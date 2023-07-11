22 Best James McAvoy Movies Ranked and Where to Watch Them

Hailed by many as one of the best British actors of the 21st century, James McAvoy has left his mark in several brilliant franchises and in intriguing ways. He has proven in the past that he can take on the role of classic, beloved characters like Professor Xavier and do them justice.

Below, you’ll find the 22 best James McAvoy movies ranked from most to least impressive and where you can watch all of them right now. These are based not only on the quality of the film, its script, characters, production, and more but also on McAvoy’s general performance.

1 – X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Where to Watch: Max

The second movie in this reboot series is not only the best of the bunch but among the best superhero movies of all time. James McAvoy remains the only possible Charles Xavier replacement while the story, action, extraordinary setpieces, and characters fire on all cylinders from start to finish in this time-bending adventure.

2 – Split (2016)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

When it comes to the most unique, disturbing, and incredible performance from James McAvoy, look no further than Split. Playing Kevin, as well as Patricia, the Beast, and many others, he steals the show as a man with 23 split personalities. This movie pushes the boundaries of his acting possibilities, and he passes with flying colors.

3 – The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe (2005)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Four siblings in London find themselves in a magical world that is beset by an evil witch and a kind talking lion. Their adventures through this realm are as magical as it is thoughtful, helped along by a standout performance by James McAvoy as the kind and lovable Mr. Tumnus.

4 – X-Men: First Class (2011)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The restart of the X-Men trilogy sees the initial class of mutants come together amid the Cold War. James McAvoy is a solid stand-in for a younger Charles Xavier, while Michael Fassbender nails Magneto with solid action and performances across the board.

5 – The Last King of Scotland (2006)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This horrifying and violent biographical story is about as entertaining and enlightening as they come in the genre. Telling the story of the real-life dictator Idi Amin, played terrifically by Forest Whitaker and McAvoy as his doctor, is a harrowing cautionary tale.

6 – Starter for 10 (2006)

Where to Watch: Max

This could have been the most stereotypical teen romantic comedy about a love triangle, but McAvoy and the script elevate it to something much better than it should be. The often darker tone and incredibly self-aware and intelligent goofs make it a worthy watch.

7 – Arthur Christmas (2011)

Where to Watch: Hulu

A single child is left out by Santa one year at Christmas, leading his younger brother, played brilliantly by James McAvoy, to get that kid a present before the night is over. This is a pretty standard but colorful, well-animated, and fun holiday flick that is a bit underrated.

8 – Atonement (2007)

Where to Watch: Hulu

This is a gorgeous and great adaptation of the classic novel by Ian McEwan. Filled with wonder, twists, and incredible performances from McAvoy and Keira Knightley, this follows the ups and downs of a couple during World War II.

9 – Strings (2004)

Where to Watch: This film isn’t currently available to stream legally in the United States

This is a disturbing and underrated fantasy about a strange alternate universe in which everyone is a puppet connected to higher puppets through strings. McAvoy plays the son of a king who dies, resulting in him investigating the mysterious and surprising circumstances of his death.

10 – IT: Chapter Two (2019)

Where to Watch: Max

The second half of the infamous Stephen King horror story takes it 27 years into the future and follows up on the heroes from the first half now as adults. With A-list stars like James McAvoy taking on the role of popular characters like Bill, it is a worthy sequel, even if it doesn’t quite reach the heights of the first film.

11 – Atomic Blonde (2017)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Charlize Theron reminds audiences why she is one of the best action stars in Hollywood with this period piece about her as a spy taking on other deadly spies. McAvoy plays a decent assistant to her, with some solid action sequences that carry the stylish movie.

12 – X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Where to Watch: Disney+

The third film in the next generation of X-Men features the group taking on the world-ending threat of the evil villain Apocalypse. While the stakes are higher than ever before, it spreads itself a little too thin and ends up being fairly standard in its execution.

13 – Glass (2019)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The bizarre conclusion to the trilogy of superhero flicks from M. Night Shyamalan goes out, unfortunately, on a whimper that is much less interesting than its two predecessors. Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, and Samuel L. Jackson are incredible in their roles, but the wait wasn’t ultimately worth it here.

14 – Dark Phoenix (2019)

Where to Watch: Disney+

The long-awaited adaptation of the Jean Grey and Phoenix storyline happens with the new generation of X-Men. However, the execution is all over the place and completely rushed, doing only serviceable justice to the otherwise highly anticipated superhero arc.

15 – Wanted (2008)

Where to Watch: Peacock

With a trio of stars including McAvoy, Angelina Jolie in her prime, and Morgan Freeman at the forefront of this movie, you could find enjoyment in seeing this unlikely trio doing well together. At the same time, though, there is also a fun and thrilling movie about a group of assassins to check out.

16 – The Last Station (2009)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This impressive cast, including McAvoy, Paul Giamatti, Helen Mirren, Christopher Plummer, and many more, retell the story of the novelist Leo Tolstoy in 1910. The performances are what you should watch for, as the actual writing isn’t quite as up to par as you would expect from such a grand story.

17 – Together (2021)

Where to Watch: Hulu

While its subject matter and the timeliness of its creation may be problematic in its own right, there’s no denying that James McAvoy and his co-star, Sharon Horgan, pull off some neat performances in this movie about a family stuck with one another.

18 – Bollywood Queen (2002)

Where to Watch: This title isn’t currently available to stream in the United States

This is about as basic as it gets from a romantic comedy film. James McAvoy stars alongside Preeya Kalidas as the two children of clothing families that have been against one another for decades. Of course, romance and a bit of fun ensue as the two interact with one another.

19 – Trance (2013)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

While its script is a bit too light at times and not quite deep enough, there’s no doubt that this movie features some welcome performances from both McAvoy and Rosario Dawson as the leads. It is a trippy and often messy approach to hypnotherapy and finding the truth.

20 – Filth (2013)

Where to Watch: Peacock, Prime Video

James McAvoy is, by and large, a one-person show in this bizarre, occasionally funny, and often disturbing murder mystery. He takes it upon himself to solve the murder of a student, only to be riddled with substance abuse and hallucinations that muddy the waters.

21 – The Conspirator (2010)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This intriguing historical thriller drama follows the lives of eight people — seven men and one woman — who have been charged in the aftermath of President Lincoln’s assassination. While its cast is solid, it leaves something to be desired in the story’s structure and pacing style.

22 – Becoming Jane (2007)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This intriguing period piece is a family-focused take on the life of the famous Jane Austen and what led to her eventual stardom as a novelist. In the end, though, it took her life and turned it mostly into a stereotypical rom-com adventure that is at least anchored by James McAvoy and Anne Hathaway.