Wet and Wild: Best Indoor Water Parks Perfect a Year-Round Vacation

Finding an ideal vacation spot to accommodate your party year-round takes work. Fortunately, indoor water parks alleviate the stress of planning a trip for any potential season.

The Best Indoor Water Parks in the US

A perfect vacation spot regardless of the weather, these indoor water parks offer untold amenities to guests who stay within their doors, from luxurious hotel accommodations to fast-paced thrills in any one of their tube slides or indoor pools.

1. Epic Waters Indoor Water Park, Texas

Grand Prairie's Epic Waters Indoor Water Park has so many standout features that it's almost hard to know where to start. With a retractable roof and 11 water slides of differing intensities, it's not only one of the best indoor water parks in the Lone Star State–it's one of the best in the U.S.

2. Boyne Mountain Resort, Michigan

Perhaps the best indoor water park in Michigan, Boyne Mountain Resort totes the all-around fantastic water park that is Avalanche Bay. With the 800-gallon Splasherhorn water bucket looming overhead, guests are guaranteed a water-soaked day of fun from start to finish.

3. Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort, Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania has a healthy lineup of exceptional water parks, Splash Lagoon might take the cake. One of the more unique water parks along the East Coast, Splash Lagoon's best-known ride–Black Hole–plunge visitors into complete watery darkness.

4. Camelback Resort, Pennsylvania

Quite possibly the best water park in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, Camelback Resort's Aquatopia strikes a phenomenal balance between carefree relaxation and pulse-pounding action. While those looking for a more lax vacation can delight in the park's lazy river, thrill-seekers can get their fix at Skydive Plummet–a water slide that drops riders from 60 feet in the air.

5. Tropic Falls at OWA, Alabama

Opening its doors in 2022, Tropic Falls at OWA is among the latest must-see attractions in Foley, Alabama. An aquatic addition to OWA Parks and Resorts, Tropic Falls' standout feature is the park's universally praised 75-foot tall water slide.

6. Chula Vista Resort, Wisconsin

One of the biggest and best waterparks in Wisconsin Dells, Chula Vista Resort is most famous for Lost Rios–an 80,000-square-foot indoor waterpark. While each of its water-based attractions is notable in and of itself, visitors continue to single out the Fly Mayan water coaster for particular praise.

7. White Water Bay, New York

Unsurprisingly, the water park addition to Six Flags Great Escape Lodge in Queensbury, New York makes for a fantastic place to visit. Like all great water parks, guests can choose to wind in a warm-water spa or challenge themselves with thrilling water slides.

8. Castaway Bay, Ohio

An ideal counterpart to Sandusky's world-famous Cedar Point amusement park, Castaway Bay brings the tropical splendor of the Caribbean to the Buckeye State. One of the better parks near the Great Lakes region, there are traditional slides, a water coaster, and several pools to choose from (one of which is heated throughout the year).

9. Wilderness Resort, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Dells' Wilderness Resort has four indoor water parks and four outdoor parks, making it one of the nation's largest (and best) resorts to visit year-round. Catering to every prospective vacationer's wants and needs, Wilderness Resort has attractions for every age group, from the kid-friendly Cubby's Cove Indoor Waterpark to the more adult-friendly Wild WaterDome.

10. Cascades Indoor Waterpark, New York

An extension of Hope Lake Lodge, Cascades Indoor Waterpark is the ideal mountain-based seasonal lodge. Though the lodge specializes in seasonal activities like skiing or sledding, Cascades also offers numerous water-based amenities, including several tube slides, a wave pool, and a large water playhouse open for every age group.

11. DreamWorks Water Park, New Jersey

The largest water park in North America, DreamWorks Water Park is just one of the many reasons to visit New Jersey's American Dream mall. With a massive wave pool and several water slides based on beloved DreamWorks properties, it's a park you can spend several days exploring and enjoying.

12. Timber Ridge Lodge & Water Park, Wisconsin

Timber Ridge's Moose Mountain Falls is an already exceptional indoor water park that has only grown better with time, thanks in large to its latest attraction: Avalanche Falls. On this water slide, visitors can select their own song to listen to as they plunge down a winding slope.

