Jim Carrey is a multi-faceted talent who has been making people feel all of their emotions for years. While comedy is what he's most known for, some of the best Jim Carrey movies are dramas and thrillers.

Top 20 Jim Carrey Movies of All Time

Once upon a time, Carrey auditioned for the TV series Saturday Night Live, but Charles Rocket got the job, partly due to Carrey being a teenager. However, he went on to star in the TV series, The Duck Factory.

After that, he debuted his impressionist act on The Tonight Show, Starring Johnny Carson. Then, in the early 1990s, Jim Carrey became part of the hit TV show, In Living Color. Several of his colorful characters gained him notoriety, including “Fire Marshall Bill,” “Vera De Milo,” and “The Background Guy.”

In Living Color was a politically-incorrect sketch comedy series that catapulted several comedians' careers. Carrey rose to fame once securing the lead in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Dumb and Dumber and The Mask were released the same year, creating a trifecta of Jim Carrey movies that skyrocketed his fame.

There have been some cinematic misses along the way. His Riddler in Batman Forever fell a little flat, and Dark Crimes has a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, his brilliance in films such as The Cable Guy, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Bruce Almighty outshines any mediocrity.

Over the years, Jim Carrey has become a legend who has demonstrated that he is much more than “a funny guy.” Here are the top 20 Jim Carrey movies ranked.

The Truman Show (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

IMDb: 8.2

Go inside the world of “Trumania” with Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey). The lead in a round-the-clock reality TV series called, The Truman Show. The show's creator, Christof (Ed Harris), adopted Truman and created an entire world around him called Seahaven Island.

There are cameras around every corner, concealed by a gigantic dome. All the people in his life are actors and crew members, including his wife, Meryl (Laura Linney), and his best friend, Marlon (Noah Emmerich). Christof created the show so the world would become enamored by an authentic man with genuine emotions.

The world loves him, and there are several scenes of the outside world addicted to his show. They're captivated by his every whim. One day he meets Sylvia (Natascha McElhone) in college and is instantly in love, but Meryl is his intended wife.

Sylvia gets him to sneak away so that she can tell him the truth. However, a man shows up and tells Truman she isn't right in the head. Sylvia pleads for Truman not to believe the man identifying himself as her father as he shoves her into his vehicle.

The man tells Truman they are moving away to Fiji immediately. Finally, Truman begins to piece the oddities in his life together. To keep Truman trapped in his false reality, Cristoff creates scenarios in his life to deter him from the desire to travel.

However, Truman is determined to get to Fiji and will stop at nothing to get out. Carrey won Best Actor at the Dallas–Fort Worth Film Critics Association Awards for his role in The Truman Show. He also won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama and an MTV Movie Award for Best Male Performance.

Best Quotes From The Truman Show:

“We accept the reality of the world with which we're presented. It's as simple as that.” – Christof.

“Good morning, and in case I don't see ya, good afternoon, good evening, and good night!” – Truman Burbank.

“You never had a camera in my head!” – Truman Burbank.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

IMDb: 8.3

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is one of the most romantic movies ever. First, the film proposes a scientific procedure to eradicate memory fields. Then Clementine Kruczynski (Kate Winslet) erases her ex-boyfriend Joel Barish (Jim Carrey) from her mind.

So out of spite, Joel decides to erase his memories of Clementine. Viewers experience the memories they made together as they begin to disappear. Re-visiting the memories allows verbal exchanges between Joel and Clem that paint their love story.

But Joel has a change of heart. He attempts to hide his memories together in the hidden corners of his mind. The procedure is an uncompromising and apparent success, but there is much more to the story. Supporting cast Mark Ruffalo, Kirsten Dunst, Elijah Wood, and Tom Wilkinson deliver outstanding performances.

The film was a box office hit and won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. In addition, Jim Carrey won an International Online Cinema Award for Best Lead Actor and Best Actor at the San Diego Film Critics Society Awards.

Over the years, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind has accumulated a cult following and is one of the best Jim Carrey movies of all time. Kate Winslet is remarkable. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind also won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay.

Best Quotes From Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind:

“You are what you love, not what loves you.” – Charlie Kaufman.

“Please let me keep this memory, just this one.” – Joel Barish.

