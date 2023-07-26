Josh Hartnett is one of those actors who has quietly bided his time and been chipping away at solid movies over time. While he may not command the screen like others or have that star-power quality, he has been in his share of well-loved movies.

Starting as a teen heartthrob mixed with some war soldier vibes, he has since gone on to star in various genres. These are the 22 best Josh Hartnett movies ranked for the Midwestern-born star, and where you can watch all of them right now.

1 – Black Hawk Down (2001)

Technically proficient, beautifully rendered, and full of jaw-dropping action sequences, this is near the peak of war movies. Telling the story of a group of soldiers who must survive after their helicopters went down in Somalia in 1993 – If you want to see Josh Hartnett at his career best, this is the place to do it.

2 – Sin City (2005)

There is nothing quite like this film adaptation of the beloved comic noir series. While it isn’t perfect, it does an incredible job of converting the story into a movie version that works much better than it should, telling four distinct stories in this infamous city.

3 – Oppenheimer (2023)

This story of the man who would go on to develop the atomic bomb is harrowing, bleak, and a thoughtful look at one of the darkest moments in American history. It holds nothing back in its disturbing content. It features tremendous, career-defining performances from Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and so many more.

4 – Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Inspired by some of history's most memorable pulpy crime dramas, this movie balances a terrific cast with some bloody good violence. While it may not reach the heights of its predecessors, it more than succeeds in carving its own daring and thrilling niche.

5 – Pearl Harbor (2001)

There’s no denying that this movie goes in a strange, almost Titanic-like direction instead of focusing on what it should have. That said, there is no doubt this is among the best Michael Bay films, with spectacular set pieces, a solid love triangle, and a decent representation of one of the most shocking events in American history.

6 – Oh Lucy! (2017)

This hilarious comedy follows Josh Hartnett as a man in Japan who meets a lonely woman in her English class that can change his life forever. Full of charming performances from the lesser-known cast and witty writing, this is a rare Hartnett movie that will put a smile on your face.

7 – The Virgin Suicides (1999)

Dark, twisted, heart-wrenching, and relentless, this is a fine film for the directorial debut of Sofia Coppola. It is also one of Hartnett's earliest and best films, telling the story of the five Lisbon sisters in the 1970s and the sinister mysteries surrounding them.

8 – Wrath of Man (2021)

Do you like violence and Jason Statham? Great, this is the gory revenge story you want to check out. While it may not do anything new to add to the prolific action careers of Statham and even Hartnett in a supporting role, it makes for a solid time.

9 – Most Wanted (2020)

This twisted and violent crime thriller follows a reporter who does whatever it takes to find the truth. In the process of trying to report on an innocent man who is being framed by corrupt police, he ends up in prison himself, where he faces turmoil and trouble.

10 – Stuck Between Stations (2011)

This Midwestern lower-budget film might have flown under the radar for some. While it doesn’t do too much unique in the romance genre, it does enough to warrant a watch. It follows a soldier and a grad student who encounter each other and develop feelings throughout the slow but well-padded romance film.

11 – Resurrecting The Champ (2007)

Heartfelt and often upbeat, this sports flick follows Hartnett as a down-and-out sports reporter who doesn’t have much going for him. That is until he comes across a homeless man, played by Samuel L. Jackson, who allows him to renew his career. Filled with some great performances by the pair, this is a solid sports film.

12 – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

This movie was, by and large, seen as the debut of Josh Hartnett in Hollywood. Landing a starring role in this sequel to the many other Michael Myers slasher flicks, this is one of the better movies in the troubled franchise as it brought back Jamie Lee Curtis and much of what made the series so frightening in the first place.

13 – She’s Missing (2019)

Lucy Fry’s Heidi loses a friend at a rodeo and then journeys across the dangerous desert to find the truth of her disappearance and, hopefully, save her life. The premise is solid, and the acting is generally good, but it doesn’t do anything too special in its rescue drama category.

14 – O (2001)

Emotional and dark, this is a bizarre take on the famous Othello play from Shakespeare but in a modern format. Instead of medieval characters, the battle of wits and betrayal between these characters happen on the basketball courts as a teen tries to convince his best friend that his girlfriend is cheating on him.

15 – Opération Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023)

Jason Statham is back once again as the action movie star his fans love him to be. It’s only too bad that it is about as generic as action thrillers can be. Statham and his best operatives go on a reasonably standard chase to stop a billionaire arms dealer.

16 – The Faculty (1998)

Featuring a rare appearance from Salma Hayek, this odd and lower-budget teen horror film follows a group of high school students fighting against alien invaders. It is as campy and weird as it sounds, able to be somewhat entertaining and cheesy sometimes.

17 – The Black Dahlia (2006)

This bleak and twisty take on the infamous Los Angeles murder case is about as implausible as it gets. While it tries to fill in the blanks with its cast of characters, the acting and writing don’t quite reach the heights necessary to make this mystery work.

18 – Wicker Park (2004)

This strange mystery drama follows a young man, played by Hartnett, whose first love goes missing. Then one day, he meets a woman who he believes to be her and tries to connect with her only to find out it likely isn’t her. His chase has some twists and turns, but the script isn’t nearly as clever as it wants to be.

19 – Here on Earth (2000)

Hartnett is a Minnesota boy himself, and he got to pay homage to this in this classic teen drama about a man who crashes his car into a diner and falls in love with the owner’s daughter, who works there. It is cheesy and as predictable as it gets, but some Midwestern charm is thrown into the mix.

20 – Mozart & The Whale (2005)

To its credit, Josh Hartnett does a solid job of playing a character with Asperger’s Syndrome and bringing light to autistic people in a progressive way. Unfortunately, it is a bit too cliche and stereotypical to go into the territory of excellence it could be entirely.

21 – 6 Below: Miracle on The Mountain (2017)

Hartnett gets to play a former pro hockey player in this survival drama about him getting strained in the middle of a blizzard. While tense, its pacing and lack of action might leave some wanting to watch better examples of this type of flick.

22 – 40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)

When it comes to misogynistic movies that haven’t exactly stood the test of time, this is the prime example of that. While funny at times, it is often quite bleak in its near-disturbing portrayal of men only thinking with their heads. Hartnett plays the not-so-charming Matt, a man who gives up intimacy for Lent, leading to some wild and not always as clever or funny temptations.