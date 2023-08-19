Sleeper Hits: HBO Mini-Series You Didn’t Know You Needed

HBO remains the gold standard for excellence in television. The network's history is so rich, in fact, that a host of first-class miniseries hide, as hidden gems tend to do, in the Goliath-sized shadows of hallmark series like The Sopranos, The Wire, and even Sex and the City.

Step to the side so we can give some shine to these beloved but underrated HBO miniseries. For these purposes, we'll qualify any series with three seasons or less as a “miniseries.”

1- Bored to Death (2009)

Never has a series' title so inaccurately described the state of the viewer watching said series. Bored to Death was Only Murders in the Building (but better) before Only Murders in the Building.

A stoned Ted Danson, neurotic Jason Schwartzman, and a predictably unpredictable Zach Galifianakis teamed up to form an unlikely but hilarious private detective outfit in New York City.

2- Olive Kitteridge (2014)

One of the highest-rated television series ever released, Olive Kitteridge offers one season of Frances McDormand kicking butt and taking names as a math teacher in New England. Olive comes off as bitter, but over the course of 25 years (which the show captures), she shows plenty of heart and forces viewers to examine their own lives.

3- The Leftovers (2014)

It's a shame that The Leftovers often receives the leftover treatment when compared with HBO's more acclaimed shows.

The drama's examination of a rapture-like event is one of the most intriguing premises HBO has ever aired, and the heart-wrenching execution keeps us morbidly obsessed with the question: What actually happened to all those people who suddenly vanished?

4- The Night Of (2016)

The Night Of caught HBO viewers' attention by shaking them from the monotony of humdrum, throwaway television series. A brief, jarring miniseries in which a Pakistani-American student wakes up after a night of partying next to a dead woman, The Night Of shines a blacklight on New York City's cold, hard justice system.

A murder mystery mixed with a classic prison thriller, The Night Of has a stellar cast led by John Turturro and Riz Ahmed and a script penned by legendary crime writer Richard Price. Make tonight a night of watching The Night Of.

5- Generation Kill (2008)

The Wire creator David Simon's answer to Band of Brothers, Generation Kill took an all-around unflinching (and unfavorable) look at the Bush-era invasion of Iraq in 2003. Foul, rapid-fire dialogue to match the rapid-fire barrel blasts define Generation Kill, a show that makes several political statements but none too strong to turn off patriotic viewers.

6- Station Eleven (2021)

It's 15 years in the not-so-distant future. A devastating flu outbreak has claimed much of the population, leaving a select few to survive in the apocalyptic remnant of a world. Station Eleven follows five of those survivors, who must navigate a host of mercurial figures in a world that seems like the ultimate power vacuum.

Station Eleven entertains, keeps you on your toes, and might just make you check your generator and canned food reserves.

7- Carnivale (2003)

Back in 2003, in a far less politically correct world, HBO made a show revolving around (for lack of a better term) circus freaks. The story of a Great Depression-era traveling carnival takes a supernatural turn, making for one of the most spellbinding, unique shows ever to grace HBO's hallowed airwaves.

8- John Adams (2008)

Yes, you can learn and be entertained at the same time. All you have to do is watch the Paul Giamatti-led John Adams. Ole' Johnny could be a real you-know-what, but you'll gain a new appreciation for his role in founding the U-S-of-A.

9- I Know This Much Is True (2020)

This isn't a late-90s Coors Light commercial, but ladies and gentlemen, we have twins. Fans of the Coors Light commercial might be disappointed to find that it's Mark Ruffalo, not a pair of buxom blondes, doing the twinning in I Know This Much Is True.

The audience will get over their disappointment quickly because I Know This Much Is True is a show that grabs your attention and holds it tight as a mysterious story unfolds. Ruffalo convinces you he's two distinctly different people on the very same screen.

10- The Staircase (2022)

Though the original HBO documentary of the same title also deserves recognition, the 2022 miniseries rendition added layers and drama that the documentary format doesn't allow. Colin Firth kills it (wrong term?) as Michael Peterson, whose trove of hidden secrets comes to life once his wife Kathleen mysteriously dies in their home's stairwell.

11- Treme (2010)

Fans of The Wire weren't exactly blown away by creator David Simon's follow-up Treme, which set up shop in post-Katrina New Orleans (specifically, the Treme neighborhood). The shows were simply too different to be compared, and time has been kind to Treme.

If only as a refresher about how devastating Hurricane Katrina was, check out Treme.

12- The Newsroom (2012)

The Newsroom was a polarizing show that made political statement after political statement, leading to a sort of love-or-hate dynamic among viewers. Yet, TV critics have slobbered endlessly over Aaron Sorkin's take on a newsroom where ethics come before the “if it bleeds, it leads” ethos.

If you're inclined to enjoy The West Wing and other Sorkin-led projects, The Newsroom is worth your attention.

13- Vice Principals (2016)

Vice Principals is utterly ridiculous, and that's exactly the appeal. Casting Danny McBride (Kenny Powers) and Walton Goggins (The Shield, Justified) as feuding high school administrators is arguably the most brilliant stylistic decision since casting Brando as Don Corleone.

14- Watchmen (2019)

Based loosely on the graphic novel of the same name, Watchmen was the entertainment's second crack at the beloved comic book in ten years. Though it wasn't for everyone, largely positive critical scores and a unique take on the superhero trope make Watchmen a noteworthy miniseries.

