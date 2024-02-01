The Best Jeffrey Wright Performances That Make Audiences Fall in Love

Jeffrey Wright has had an illustrious career in Hollywood. His career has covered a wide range of content, from big-budget blockbusters to smaller independent films. No matter the project, Wright always manages to deliver an interesting performance.

With his recent Oscar nomination for American Fiction, Wright has shown he has the chops for leading roles. With his numerous supporting turns, compiling a list of Jeffrey Wright performances proved a challenge. While each performance remains different than the last, Wright always manages to pack an emotional punch. These roles showcase why Jeffrey Wright has a reputation as one of the best actors working today.

1. Basquiat (Jean-Michel Basquiat)

Basquiat helped jumpstart Jeffrey Wright’s career as a character actor. Telling the life of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, the role dealt with heavy themes and ideas.

As an unknown actor at the time, Wright made a large impression. His role struck an emotional chord while crafting a portrait of a struggling genius. Wright conveyed the man's charm, brains, and heart, along with the addict's struggle. At the same time, he delivered the humanity and joy Jean Michel Basquiat expressed through his work. The performance showed the world that Jeffrey Wright had a prosperous future in the industry.

2. American Fiction (Thelonious “Monk” Ellison)

Jeffrey Wright’s latest film, American Fiction, showcased his best acting attributes. The arc of his character, Thelonius ‘Monk’ Ellison, could have fallen into cliche territory. Monk's cynical, down-beaten, and world-weary attitude makes him hard to like.

Wright can convey the grizzled persona on-screen with ease. What makes this performance high on the list involves another trait he brings to the role. Monk grows a massive heart after suffering a serious loss, becoming his family's gatekeeper in the process. It allowed Wright to balance a gruff exterior with an engaging, heartfelt emotional center. In other words, the character allows Wright to do what he does best in a substantive lead role.

3. Broken Flowers (Winston)

Broken Flowers offered Wright a different type of role than ever before. His character, Winston, helped Don (Bill Murray) find a son he never knew he had. Coming earlier in his career, Wright’s performance showcased his comedic potential. He played Winston as more of a straight-laced character with a funny quirk.

Winston helps get the plot in motion, helping Don spark the urge to find his son. He loves mystery novels, which spur Don’s determination in his journey, though it takes some convincing. Doing so in this funny way felt refreshing and proved Wright could deliver memorable and very funny supporting turns.

4. Cadillac Records (Muddy Waters)

Cadillac Records allowed Wright to play a real-life person. McKinley Morganfield/Muddy Waters worked as a professional blues singer. While the film ended up a mixed bag, Wright’s performance served as a highlight. He encapsulated the musician's essence and the creative mind of a genius.

The performance had such a presence that it remained hard to ignore. That includes his more emotional moments, delivering a well-rounded viewing experience. It also showed Wright’s ability to make a large impression, no matter the film's quality.

5. Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, No Time To Die (Felix Leiter)

Wright’s roles in the Daniel Craig/James Bond films started as a glorified cameo. His character Felix Leiter played a part as Bond’s ally on the inside. An American CIA operative, Leiter lived as a bridge between worlds.

Exuding a swagger and world-weariness, Wright had an instant charm as this character told Bond the story beats he needed to know. Wright, on the other hand, plays Felix as one of Bond’s only real friends in the world of espionage. The character has empathy and understands this world in a way that connects him to Bond on a more personal level. With Wright’s warm and oftentimes funny portrayal, he helps bring some levity to the tension.

6. The French Dispatch (Roebuck Wright)

The French Dispatch introduced Jeffrey Wright to the colorful world of Wes Anderson. His character, Roebuck Wright, inhabited the film section known as “The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner.”

Based on James Baldwin's and A.J. Liebling's traits, Roebuck's role served as a food journalist. That amalgamation of traits lived as only the tip of the iceberg for this character. While Jeffrey Wright looked and somewhat sounded like them, he had to deliver Wes Anderson's fast-paced dialogue. Thankfully, he delivered a funny and engaging performance that stood out amongst the crowded ensemble.

Wright made the most of the dialogue, delivering a different kind of performance in the Wes Anderson canvas.