“Come back and make up a goodbye, at least. Let's pretend we had one.” – Clementine Kruczynski.

Liar Liar (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

IMDb: 6.9

In Liar Liar, Carrey plays Fletcher Reede, a lawyer and divorced father, who often prioritizes work over his son. However, Fletcher is a good dad when he is present. He and Max (Justin Cooper) even have a tickling game called “The Claw.”

However, he's rarely present, repeatedly breaks his promises, and constantly lies. For example, on the night of Max's birthday party, Fletcher promises that he will be there. Instead, in an attempt to become a partner at his law firm, he has… relations with his boss.

Max makes a birthday wish that his father will not be allowed to lie for an entire day. Fletcher is immediately tongue-tied and unable to tell or even write a lie. He is defending his partner-making client and needs to win her case, but his inability to lie makes it difficult.

She is an adulterating golddigger with audio evidence against her. Fletcher's ex-wife Audrey (Maura Tierney) decides that she is going to take Max and move out of state with her boyfriend Jerry (Cary Elwes). That way, he can't hurt him anymore with let down after let down.

Liar Liar is one of the funniest Jim Carrey movies in his collection. Its entire premise guarantees a barrel of laughs. Furthermore, Carrey won an MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Comedic Performance.

Best Quotes From Liar Liar:

“The pen is blue! The pen is blue!” – Fletcher Reede.

“Great news: both my legs are broken, so they can't take me right to jail.” – Fletcher Reede.

“I've had better.” – Fletcher Reede.

The Mask (1994)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

IMDb: 6.9

“Ssssmokin'! Somebody stop me!” The half-animated movie based on a comic book, The Mask, is one of Jim Carrey's most memorable films. Carrey plays Stanley Ipkiss, an insecure bank teller with no social life.

His best friend Charlie (Richard Jeni) and Jack Russell Terrier Milo are his two best friends. One day an attractive Tina Carlyle (Cameron Diaz) comes into the bank, and Stanley is instantly on her hook.

Unbeknownst to him, she has a camera in her purse and is there to record the layout for her gangster boyfriend, Dorian Tyrel (Peter Greene). He owns the Coco Bongo nightclub, and he and his goons plan to overthrow his boss. Tina invites Stanley to the club to hear her sing, but he's denied entrance at the door.

On his way home, his car breaks down, and he looks over the harbor bridge where it stalled. Thinking he's spotted a drowning man in the river, Ipkiss jumps in to rescue him. But instead, he discovers an old wooden mask. When Stanley puts the mask on, he becomes cartoon-like and instigates trouble wherever he goes.

Wearing the mask causes Stanley to rob the bank he works at before the gangsters can clear the loot. The police show up as the gangsters come out of the bank, and one gets shot. His death causes Dorian to want blood, and he demands that his men find who is responsible for it.

The Mask is a comedic gem filled with fabulous music and hilarious situations. It was a box office success. It's also the film that boosted Cameron Diaz into the spotlight.

Jim Carrey won a Newcomer of the Year Award at the London Critics Circle Film Awards. In addition, he won two Blockbuster Entertainment Awards for Favorite Male Newcomer and Favorite Actor.

Best Quotes From The Mask:

“Look at that. It's exactly three seconds before I honk your nose and pull your underwear over your head.” – The Mask.

“We all wear masks. Metaphorically speaking.” – Doctor Arthur Neuman.

“Our love is like a red, red rose, and I am a little thorny.” – The Mask.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Rotten Tomatoes: 48%

IMDb: 6.9

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is Jim Carrey's breakthrough film. Ace Ventura (Carrey) is an eccentric private detective tasked with finding lost pets. Ace's clothes are mismatched, and his hair is very “Flock of Seagulls.”

The Miami Police Department unmercifully mocks him for his profession. Particularly Lieutenant Lois Einhorn (Sean Young), who despises his presence and has him escorted from the premises on multiple occasions.

His only friend in the department is Emilio (Tone Loc), who gives him the inside scoop on what the cops know. Two weeks before the Superbowl, the Miami Dolphins mascot, Snowflake, the bottle-nosed dolphin, is kidnapped. Melissa Robinson (Courtney Cox), the Dolphins' publicist, hires Ace to find Snowflake.

