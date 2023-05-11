22 Best Jonah Hill Movies Ranked

If someone were to look for the funniest films of this century, there is a strong chance that you would watch a movie with Jonah Hill in it. Since coming into the acting scene in the late 2000s, he has dominated the comedy film genre with some true classics.

When it comes to the 22 best Jonah Hill movies, you’ll find a wide range of comedic classics. Ranging from movies that are fun for the whole family to ones geared only towards adults, there are nearly endless gags and goofs to be found below. Here are 22 of the best Jonah Hill movies ranked and where to watch them.

1. 21 Jump Street (2012)

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum are a talented match made in comedic heaven. The two have unrivaled chemistry in 21 Jump Street, helping to create one of the best comedy films to release in the 21st century. This instant classic is full of thrilling action and nonstop whacky moments as the cops infiltrate a local high school to investigate a crime.

2. Superbad (2007)

This movie put Jonah Hill on the map, and he has almost not even come close to surpassing it in his career since, except for the number one pick. Hill and Michael Cera complement each other exceedingly well as two teens with some unbelievably hilarious and surprisingly deep plans for their high school graduation.

3. How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

When a Viking boy who doesn’t fit in meets an injured dragon, they find that they work together quite well, leading them to become unlikely heroes in saving their people. Jonah Hill plays a key supporting role in this animated masterpiece, a must-watch for families.

4. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

There is a reason this is one of the most award-winning movies for Jonah Hill to star in, and it is somehow one of his most unique, too. Telling the story of crooked Wall Street brokers in the 1990s, Hill somehow matches energy well with actors you wouldn’t normally expect him to work well with, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey.

5. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)

Though it came many years after the second movie, the third How to Train Your Dragon film somehow pulled it off again, showing that the third and final film in an animated family franchise could return after many years and nail it. Though Jonah Hill has a minor role, he still contributes to this wonderfully-done cinematic fantasy.

6. How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

This sequel to the beloved animated classic took the series to new heights, exploring a wider world of dragons and villains looking to stop the Vikings of Berk. Jonah Hill reprises his role as Snotlout and lends his voice to this terrific cast.

7. Knocked Up (2007)

This is one of the first side roles for Jonah Hill, where he made a splash as one of the funniest and most memorable in the movie. This is a true classic rom-com where, outside of Hill, Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen are exhilarating as newfound parents navigating an unexpected pregnancy from a one-night stand.

8. 22 Jump Street (2014)

This adult comedy sequel is a rare example of a movie that nearly reaches the heights of the original. As they investigate a new criminal case afflicting a local college, Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill once again prove they have the best buddy-cop energy together.

9. Get Him to the Greek (2010)

When it comes to Jonah Hill classics, you can’t ignore Get Him to the Greek. Hill and Russell Brand have undeniable chemistry, even if the latter sometimes weighs down the movie. Watch this movie if you want to see one of Hill’s best comedic performances.

10. Megamind (2010)

Megamind, at the time of its release, was one of the most inventive and funniest animated films for families released. Though it doesn’t hold up quite as well animation-wise, something must be said about the impeccable voice-acting, superhero genre deconstruction, and near-constant punchlines.

11. Moneyball (2011)

This book-to-film adaptation is one of the best and most unique roles for Jonah Hill. Though it has its fair share of laughs, fans see a more dramatic and serious side to Hill working alongside Brad Pitt to lead a group of misfits to baseball stardom.

12. The Lego Movie (2014)

When it comes to one of the best-animated films of the 21st century, it is hard to beat The Lego Movie. The story of an ordinary guy, err, Lego figure, and his attempt to save the world alongside Batman and other wild characters are unforgettable. Admittedly, Hill plays a minor role as Green Lantern here.

13. The Lego Movie 2 (2019)

It took long enough for this sequel Lego movie, but the wait was worth it. Bringing back the old cast and introducing some ridiculous new characters, this story of stopping Lego Duplo invaders is a must-watch for the whole family, even if Jonah Hill’s Green Lantern isn’t too important.

14. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

This is one of the earlier examples of the goofs and antics that Jonah Hill would be up to; even his waiter role is somewhat diminished in this classic romantic comedy. The film is a must-watch for rom-com fans who love to see the battle for love between an ex, his girlfriend, and her new man.

15. Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

Earlier in his career, Jonah Hill played a backseat to one of the best Dr. Seuss film adaptations ever made. This animated film is electrifying and stunning with its excellent cast, including Jim Carrey, Steve Carell, Amy Poehler, and many more.

16. Django Unchained (2012)

Hill doesn’t play too heavy of a role in this violent Western drama, but that shouldn’t stop you from watching it. This is one of the finest films in Quentin Tarantino’s storied career, telling the story of a former slave-turned-bounty hunter and the troubles still plaguing his life.

17. Hail, Caesar! (2016)

The Coen brothers crafted one of the oddest comedy films ever to showcase Jonah Hill. This movie, taking place in post-war Hollywood, sees an actor kidnapped and a ransom out for his return. Chaos ensues as the cast of a Caesar epic tries to solve this significant problem.

18. The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Jonah Hill once again reprises his role in this Lego movie as the Green Lantern. Though his presence is underused at times, there’s no denying this is one of the best family superhero animated films you can watch, where even the adults will have a good time. Unfortunately, it isn’t quite as good as the others.

19. This Is the End (2013)

The collective group of comedic stars, including Hill, Seth Rogen, and James Franco, team up once more in this bizarre film. Instead of the usual antics, what happens when celebrities are trapped in a Hollywood home after the apocalypse happens? Well, you get a crude but thrilling and goofy movie.

20. Cyrus (2010)

Cyrus somehow finds a way to be simultaneously hilarious and quite disturbing. Jonah Hill plays the titular character, a man-child who refuses to hand over his mother (Marisa Tomei) to her new man (John C. Reilly). Hill steals the show in this otherwise basic adult comedic drama.

21. Evan Almighty (2007)

What happens when an average man is told by God, aka Morgan Freeman, to build an ark like Noah in the Bible? You get one of the weirdest but somehow funniest family comedy dramas featuring an extraordinary cast of all-star comedians, not least of which is Hill himself.

22. Sausage Party (2016)

Offensive and laughable in both the good and bad ways, this is the movie to watch for the most extreme form of comedy from Jonah Hill and his plethora of friends—Seth Rogen, James Franco, Michael Cera, etc. While it is utterly ridiculous, plenty of goofs and laughs can be found here.

