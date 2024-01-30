Indie games are big business. Like any other art–music, films, or books–indie video game studios enjoy more developmental freedom than many major studios. Indie game developers experiment and try new things out of curiosity and an interest in learning and honing their style and craft. The results can lead to the release of some phenomenal games.

Over the years, indie developers have released scores of beloved games – from Celeste to Hollow Knight or Stardew Valley to Undertale, the list is exhaustive. However, for every independent title that garners critical acclaim, many equally impressive titles fail to capture that groundswell.

Below, find the best indie games people missed out on.

1. Rain World: Downpour

Released in January 2023, Rain World: Downpour is technically a DLC add-on to Rain World; however, it warrants its inclusion on the list due to the depth of what it brings. From a new and expanded story to some helpful hints and controls to tame the original game's tyrannical difficulty to how it embraced the modding community, Rain World: Downpour is a title that slipped under the radar of many gamers.

Through introducing new game modes and a much-maligned co-op mode, Rain World: Downpour stands proud as a game that deserves more recognition for what it delivers.

2. Void Stranger

Most people have never heard of Void Stranger, and many others have most likely written it off or scrolled past it. Launching on Steam in September 2023, its first impressions give major OG Gameboy vibes, especially its monochrome color scheme and chiptune soundtrack. Yet, appearances are deceiving, and Void Stranger presents a challenging puzzle game that is as expansive as its name would suggest.

Void Stranger offers much more than Gameboy fan service. It's an astounding indie game with a rich, varied style and full of mysteries and secrets that keep players digging deeper into the abyss. Void Stranger captures the quintessential essence of indie games; freedom and imagination abound to create a game that delivers something deeper than many AAA titles could ever hope to hit.

3. Rusted Moss

Rusted Moss went under many people's radar in 2023. It features a twin-stick, side-scrolling Metroidvania with a beautifully grim art style and aesthetic, an engaging story, and a great soundtrack. Not to mention a stellar grappling hook design that propels players through the world and opens up new ways to complete the same section with every upgrade acquired.

Rusted Moss captures the inventive spirit of indie games and is fearless in playing with the traditional to create something new. The game will suit those who play games for their look and feel, for a challenge, or those brave souls who love speedrunning.

4. Gravity Circuit

Action-packed 2D indie platformer Gravity Circuit pays homage to all the great games of the 80s and 90s, with clear influences coming from games like Megaman and Ninja Gaiden. It also features a classic storyline: the player acts as the last life of defense, holding an enemy hellbent on world conquest at bay.

This fast and furious throwback has so much to love. Whether attacking from a distance or swinging in close for some to launch a powerful attack from the inside, Gravity Circuit has everything a fun game needs.

5. Anodyne

Anodyne, with its classic 16-bit art style, earns comparisons to the early beloved Legend of Zelda games. Still, most gamers will not know it. That's a shame, as Anodyne offers a diverse experience, complete with dungeons offering combat and puzzle-based scenarios that keep things fresh.

The game's score influences the right atmosphere for a title set in a dream world. Anodyne impresses all the more because it was a two-person project, including the 40-tune soundtrack.

6. Grow Home

Grow Home sees players take control of a colorful robot called BUD. The game aims to grow a beanstalk-like plant and re-oxygenate BUD's home planet. The fully explorable world helps this cute indie game stand out from the crowd. Players control BUD's left and right hands independently, giving extra control and room for creativity when navigating the world.

The straightforward low-poly art style, coupled with physics-based gameplay, makes it an enjoyable experience many may write off after only a glance. It won't take long before players fall in love with this charming indie title.

7. Never Alone

Despite winning several awards, including Best Debut Game at the British Academy Game Awards and Game of the Year from Games for Change, few players have even heard of this critically acclaimed darling indie title.

Never Alone tells a traditional Alaskan folk story known as Kanuk Sayuka. Developer Upper One Games is the first indigenous-owned video game developer and crafted a game that continues the cultural tradition of storytelling through a more modern medium. The story sees players control a young Iñupiaq girl and her friend, an Arctic fox. Players must traverse the frozen tundra as they encounter action, puzzle, and platform elements.

The game is not only a well-built indie games title, but it also tells a powerful story and brings generations of tradition and respect that again highlights the power of smaller independent game studios.

8. Stasis

Statis uses a point-and-click system for a sci-fi adventure featuring a sinister atmosphere. The game heavily plays on building tension before bombarding players with a sudden and jarring assault. Funded via Kickstarter, Stasis represents the power of modern-day indie games and shows what indie developers can do when a project is well-supported and built by people who believe in the specifics of the project.

Stasis proves a game does not need to be overly complex or convoluted to create a good game that delivers on all fronts. Despite two follow-up releases (a prequel released in 2017 and a direct sequel in May 2023), Stasis remains a game that too many gamers have never heard about.