While searching Snowflake's tank for clues, Ventura discovers a rare triangle-cut orange amber gem that belongs to the 1984 AFC Championship ring. Ace begins hilariously inspecting suspects, including billionaire Ronald Camp, other Miami Dolphin players, and anyone with that ring.

In addition, Roger Podacter (Troy Evans), a Miami Dolphins employee, is murdered, and the quarterback Dan Marino is kidnapped. Ace and Melissa team up to beat the clock and find and rescue Snowflake and Marino before it is too late.

Carrey won a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor and Newcomer of the Year at the London Critics Circle Film Awards for Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Best Quotes From Ace Ventura:

“Alllllrighty then!” – Ace Ventura.

“I'm looking for Ray Finkle; and a clean pair of shorts!” – Ace Ventura.

“Yes, Satan? Oh, I'm sorry, sir, you sounded like somebody else.” – Ace Ventura.

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

IMDb: 7.3

Dumb and Dumber is the epitome of a dumb movie filled with toilet humor and cheap laughs. Yet, somehow it works brilliantly with Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels).

They are roommates and best friends. Lloyd is a limo driver who falls instantly in love while driving Mary Swanson (Lauren Holly) to the airport. After saying goodbye, Lloyd notices her briefcase in the airport terminal.

Naturally, he grabs it and attempts to return it to her, but she gets away. Lloyd has no idea that it is a briefcase full of ransom money that she intentionally left for her kidnapped husband's ransom.

Harry and Lloyd lose their jobs, and their day is about to get worse. The kidnappers' Joe “Mental” Mentalino (Mike Starr) and J. P. Shay (Karen Duffy), begin tracking Lloyd. They follow Lloyd home from the airport in pursuit of the briefcase.

Harry and Lloyd believe they are debt collectors and flee. However, their apartment is a disaster when they return later, and their parakeet is decapitated. Lloyd states, “We got no food, we got no jobs, our pet's heads are falling off!”

The pair decide to search for Mary in Aspen so that they can return her briefcase and with the hope that she can “plug them into the social pipeline. Warning, there is an unprecedented bathroom scene. ”

Dumb and Dumber is a Carrey cult classic. Unfortunately, the later released sequel, Dumb And Dumber To, is a disappointment in comparison.

Best Quotes From Dumb and Dumber:

“So you're telling me there's a chance!” – Lloyd Christmas.

“That's as good as money, sir. Those are I.O.U.s.” – Lloyd Christmas.

“According to the map, we've only gone 4 inches.” – Harry Dunne.

Man on the Moon (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: 64%

IMDb: 7.4

Man on the Moon is a biographical comedy-drama film about the late entertainer Andy Kaufman. The film follows Kaufman from childhood through his comedic start in the LA stand-up circuit and his television successes.

For instance, he participated in the first season of Saturday Night Live before landing a role as Latka Gravas on the TV series Taxi. He based his performance on the Foreign Man character from his SNL skits. In addition, Man on the Moon includes his memorable appearances on Late Night with David Letterman and Fridays.

The film also notates Kaufman's public feud with professional star wrestler Jerry Lawler. Finally, the film highlights various put-ons, scams, and inside jokes that made Andy Kaufman famous.

Jim Carrey ultimately submerges into Andy Kaufman's persona for the film and is brilliant. Carrey won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and a Best Lead Actor Award from the Boston Society of Film Critics.

Also, the documentary film Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond follows Carrey, who remains in his Andy Kaufman role and is sensational. It was released on Netflix and received critical acclaim. In addition, it has a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.6 rating on IMDb.

Best Quotes From Man on the Moon:

“You're insane, but you might also be brilliant.” – George Shapiro.

“You almost sat in some cottage cheese. Oh pardon me, that's your a–.” – Tony Clifton.

“I'm not a comedian. I don't wanna go for cheap laughs.” – Andy Kaufmann.

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes: 48%

IMDb: 6.7

Bruce Almighty is one of the funniest Jim Carrey movies ever. Bruce Nolan (Carrey) is a TV reporter, “Wacky Bruce,” who desperately wants the anchor position. But instead, he learns while doing a live report that Evan Baxter (Steve Carell) received the promotion.

