The Best Hulu Original Series to Binge Watch

Since its start as a streaming platform of existing content, Hulu has upped its streaming game in recent years with numerous original programs. Hulu original series offer something for everyone, from comedies to dramas to docuseries and limited series based on actual events. These shows grab viewers' attention and make them binge-worthy from the first episode.

1. Only Murders in the Building

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short star in this Hulu original series about three tenants of a high-rise apartment who become unlikely sleuths after a murder occurs in their building. While on the case, they start a podcast, allowing listeners to follow along as they attempt to solve it. As more murders occur in the building, the more attention their podcast receives, much to the chagrin of the police.

2. The Handmaid's Tale

Based on Margaret Atwood's dystopic novel, America becomes a religious dictatorship with a hierarchy that places men at the highest level of society. Women are relegated to subservient roles of wives, cooks, aunts, or women to bear children. The penalties for violating the theocratic rules are severe, and only a few women escape to free territory – Canada. Offred, the series' heroine, repeatedly proves her resilience in her quest for freedom.

3. The Girl From Plainville

This limited Hulu original series based on actual events revolves around the criminal case against Michelle Carter, who encouraged her emotionally troubled boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, via text messages to end his life. The Girl From Plainville chronicles the relationship between the two from the time they met, the aftermath of his passing, and her involuntary manslaughter trial.

4. Reservation Dogs

Four Indigenous American teens grieve the death of their friend Daniel, who died a year before the start of this Hulu original series. Daniel dreamed of moving to California, and his friends contemplated whether they should go themselves. Bored with their lives in a small Oklahoma town, they spend most of their time committing petty crimes while also preventing crimes from happening. Reservation Dogs was the first show with an almost entirely Indigenous North American cast, writers, directors, and production crew.

5. The Bear

After the sudden death of his brother, Carmy, a classically trained chef, leaves behind his career at a Michelin-starred restaurant to return home and take over the family sandwich shop. Bringing light to the more serious elements of the program are the wildly different work ethics and styles between the goal-oriented, fine dining world Carmy's accustomed to and the less driven but devoted sandwich shop cooks he now works with.

6. Wu-Tang: An American Saga

This Hulu original series dramatizes the origins of rap legends The Wu-Tang Clan. While the crack epidemic ravaged urban neighborhoods in the early 1990s, the RZA, born Bobby Diggs, wanted to avoid getting caught up in a dead-end life. He turned to rap music to stay off the streets and recruited several friends to take the journey with him. The rest is rap history.

7. The Dropout

Initially a hit podcast of the same name about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, this limited Hulu original series provides an account of how Holmes went from an idealistic science major at Stanford University to an ambitious businesswoman. Some would call her a ruthless CEO with investors at her feet and the media eating out of her hand. She was supposed to turn the lab testing industry on its head until she couldn't deliver on her promises.

8. The Great

Loosely based on the life of the Russian monarch Catherine the Great, this fictionalized comedy-drama Hulu original series portrays her trajectory as a German outsider to the empress of the country. The series starts with her marriage to the Emperor Peter III. When she realizes that he's a cruel, hateful man who'll make her life miserable, she makes plans to overthrow him.

9. High Fidelity

An adaptation of Nick Hornby's novel, High Fidelity, presents the story of Robyn (Rob), a young woman who analyzes her relationship history to figure out why they all failed. Since she works at a record store, she uses music to help her with the process. The Hulu original series only lasted a single season, but Zoe Kravitz's relatable portrayal of Rob makes it worth watching.

10. Dopesick

The genuine opioid crisis gripping America is fictionalized in this Hulu original series. Dopesick illustrated the terrible impact of opioid addiction on users and their families. It's a devastatingly realistic telling of a national tragedy that has destroyed lives across the country. The members of the Sackler family, the owners of Purdue Pharma and the makers of OxyContin, appear as actual characters in the series.

11. Class of '09

This thriller trails the FBI's 2009 graduating class members throughout the past, present, and future. In addition to following the arc of their careers and personal lives, it focused on how each agent in the group adjusted to adopting artificial intelligence as a crime-fighting tool and how it impacted their views on law enforcement and justice.

12. PEN15

Pen15, based on the lives of the creators of the original Hulu series when they were both 13-year-old middle school students, used a unique approach to the lead performances. However, the creators played themselves as teens, despite each woman aged in her early 30s. To add a further twist to the show, teen actors played the rest of the middle school student population. As wacky as this premise sounds, it worked well.

13. Little Fires Everywhere

Hulu brought the Celeste Ng book to life with its deep-running themes about class, identity, and societal expectations. The relationships between two very different mothers – Elena, a suburban mother with a stable home life, and the other, Mia, a nomad who's homeless when they meet – and their daughters change as their dissimilar lives become intertwined.

14. Solar Opposites

The brainchild from one of the creators of the popular animated show Rick & Morty, Solar Opposites follows a family of aliens who crash-landed on Earth after leaving their more technologically advanced home planet. As the family becomes familiar with life in middle America, they must decide whether they're better off on Earth or their home planet.

15. 11.22.63

In this time-traveling Hulu original series based on a Stephen King story, Jake Epping, a divorced teacher, can travel back to 1960. He can change events before they occur and build a new life in this earlier time. Not only does he have to balance two lives, one in the past and one in the present, but he's also on a mission that could change the course of history forever – to stop the assassination of President Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

16. Nine Perfect Strangers

Nine people checked into a health and wellness retreat for ten days of self-introspection to address their problems in what they believe is a safe environment. They have no idea that Masha, the retreat leader, will put them through a grueling ordeal they didn't sign up for, including discovering each other's closely guarded secrets.

17. A Murder at the End of the World

A reclusive billionaire invites nine guests to a symposium he's hosting at his resort in Iceland, far from others. Soon after the group arrives at the remote location, one of the guests dies suspiciously. Fortunately, Darby Hart, one of the attendees, is an amateur detective, and it's her job to identify the killer before anyone else dies.

18. This Fool

A laugh-out-loud Hulu original series about depression sounds like an oxymoron, but This Fool fits that description. The show's protagonist is Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old man who lives at home with his mother, grandmother, and ex-con cousin. He also works for a non-profit organization that rehabilitates former gang members. Julio has his share of issues, but he'll do just about anything to avoid facing them.

19. Love, Victor

In the first season, viewers meet Victor, a closeted gay student who struggles with his orientation while attending a new high school. When things become overwhelming for him, he reaches out to Simon, an out gay student. The Hulu original series follows Victor's journey of self-discovery and how it intersects with his relationships and family ties.

20. Shrill

Actress and comedian Aidy Bryant takes from her life story, which illustrates her life as a plus-sized woman. Bryant plays Annie, an aspiring journalist who wants to make positive changes in her life without altering her body shape and size. In her quest for happiness, she develops a sense of self-confidence and realizes that her size doesn't define her or her worth.

21. The Other Black Girl

Nella, the only Black woman employed at her publishing company, doesn't quite fit into her environment until Hazel, another Black woman, joins the staff. While Nella initially feels she finally has a work ally, it soon becomes apparent that Hazel has ambitions that don't involve her. In addition, Nella begins to experience strange events connected to Hazel and the company's troubling history.

22. Life & Beth

Beth, on paper, seems to have it all. She has a career as a wine representative, a place in Manhattan, and a boyfriend. The only problem is that Beth doesn't find her career inspiring, isn't in love with her boyfriend, and isn't happy at home. When her life turns topsy-turvy, she must re-evaluate and make significant changes to live the life she wants to have.