Best Joey King Movies Ranked and Where to Watch Them

When it comes to the rising stars of the 21st century, Joey King is undoubtedly one of them. Rising to stardom in the late 2000s and early 2010s, she has been a significant part of TV shows and feature films across various genres of rom-coms, family-friendly flicks, dramas, and even horror movies.

The best Joey King movies use her acting talents and versatility in the most effective ways possible. She has proven in the past that she can flourish in horrifying genre giants one minute and captivate audiences with goofy high school drama the next. Here are 21 of the best Joey King movies ranked and where you can watch them right now.

1. The Conjuring (2013)

Where to Watch: Max

This is how you do a horror movie in the modern day. Full of genuine scares that are nonstop and fantastic, this is one of the most heart-pounding films you’ll find. This is only helped by the wonderful cast, including Joey King, in a terrified role that pushes her acting skills to their incredible limits.

2. Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Joey King and Selena Gomez are an unlikely combination that somehow works extraordinarily well. As the movie that put King mainly on the map, this younger version of her is somehow one of the most impressive in her career. Her chemistry and exuberant personality are undeniable in this must-watch family film.

3. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Where to Watch: Hulu

This is one of the modern 21st-century rom-com classics. It has it all from the impeccable talent of cast members like King, of course, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, and many more. It’s only helped by its fun premise of Gosling taking Carell under his wing, leading to countless laughs and smiles from start to finish.

4. The Kissing Booth (2018)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This is the most stereotypical rom-com teenage family flick you’ll find. And, yet, there’s no denying the power of Joey King’s acting skills on full display here. As a girl now in charge of a kissing booth at the carnival, she has the chance to woo over her long-time crush.

While you won’t find anything surprising here, you will find King in her most charismatic performance.

5. Oz the Great and Powerful (2013)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Certainly one of the most underrated movies for Joey King, this is an admirable attempt to tell a different side of the beloved Wizard of Oz storyline. King’s role is impactful which is already quite impressive among actors like James Franco, Mila Kuni, Rachel Weisz, and Michelle Williams.

6. Bullet Train (2022)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This action thriller is the definition of an excellent Friday night date night flick. Brad Pitt is always exciting to watch, but the surprise is Joey King as Prince aboard this nonstop train full of assassins and enemies. The violence and action are top-notch, even if the movie’s premise is paper thin.

7. The Kissing Booth 2 (2020)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This sequel does what a typical love story can and should do. It ups the stakes more, showing the actual struggles of a relationship and the people that get involved. It ends up a much better movie than it probably should have been, anchored once again by King’s performance.

8. Radium Girls (2018)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This period piece is a bit different from the typical movies that Joey King stars in, leading to a somewhat different vibe and use of her acting skills. Set in the early 1900s, King stars as a young woman working hard in a factory where the risk of radium is always present. Full of heart and a powerful message, it is a solid watch.

9. The In Between (2022)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

It is an admirable effort that this otherwise standard teenage love story tries to mix things up with a supernatural twist. Two star-crossed lovers find tragedy after an accident causes King’s love interest to leave this world. But his spirit tries to connect with her one last time, leading to an interesting but imperfect love story.

10. The Kissing Booth 3 (2021)

Where to Watch: Netflix

As the third movie in this trilogy, the stakes are higher than ever, but the execution falls slightly more flat than the earlier entries. This time around, King’s Elle is now going to college and is torn between her boyfriend and her best friend. This mostly familiar premise purely rides on King’s talented shoulders.

11. Summer ‘03 (2018)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This is your typical romantic comedy that is fun for the whole family. Joey King once again shows how excellent she is when it comes to being the leading lady in a romantic movie. Though this movie is not too special, it is undoubtedly a good time for at least one watch.

12. The Princess (2022)

Where to Watch: Hulu

This is a classic anti-typical fantasy movie princess approach. Joey King stars as a princess who is anything but a damsel in distress, going on a journey to stop her betrothed from ruining her kingdom. King thrills as the titular princess, but everything else is surprisingly predictable.

13. Borealis (2015)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

In one of the most impressive roles for King, she plays a girl who is going blind and her father’s attempt to get her to see the Northern Lights before it’s too late. Heartfelt and emotional, it’s a bit unfortunate that the execution of this movie’s pacing is a bit messy.

14. Quarantine (2008)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This smaller-scale horror movie involves a couple of reporters who find themselves stuck in a horrible situation where a simple investigation leads to their lives in mortal danger. The shots and pacing are a bit off, but the spooks don’t hold back in the slightest.

15. White House Down (2013)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx, and Joey King are a trio of actors that you might not expect to work rather well in a serious action film like this one, but the cast has undeniable energy and chemistry. It’s only unfortunate that the writing and action fall short everywhere else.

16. Going in Style (2017)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This is about as predictable as it gets when it comes to heist-style movies. Though the trio of older actors, including the always spectacular Morgan Freeman, is a nice choice, the goofy antics don’t come off quite as impactful as they could have been.

17. Wish I Was Here (2014)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This intriguing drama comedy is a raunchy one that features an entertaining Zach Braff as an out-of-the-loop father who is now trying to homeschool his two children, which includes Joey King as one of them. There are a lot of intriguing emotions and fun to be had, but it has some mixed pacing.

18. The Lie (2018)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This is one of the creepier and more disturbing roles that King has ever starred in, but it fails to go as deep or feel as cohesive as some of the other movies she’s been in. King plays a villain almost as she commits a crime that her parents have to help her cover-up.

19. Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Not the first or last sci-fi alien invaders movie for Joey King to star in; it falls into the same tropes and issues of a certain entry further down below. The action is fun and entertaining for a time, but its execution could have done with a bit heftier of a script.

20. Family Weekend (2012)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This is about as strange of an R-rated comedy movie as it gets. A teenager turns her own parents into hostages after they do her wrong. The bizarre premise is interesting, but the execution is a bit messy in terms of the writing and jokes that don’t quite land too well.

21. Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This is a sequel that came out far too late, and the results were accordingly disappointing. It does so little with its impressive visuals and cast, including outstanding actors like Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum, Jessie T. Usher, and, of course, Joey King in a supporting role.