As a result, the passive-aggressive pent-up anger and resentment pour out of him on live TV. “And that's the way the cookie crumbles.” The network fires Bruce, and his lousy day continues to get worse. Finally, he complains to God and promptly receives a message on his pager that leads him to God (Morgan Freeman).

After Bruce informs God that he can do his job better, God bestows all of his powers on Bruce for one week. So naturally, Bruce uses these powers for his selfish gains, and his life begins going great. He creates situations that lead to news stories where he is naturally the first on the scene.

The network wants him back, and his reputation earns him the nickname “Mr. Exclusive,” His live-in girlfriend, Grace Connelly (Jennifer Aniston), is initially excited. Then, however, disaster occurs, causing a rift in their relationship.

Watching Bruce with God's powers is hilarious as viewers see his dog using the toilet like a person, the newspaper included. In addition, when his mind becomes loud with the city's prayers, the solutions Bruce implements are hysterical.

Bruce Almighty was a huge box office success and one of his highest-grossing films. Jim Carrey won Favorite Movie Actor at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and Choice Movie Actor – Comedy at the Teen Choice Awards for his role in Bruce Almighty.

Best Quotes From Bruce Almighty:

“Triumph is born out of struggle; faith is the alchemist.” – God, Morgan Freeman.

“Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes.” – Bruce Nolan.

“My blood type is IB positive. IB positive that they ain't touchin' me with no needle!” – Bruce Nolan.

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71%

IMDb: 6.6

I Love You Phillip Morris follows the true story of con-artist and multiple-escapee prison Steven Jay Russell. The film has a Catch Me If You Can vibe, and it's exceptional. Steven (Jim Carrey) is on his deathbed as he recalls the circumstances in his life that have led him to that moment.

First, he is trying his hardest to be perfect. So he marries Debbie (Leslie Mann) and has a daughter. He attends church religiously and is an outstanding citizen. However, Steven is secretly a gay man.

After a car crash changes his view on life, Phillip leaves his family to be a free gay man in Miami. He communicates with them regularly but discovers a life outside of the closet. Steven becomes a con artist to afford a luxurious lifestyle with his boyfriend, Jimmy (Rodrigo Santoro).

After being caught and sent to prison, he meets and falls in love with Phillip Morris. After Steven is released, he poses as a lawyer to free Phillip from prison. Then, he deceptively obtains a position as a Chief Financial Officer, where he embezzles his wealth.

Unfortunately, Phillip is unaware that Steven is a con-man, making him an accomplice to all his scams. This Jim Carrey movie will invoke a wide array of human emotions. Both the soundtrack and musical score are excellent. Carrey won a CinEuphoria Award for Best Actor – International Competition for his role in I Love You Phillip Morris.

Best Quotes From I Love You Phillip Morris:

“Pardon my french. My mother smoked during pregnancy.” – Steven Russell.

“Sometimes you have to shave a little off the puzzle piece just to make it fit.” – Steven Russell.

“I know, I'm sorry. You weren't supposed to find out.” – Steven Russell.

The Cable Guy (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes: 55%

IMDb: 6.1

The Cable Guy is Ben Stiller's dark comedy that tells the story of tragic loneliness, unhealthy relationships, and pop culture obsession. Steven Kovac (Matthew Broderick) proposes to his girlfriend, Robin Harris (Leslie Mann), who declines his proposal and kicks him out. So he finds and furnishes an apartment.

Under the advice of his best friend, Rick (Jack Black), Steven bribes the cable installer for free movie channels. Chip Douglas (Jim Carrey) agrees but insinuates a friend date with him the following day. So Chip takes Steven to his favorite spot and discloses the TV raised him due to his single mom's absence.

Then, Chip becomes invasive. He shows up at a basketball game and leaves an obsessive amount of voicemails for Steven. After Steven ghosts him, Chip cuts his cable on his first date night with Robin. Steven attempts to call him, but he is already at his door. To get the cable back on, Steven agrees to hang out.

Chip takes him to a Medieval Times restaurant and volunteers them for a duel. Complete with medieval weapons and horses. It is one of the funniest Jim Carrey scenes of all time.

The Cable Guy gives major Single White Female and Fatal Attraction vibes but reversed and with humor. Jim Carrey won two MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best Comedic Performance and Best Villian. Also, he won a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor.

