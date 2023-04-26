Top 25 Best Isekai Anime: Overlord, Re:Zero, SAO, and More

The single most jam-packed genre of anime is the Isekai genre. Essentially meaning “different world” in Japanese, the idea is that this genre features two distinct worlds. Usually magical, fantastical, and colorful, these Isekai anime are massively popular.

Here are the top 25 best Isekai anime of all time. While the definition can be a bit iffy depending on who you ask, the requirements for this list are that the anime has two worlds of some kind, even if you don't necessarily visit both.

1. Angel Beats

Angel Beats rules above all other Isekai shows in every way. It follows a group of kids who are robbed of their youth and die early, being sent to the afterlife. While serious and dealing with some of the most emotional scenes in anime history, it balances the idea of death with some comedic and exciting moments, too.

If there is one Isekai you watch on this list, it should be Angel Beats. The way it can have you crying one moment and crying while laughing another is a tremendous accomplishment for one of the best anime of all time.

2. Spirited Away

The only film on this list, Spirited Away, is Studio Ghibli's attempt at the Isekai genre in a masterpiece fashion. Following a young girl trapped in a spiritual realm, she seeks to escape among some stunningly designed creatures and a heartwarming coming-of-age storyline.

3. Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online is credited as the anime series that popularized the Isekai genre as it is today, and for a good reason. It starts with Kirito being trapped in a deadly game where death is permanent in the real world and evolves each season until the stunning Underworld arc among the finest seasons in all anime.

4. Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World

Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World follows Subaru, the Isekai protagonist with the worst luck out of anyone. Reincarnated in a fantasy world, he has to endure dying in gruesome and excruciatingly painful ways with no escape.

Instead, he respawns, only to die again. Even still, this lends a mysterious edge to Re:Zero as the viewer and Subaru use clues to discover what's happening in the world and how to overcome death.

5. Digimon Adventure

One of the original Isekai anime, Digimon Adventure, follows a group of kids who go from summer camp to another world where digital monsters run rampant. Their adventures are fun for all ages while addressing some more mature themes that real kids deal with.

6. Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions

It's in the name, but Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions are by far the grimmest Isekai ever. Unlike other series, the humans awakened in this fantasy world are newcomers with no powers or strength.

This leads to shocking twists and poignant examinations of how trauma affects someone.

7. Restaurant to Another World

When it comes to relaxing and beautiful Isekai anime, it is hard to beat the chill Restaurant to Another World. A human man opens a restaurant that travels dimensions to fantasy realms to connect with locals and learn their stories.

While its second season holds it back some with a new animation studio in charge, there is nothing quite like the original with its anthology-style nature.

8. That Time, I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Slimes are some of the weakest and most hilarious enemies in classic video games like Dragon Quest, which makes an entire series about a person being reincarnated as one unique and fun. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is about an adorable slime who wants to succeed in a new world.

9. Overlord

Overlord is one of the most intense Isekai anime, with several seasons of episodes to watch. It follows one of the top players in an MMO who is stuck in the game once it shuts down. Following his exploits with NPC companions, it is a standard Isekai with a tactical twist.

10. Gate

One day, a gate opens between the real and fantasy worlds. Of course, this causes the series, Gate, to be highly political and military-driven, which is quite fascinating. If you can stomach the high political drama, you're in for a treat with profound lore and some fun twists.

11. The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero received a lot of controversy in its early days but quickly became among the most popular. While it features similar tropes of a powerful dude with plenty of women who love him, it features a cleaner and more surprising take on how a hero should act when reincarnated in a game.

12. No Game, No Life

No Game No Life takes the idea of playing games in another world to a new level. A brother and sister end up in another place where they must battle for dominance over the society there. Gorgeous with a solid soundtrack and strategic scenes, this is one unique series on this list.

13. So I'm a Spider, So What?

For those who thought their situations in another world were terrible, it is nothing compared to Kumo, a poor human reincarnated in another world as a spider. The series is about the main character's tragic attempts to escape their unfortunate situation and succeed while being a monster.

14. Bofuri

Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense is a beautiful MMO anime series without some of the baggage of other shows. Though it doesn't have the intense action of some others, Bofuri is fun and low-stakes, with a relaxing story about a girl who simply wishes to be the best tank in a VRMMO possible.

15. The Promised Neverland

These are slight spoilers for the twist in the series, but The Promised Neverland is one of the darkest Isekai on this list. Following children growing up in a demon world where they are raised to be fodder for them, the human kids want nothing more than to escape and reach Earth.

16. KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World

KonoSuba is one of the few entries on this list that excels in comedy and almost nothing else. The main characters of this fantasy world are goofy and uninterested in being the mighty heroes of other shows, making this almost like a highly recommended parody series.

17. .hack//Sign

.hack//Sign was one of the progenitors of the Isekai genre, especially in the MMO style. Following Tsukasa, a player who ends up stuck in an MMO game and has to fend for his life. Twisty, surprising, and well ahead of its time, Isekai fans have it to thank for the thriving genre's beginning.

18. Btooom!

One part Isekai and another part battle royale, Btooom! is the story of a video game player who wakes up in his favorite game as a competitor. The difference is he has to compete for his life in a survival game against other deadly players. Though unfinished, it's one season is an awesome thrill ride.

19. The Devil Is a Part-Timer

The Devil Is a Part-Timer is one of the strangest but alluring Isekai anime. It is about the literal Devil himself coming to Earth from hell and landing a job at a knock-off Mcdonald's. Ridiculous, funny, and well-written, it is a welcome respite from some of the more serious shows.

20. Death March

Death March is the blend of the unfortunate nature of overworking yourself to death and ending up in a game world. The protagonist is much kinder than others, still having his harem of girls but treating them much better than similar heroes.

21. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

What happens when a lonely middle-aged single man reincarnates in a magical world? He is a naughty guy from the moment of his birth. Rudy is among the most potent Isekai protagonists, with a solid group of female love interests in the cast.

22. I'm Standing on a Million Lives

I'm Standing on a Million Lives shows what happens when a somewhat emo, loner, and selfish guy finds himself as the hero in an MMO-like world. Over time, he gains more companions, and they explore the ideas of trauma, pain, and juggling life in the real world.

23. The Vision of Escaflowne

Regarded as possibly the original Isekai anime, The Vision of Escaflowne features a young girl named Hitomi who finds herself in a fantasy world where its fate rests on her shoulders. It was far ahead of its time in terms of animation, story-telling, and powerful female protagonists.

24. Ascendance of a Bookworm

Many Isekai anime are action-filled, all about saving the world and becoming the most powerful around. But Ascendance of a Bookworm's Urano Motosu wants nothing more than to spread her love of books to the classist fantasy world she awakens in after death.

25. Death Parade

Perhaps one of the loosest definitions of an Isekai anime, Death Parade, is this far down for that reason alone. In this grim and shocking show, two dead people who died simultaneously are taken to an afterlife bar where they compete in a game.

The goal is to determine which of the two will go to heaven and the other to hell. While its Isekai definition is a bit rough around the edges, you should check out one of the most masterfully-written series about the definition of life and what it means to be human.

