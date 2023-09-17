10 Best Jobs for Teens To Make Some Money

Getting a job as a teenager can be a great way to earn extra money, learn new skills, and gain valuable work experience. Many different types of jobs are suitable for teens, from retail and customer service to food service and babysitting.

When looking for a job, it is important to consider your interests, skills, and availability. It is also important to be prepared to answer questions about your work experience and why you are interested in the job.

How To Find a Job as a Teenager

Finding job opportunities for a teenager can be complicated and even somewhat overwhelming. If you are a teenager interested in getting a job, here are some tips:

Start by researching different types of jobs that are available

Think about what you're good at and what you like to do

Check out stores, restaurants, and online job boards that frequently hire teens

Network with your friends and family to see if they know of any job openings

Make a list of things you've done, such as helping at school, and use that list to make a resume highlighting your skills and experience

Prepare for interviews by practicing answering common questions

Benefits of Working as a Teenager

Having a job comes with many perks. Those benefits include:

Earning money: A job can help you save up for college , a car, or other expenses.

Learning new skills: Working can help you develop new skills, such as customer service, teamwork, and time management.

Gaining work experience: Work experience can make you more competitive when applying for jobs in the future.

Meeting new people: Working can help you meet new people and make friends.

15 Best Teen-Friendly Jobs

With the average hourly pay for teens in the United States being $15.73, teenage jobs generally don't demand extensive credentials or prior work experience, which limits the availability of high-paying positions. But with hard work, one can earn a significant salary working these best jobs for teens.

1- Babysitter

One of the most common jobs for teens is being a babysitter. A babysitter supervises children when their parents or guardians are unable to watch them. Teens can find babysitter jobs by asking family, friends, or neighbors or using websites such as Care.com, Urban Sitter, and Sitter City.

The average salary for babysitters is $14.89/hour. No credentials are required to become a babysitter, but the teen must be trustworthy and responsible.

2- Dog Walker / Pet Sitter

Dog walkers walk and play with dogs for clients when they are too busy or unable to. It is easy to get a job as a dog walker. Simply ask neighbors with pets if they need help walking their dogs.

The average dog walker's salary is $14.85/hour. This job does not require any credentials and is suitable for even preteens who would earn some money. The job requires patience to ensure the dog gets adequate exercise and water on its walk and clean up waste.

3- Cashier

Most communities have a local grocery store that frequently needs extra help, making this a perfect job opportunity for teens. Cashiers are responsible for handling payments and completing customer transactions so they can leave with their items.

The average salary for cashiers is $13.53/hour. The basic requirements for this job are math skills, the ability to count money, and excellent customer service. Additionally, workers must meet the minimum age requirement set by the state for employment.

4- Grocery Store Stocker

For teens who are not the best at math and feel uncomfortable being a cashier and handling money, another job option is to be a grocery store stocker. A stocker counts inventory and stocks shelves to ensure merchandise is available for consumers to browse and shop.

The average salary for a grocery store stocker is $13.72/hour. The basic requirements for store stockers are that you must be able to lift heavy boxes and have customer service skills, as customers will likely approach you as you are putting merchandise on the shelves. Additionally, employees must meet the minimum age requirements set to work by the state.

5- Lifeguard

For teens who like the beach or hanging out at the pool, a good job to pursue is a lifeguard. Lifeguards monitor pools, beaches, water parks, and other areas involving swimming. They ensure the safety and well-being of everyone swimming.

The average salary for a lifeguard is $13.55/hour. This job requires you to be a strong swimmer, have good communication skills, and pass a lifeguard certification and training course. US Labor Laws require that lifeguards must be 15+ years to work at a swimming pool, waterpark, or lake and 16+ to work at beaches.

This is an excellent job for a teenager because of its seasonality, meaning you can work during the summer and go back and focus on school during the fall and spring months.

6- Retail Sales Associate

A retail sales associate helps customers while they shop by answering questions, fetching extra sizes, and helping with the store's daily operations.

The average salary for a retail sales associate is $15.46/hour. There are no education requirements to become a sales associate, and many retailers provide on-the-job training. For teens who enjoy fashion, electronics, or video games, working in a retail store that sells those items is a great option for a job. Many stores offer part-time employment and offer flexible work schedules.

7- Food Delivery

A food delivery driver is a great job for a teenager with a driver's license. This job is easy, and most cities have a high demand for food delivery drivers.

The average salary for food delivery drivers is $15.16 an hour. To get a job as a food delivery driver, teens can check out platforms like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub or visit local restaurants that offer delivery. This job requires a driver's license and access to a car during scheduled work hours.

8- Host/Hostess

A restaurant host or hostess includes welcoming guests to the restaurant, monitoring wait lists, and escorting guests to the appropriate dining areas.

The average salary for a restaurant host/hostess is $12.60/hour. Skills needed for this job are customer service skills, organizational skills, and good communication skills. This job requires no restaurant experience, and the restaurants provide the training. A hostess is a perfect job for teens who enjoy meeting new people and are friendly and approachable.

9- Barista

A barista makes and serves coffee, tea, and other specialty beverages. They work at coffee shops, cafes, bookstores, and other establishments serving coffee and tea. A barista job is ideal for coffee enthusiasts.

The average salary for a barista is $14.20 an hour. A barista is responsible for taking customer orders and payments and making beverages. For this job, one must be able to follow recipes and multitask.

10- Play Games Online

Teens who like to work online and play video games can earn money playing games online.

There are many apps that pay money for people to play video games from a smartphone or computer. These jobs pay based on the amount of games you play and activity on the apps so there is no average salary. This type of job is ideal for a teen who plays video games looking to make money while playing.

11- Lawn Care/Landscaping

Helping with lawn care and landscaping for neighbors and relatives during the summer is a good way to earn extra money.

The average salary for a teenage gardener and landscaper is $19.55 per hour, but it varies on location, yard size, and overall lawn care experience. This is best for teens who are already familiar with lawn care equipment and know the basics of caring for plants.

12- House Cleaner

A house cleaner is responsible for cleaning the homes or businesses of clients. They sweep, mop, dust, or do whatever the client needs regarding organization and cleaning.

The average salary for a cleaner is $13.45 an hour. This type of job requires organization skills, attention to detail, and customer service.

13- Tutor

A tutor is like a personal teacher who gives special lessons to help someone improve on a particular subject.

The average salary for a tutor is $16.35 an hour. The essential qualification for a job like this is to excel in a particular subject area. Being a tutor is great for a teen who excels in school and wants to help out classmates who may be struggling.

14- Social Media Manager

A social media manager is a person who handles all of the social media for a person or company and helps them stand out on social media platforms.

The typical pay for a social media manager can vary, but the average rate is $33.79 per hour. Being a social media manager is a fantastic option for someone who already uses social media personally and understands how they work.

15- Fast Food Worker

Fast-food restaurants are constantly looking for new employees. Fast food workers cook, serve customers, and perform general cleaning duties in restaurants offering fast food or take-out options.

The average salary for a fast food worker is $11.95 per hour. Teens will need good communication skills and customer service experience to excel at this job.

Best Jobs for Teens

In conclusion, there is a range of jobs for teens to explore. When beginning a job search, consider your future goals and apply for a job that aligns with that goal. For instance, someone who wants to be a veterinarian should consider a job as a dog walker. Similarly, someone who dreams of owning a restaurant should consider getting a job as a fast food worker or as a restaurant host or hostess.