7. Only Lovers Left Alive (Dr. Watson)

In Only Lovers Left Alive, Jeffrey Wright had a minor role as Dr. Watson. He has to balance genuinely wanting to help a fellow “doctor” (Tom Hiddleston’s vampire character in disguise) get O-negative blood. The performance requires him to remain in constant suspicion of Adam’s (Tom Hiddleston) actions.

Wright applies tension to his few scenes, which add an air of serious unease. No matter the limited screen time, Wright helps to deliver a surprising amount of unpredictability. Viewers do not know what could happen in these scenes conveyed through Dr. Watson.

Playing a character like this poses a massive challenge, but Wright manages to help viewers feel the tension. Such a task can be considered easier said than done in a role of that size. Thankfully, in this case, the results managed to leave an impression.

8. The Manchurian Candidate (Al Melvin)

The 2004 reimagining of The Manchurian Candidate gave Wright another supporting role as Corporal Al Melvin. Melvin reels from PTSD from the war, while dealing with a serious moral dilemma at the same time. What he knows could change the world but break his spirit in the process.

In his few scenes, Wright manages to showcase a man broken by a system. Viewers care about Melvin and sympathize with his moral struggle. His freedom and mental health remain on the line, versus an urge to complete a patriotic duty. The performance shows that capable actors (like Jeffrey Wright) can cover real emotional ground, no matter their amount of screen time.

9. The Ides of March (Senator Thompson)

Jeffrey Wright’s character in The Ides of March, Senator Franklin Thompson, has something the other characters want. He has the 356 delegates that president hopeful Mike Morris (George Clooney) needs to win the nomination.

Wright’s performance portrays someone who, in this case, can be considered the smartest person in the room. He conveys that without ever making the character pompous. Thompson’s brains always help to keep him two steps ahead of the competition in an efficient way. The performance by Wright helps fuel the heavier moments of intrigue.

10. Westworld (Bernard Lowe/Arnold)

Over four seasons in Westworld, Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) went on a journey of self-discovery. Starting out as Bernard Lowe, Wright had to convey the mind of a brainiac.

In this performance, the character remains shy and timid. Then over time, Bernard gets revealed actually to be an A.I himself. This puts him on a journey of discovery to find answers to his past and the secrets of Westworld. It came with a revelation that Bernard had been loaded with the consciousness of the park's founder, Arnold. The role required a duality that Wright delivered beautifully, balancing the characters' brains and vulnerability.

11. W. (Colin Powell)

W. told the story of former U.S. President George W. Bush’s (Josh Brolin) time in office. Wright played the former U.S. Secretary of State, Colin Powell, who committed many wrongful political acts.

Adding dimensionality to a character like this can be difficult to accomplish. While not shying away from his villainous decision-making, Wright injects a sense of humanity into this man. Viewers never quite sympathize with Powell but understand the thinking behind his decisions. Only a great actor could pull off such a feat, making Colin Powell one of the most impressive Jeffrey Wright performances.

12. The Batman (James Gordon)

Jeffrey Wright recently stepped into one of the most beloved comic worlds of all time, Gotham City. Wright takes on the role of Batman’s only real “friend” on the police force, James Gordon.

While Gordon does not have the title of commissioner yet, he remains loyal to Batman’s cause. The performance conveys a sense of heroism and loyalty in a world of corruption, making Gordon one of Gotham City’s few good men. In more appearances, this role could end up moving higher up in Wright’s filmography. Thankfully, this performance left quite an impression and excitement for the character's future.

13. Syriana (Bennett Holiday)

Syriana allowed Wright to enter (and impress) into another ensemble film. His character, Bennett Holiday, works as an attorney, designed to move the plot forward. The role shows itself as more than just a plot device but a self-contained morality tale.

Wright has to convey the in-control attorney, who gets thrown into chaos. He amply balances Holiday’s character arc, never once making the journey into disarray feel forced. Viewers start by feeling the character being in control until it slips from his grasp. Wright’s charisma makes Holiday so likable, that it becomes easy to get sucked into his journey. Viewers want him to come out ahead and fear for his safety when the risks rise.

14. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire & the Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 & 2 (Beetee)

The Hunger Games series allowed Wright to play a likable character. In the corrupt world of Panem, Wright’s character Beetee lived as an ally to Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawerence).

Arguably the brainiac of Panem, Beetee helped develop the Capital’s high-tech systems. Besides his genius intelligence, Beetee helped lead the resistance against the Capital. The role allows Wright to do what he does best, balancing a character with both brain and heart. He conveys the character's intelligence while portraying him as a genuinely good person in a world of untrustworthy characters. That combination made Wright one of this series’ best-supporting characters.

15. Asteroid City (General Gibson)

In Asteroid City, Wright plays General Gibson, the host of the inaugural event that brings the characters together, the Junior Stargazer Competition. While a rather minute part, he helps deliver some of the film's biggest laughs. His dry-wit and Wes Anderson writing showcase Wright doing a lot with limited screen time.

While not the flashiest part of the film, he manages to get genuinely solid laughs. In the film's massive cast list, Wright can prove he can always leave an impression no matter the screen time.

16. What If…? (The Watcher)

By far one of the most high-profile Jeffrey Wright performances, the actor lends his voice to Marvel’s first animated television series. He plays the Watcher, a being designed to oversee the multiverse.

With his vow to never intervene, Wright has to make his voice have an impact simply by speaking. The character must compel audiences with his stories and not get involved in the action, delivering a different kind of MCU character. By intervening in certain moments over the series, Wright gives this story-telling character real depth. He balances the sage advice with a sense of preparedness for battles ahead.

Wright's voice remains compelling no matter how small his role per episode. Such a performance adds to his impressive track record and shows how a strong voice can make a large impact.

17. Source Code (Dr. Rutledge)

Wright’s role in Source Code risks being nothing more than an exposition dispensary. His character, Dr. Rutledge, has to explain the mechanics of the mysterious “Source Code” machine to Captain Colter Stevens (Jake Gyllenhaal). His explanations also help to inform audiences of the rules involving this device.

Wright adds an interesting wrinkle to this character, shrouding him in mystery. He forces audiences to ask, can this man truly be who he says? The execution helps make the expository character more of an enigma, creating gripping drama.

18. Shaft (Peoples Hernandez)

The 2000s Shaft remake lived in nostalgia for the former blaxploitation era of filmmaking.

In theory, Jeffrey Wright’s character, Peoples Hernandez, could come off as a stereotype. Thankfully, Wright gives himself over entirely to the characters' over-the-top nature. This includes sparring with Samuel L. Jackson, delivering very entertaining moments of dialogue and action.

Wright knows this role could fall into caricature but never overplays his hand. It helps to deliver a villain that gets taken seriously without feeling like a parody. That ability makes the performance fit perfectly into the world of blaxploitation that Shaft inhabits.

19. Hold the Dark (Russell Core)

Hold The Dark allowed Wright to play a different kind of leading man. Russell Core existed as a rugged survivalist sent out into the wilderness. His mission consisted of finding missing children who possibly had been taken by wolves.

The film allowed Wright to dig into a different sort of character. Instead of a supporting player, Wright led the charge as the grizzled “action hero.” The character had to have a ferocious intensity like any good action star should. In his actor paintbox, Wright showcased a different tool, starting by creating a character who could handle the action-heavy sequences. At the same time, he added a level of humanity and depth under a gruff exterior, delivering a different kind of action hero.

20. O.G. (Louis)

O.G. ranks as one of Jeffrey Wright’s lesser-known films. Released on HBO in 2019, Wright played Louis, a man preparing to re-enter life after a 26-year prison sentence. When he befriends a younger inmate, Louis has to choose between protecting this young man and his life on the outside.

The role requires Wright to channel a duality between a “tough con” and a tender father figure. What earns O.G. a spot on this list involves Wright’s ability to slip through different personas. Louis has had to adapt to prison life, giving him an incredibly tough exterior. Once he meets this young inmate, it tests Louis’s remaining humanity from living in this prison culture.

Wright crafts someone you care for and want to see outside of a penitentiary. At the same time, viewers understand why he considers protecting this young inmate by staying. The performance remains intimate and real, allowing Wright to exude an impressive humanity.