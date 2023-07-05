The 22 Best Jean-Claude Van Damme Movies, Ranked

Let's not beat around the bush; Jean-Claude Van Damme isn't considered a great actor and hasn't been in that many good movies. However, some of his films are enjoyable, and many are our guilty pleasures.

Since his big screen debut in 1979's Woman Between Wolf and Dog, the martial arts icon has appeared in more than 60 movies, ranging from the kind of popcorn flicks you can sit back and enjoy on a lazy Sunday to the intolerable garbage you find so laughable that you turn it off after five minutes.

In this piece, we'll sift through the latter to bring you 22 of his most watchable films, ending with the best one he's ever been in.

1. Jian Bing Man (2015, directed by Da Peng)

Jian Bing Man is a Chinese superhero parody movie about a disgraced actor struggling to rescue his reputation and career and return to the top. His attempts to do so help him to find the true meaning of friendship along the way.

Director Peng plays a version of himself in the film and deserves praise for his performance. Van Damme also plays himself in a small cameo that is mildly entertaining. Jian Bing Man is sometimes funny, imaginative, and refreshing, but it's far from a classic.

2. Wake of Death (2004, directed by Philippe Martinez)

Wake of Death is an action movie about a former mob enforcer who wages war against the Chinese triads who murdered his wife.

Van Damme plays Ben Archer, the former mob enforcer who had gone legitimate at the time of his wife's death, and he does just fine. It has a simple and derivative plot but is enjoyable nonetheless. At its release, Wake of Death was arguably Van Damme's best film in a decade.

3. Last Action Hero (1993, directed by John McTiernan)

Last Action Hero is a fantasy action comedy movie about a young boy who gets transported into the fictional world of his favorite action film character, Los Angeles police detective Jack Slater, courtesy of a mysterious magic ticket.

It stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as Slater and Austin O'Brien as Danny Madigan, the boy who ends up in his favorite action franchise. They're both great and work well together. Van Damme briefly cameos as himself as a movie premiere, along with countless other celebrities, including Little Richard, Jim Belushi, Damon Wayans, and Chevy Chase. Last Action Hero is a clever satire of action flicks that uses many films within the film to parody the genre. It has a weird meandering tone, but it's bright, lively, sometimes funny, and entertaining (especially if you're into star-spotting).

4. Lionheart (1990, directed by Sheldon Lettich)

Lionheart — also known as AWOL: Absent Without Leave and Wrong Bet in some countries — is a martial arts action movie about a French Foreign Legionnaire stationed in Africa who deserts to the United States to participate in the underground fighting scene to raise money for the family of his murdered brother.

The Legionnaire, Lyon Gaultier, is played by Van Damme in a typical overblown style but with a softer side than most of his characters. Lionheart has the kind of plot seen in hundreds of action films before and after it, but it's one of the better examples of its kind. It's action-packed and ludicrous in a good way.

5. Kickboxer: Vengeance (2016, directed by John Stockwell)

Kickboxer: Vengeance is a martial arts action movie and the sixth installment in the Kickboxer franchise that also serves as a reboot. The plot follows a fighter in Thailand, where he intends to avenge the death of his brother at the hands of a ruthless Muay Thai master.

It follows a similar plot to the original Kickboxer film but isn't quite as good, as it lacks originality. In this one, Van Damme switches roles and plays Master Durand, the trainer of Kurt Sloane, who Alain Moussi plays. Dave Bautista plays Tong Po, and Gina Carano, Georges St-Pierre, Cain Velasquez, and Michel Qissi, the previous Tong Po actor, also appear. Kickboxer: Vengeance is good old-fashioned martial arts entertainment with plenty of action, moments of humor, and a decent turn from Van Damme.

6. Timecop (1994, directed by Peter Hyams)

Timecop is a sci-fi action movie based on a story of the same name that appeared in the anthology comic Dark Horse Comics and the first installment in the eponymous franchise. It's about a police officer living in a time when time travel is possible who fights criminals using it to commit crimes.

Van Damme plays Max Walker, the eponymous character, and he does okay. The plot is difficult to understand, but if you roll with it, suspend your disbelief, and enjoy the action, you'll have a good time watching. Timecop is a mindless romp, but it's fast-paced and silly enough that it's a blast to experience.

7. Bloodsport (1988, directed by Newt Arnold)

Bloodsport is a martial arts action movie based on the real-life claims of Frank Dux, first covered in the November 1980 issue of Black Belt magazine. It's about a United States Army Captain and ninjitsu practitioner heading to Hong Kong to compete in the Kumite, an underground, full-contact martial arts tournament.

With a cast that includes Forest Whitaker, Donald Gibb, and Bolo Yeung, Bloodsport is better than it should be. Van Damme plays Dux, whose questionable claims spawned the idea for the movie, and he shows off his skills and athleticism in this one. It's action-packed and exciting, with some great fights, but ignore the laughable plot (that undoubtedly didn't happen in reality, Mr. Dux).

8. Sudden Death (1995, directed by Peter Hyams)

Sudden Death is an action-thriller movie about a fire marshal who goes up against terrorists holding NHL players and fans for ransom during game seven of the Stanley Cup Finals, setting payment milestones to correspond with different points in the game.