Best Quotes From The Cable Guy:

“I can be your best friend or your worst enemy. You seem to prefer the latter.” – Chip Douglas.

“I know. It was Jerry Springer's Final Thought on Friday's show.” – Chip Douglas.

“Yeah, I was taking a shower, and I heard the phone ring. Has that ever happened to you? Call me back later; we'll talk about it.” – Chip Douglas.

Yes Man (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes: 46%

IMDb: 6.8

Yes Man is one of the funniest Jim Carrey movies in his arsenal. Carrey plays Carl, a bank loan officer. Since his divorce, he has habitually said no, isolated, and lied to get out of things. His best friend Peter (Bradley Cooper) is getting married and annoyed he is ducking best man responsibilities.

Rooney (Danny Masterson) is Carl and Peter's other friend. He is a total user and abuser. One day, while Carl is outside the bank, his old colleague Nick (John Michael Higgins) tells him about a life-changing seminar. Then, out of nowhere, Nick tosses a brick through the bank window and runs off, screaming for him to go to the workshop.

Carl attends and meets inspirational guru Terrance. He is the host and puts Carl on the spot, making him promise to say “Yes” to every opportunity. So before Carl can get to his vehicle, a homeless man approaches him for a ride. Then, he asks to use his cell phone for a call.

As a result, when they reach his destination, the phone battery is dead, and the car is out of gas. So naturally, he is upset as he hikes a distance to the gas station. While there, he meets Alison (Zooey Deschanel). Alison is an eccentric woman who offers to give him a ride to his car after hearing what happened.

Before leaving, she kisses him making Carl believe in the power of saying ‘Yes.” However, after Carl says no to an unwarranted solicitation from his elderly neighbor, he immediately falls down the stairs and is almost attacked by a dog.

So Carl believes it's an omen, recants his no, and then continues saying “Yes” to everything landing him in some humorous situations. Yes Man earned Jim Carrey an MTV Movie Award for Best Comedic Performance.

Best Quotes From Yes Man:

“Terrance, don't freak out.” – Carl.

“The world's a playground. You know that when you are a kid, but somewhere along the way, everyone forgets it.” – Allison.

“She's never gonna go to a ball.” – Carl.

The Majestic (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes: 42%

IMDb: 6.9

The Majestic is one of the most underrated Jim Carrey movies to date. Amid the Second Red Scare, Peter Appleton (Jim Carrey), a young Hollywood screenwriter, stands accused of being a Communist because he attended an anti-war meeting in college.

However, Peter explains he attended to impress a girl, but it isn't a viable excuse. So immediately, his film's release is pushed back, his studio contract is null, and his girlfriend breaks up with him. As a result, Peter gets drunk and takes a coastal drive.

He inadvertently drives off a bridge to avoid an opossum on the road. He awakens on the beach with no recollection of who he is. Stan Keller (James Whitmore) finds him and takes him to local Dr. Stanton (David Ogden Stiers) in Lawson, California.

The town welcomes the stranger, but the story turns when Harry Timble (Martin Landau) arrives. He believes he is his veteran son Luke who went MIA in World War II nine years before. Peter and the townspeople (mostly) accepts him being Luke. Including his girlfriend Adele (Laurie Holden).

Sadly, their community lost sixty young men during the war. So having Luke back is healing and hopeful, and Peter happily is a part of it. In addition, the town is working on restoring the old theatre called The Majestic.

However, back home, due to Peter's absence, they believe he certainly is a Communist. So they send two federal agents to track him down in California. The Majestic is one of his collection's most heartwarming Jim Carrey movies.

Best Quotes From The Majestic:

“I wouldn't know, J. Edgar Hoover, if he walked in here wearing a dress.” – Bartender Jerry.

“Wish I could say the same thing.” – Peter Appleton/Luke.

“I'm sorry, but it occurs to me that there is a bigger issue today than whether or not I'm a Communist.” – Peter Appleton/Luke.

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes: 72%

IMDb: 6.8

After losing their parents in a mysterious fire, the Baudelaire children go to live with their nearest relative, Count Olaf (Jim Carrey). Fourteen-year-old Victoria (Emily Browning) is an inventor. Her twelve-year-old brother Klaus (Liam Aiken) is a bookworm, and their baby sister Sunny (Kara and Shelby Hoffman) loves to bite.

