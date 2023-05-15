The 22 Best Jamie Foxx Movies Ranked

The hugely talented Jamie Foxx is an actor, singer, songwriter, record producer, and comedian. He's had two nominations for two Academy Awards, winning the Best Actor gong in 2005.

Foxx has appeared in several great movies since his big screen debut in 1992's critically-panned Toys. He's also likable, making his success all the more satisfying for his fans.

In this piece, we'll take you through the best 22 movies he's appeared in until we reach his finest one.

1. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014, directed by Marc Webb)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is a superhero movie and the sequel to 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man. It follows Peter Parker's investigation into his parents' death as he deals with the rise of the supervillain Electro and the return of his best friend, Harry Osborn, who reveals he has a deadly genetic disease.

Foxx plays Max Dillon, the awkward nerdy man who becomes Electro. He performs well against type before his powerful transformation, at which point he's a convincing threat to Spider-Man. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is a visual delight thanks to its superb special effects, and it has action aplenty, while Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone bring heart to the movie as Spidey and Gwen Stacy.

2. Any Given Sunday (1999, directed by Oliver Stone)

Any Given Sunday is a sports drama movie partly based on former NFL defensive end Pat Toomay's 1984 novel On Any Given Sunday. It chronicles the exploits of the fictional Miami Sharks, a once-great American football team, as they struggle to make the Affiliated Football Franchises of America (AFFA) playoffs.

It's not one of Stone's best movies, but it's still energetic, action-packed, and has several intriguing subplots. Foxx plays Willie “Steamin” Beamen, the third-string quarterback, and he gives a heartfelt performance. Some of his scenes with Dennis Quaid are fantastic. Other cast members include Al Pacino, Cameron Diaz, and James Woods.

3. Day Shift (2022, directed by J.J. Perry)

Day Shift is an action horror comedy movie about a blue-collar father who uses a pool-cleaning job as a front for his secretive work as a vampire hunter.

The pool-cleaning monster killer, Bud Jablonski, is played by Foxx, who performs coolly. Day Shift is one of the better comedy horrors of recent years, with a wacky premise that provides plenty of laughs but little regarding scares. Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, and Scott Adkins are among the enthusiastic supporting cast.

4. The Soloist (2009, directed by Joe Wright)

The Soloist is a drama movie based on the real-life story of a musician called Nathaniel Ayers, who developed schizophrenia and became homeless, and the journalist who tries to help him.

Foxx plays Ayers, and Robert Downey Jr. plays Steve Lopez, the journalist who attempts to improve his situation. Both men are excellent and have ample support from stars like Catherine Keener, Stephen Root, and Octavia Spencer. The Soloist has a compelling story, a solid script, an uplifting message, and it's uncompromising and intelligent.

5. Jarhead (2005, directed by Sam Mendes)

Jarhead is a biographical Gulf War drama movie based on U.S. Marine Anthony Swofford's 2003 memoir. It covers Swofford's life story and military service in the 1990-1991 conflict.

Jake Gyllenhaal plays the lead role of Swofford, and he does so well. Foxx adeptly portrays Staff Sergeant Sykes, who offers Swofford the opportunity to attend his Scout Sniper course. Jarhead is performed to perfection by its whole cast, and the cinematography is fantastic, making for a solid, intense, and highly watchable movie.

6. Project Power (2020, directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman)

Project Power is a sci-fi action movie about a former elite soldier, a New Orleans detective, and a drug dealer allying to prevent a pill that gives those who take it superpowers for five minutes from being distributed.

Foxx assuredly plays the former soldier, Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays the detective, and Dominique Fishback plays the dealer. The trio's excellent chemistry aids the movie enormously, and it's a slick, stylish film that's lots of fun. Fishback's star-making performance in Project Power makes her one to watch in the coming years.

7. Shade (2003, directed by Damian Nieman)

Shade is a neo-noir crime thriller about three grifters who encounter a legendary card shark known as “The Dean” and carry out a successful sting that results in a vengeful gangster pursuing them.

Foxx portrays a poker player called Larry Jennings, who suffers a lethal fate, and he performs well. The rest of the excellent cast includes Stuart Townsend, Gabriel Byrne, Thandiwe Newton, Melanie Griffith, and Sylvester Stallone. Shade is fun to watch, with fantastic characters, bags of drama, and intriguing twists and turns.

