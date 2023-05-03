25 Best Jackie Chan Movies Ranked

Regarded by some as one of the kings of martial arts and incorporating them into movies, Jackie Chan is an unstoppable force, both on screen and in action. He is not just a hilarious actor who knows how to make viewers laugh and shock them with his stunts, but he is also a black belt.

Jackie Chan is a rare gem of an actor who doesn’t shy away from performing nearly all of his action sequences himself in some of the best buddy comedy movies of all time. So if you want to know the 25 best Jackie Chan movies to see his lengthy career at its best and where to watch them right now, you are in the right place.

1. Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Smack dab in the middle of one of the best trilogies of films from Jackie Chan, Rush Hour 2 is the culmination of his talent. It takes his martial arts expertise and the overwhelming onscreen chemistry with co-star Chris Tucker and mashes everything together with a brilliant mix of comedy and action.

Rush Hour 2 is only marginally better than the original due to the higher stakes, better action sequences, and excellent script that ties everything together nicely. It might not be a perfect movie, but it is the best Jackie Chan has ever starred in.

2. Kung Fu Panda (2008)

This is the classic Kung Fu Panda where it all began. Jack Black’s Po is a terrific character that is boosted by some of the strongest cast in animated history, including, of course, Jackie Chan’s wonderful Master Monkey. The story is tight, the animation still holds up well, and Chan has a much more prominent role here than in other entries.

3. Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour is one of the greatest buddy cop comedy action movies of all time, and it spawned one of the best trilogies for Jackie Chan’s memorable career. Chan and Chris Tucker come together to save a Chinese diplomat’s daughter in an unlikely scenario.

The classic comedy is on point as the tense relationship between the two characters is explored. Meanwhile, the action is quite good, even if some scenes don’t hold up well these days.

4. Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

It took way too long for the third entry in this series to release, but the wait was more than worth it. Boasting spectacular animation and a stellar cast, this more personal tale is boosted by a solid new villain and the addition of Po’s father, even if Chan’s role is a bit diminished this time around.

5. Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

When it comes to feel-good family comedies and dramas, few can beat Kung Fu Panda 2. While it is the weakest of the three, that is only by a small margin, and Jackie Chan continues his excellent role as the Master Monkey who helps Po to fight a new threat.

6. Police Story (1985)

This is one of the most beloved Jackie Chan action films of all time, putting him on the map as a police officer who uses unmatched martial arts to keep a woman safe from a drug lord in Hong Kong. There is a reason it spawned several movies that wouldn’t be quite as impressive as the original.

7. Rush Hour 3 (2007)

The third movie in this beloved buddy action comedy series is by far the weakest of the trio. Even still, the return of Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker following an unfortunate assassination is more than welcome. As the pair go on the run while trying to find a crime lord’s identity, they encounter stakes and goofs larger than in the past two movies. It’s only too bad that the writing doesn’t land nearly as well.

8. Supercop (1992)

Jackie Chan and Maggie Cheung team up once more for a wild ride of Chan trying to take down a gang from the inside, but the drama and twists ensure that the action is nonstop and excellent.

9. Crime Story (1993)

This is one of the most famous Jackie Chan movies, with stellar action and thrills as he teams up with a police officer to save a wealthy businessman.

10. Drunken Master II (1994)

This is by far the most ridiculous action movie from Chan, and it is all the better for it telling the story of a fighter who uses martial arts unlike any other: tainted by alcohol.

11. Jackie Chan’s Police Story 2 (1988)

This sequel to the beloved Jackie Chan action film sees him return as a police officer, this time out to save his girlfriend from evil villains in a classic action thriller.

12. Shanghai Noon (2000)

Anchored by the overwhelmingly amazing chemistry between Owen Wilson and Jackie Chan, this movie nearly rivals the script and relationship from the Rush Hour series. Chan finds himself in Nevada, needing the aid of Wilson to save a Chinese princess.

13. Rumble in the Bronx (1995)

The most challenging part about this movie is its lack of overall visual quality due to its lack of budget. However, if you can look past that, you’ll find one of the better action movies about Chan starring as a police officer hellbent on taking down a gang who trashed his uncle’s New York City store.

14. Little Big Soldier (2010)

Jackie Chan stars in this strange but fun comedic action film about an old man capturing an enemy for a reward and their long journey together. It has a nice mix of action and comedy, with solid chemistry between the two leads.

15. Operation Condor (1991)

While some of the story elements haven’t aged quite well, Chan’s titular Condor character is one of the oddest in this adventure to take back the treasure he thinks he deserves with some strange but intriguing enemies.

16. Project A (1983)

Jackie Chan debuts as Dragon Ma, one of his few characters who doesn’t mind gathering together a large number of marines and fighters, for once, to take down a pirate lord in thrilling action set pieces.

17. The Armour of God (1986)

Magical and wondrous, this older film sees Jackie Chan star as a man who tries to save a woman from evil cultists alongside his friend.

18. Project A Part II (1987)

This older Jackie Chan sequel sees him return as Yun to take down both the corrupt police and the criminals alike in this fascinating action thriller.

19. Who Am I? (1998)

This is one of the most unique Jackie Chan action films that features the star as a betrayed man who barely survives a crash meant to kill him. Though he has amnesia, he tries to learn the truth behind everything and get revenge. Unfortunately, some of the gimmicks of the story don’t land too well, but it is a solid watch.

20. The Big Brawl (1980)

One of the earlier international movies to star Jackie Chan is also one of the simplest. It features Jackie Chan as a pawn for a Chicago crime lord who puts him in a fight against Kiss, one of the most formidable opponents he could ever face. While relatively straightforward, it features some gritty and striking violent action.

21. Shanghai Knights (2003)

Chan and Owen Wilson return in this buddy action movie, this time for a more personal story about revenge against the killers of one of the duo’s fathers. The setting of London is an excellent backdrop for this off-the-wall humor and action, but it isn’t entirely as composed as the original film with the two.

22. The Foreigner (2017)

This is one of the few examples of a boldly serious and dark action story featuring Jackie Chan. It doesn’t quite go as far as it could, but there is something to enjoy about this unique performance from Chan as a broken father who just lost everything and wants vengeance.

23. The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

This is a bizarre off-the-wall story about an American teen who discovers the magical stick of the Monkey King and finds himself teleported back in time and forced into an adventure alongside some of the action greats like Chan and Jet Li. The action is solid here as the star, but everything else is sacrificed.

24. The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)

The Lego movies continued with a rendition of the Lego Ninjago playset, telling the story of the Green Ninja, his ridiculous master, and his friends as they tried to take down Green Ninja’s evil father. The action is a bit underwhelming for a Lego film, but the comedy and characters are enjoyable enough for the whole family.

25. The Spy Next Door (2010)

Crude and messy sometimes, there is still a lot to love about The Spy Next Door. Jackie Chan stars as Bob Ho, a CIA agent retiring to spend the rest of his life with his girlfriend and her kids. But, of course, nothing is as simple as that, with one of the kids turning their family into a target for a terrorist.

While not the most impressive movie by a long shot, especially in the action department, Jackie Chan at least shows a pleasant softer, and funnier side to himself.