Count Olaf is sinister in his motives to obtain their family fortune. It will be accessible when Violet turns eighteen. Count Olaf berates the children and imposes heavy chores on them.

Finally, after leaving them locked in a vehicle on the train tracks, they narrowly escape and are sent to live with their uncle, Dr. Montgomery (Billy Connolly). However, Olaf disguises himself as his assistant Stephano, and the plot thickens.

The children escape a couple of Olaf's failed attempts. Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events includes twisted comedy and unexpected turns. The film comes from a series of children's novels by Lemony Snicket called A Series of Unfortunate Events. Jim Carrey won a Choice Movie- Bad Guy Award at the Teen Choice Awards.

Best Quotes From Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events:

“If you have ever lost someone very important to you, then you already know how it feels. If you haven't, you cannot possibly imagine it.” – Lemony Snicket.

“Hello, hello, hello. I am your beloved Count Olaf.” – Count Olaf.

“Nothing happens by coincidence.” – Klaus Baudelaire.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes: 49%

IMDb: 6.2

Ron Howard and Jim Carrey's adaption of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a holiday favorite. Carrey is incredible at demonstrating various emotions under all that latex and paint.

In this rendition, the Grinch gets a backstory for his mean and malicious ways.

Cindy Lou (Taylor Momsen) begins researching the Grinch after he rescues her from a post office mail shaft. She discovers he was a baby when he arrived in Whoville, and two elderly sisters adopted him.

The Grinch was a shy kid who developed a crush on Martha May Whovier. She was kind to him, upsetting a jealous Augustus MayWho. So he began bullying him unmercifully. That Christmas, he becomes the butt of Augustus and his classmate's prank.

Finally, after being embarrassed in front of Martha May, he loses his temper and declares hatred for Christmas. So, he flees to Mount Crumpit. He isolates himself and gets a dog, Max. The Grinch's back story makes the film stand out.

However, Jim Carrey's exceptional performance is what makes this film memorable. As a result, it was a box office success and the third highest-grossing Christmas movie.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas won a Kids' Choice Award for Best Movie. Carrey won an MTV Movie Award for Best Villian and a Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite Movie Actor.

Best Quotes From How the Grinch Stole Christmas:

“One man's toxic sludge is another man's potpourri.” – The Grinch.

“It's because I'm green, isn't it?” – The Grinch.

“Hate, hate, hate. Double hate. Loathe entirely.” – The Grinch.

Ace Ventura Pet Detective: When Nature Calls (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes: 24%

IMDb: 6.4

Jim Carrey reprises the Ace Ventura role for a hilarious sequel in Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls. After losing a raccoon in a cliffhanger opening, Ace retreats to a Tibetan monastery. However, Fulton Greenwell (Ian McNeice) shows up with an urgent request from the consulate of a fictitious African country called Nibia.

Ace accepts the case without realizing the sacred animal he is tasked with finding is the Great White Bat named Shikaka. “Guano!” Ace despises bats. It's the only animal he detests. However, Shikaka is the wedding dowry for the Princess of the Wachati tribe.

If the bat remains unfound, the Wachati tribe will go to war with the Wachootoo tribe. Ace investigates the case with his new sidekick Prince Ouda (Maynard Eziashi). However, when caught sneaking into the Wachootoo village, Ace must prove himself through a series of challenges.

The tribe leader believes that he is a “white devil.” The final challenge is the “Circle of Death.” He and a tiny warrior (Tommy Davidson) are to fight to the death. It may be the funniest scene of the entire movie. “It's in the bone. It's in the bone!”

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls may surpass the original for avid Jim Carrey fans. It is easily one of his funniest movies, with several hilarious quotes. In addition, the film was a huge box office success.

Carrey won MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best Male Performance and Best Comedic Performance. In addition, he won a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor and Favorite Actor in a Comedy Motion Picture at the People's Choice Awards.

Best Quotes From Ace Ventura Pet Detective: When Nature Calls:

“Cadby, from the consulate, right? This is weird!” – Ace Ventura.

“Let me guess, white devil, white devil?” – Ace Ventura.

“Excuse me; your b*lls are showing. Bumblebee tuna!” – Ace Ventura.