8. Redemption: The Stan Tookie Williams Story (2004, directed by Vondie Curtis-Hall)

Redemption: The Stan Tookie Williams Story is a made-for-television biographical crime drama movie about the life of Crips co-founder Stanley Tookie Williams. It depicts his life on the streets and his time in prison and shows his work while incarcerated to help decrease gang violence worldwide.

A fantastic performance by Foxx as Williams, which perfectly conveys his quiet but authoritative presence, makes this little-known TV movie well worth watching. It helped establish Foxx as a dramatic lead actor with plenty of drama and some eye-opening truths about gang culture.

9. Horrible Bosses (2011, directed by Seth Gordon)

Horrible Bosses is a comedy movie about three friends who conspire to murder each other's respective overbearing, abusive bosses, which will hide their motivations.

Foxx plays Dean Jones, a hitman the three friends hire as their “murder consultant.” Horrible Bosses stars Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, and Jason Sudeikis as the three friends and Kevin Spacey, Jennifer Aniston, and Colin Farrell as their bosses. The all-star cast makes this movie exceptionally watchable. It's energetically performed and hilarious, even if the plot is absurd.

10. Ali (2001, directed by Michael Mann)

Ali is a biographical sports drama movie about the life of the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali from 1964 to 1974, featuring his fighting career, his conversion to Islam, criticism of the Vietnam War, and his banishment from boxing.

Will Smith is fantastic in his Academy Awarded-nominated performance as Ali. The impressive supporting cast includes Jon Voight, Jeffrey Wright, Mario Van Peebles, and Foxx, who performs excellently as Ali's assistant trainer Drew Bundini Brown. Ali is flashy, emotional, exuberant, and visually striking.

11. QT8: The First Eight (2019, directed by Tara Wood)

QT8: The First Eight is a documentary movie chronicling the life of filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, from his start at Video Archives to the release of 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Like several stars who've worked with Tarantino, including Samuel L. Jackson, Tim Roth, Eli Roth, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lucy Liu, and Michael Madsen, Foxx appears as himself in the documentary. It's a hugely insightful film with some brilliant anecdotes, and it delves deep into what makes the acclaimed director tick. The only thing missing is the man himself. Tarantino was impressed by the fact nobody asked him to contribute, as he found it quirky.

12. The Black Godfather (2019, directed by Reginald Hudlin)

The Black Godfather is a documentary depicting the story of music executive Clarence Avant, told by the people he worked alongside and is still friendly with.

Foxx again appears as himself, along with high-profile figures like Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Bill Withers, Snoop Dogg, L.A. Reid, and Quincy Jones. The Black Godfather is a fascinating documentary that a lot of heart and soul has gone into, and some of the anecdotes are highly entertaining.

13. Rio (2011, directed by Carlos Saldanha)

Rio is a computer-animated musical adventure comedy movie based in the eponymous Brazilian city. It's about a domesticated male macaw who falls in love with a free-spirited female after being taken to Rio de Janeiro to mate. They fall in love and plan an escape from being smuggled into the black market.

This movie's fantastic voice cast includes Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, will.i.am, Leslie Mann, and Foxx as Nico, a yellow canary he plays fabulously. In addition, Rio is full of great songs (“Real in Rio” earned an Academy Award nomination), is wonderfully colorful, brilliantly animated, and hilariously performed by its talented cast.

14. Dreamgirls (2006, directed by Bill Condon)

Dreamgirls is a musical drama movie adapted from the 1981 Broadway musical. It's a film à clef, meaning it's fiction but takes strong inspiration from the real story of Motown and the Supremes. It chronicles the history and evolution of American R&B music during the 1960s and 1970s, mainly following a Detroit girl group called “The Dreams” and their conniving record executive.

In a vital role, Foxx plays Curtis Taylor, Jr., based on Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr. The rest of the impressive ensemble cast includes Beyoncé Knowles, Eddie Murphy, Danny Glover, and Jennifer Hudson. Dreamgirls received eight Academy Award nominations (including three for its songs) and won two for Best Sound Mixing and Best Supporting Actress for Jennifer Hudson. It's a dazzling, exciting movie teeming with great performances.

