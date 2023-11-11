Best Josh Duhamel Movies and TV Shows Ranked

Josh Duhamel proves actors don’t need a ton of training and knowledge about acting to make it big. Born in Minot, North Dakota, in 1972, Duhamel focused on other career aspects for a long time, including sports and even dentistry. Following an ex-girlfriend led him in the 1990s to modeling in California and eventually acting, which kickstarted his later career.

The best Josh Duhamel movies and TV shows showcase his down-to-earth personality and chill vibes. He has a lot of experience, be it blockbuster action films with some of the highest budgets in the industry to sitcoms and chiller vibes in television. Josh Duhamel fans should check out his best movies and TV shows of all time, ranked below.

1. Love, Simon (2018)

This incredible coming-of-age tale represents one of the finest entries in the overstuffed genre of movies. Its stellar cast, including parents of the titular Simon, played by Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Garner, anchor this emotional, heartfelt, and often hilarious tale of a boy coming to terms with himself.

2. 11.22.63 (2016)

This fascinating one-season show fulfills most of its ideas from start to finish in only nine total episodes. James Franco stars as a man with the chance to go back in time and change the outcome of the JFK assassination. Its tremendous execution and storytelling feats match well with the unforgettable performances of the solid cast.

3. Las Vegas (2003-2008)

This TV series put Josh Duhamel on the map, offering him a lead role in this ensemble cast of casino workers. It gets better as the seasons go on, with Duhamel standing out as the strongest member of the cast. He gives some necessary focus when it goes off the rails with its numerous plots at times.

4. Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1 (2021)

This first part of the two-part animated feature film storyline adapts one of the most infamous comic book Batman tales. Its riveting story of the mysterious Holiday killer makes it one of the spookier and darker animated versions of the Dark Knight. Josh Duhamel, in particular, stands out in his take on Harvey Dent.

5. Transformers (2007)

Josh Duhamel skyrocketed to fame with his role as Captain Lennox in this Michael Bay adaptation of the Transformers franchise. It has an incredible sense of scale, amazing visual effects, and a solid telling of the classic war between the Autobots and the Decepticons.

6. Battle Creek (2015)

This underrated one-season TV series stars Josh Duhamel and Dean Winters as a charismatic and lovable law enforcement duo who try to clean up the streets of a small town in Michigan. This leads to frequent dark comedy and some surprising moments worth experiencing.

7. Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 (2021)

Josh Duhamel’s Harvey Dent takes the full plunge into his alter ego, the villainous persona of Two-Face, in this animated flick’s second part. It almost reaches the action and storytelling heights of the first part but falls just short in terms of its plot. Still fans of Batman, and those looking for the best Josh Duhamel movies should give it a watch.

8. Bandit (2022)

This bizarre action crime drama bases itself on an actual flying bandit thief who flies around an entire country to rob various banks for money. Its intense action and the duel between Duhamel’s Gilbert, Mel Gibson’s Tommy, and Nestor Carbonell’s Snydes all work well.

9. Ramona and Beezus (2010)

This film adaptation tries its best to capture the feel of the source material and does an admirable job. This movie never quite reaches the height of the original, but it at least has adorable moments throughout its heartfelt story about two sisters.

10. Fanboy & Chum Chum (2009-2014)

This Nickelodeon cartoon series follows the titular best friends as they get themselves into all sorts of nerdy adventures across various sci-fi and fantasy settings. Duhamel showcased his animated acting prowess in this series as the recurring character Oz.

11. Buddy Games (2019)

The comedy that sparked a reality TV spin-off began with this film about Josh Duhamel’s Bob and five of his friends competing in various games for a chance at $150,000. It has an odd premise for something non-reality TV, but it leads to funny moments and intense games.

12. Buddy Games (2023)

Josh Duhamel hosts and produces this reality TV adaptation of the films Duhamel also starred in. It takes the idea of the movies and applies it to a competition where six teams of four friends each live in the same lake house and battle it out across thrilling challenges.

13. The Lost Husband (2020)

This feels like the most standard rom-com among Josh Duhamel movies, with a healthy dose of drama. It tells the story of a widow who moves to a small family farm in Texas to find herself again. This leads to a classic romance with Duhamel, who puts on all the charm.

14. You’re Not You (2014)

Duhamel plays a solid supporting role in this film, which focuses more on Hilary Swank and Emmy Rossum giving their all in two fine performances. Their commitments to the roles elevated this otherwise forgettable adaptation of the source material.

15. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

This sequel to the classic and beloved Michael Bay film loses some of the quality and memorable nature of the original. Even still, it has exceptional action sequences and a more expansive scope, which makes up for the far too robotic vibe.

16. Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

This third Michael Bay movie adaptation of the beloved property feels even thinner in its plot and script than the previous two movies. It boasts some solid visual effects, which appear more prominent than even before, but its lengthy runtime goes on a bit longer than it should.

17. Life as We Know It (2010)

The match of Katherine Heigl with Josh Duhamel in this rom-com helps it elevate far higher than its otherwise mediocre script would. The two’s relationship carries this movie. Their enjoyable laughs and chemistry make it worth a watch for rom-com fans, and lovers of Josh Duhamel movies.

18. Jupiter’s Legacy (2021)

This show has a bizarre cinematic style, which feels a bit messy and awkward at times. It lacks proper pacing as well, leading to a slower-than-necessary TV series about the children of famous superheroes. Even still, it has some epic and exciting fights later on if viewers get there.

19. Scenic Route (2013)

This dark and intense mystery thriller starts small in its cope. It features two best friends, played by Duhamel and Dan Fogler, going on a road trip and getting lost in the desert. This leads to a breakdown over the course of the film between the two and some intense but often slow-paced action.

20. Safe Haven (2013)

Julianne Hough and Josh Duhamel perform their best despite the lackluster script adaptation of a famous Nicholas Sparks novel. Their chemistry matches well onscreen, but everything else feels a bit too melodramatic, with some unnecessary plot twists.

21. When in Rome (2010)

The fantastic, hilarious cast of the likes of Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel, Danny DeVito, and Jon Heder don’t contribute enough to this paper-thin plot about the most stereotypical rom-com moments. It has some chemistry between Bell and Duhamel as the leads, at least.

22. Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Duhamel reprises his role for this 2017 Michael Bay Transformers flick. It loses even more of the quality, substance, and vibes from the past movies, for by far the weakest of the bunch. Its special effects at least look pretty good, if that helps at all.