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

IMDb: 6.8

Horton the Elephant (Jim Carrey) is from the Jungle of Nool when he hears a yelp on a floating dust speck one day. So he chases it until it lands on a flower. Then, Horton discovers that the speck houses the town of Whoville and its occupants. Mayor Ned McDodd (Steve Carell) leads the city.

He has 96 daughters whose names all start with the letter H. McDodd also has a teenage son JoJo (Jesse McCartney). After Horton begins harboring the speck, the town experiences earthquakes and weather changes.

Dr. Mary Lou LaRue (Isla Fisher) warns that if Horton cannot find a stable place, then the city of Whoville will cease to exist. Horton and his best-mouse friend Morton (Seth Rogen) journey to place Whoville atop Mt. Nool. However, the jungle leader, Sour Kangaroo (Carol Burnett), takes issue.

She demands Horton relinquish the speck, dismissing his claims of Whoville and the Whos. Horton refuses. So she sends Vlad Vladikoff (Will Arnett) to annihilate the speck. Supporting cast superstars Jonah Hill, Selena Gomez, Niecy Nash, and Amy Poehler make this one of the best Jim Carrey movies to watch the family.

Best Quotes From Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!:

“A person's a person, no matter how small.” – Horton.

“This entire jungle is a house of death!” – Horton.

“Whoa! I can feel the diplomatic processes beginning to break down.” – Horton.

Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes: 53%

IMDb: 6.8

Disney's reimagining of the Charle's Dickens classic A Christmas Carol is visually stunning. Of course, most everyone already knows this story, but this is a darker, much murkier vision. Jim Carrey exemplifies his versatility in this film by playing four roles.

First, Carrey brilliantly plays the moneygrubber Ebenezer Scrooge. His grouchy demeanor is frighteningly accurate with the misery of an old miser. Additionally, he demonstrates outstanding performances as the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come.

The computer animation makes him almost disappear if not for his well-known facial expressions and mannerisms. The supporting cast includes Gary Oldman, Robin Wright Penn, Bob Hoskins, Colin Firth, and Cary Elwes. While they all did great, Gary Oldman was remarkable.

A Christmas Carol was a box office bomb and left many parents outraged. It has a PG rating due to some frightening images you can imagine in telling a story about ghosts. Or Charle's Dickens story. However, Jim Carrey won a Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie for his work in Disney's A Christmas Carol.

Best Quotes From A Christmas Carol:

“BAH! Humbug!” – Ebenezer Scrooge.

“Spirit! Hear Me! I'm not the man I was!” – Scrooge.

“There's more gravy about you than grave.” – Ebenezer Scrooge.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 63%

IMDb: 6.5

Sonic the Hedgehog is based on Sega's video game series of the same name. Sonic (Ben Schwartz) is an anthropomorphic (human-like) blue hedgehog that runs at supersonic speeds. His caregiver, Longclaw the Owl, entrusts him with a bag of golden rings that open portals to other planets.

They are running for their lives from a group of spiny anteaters (echidnas) when Longclaw opens and sends Sonic through a portal to Earth with the bag of rings. Sonic hangs out in Montana for the next ten years before accidentally causing an electromagnetic pulse while running at supersonic speeds.

As a result, he inadvertently caused a significant power outage across the Pacific Northwest. So The US Department of Defense reluctantly employs Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) to uncover what happened.

Dr. Robotnik is a brilliantly mad scientist and robotics expert. Unfortunately, he's working with the government to use Sonic's abilities for personal gain. When Sonic learns of this, he plans to escape to another planet.

However, the owner of the shed he's hanging in, Tom (James Marsden), tranquilizes him with a dart. Unfortunately for Sonic, he drops his rings while opening a portal to the Transamerica Pyramids. He helplessly watches as they disappear as the portal closes. Finally, after some persuasion, Tom agrees to help Sonic get away from Dr. Robotnic and his evil plans to exploit him.

Carrey won Best Villain in a Movie at the Critics Choice Association awards. Sonic the Hedgehog was North America's highest-grossing video game film adaptation until 2022 when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 surpassed it.

Best Quotes From Sonic the Hedgehog:

“I'm Sonic. A little ball of super energy in an extremely handsome package.” – Sonic.

“I wouldn't call it spying. We were all hanging out, and no one knew I was there.” – Sonic.