15. Ray (2004, directed by Taylor Hackford)

Ray is a biographical musical drama movie that chronicles 30 years of the fascinating life of rhythm and blues musician Ray Charles, who lost his vision when he was just seven years old.

Foxx played Ray Charles and won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his astonishing performance. The movie was nominated for five other Oscars, winning in the Best Sound Mixing category. Ray is brimming with great music, energetic, utterly engaging, and generally entertaining from start to finish.

16. Just Mercy (2019, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton)

Just Mercy is a biographical legal drama about the young American defense attorney and social justice activist Bryan Stevenson, who represents poor people on the South's death row.

Michael B. Jordan brilliantly and charismatically portrays Stevenson, and Foxx earnestly plays Walter McMillian, a man wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to death. Just Mercy is well-directed and performed, with Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, and Brie Larson in crucial supporting roles. It's a compelling, awe-inspiring, and anger-inducing film.

17. The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996, directed by Michael Lehmann)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs is a rom-com and a modern reinterpretation of Edmond Rostand's 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac. It's about a veterinarian and radio talk show host who asks her model friend to impersonate her when an attractive and eligible man expresses a romantic interest in her.

Foxx plays Ed, the best friend of Brian, the attractive and eligible man mentioned above. The then-inexperienced star holds his own in a cast that includes Uma Thurman. This movie is charming, stylish, and witty, with plenty of laughs to entertain you.

18. Collateral (2004, directed by Michael Mann)

Collateral is a neo-noir action thriller about a Los Angeles cab driver and his customer. When the taxi driver accepts a high fare to drive the customer to several places, he soon finds himself taken hostage, as the customer turns out to be a hitman on a contract-killing spree.

Tom Cruise plays Vincent, the customer, and Foxx portrays Max Durocher, the driver, and the pair have great chemistry. Foxx received a nomination for the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his performance, and Collateral also received a nomination for Best Film Editing. The impressive supporting cast includes Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo, and Javier Bardem. It's a visually striking, well-written, expertly directed film with bags of style and energy.

19. Django Unchained (2012, directed by Quentin Tarantino)

Django Unchained is a revisionist Western movie about an enslaved Black man trained by a German bounty hunter to help him reunite with his long-lost wife.

Foxx plays the eponymous Django Freeman, leading an astonishing cast that includes Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Walton Goggins, and Don Johnson. It's bold, stylish, violent, action-packed, fast-paced, masterfully directed, and superbly performed by its ensemble of stars. It was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won two for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Waltz.

20. Baby Driver (2017, directed by Edgar Wright)

Baby Driver is an action movie about a young on-call getaway driver who finds himself participating in a heist that's doomed to fail after being coerced into working for a mysterious crime kingpin.

Foxx portrays Leon “Bats” Jefferson III, the kingpin's most ruthless henchman, and he does so with an intimidating presence. Baby Driver‘s excellent cast includes Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Hamm, and Jon Bernthal. It's stylish, exciting, action-packed, and features some fantastic music. It was nominated for three Academy Awards, though it failed to win any.

21. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, directed by Jon Watts)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a superhero movie, the 27th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. In the movie, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell to make people forget he's Spider-Man, but it goes wrong and blows a hole in the multiverse.

Foxx reprises his role as Max Dillon, AKA Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, as Strange's wayward spell brings in Spidey's villains from alternative universes, and he does so adeptly. No Way Home is a spectacular blockbuster with great action, incredible special effects, and loads of heart and humor. The fantastic cast includes Tom Holland as Spidey, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, and Zendaya.

22. Soul (2022, directed by Pete Docter)

Soul is a computer-animated comedy-drama about a pianist who slips into a coma after falling down a utility hole just before his big break as a jazz musician. The movie chronicles his efforts to reunite his separated soul and body.

The pianist, Joe Gardner, is voiced perfectly by Foxx. Soul received three Academy Award nominations and won two for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score. It's a brilliantly animated, beautifully contemplative movie that will inspire all who watch it. Tina Fey, Graham Norton, and Angela Bassett are among the excellent supporting cast. It's one of Pixar's best films, which should say everything you need to know about it.

