25 Best Jason Segel Performances From Dead Man Campus to Shrinking

Jason Segel is one of the most impressive comedic actors, if only for the fact that he isn’t in your face like the others. Ever since coming onto the scene in the late 1990s, he played more underrated and understated roles that would lead to his immense success in the mid-2000s.

With his role on the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother, he shot to stardom and has since appeared in many roles. These are the 25 best Jason Segel performances throughout his career, all the way from one of his earliest roles in Dead Man Campus to his more recent roles.

1. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

Where to Watch: Hulu

If there is a single character that someone thinks of when they think of Jason Segel, it is Marshall Erikson, and for all the right reasons. He played this lovable, goofy, and entertaining friend of Ted Mosby for a whopping nine seasons.

You get to see every side of Segel in this series, including his ups, downs, and the vast improvements he makes early in his acting career. Marshall is a character that will make you laugh, smile, occasionally tear up, and perhaps get a little frustrated, and is always the heart of this series. This is all because of Jason Segel’s performance.

2. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Where to Watch: Peacock, Prime Video

Certainly, the best movie you can see Jason Segel in, this is the comedic actor in his prime. This classic rom-com follows him trying to forget about his TV star girlfriend who dumped him by going to Hawaii, only to see her there. The entire cast, from Segel to Kristen Bell, is unforgettably funny from start to finish.

3. The Muppets (2011)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Jason Segel carries this film adaptation of the classic kid-friendly puppets and brings it to the big screen in the most impressive way possible. The story is solid, the performances are surprisingly great given the odd characters Segel and others have to interact with, and it is a must-watch for families.

4. Our Friend (2019)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This story about Dakota Johnson’s Nicole being diagnosed with terminal cancer is a powerful and moving true story that is elevated by the performances of its characters, including Jason Segel’s Dane. He moves in with his friend’s family to help with the tragic circumstances of the mom, leading to a career-high performance from Segel.

5. Shrinking (2023)

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford are the stars of this show, carrying an odd but intriguing premise about a struggling therapist who stops caring and telling his clients what he truly thinks. While the plot can be slightly shaky at times, Segel and Ford are undeniably worth watching here.

6. Despicable Me (2010)

Where to Watch: Peacock

Jason Segel plays a surprising and rare animated role in the original Despicable Me. It shows that he isn’t just someone who can light up the screen in person, but even with his voice alone as the character Vector. He contributes well to making this animated family movie a hilarious classic.

7. I Love You, Man (2009)

Where to Watch: Max

Paul Rudd and Jason Segel are unstoppable with their bromance chemistry, and this movie is a prime example of that. They are a lightning comedic duo and their relationship in this movie carries it from start to finish.

8. 11:14 (2003)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This drama features a group of characters whose storylines intertwine in tragedy and surprising ways, this ensemble cast is surprisingly excellent. The far-reaching plot doesn’t lose itself, mainly because of the performances from Segel, Hilary Swank, Colin Hanks, and others that are quite good at balancing drama and comedy.

9. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (2022-2023)

Where to Watch: Max

This story of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s is grounded in reality but filled with brilliant drama and excellent acting that sells the premise. It helps that the actors like John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, and Jason Segel make sense for these larger-than-life roles.

10. Freaks and Geeks (1999-2000)

Where to Watch: Hulu, Prime Video

Jason Segel got his true start as one of the lead characters in this goofy and often surprising TV series about a group of students who get into trouble and try to survive high school. Segel manages to stand out alongside fellow budding actors like Linda Cardellini and James Franco.

11. The End of the Tour (2015)

Where to Watch: Max

You wouldn’t think that an ultra-serious movie starring Jesse Eisenberg and Jason Segel would be emotionally moving, but that is exactly the case here. Both stars show just how varied their acting range can be in this thought-provoking story.

12. Knocked Up (2007)

Where to Watch: Max

This classic rom-com that unites some of the best comedic actors in Hollywood wouldn’t be complete without Jason Segel. Though his performance is more of a background role, it contributes well to this memorable film.

13. SLC Punk (1999)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This punk film about rebellious teens who turn their geeky lives around to find themselves is surprisingly funny and entertaining. It is helped along by performances from Matthew Lillard and supporting roles by Jason Segel and others.

14. Jeff, Who Lives at Home (2011)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This strange comedy adventure features Segel as Jeff, a guy who leaves his mom’s basement to buy some glue and ends up on an adventure to find himself and his family. This is a bizarre and mixed movie that Segel is somehow able to commit to well.

15. Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

There is no doubt that this movie isn’t for everyone, with its unique sense of Jack Black's humor and music. That said, if you go in with an open mind, you’ll find ridiculously entertaining performances from the entire cast, including the frat boys that Segel’s character is part of.

16. Come Sunday (2018)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Jason Segel plays Henry in this biographical drama film about a church pastor who risks everything to question a doctrine that doesn’t seem right to him. This more serious, historically-inspired film features a solid performance from the entire cast, including Segel.

17. The Sky is Everywhere (2022)

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Segel plays a more fatherly serious role about a girl who finds her first love and uses that to make a song. While this is not at all Segel’s movie to star in, he stretches his acting skills quite a bit to give a more grounded role.

18. The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

Where to Watch: Peacock, Netflix

Jason Segel and Emily Blunt have impeccable chemistry together in this movie about a couple trying to get engaged and then married, but nothing goes right for them. The writing and plot are barebones, but Segel and Blunt are worth watching for.

19. This is 40 (2012)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Jason Segel plays more of a supporting background role in this Paul Rudd-led adult rom-com. While the movie is quite predictable, despite its unique premise of a struggling couple, the performances from Segel and others are at least memorably funny.

20. Windfall (2022)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This odd thriller is one that Segel somewhat feels out of place for. The more serious R-rated nature of his character and his family stumbling upon their vacation home being robbed has some good acting but not much else.

21. Bad Teacher (2011)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Jason Segel plays Russell, one of the supporting characters in this rom-com that is honestly mainly about Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake. A hilarious and irreverent movie, but one that Segel is not quite in the spotlight for.

22. Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Where to Watch: Disney+

This predictable and uninteresting adaptation is at least elevated by the passable comedic performance from Segel’s Horatio. It is a just alright family adventure film worth watching once.

23. The Discovery (2017)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Segel plays Will, the son of a scientist who discovers proof of an afterlife. Dark and intriguing, there's no denying that Segel does a solid job of a more serious character than he’s used to, even if the rest of the film is bland.

24. Slackers (2002)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Segel plays a pretty typical college student who bends the rules to get ahead in school. He is funny and decent, but this is one of his earlier performances and movies.

25. Dead Man on Campus (1998)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

In one of the oddest movies that didn’t quite age too well, Segel plays Kyle, one of the many characters in the lineup of college students who two boys want to use to get good grades. Segel does a decent job in his debut feature film, alongside stars like his soon-to-be TV wife, Alyson Hannigan.