“You know what's hard about being the smartest person in the world? Everyone else is stupid.” – Dr. Robotnic.

Me, Myself & Irene (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes: 48%

IMDb: 6.6

Me, Myself & Irene tells the story of Charlie Baileygates (Jim Carrey) battling his other personality Hank Evans. In the movie, he has a personality disorder known as schizophrenia (the proper medical diagnosis is actually Disassociative Identity Disorder).

Charlie and Hank are complete opposites. Charlie is a Rhode Island state trooper. Additionally, he is a loving father to three boys that his ex-wife conceived with another man and then abandoned. The town tried to warn him, but he dismissed their claims. That is until the babies came out biracial.

Nonetheless, Charlie loves and raises them. Jamal (Anthony Anderson), Lee Harvey (Mongo Brownlee), and Shonté Jr. (Jerod Mixon) are the only people in town who respect him.

Whenever Charlie experiences extreme bouts of stress, Hank emerges and wreaks havoc. Hank is rude, sexually aggressive, and loud. His psychiatrist prescribes a medication to suppress Hank.

Charlie is in charge of escorting Irene P. Waters (Renée Zellweger) to Massena, New York, where she is in trouble for an alleged hit-and-run. Irene insists she is innocent and that her ex-boyfriend in the mob fabricated it to avoid the heat on him.

After Charlie releases Irene into the EPA's custody, a hitman with a contract on Irene kills an agent. Charlie and Irene flee, causing him to leave his medicine behind. So naturally, Hank begins surfacing more frequently. Believing that Charlie is responsible for the agent's murder, the pursuit is on.

In addition to the agents, two crooked cops are searching for them. Hilarity and vulgarity ensue. Jim Carrey won a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie – Wipeout Scene of the Summer.

Best Quotes From Me, Myself & Irene:

“Just because I rock doesn't mean I'm made of stone.” – Hank Evans.

“Casper, but my friends call me Whitey.” – Whitey.

“I got no beef with you. This is between me and the kid.” – Hank Evans.

The Number 23 (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 8%

IMDb: 6.4

Jim Carrey in The Number 23 is psychologically thrilling. In a role unlike any other, Carrey plays Walter Sparrow and Detective Fingerling. Walter is an animal control officer married to Agatha (Virginia Madsen) with a son Robin (Logan Lerman).

Agatha gives Walter a book called, The Number 23 by Topsy Kretts. As Walter reads the book, he begins to identify with the character, Detective Fingerling. He imagines himself as Fingerling and envisions his wife as Fabrizia, Fingerling's girlfriend.

The book tells of a woman, Suicide Blond (Lynn Collins). She goes on about the number 23 ruling her world before jumping to her death. While investigating her apartment, he discovers scribblings of the enigma 23. Walter begins to start seeing the number 23 and obsesses over it.

The book appears to mirror his life, and its contents consume him. Agatha refers him to see her friend Isaac (Danny Huston), worried about him. Isaac believes Walter's paranoia will subside once he finishes the book.

After having violent dreams about killing Agatha, Walter retreats to room 23 of the King Edward Hotel. While searching for the meaning behind the madness, he uncovers a secret surrounding a decade-old murder.

The Number 23 is one of the most underrated Jim Carrey movies. The depth and range of his acting skills are visible in this role.

Best Quotes From The Number 23:

“Time is just a counting system. Numbers with meaning attached to them.” – Walter Sparrow.

“I'd like two words on my tombstone, what if?” – Walter Sparrow.

“She was in danger. I just didn't realize the danger was me.” – Walter Sparrow.

Other Jim Carrey Movies

Jim Carrey has several other movies in his collection, demonstrating versatility. Here are the rest of his films to complete this best Jim Carrey movies list.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

Batman Forever (1995)

Earth Girls are Easy (1988)

Fun with D*ck and Jane (2005)

Mr. Poppers Penguins (2011)

Kick-A** 2 (2013)

Simon Birch (1998)

Dark Crimes (2016)

The Bad Batch (2016)

The Sex and Violence Family Hour (1983)

Finders Keepers (1984)

All in Good Taste (1983)

Once Bitten (1985)

The Dead Pool (1988)

Pink Cadillac (1989)

Pecan Pie (2003 Short Film)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013)