Van Damme plays Darren McCord, the fire marshal for the Pittsburgh Civic Arena, and he does solid work with capable support from Powers Boothe, Raymond J. Barry, and Dorian Harewood. Sudden Death has some great setpieces and is action-packed, suspenseful, deliciously violent, and sadistic, with excellent stuntwork.

9. Woman Between Wolf and Dog (1979, directed by André Delvaux)

Woman Between Wolf and Dog — also known as Woman in a Twilight Garden — is a Belgian-French drama movie set during World War II about a woman's love for two young men, those being her husband, who's a soldier and a member of the resistance who she takes into her home.

It was selected as the Belgian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 52nd Academy Awards but failed to be made a nominee. Still, it's a brave film with an intriguing story. Woman Between Wolf and Dog was Van Damme's first movie role, uncredited, as “Movie Goer/Man In Garden” and, honestly, is barely worth mentioning. It also saw an early appearance from Rutger Hauer.

10. Kickboxer (1989, directed by David Worth)

Kickboxer is a martial arts action movie and the first installment in the eponymous franchise. It's about a man who heads to Thailand to avenge his brother after he got paralyzed in a fight with a ruthless and remorseless Muay Thai fighter.

This is a bona fide classic, arguably Van Damme's best-known film, and a guilty pleasure for millions. The Belgian star plays Kurt Sloane, the man who wants to avenge his brother Eric. Dennis Alexio, Dennis Chan, and Michel Qissi provide support, the latter as the iconic Tong Po. Kickboxer is cheesy with some questionable acting, but it's pure entertainment. Van Damme's drunk dance scene is a must-watch moment in film history.

11. Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012, directed by John Hyams)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning is a sci-fi action movie, a sequel to 2009's Universal Soldier: Regeneration, and the sixth and final installment in the Universal Soldier film franchise. In this one, a former military man wakes up from a coma to discover his wife and daughter have been murdered in a home invasion and goes after the culprit, Luc Deveraux, from the original film.

Van Damme reprises his role as Deveraux from the first movie, as does Dolph Lundgren as Andrew Scott, both doing some of their best work. Scott Adkins and Andrei Arlovski also appear in prominent roles. Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning is stylish and takes joy in being violent and mean-spirited, flourishing as a result. It's the best installment in the series and feels like a throwback to the classic action films of the 1980s while mixing in horror elements.

12. The Last Mercenary (2021, directed by David Charlton)

The Last Mercenary is an action comedy movie about a former secret service agent turned mercenary who, after an error by an overenthusiastic bureaucrat and a mafia operation, has to head home to France when his estranged son gets wrongly accused by the government of trafficking weapons and drugs.

Van Damme plays Richard Brumère, the mercenary known as “The Mist,” and is amusingly aware of his limitations in this one. He delivers his lines and performance with good humor. The Last Mercenary is good old-fashioned, silly, action-packed fun. Its laughs are bordering on slapstick, but there are plenty of trademark Van Damme moves to keep his fans entertained.

13. No Retreat, No Surrender (1985, directed by Corey Yuen)

No Retreat, No Surrender is a martial arts action movie about an American teenager who learns martial arts from watching his hero, Bruce Lee. He uses his skills to defend his dojo against a ruthless Soviet fighter.

Kurt McKinney plays Jason Stillwell, the American teenager, in this one, and Van Damme plays Ivan “The Russian” Kraschinsky, the Soviet antagonist, in an intimidating fashion. No Retreat, No Surrender is a poor man's Rocky IV or Karate Kid, but it's still a lot of fun. The choreography is excellent, McKinney is a likable protagonist, and Van Damme shines as the bad guy, even if he doesn't get that much screen time.

14. Hard Target (1993, directed by John Woo)

Hard Target is an action movie about a woman who hires a drifter who's also a former military man and a talented martial artist to help her find her missing father. Their mission leads them to discover the deadly secret behind his disappearance.

The drifter, Chance Boudreaux, is played by Van Damme, and he's a bit wooden in this one, but his fight scenes are as good as ever. Lance Henriksen plays opposite him as Emil Fouchon, a wealthy sportsman who hunts homeless former soldiers for sport and is excellent. Hard Target feels stylized like a Hong Kong movie, adding something unique. It's high-octane, well-choreographed, and thoroughly entertaining. The script, however, is poor.

15. The Bouncer (2018, directed by Julien Leclercq)

The Bouncer is a French-Belgian action thriller about a nightclub bouncer, now in his fifties, who, after taking too many punches literally and figuratively throughout his life, struggles with raising his 8-year-old daughter and gets asked by the police to spy on a criminal organization.

Van Damme plays Lukas, the eponymous bouncer, and performs impressively broodingly as the antihero character. The Bouncer is a thoughtful movie and a must-see for Van Damme fans, as it differs from most of his films. It might not be what you expect, whether in a good or bad way, depending on how you view it. It's undoubtedly not formulaic, and the action is excellent.

