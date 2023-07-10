15 Best Cures for a Hangover According to The Internet

For years, people have tried countless combinations, but is there one, tried and true cure for hangovers? In a popular online discussion, people of all ages share tips on what works best. Take note of these remedies to avoid hangovers the next time you indulge.

1. Staying Hydrated With Fluids

Alcohol results in dehydration. Drinking plenty of water and liquids is key to whisking away your hangover. Keep a glass of water, orange juice, coconut water, or sports drinks close to replenish those electrolytes. Hydrate before, during, and after consuming alcohol to wake up feeling like a million bucks.

2. Eating Fast Food

Eating is the last thing you want to consider when you suffer from a hangover. Cheeseburgers and fries from your favorite fast food chain or a greasy breakfast sandwich from the diner do the trick. Pro-tip: get your order delivered right to your door so you can stay in bed.

3. Taking Aspirin and Sleeping It Off

Not much else cures more than the classic combination of medicine and sleep. The trick is hitting the hangover before you go to bed. Taking an anti-inflammatory aspirin will help with the unbearable headaches and also make you sleep better. Use this combo to avoid hangovers for decades!

4. Hair of The Dog

While the technique is not for everyone, waking up to a bloody mary or mimosa after drinking can temporarily rid a hangover. “The best hangover cure is 90% more of the substance,” a contributor claims. “For the other 10%, a warm blanket and cuddle vibes.” Sometimes, the only way is through.

5. Prevention or Not Drinking

Sobriety results in zero hangovers. But if you drink, you can take preventative action to help heal them. Have a glass of water for every alcoholic drink, avoid sugary drinks, and don't drink on an empty stomach. There are all rules to abide for avoiding terrible hangovers. To quote the famous words of Benjamin Franklin, “An ounce of preventative maintenance is worth a pound of repair.”

6. Doing a Cold Plunge

Find any body of water and dive in! Shocking the body with cold water can help get your heart rate up and shake the toxins out of you. Taking a cold shower or putting a cold compress on the forehead are good alternatives.

7. Sitting in a Hot Shower

Cold showers may not be your cup of tea. Submerging yourself in a hot shower to steam off the hangover may be a better route. “Turn off all the lights, use candles or a projector light, turn the water as hot as possible, put on some lo-fi music, and sit on the shower floor,” advises one member. Sounds like curing a hangover can almost be fun!

8. Getting Sunlight

There's nothing better than natural vitamin D therapy. Muster up the energy to drag yourself out of bed and walk outside. At the very least, sit and bask in the sun to melt the hangover away.

9. Loading Up on Carbohydrates

As soon as you wake up, get something in your belly! Fill a plate with toast, pancakes, hash browns, or even go for a bowl of noodle soup. The carbs will soak up the alcohol and coat your stomach to make your day more tolerable.

10. Taking Multivitamins

One secret people swear by is taking vitamin B complex. Taking a B6 or B12 vitamin before drinking can save you the anguish in the morning. Additionally, a milk thistle vitamin supporting the liver is good to have on hand. If you don't have these in your cupboard, grab a banana, eat spinach or beef to fulfill the vitamin deficiency.

11. Being Prepared

One commenter shares how their restorative process happens before they even begin drinking. “If you have nothing to do the day of the hangover, have cold drinks and food in the fridge, sleep late, and have some good shows to watch.” Getting a hangover isn't always predicted, but it can be prepared for. “The process can be relatively enjoyable,” they continued.

12. Moving The Body

Long gone are the days when laying on the couch and binge-watching movies all day snaps you back into action. “A little light exercise or manual labor is the trick,” suggests an experienced individual. “It keeps your metabolism moving and gets you through it all faster,” they continue. Sweating all the toxins out may be better than wallowing in it.

13. Using Liquid IV

Thank goodness Liquid IV exists and is sold in bulk. Some people swear by these packets! Dump liquid IV into a glass of water, rinse, and repeat. Drink as much as you need throughout the day to watch it work wonders!

14. Snacking on Fermented Foods

Pickle juice or a handful of gherkins can do the trick. “Two glasses of water or sports drink, three ibuprofen, and a couple of sips of pickle juice, all the night before,” volunteers one individual. According to the experts, chilled pickle juice tastes better. Bottoms up!

15. Drinking Seltzer Water

Also known as the holy trifecta, a seltzer table, a cup of water, and 1 aspirin is the best cure for a hangover. Adding sea salt or fresh lemon juice creates a wellness potion. Drink the concoction before bed and upon waking up. Works like a charm every time.