9. Furi

Furi offers a little bit of everything. Sadly, that also means a lot of people overlook it, worried that it will be a try-hard experience. The truth is that Furi offers a fascinating and exhilarating blend of swordplay and twin-stick shooter mayhem. The story in Furi is interesting and offers two potential endings, but in a game like this, explanation always plays a backseat role to action and adrenaline.

A fast and furious title that lives up to its name and the first impression it creates without reservation. Furi pulls no punches and is not afraid to ramp up the difficulty.

10. Reigns

Reigns, like many indie games, has flown below many people's radar. At less than $3, it's all too easy for people to write it off as nothing. However, Reigns takes a straightforward design and creates a narrative-rich adventure where, for once, every decision matters.

Reigns makes players the king, leaving them to start making decisions. Interact with characters and advisors, swiping left or right in a decision-making effort based on their words. Every choice impacts what comes next, from romance to mutiny. Originally a mobile game, Reigns is easy to pick up and play.

11. Minit

Many people have heard of Minit, yet it still feels like a title that only some people know about. Its concept is straightforward: a 2D top-down adventure title where players die after 60 seconds of gameplay. It's a simple concept, well-summarized by the name. While not a soul-like game, Minit guarantees death. However, everything collected during that minute stays with players after each death.

Minit offers simple controls and an uncomplicated premise, which adds to its overall appeal and testament to indie game development's power and potential.

12. Overland

Overland is a turn-based tactical survival game set in a post-post-apocalyptic world. Players must complete a cross-country journey to California. The journey travels through seven different biomes, requiring gathering resources, managing supplies, rescuing stranded survivors, and fighting against various fearsome creatures.

Overland is a passion project from Adam Saltsman, the founder of Finji Development Studio. While it has enjoyed resounding praise from gamers and critics alike, it remains a title that only some people know.

13. Pathologic 1 + 2

Both Pathologic games deserve a mention; however, Pathologic 2 has the true magic in this series. The first installment was a hard-as-nails and borderline torturous experience that only those fond of death and suffering could enjoy. It had the potential to become the ultimate horror survival game. Pathologic 2 took that platform and delivered improvement on all fronts. However, it may hit close to home for those who survived the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pathologic features a town ravaged by plague whose citizens need to be saved. Every decision counts and could be the last one made in a playthrough. It's a tale of risk versus reward, set against a backdrop of masochistic difficulty and a dark, gloomy atmosphere that promises little to no enjoyment for the character. Yet the frustration and bleakness make it such a close-to-perfect horror game, which deserves far more attention than it gets.

14. A Short Hike

A Short Hike somehow leaves a lingering impression despite its short length. The game aims to defeat boredom by hiking the trail to the top of the mountain to get some cell reception. Follow the direct route, or explore, find golden feathers, and learn a few new skills on the journey to the top.

A Short Hike is more impressive, given that a solo developer developed it in a tight and well-managed timeframe. It shows that developers can create a well-polished and successful game that resonates with the player without a AAA budget or huge team.

15. Forager

Many readers will already know Forager. However, it still doesn't get the acclaim it deserves. Forager takes a degree of influence from idle mobile games to create an open-world adventure game. Players begin with a small patch of land and must forage for supplies. Progressing through the game unlocks new land masses, more materials, weapons, and character upgrades.

Forager got a lot of praise and attention when it first launched in 2019, and what makes this game even more impressive is the story behind it. The developer began building the game during a Game Jam and won a trip to the US. While there, a friend started playing the game and was so engrossed they missed a scheduled meeting. That meeting was with someone from Humble Bumble who had a look at the game and wanted to publish it.

16. Super Sami Roll

Super Sami Roll recalls the great platformers of the 64-bit era. The levels are shorter and ideally suited for speedrunning, and while the controls are simple, the game is frustrating and addictive in equal measure. Super Sami Roll typifies the ‘just one more attempt' mindset.

The difficulty level in Super Sami Roll ramps up, and every time the game feels mastered, something new comes along. The challenge presented by Super Sami Roll is not for the faint-hearted. There will be rage quits and tantrums, which I remain convinced was 100% by design.

17. Sunless Sea

Sunless Sea launched in 2015 and captures the freedom and innovative power given to indie studios. Funded thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign, Sunless Sea is set in an underground Victorian London on the banks of a subsurface ocean called the Unterzee.

Sunless Sea has multiple endings based on the player's chosen objective, opening the game for heightened replayability. Players scour the Unterzee during the game, scavenge resources, fight monsters, and complete quests. Additionally, the game features a permadeath mechanic, which ramps up the tension. Sunless Sea won several awards, including a Writer's Guild of Great Britain Award for Best Writing. While Sunless Sea turns nine this year, it remains a solid game that deserves more recognition.

18. Papers, Please

In Papers, Please, a newly appointed border control officer for the communist state of Arstotzka processes incoming travelers. Players must determine whether they should be allowed access, deported, or detained. However, the only information to go off are some rudimentary technologies, their documentation, and your intuition.

Papers, Please deliver everything that could be expected from an indie game: creativity, innovation, intriguing gameplay, and unapologetic passion. Despite being ten years old, it remains a strong title that few gamers know about.