16. Kickboxer: Retaliation (2018, directed by Dimitri Logothetis)

Kickboxer: Retaliation is a martial arts action movie, the seventh installment in the Kickboxer franchise, and a direct sequel to 2016's Kickboxer: Vengeance. In this one, after winning a fight in Las Vegas, Kurt Sloane gets sedated and taken to a Bangkok prison, where he must fight a 6'10” giant for his freedom, $1 million, and to save his kidnapped wife.

Despite not being the best-known film in the franchise, this is critically the best installment. Van Damme reprises his role as the now-blind Master Durand and is excellent. There are some interesting inclusions in the cast, including strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, boxer Mike Tyson, UFC fighters Wanderlei Silva and Roy Nelson, and soccer star Ronaldinho, but Kickboxer: Retaliation is an old-school pulpy action flick with a great tone, brilliant action, and it's far better than it should be.

17. The Expendables 2 (2012, directed by Simon West)

The Expendables 2 is an action movie, the sequel to 2010's The Expendables, and the second installment in The Expendables franchise. In this one, the eponymous team carries out a mission involving revenge against a rival mercenary who murders one of them and plans to sell abandoned Soviet plutonium to the highest bidders.

It's the best film in the franchise, helped in no small part by Van Damme's top performance as Jean Vilain, the main villain. The Expendables 2 terrific cast includes Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Chuck Norris, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Liam Hemsworth, Terry Crews, Randy Couture, and Scott Adkins. It's action-packed, suitably violent, humorously self-deprecating, and looks great.

18. Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022, directed by Kyle Balda)

Minions: The Rise of Gru is a computer-animated comedy movie, the sequel to 2015's Minions, and the fifth installment overall in the Despicable Me franchise. In this one, the eleven-year-old Gru plans to become a supervillain with the help of his Minions, leading to a showdown with a supervillain team.

The outstanding voice cast includes Steve Carrell as Gru, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Julie Andrews, Michelle Yeoh, Alan Arkin, Rusell Brand, and Van Damme, who perfectly voices Jean-Clawed, a member of the evil Vicious 6 with a giant mechanical lobster claw for his right arm. Minions: The Rise of Gru adds a touch of retro style to the Despicable Me franchise, which freshens things up somewhat. It's gorgeously animated, with likable characters, great musical numbers, exciting action, and funny — children, in particular, will find the loony humor hilarious.

19. Enemies Closer (2013, directed by Peter Hyams)

Enemies Closer is a thriller movie about a former Navy SEAL and the vengeful mourning brother of a soldier who died under his command, teaming up when they both become targets of the unstable leader of a group of criminals.

Van Damme plays Xander, the deranged crimelord who goes up against Henry Taylor, the ex-Navy SEAL played by Tom Everett Scott, and Clay Decker, the brother of the deceased soldier played by Orlando Jones. The three work well together, and Van Damme's performance holds the film together. Enemies Closer has an implausible plot, but ignore that, and you'll experience an exciting, well-acted, earnest movie with a great twist.

20. Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011, directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson)

Kung Fu Panda 2 is a computer-animated martial arts comedy movie, the sequel to 2008's Kung Fu Panda, and the second installment in the Kung Fu Panda franchise. In this one, the eponymous Po and his allies travel to Gongmen City to thwart the evil peacock Lord Shen's plans to conquer China and rediscover Po's forgotten past.

The star-studded voice cast includes Jack Black as Po, Angelina Jolie, Gary Oldman, Michelle Yeoh, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, Jackie Chan, David Cross, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Danny McBride, and Van Damme as Croc, a former villain turned member of the Kung Fu Council. Everyone is excellent. Kung Fu Panda 2 is visually stunning, teeming with action, hilariously funny, and a technical triumph.

21. JCVD (2008, directed by Mabrouk el Mechri)

JCVD is a Belgian crime drama movie about a semi-fictionalized version of Van Damme, portrayed as a down-and-out action star whose family and career are falling apart as he gets caught amid a post office heist in his hometown of Brussels, Belgium.

It's Van Damme's best career performance by a considerable distance. The film is brilliantly self-referential and inter-textual, and a self-deprecating Van Damme gives one of 2008's finest acting masterclasses — he genuinely deserved Academy Award consideration for this film. JCVD is compelling, wise, touching, imaginative, funny, and a fabulous showcase of what Van Damme can do when given the opportunity.

22. Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016, directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson and Alessandro Carloni)

Kung Fu Panda 3 is a computer-animated martial arts comedy movie, the sequel to 2011's Kung Fu Panda 2, and the third installment in the Kung Fu Panda franchise. This one follows the eponymous Po as his adventures continue with him and his allies facing two potent but different threats, one of which comes in supernatural form.

Jack Black voices Po perfectly again, and the superb supporting cast includes Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, J.K. Simmons, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, David Cross, Kate Hudson, James Hong, and Jackie Chan. Van Damme's role as Croc isn't big in this one, but he does a solid job. Kung Fu Panda 3 is up there with the best computer-animated films ever made. It's deftly made, gorgeous looking, lots of fun, brimming with action, and expertly performed by its enthusiastic and energetic cast.