon design. Its line evolves in such a fascinating way, and it has some solid stats.

14. Calyrex

Calyrex has a bizarre design with its oversized brain, but its ability to speak to humans gives it an edge over others. In addition, its fusion mechanic feels like one of the best surprises in Gen 8.

15. Shaymin

The adorable Shaymin represents one of the most unique Mythical Pokémon. On the one hand, players have the cutesy creature in its standard form but also get a more fearsome form in the Sky version.

16. Zarude

Zarude’s appearance in one of the anime movies elevates its status much higher than it would otherwise be. Its Grass and Dark-type combo suffers from a load of weaknesses, but its design and popularity make up for this.

17. Rillaboom

Rillaboom’s starter line feels similar to Turtwig in how forgettable it ends up. It lacks nothing in terms of moveset, stats, and strength, but its design somewhat holds it back.

18. Turtwig

Turtwig’s line looks fine from a visual standpoint, and the typing combination for its evolution Torterra turns out great, but it lacks some of the memorable qualities of other Grass starters. By no means a bad one and not the worst in the group, but it still falls a bit lower on this list.

19. Leafeon

The Grass-type Eevee evolution lacks the oomph and visual appearance of the other ones. Even as one of the lesser in the group, it still has an iconic design and solid stats.

20. Hisuian Electrode

The regional form of Electrode in Pokémon Legends Arceus injects the Grass-type into the Electric Pokémon. This type of combo impresses, and its design looks solid.

21. Tropius

Grass and Flying sound like a solid typing at first glance, except it doesn’t alleviate the Flying weakness for Tropius. This alone holds back what is otherwise an excellent Pokémon design from Gen 3.

22. Poltchageist

Poltchageist makes the entire Convergent Pokémon species idea in Generation 9 work. Sure, it seems pretty similar to Sinistea and Polteageist from Gen 8, but it somehow improves upon them with a better design and typing.

23. Vileplume

Generation 1 featured some of the best Grass-type Pokémon in the series, and Vileplume exudes that. The entire line from Oddish to Gloom feels memorable, but Vileplume takes the lead for its stats and Grass/Poison type combination.

24. Kartana

The Grass and Steel-type Ultra Beast from Generation 7 has a solid design. It looks great but does nothing exciting or fascinating enough to stand out from the swarms of Grass Pokémon. Even still, players could see this Ultra Beast as one of the most underrated Grass Pokémon.

25. Shiftry

The Grass and Dark-type third evolution in the Seedot chain from Generation 3 represents one of the more unique designs. While its design fails to impress, it gets a few points for its risky and unique visual choices. But what holds back Shiftry the most is its stats, which could use a boost.