19. Don't Forget To Feed the Monkeys

Don't Forget to Feed the Monkeys starts smooth and easy but soon gains momentum and becomes a frantic and, at times, stressful experience. Take on the role of the silent observer, spying on an ever-growing number of people and learning their hidden secrets from secret war criminals, scientists, pilots, and even outer space, watch the monkey, and choose whether they need to be fed. All the while, players must take care of themselves regarding food and water, earn money, pay rent on time, and so on.

Don't Forget to Feed the Monkeys has heavy resource management requirements and an intriguing premise. It launched in 2018 and was nominated for three awards at the Independent Games Festival; however, it remains largely unknown to most gamers.

20. Owlboy

Owlboy finally launched in 2016 after a 9-year development cycle that saw several delays in the form of personal tragedies, mental health issues, and bereavement. Owlboy‘s eventual launch was met with great fanfare among its followers. However, the title remains relatively unknown and overlooked.

Owlboy is a classic platform game inspired by Kid Icarus and Mario's famous Tanooki suit. Owlboy doesn't introduce anything wild or new, but it hits all the right notes at the right time.

21. Timespinner

Timespinner features a timekeeper who has the power to jump between two time periods for the same area. Timespinner combines platforming, puzzles, and combat in a highly engaging game. A robust narrative gives players just enough information to know what's happening while keeping intrigue.

With a pixel art style and a phenomenal soundtrack, Timespinner doesn't get enough love among indie games.

22. Norco

Norco is a gothic point-and-click adventure game experienced through a first-person perspective, released in 2022. Norco dares to be different and is a testament to what makes indie games such an incredible niche—a gothic, surreal Louisiana location with a real-world history executed with a dystopian aesthetic. Aided by a cyborg security guard, Norco is a text-driven, narrative-heavy game experience that is daring enough to be different and good enough to pull it off.

With a similar feel to Disco Elysium, Norco has inexplicably fallen through the cracks and deserves more playtime and exposure to the broader gaming audience.

23. Braid

Braid at first glance, appears to be a typical platform game. However, it comes with one game-changing element. Players can rewind time as frequently as they like, even after a death. The nature of the Braid strays from the traditional platformer format, as it is not so much a game that tests reflexes with precision jumps but rather one that tests the mind.

Braid is a slower game than the genre suggests, which has helped keep it running for fifteen years. Yet, despite its longevity and widespread console and PC availability, Braid remains a title many people have no concept of.

24. RollerDrome

Released in 2022, RollerDrome merges the already vicious sport of roller derby and adds guns. Players must beat opponents and do it in style. Kills give health, and landing jumps and tricks refill ammo. The game has a striking art style reminiscent of Jet Set Radio and holds true to the classic sporting story of fighting to become a champion. The game also features a bleak backstory that talks of corporate greed and the use of bloodthirsty competition to keep the masses distracted.

RollerDrome won the best British Game at the 2023 British Academy Games Awards, and despite garnering high reviews from critics and gamers, far too many remain unaware that this title exists.

25. Mundaun

Mundaun recalls classic games where the only offense is a good defense. Except for the core story advancing moments, there is no actual combat in the Mundaun. Players instead need to avoid detection and complete the tasks to learn the truth about what happened to their grandfather.

26. Death in the Water 2

Death in the Water 2 exemplifies the creative scope of Indie games and presents an action-packed FPS horror game set underwater battling creatures sent by a giant Kraken monster that is Death. The visuals of Death in the Water 2 stun gamers, and the soundtrack helps to create an ominous feeling to every dive.

Despite the numerous positives of this game, as Death in the Water 2 approaches its first anniversary, far too many gamers are unaware of this classic indie gem.

27. Death Road to Canada

Death Road to Canada delivers pixelated carnage every time—a road trip simulator through a post-apocalyptic zombie-filled world. The point of the game is to travel from Florida to Canada. Along the way, players meet a plethora of strange people, hordes of ravenous zombies, and a vast array of weapons that keep the insanity moving at a good clip.

Death Road to Canada captures the experimental vibe and wild aesthetic that indie games capture so well, and it is a travesty that more people do not know this game exists.

28. Cattails

Cattails offers the chance to become a cat. Players can explore the neighborhood, have a litter of kittens, or just do cat things. Built by a husband and wife team, the game is a prime example of a hidden indie gem. The game encapsulates the entire niche. It has dungeon crawling, romance, combat, and resource management.

Cattails is a silly game, but that makes it a great game: It captures the essence of fun and explains why many people love games and work hard to break into the industry.

29. Tape to Tape

One or two AAA franchises often dominate sports games, but Tape to Tape looks to break the mold by creating an experience that is over the top and zany yet holds true to the game's fundamentals. Rather than compete head-to-head with EA and 2K, the team at Excellent Rectangle created a rogue-lite storyline that could be comparable to other successful indie sports games, such as Golf Story.

Tape to Tape shines with the indie spirit of innovation and fun, and it is a game that more people need to hear about.