13. Wilderness at the Smokies, Tennessee

Seated just outside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is Sevierville's Wilderness at the Smokies, a massive water park with an endless list of memorable attractions. While the park is most known for a raft ride that drops riders over 50 feet through cavernous darkness, Wilderness also features classic tube slides, a wave pool, and a play area for younger guests.

14. Big Kahuna's Water Park, New Jersey

Another park with a retractable roof that opens for the warmer summer seasons, Big Kahuna's Water Park is also among the more underrated water parks along the East Coast. Here, guests will find a park measuring 70,000 square feet, with tube slides, lazy rivers, hot tubs, and children's play areas at guests' disposal.

15. Kalahari Resort, Wisconsin

A staple water park resort with locations across the country, Kalahari Resort is a year-round destination with sites based from the East to the West Coast. As worthwhile as each of the company's locations is, the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells might rank as the best.

16. Great Wolf Lodge, California

Like their main competitors at Kalahari, the Canadian-based Great Wolf Lodge has a number of locations stretched across the U.S. As many Great Wolf Lodge Resorts as there are, though, the best location can be found in Garden Grove, California. A stone's throw away from Disneyland, Great Wolf Lodge offers a healthy mix of child and adult-oriented attractions, including an arcade, a bowling alley, and an interactive game called MagiQuest.

17. Zehnder's Splash Village, Michigan

One of the standout water parks in the Great Lake State, Zehnder's Splash Village comes equipped with both an indoor and outdoor waterpark, each of which is worth visiting in its own right. Inside Zehdner's doors, guests can wade into any of the park's pools or plunge down winding water slides, such as a six-story tall raft ride for the whole family.

18. WaTiki Indoor Waterpark Resort, South Dakota

The best indoor park in the Dakotas, WaTiki Indoor Waterpark is the perfect refuge from the harsh seasonal weather of the nearby landscape. A combined 30,000 square feet of water-based activities allow guests to relax and unwind–or get their pulses pounding on any one of WaTiki's water slides.

19. Schlitterbahn Waterpark, Texas

While several Schlitterbahn water parks have come and gone over the years, the company's flagship location in New Braunfels, Texas is the place to visit. With nothing but great attractions inside, Schlitterbahn's claim to fame is the Dragon Blaster—the world's very first uphill water coaster.

20. Massanutten Resort, Virginia

In no uncertain terms, Massanutten Resort is a wonderful vacation destination for any time of the year, with seasonal activities including skiing, hiking, and golf spread across the calendar. In addition to these enjoyable activities, guests will also find a sprawling indoor water park at Massanutten, right down to a massive water playhouse in the center of the park.

21. Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark, New York

The largest indoor water park in New York, there's no end to what you can do and see inside Monticello's Kartrite Resort. The park itself specializes in more fast-paced attractions–like the Jiggerty-Jaggerty racing slide–but Kartrite also has a number of designated locations meant for younger visitors as well, including a rope bridge and a tame lagoon area.

22. Jay Peak Pump House, Vermont

While Jay Peak's Pump House is the only indoor water park in Vermont, that doesn't necessarily mean it fails to measure up to its competitors in nearby states. In fact, between the 45-mile-per-hour Le Chute water coaster and an expansive lazy river, Pump House stands just as tall as Kalahari or Great Wolf Lodge.

23. CoCo Key Water Resort, New Jersey

While DreamWorks Water Park tends to hog the spotlight, one shouldn't look past New Jersey's CoCo Key Water Resort in Mount Laurel. Clocking in at a respectable 55,000 square feet, it's a park that introduces the Caribbean atmosphere of the Keys to the suburbs of Central Jersey.

24. Arrowwood Resort, Minnesota

Escaping the often brutal chill of Minnesota is always challenging, yet Arrowwood Resort offers guests the optimal warmer weather opportunity. With summer temperatures found year-round inside the resort, Arrowwood's waterpark has a wide array of water-based activities, including four-story slides and a behemoth lazy river.

25. Gaylord Opryland Resort, Tennessee

With its 111,000 square feet of spacing, Gaylord Opryland Resort crafts a water park-going experience like no other. Inside, guests will encounter the innovative Stage Dive water slide (a slide that allows you to toggle translucent lights) and a large lazy river with rapids and waterfalls throughout.