12 Best High-Protein Fast-Food Options for Eating on The Go

Fast food is notorious for being terrible for a person's health. Because fast food usually comes with calories, fat, and excess sodium, most meals fit the “unhealthy” category.

But, don't fear. Selecting high-protein options will make a last-minute trip more fulfilling if you want a healthier fast-food option that is heavy on protein.

If you're taking a road trip, have a late-night stop, or have a craving for fast food, these options can up your protein to make eating out “less unhealthy.”

1. Subway's “The Beast” Footlong Sub (80G Protein)

This savage sub arrives loaded with pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, and roast beef. Its 80 grams of protein are sure to satisfy, especially when you add in provolone cheese and loads of vegetables like tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, cucumber, lettuce, and an MVP vinaigrette that's sure to blow your tastebuds away.

2. El Pollo Loco's Double Chicken Avocado Salad (54G Protein)

If you need an excuse to put extra chicken on a salad, El Pollo Loco will do it for you. Add some gorgeous avocado and seasoned veggies for a salad that will hold you all through the day. If you're feeling extra hungry, slice a nice piece of bread on the side, and this meal will go from good to great.

3. Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets (51G Protein)

After eating at almost every fast food place, even Sonic, I can attest that Chick-fil-A has some of the best and healthiest chicken nuggets on the market. And with 51 grams of protein and zero sugars, you can't go wrong with an order or two.

4. Whataburger's Cobb Salad With Grilled Chicken (44G Protein)

I'll admit I've never met a salad I didn't like, and Whataburger's Cobb Salad with grilled chicken is a salad I can get behind—boiled egg packs on the protein punch for a one-two knockout in both satisfaction and taste.

5. Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap (43G Protein)

Chick-fil-A snags the fifth spot with its tasty cool wrap. Forty-three grams of protein and a nice 14 grams of fiber will fill you up, satiate your hunger, and hold you through that board meeting or two-hour commute. If you're looking for something extra with this meal, grab the dipping sauce for a burst of extra flavor.

6. Boston Market's Quarter White Chicken With Steamed Veggies (43G Protein)

Chicken and vegetables go so well together. It should be a no-brainer that Boston Market's rotisserie chicken and steamed veggies pack on the protein and flavor. Juicy and tender, the meat satisfies even as the vegetables fill you up to offer a complete and comforting meal. If you're looking for a great dinner option on the road, this meal won't disappoint.

7. Chipotle Salad With Chicken, Fajita Vegetables and Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa (37G Protein)

Chipotle makes it easy to find protein-rich options with it's mix-n-match menu. Swap out your usual burrito bowl for a Chipotle salad once or twice a week, and you can enjoy all the satisfaction of your meal.

8. Panda Express' Grilled Chicken Teriyaki (36G Protein)

A grilled chicken option offers a taste sensation for anyone looking to add protein to their diet. The only drawback is the teriyaki sauce does have a high amount of sodium. Other than that, it's all luscious protein.

9. Burger King's Whopper Sans Mayonnaise (35G Protein)

Don't skimp on flavor with Burger King's classic Whopper. Flame-grilled burger, thick tomato and onion slices, ketchup, and crisp pickle on a sesame seed bun. I'm practically drooling. This powerful patty packs 35 grams of protein to satisfy even the most stubborn eater. Leave off the mayonnaise to skip the extra fat and sodium.

10. Panera Bread's Deli Turkey Sandwich (35G Protein)

With 35 grams of robust protein, this incredible sandwich is deceptively filling. Loaded with flavor and crispy, fresh vegetables like tomato, onion, lettuce, mayo, and mustard will blend to make your tastebuds stand at attention. And if you're feeling peckish, you can even order this in a half sandwich for a great midday snack.

11. KFC’s Classic Chicken Sandwich (34G Protein)

One of the tastiest parts of this classic KFC sandwich is the brioche bun. This simple sandwich keeps it easy with an all-breast-meat filet, crisp pickles, and rich mayo. It's a quick meal that will satisfy you until you get everything squared away. If you're tight on time, this simple sandwich will work, but at 620 calories, it's a big chunk of your daily intake, especially if you're counting all those calories.

12. Wendy's Apple Pecan Salad (33G Protein)

Wendy's will prove you wrong if you thought fruit couldn't go on a salad. Crisp apples and warm pecan pieces will pair perfectly with chicken, cheese, and veggies for a perfect spring or autumn salad. Light but filling, this salad will surely please all your taste sensations as you munch away.