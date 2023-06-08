22 Best Justin Timberlake Movies Ranked and Where to Watch Them

Blasting to stardom through his time on the Mickey Mouse Club on the Disney Channel and later as one of the largest American boy groups of all time, NSYNC, Justin Timberlake quickly rose to fame in the early 2000s. But his career didn’t end with music and kids' shows.

JT soon found himself starring in a wide variety of movies, ranging from animated musicals to thoughtful looks at social media and even the occasional comedy or action flick. Here are the 22 best Justin Timberlake movies from across his career and where you can watch all of them.

1. The Social Network (2010)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Justin Timberlake finds himself as one of the leading guys in this dramatic retelling of Mark Zuckerberg and his rise as the creator of Facebook to become one of the richest people on the planet. The script is filled with drama, oozing with beautiful acting from the main cast, and a stunning example of how to do a dramatic, award-winning biographic film right.

2. Palmer (2021)

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Featuring perhaps the most mature and heartbreaking performance from Justin Timberlake, this underrated Apple TV original movie features him as a veteran who returns home and helps a young bullied boy find hope and a future. It is powerful, emotional, and full of surprises that are far better than it has any right to be.

3. Trolls (2016)

Where to Watch: Netflix

The animated family classic features Justin Timberlake as Branch, a troll who is reserved and pessimistic. His life is turned upside down as he ventures off with Poppy, played by the electrifying Anna Kendrick, to save their friends. The music and animation help this to be an impressive showstopper that is fun for everyone of all ages.

4. Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids (2016)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This gorgeous documentary musical follows Justin Timberlake and his band as they perform their last concerts in Las Vegas. It has the appeal and music that is loved by fans worldwide, while also showing a more personal side to Timberlake that you don’t see every day.

5. Trolls World Tour (2020)

Where to Watch: Peacock

This sequel to the beloved animated film tries to expand the horizon to explore six different troll tribes and the various music styles that they adore. This leads to a stellar soundtrack, filled with numerous visually-pleasing moments, but it doesn’t quite live up to the more focused approach of the original.

6. Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Justin Timberlake plays a smaller role compared to some of his other films in this musical comedy-drama about Oscar Isaac’s character looking for his big break in the industry. It blends its performances and tone quite impressively, switching between gags and heartfelt scenes with ease.

7. Friends With Benefits (2011)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Mila Kunis and Timberlake find themselves as coworkers jaded by love and swept up in the idea of becoming “friends with benefits.” Of course, this leads to a mostly predictable rom-com as feelings enter the mix, but the movie is still elevated immensely by their chemistry and jokes.

8. Shrek the Third (2007)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Love it or hate it, this third entry in the beloved Dreamworks animated series is by far the flashiest and most bombastic in the franchise. The music is fantastic, the laughs are genuine, and new additions like Timberlake’s Artie make this the final film in the series worth enjoying.

9. Black Snake Moan (2007)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

A jazz-infused period drama about a beaten woman who is found by an older man and taken in is far more powerful than it has any right to be, mostly because of the phenomenal performances by Timberlake, Christina Ricci, and Samuel L. Jackson.

10. In Time (2011)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This sci-fi flick has it all: Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried, drama, and the brilliant premise of a dystopian future where money buys you literal time on Earth. However, the overall execution slightly falls short of the promise it has, leading to a fun, exciting, and intriguing part of Timberlake’s career but still not quite as impressive as it could be.

11. Alpha Dog (2006)

Where to Watch: Max

This story of a group of delinquent teens who kidnap a poor kid whose brother won’t pay up on his debt is surprisingly heartfelt. This is mainly due to Timberlake who carries this movie on his back as the friend to the kidnapped kid and the anchor for everything that happens story-wise.

12. Trouble With the Curve (2012)

Where to Watch: Max

Timberlake plays more of a supporting role in this introspective sports drama featuring Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams as father and daughter in terrific fashion. There’s no denying that the movie itself doesn’t do anything too crazy or unique, but Adams and Eastwood are unforgettable.

13. Bad Teacher (2011)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

This bizarre but surprisingly funny role for Cameron Diaz as the naughty teacher who wants nothing more than to marry a rich man who will take care of her leads her to try and woo Timberlake’s character. Other than Diaz’s performance, though, this is a by-the-textbook adult comedy.

14. Wonder Wheel (2017)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This disparate storyline about four people who happen to be on Coney Island in the 1950s at the same time fails to properly connect all the plots satisfyingly. Though the actors are fantastic, this movie, albeit enjoyable, can feel a bit too disjointed at times.

15. The Open Road (2009)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This journey of Timberlake and Kate Mara on a trip to find his character’s estranged father is a surprisingly fun and goofy one. The chemistry between the two leads is nice and it makes for a passable comedic drama to watch on a date night, even if it’s nothing too special.

16. The Love Guru (2008)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Without a doubt, offensive, bizarre, and certainly not a movie that has held up too well culturally, there is at least some fun to be had in some of the goofs that land well. It is also fun to see Mike Myers and Justin Timberlake together in something not related to Shrek.

17. Yogi Bear (2010)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Far from the excellent animated roles that Justin Timberlake has played in the past, this 3D remake of the classic forest bear character sees Timberlake as his sidekick Boo Boo. The overall plot and execution are a bit underwhelming, even in the 3D animation department.

18. Edison (2005)

Where to Watch: Peacock

This movie has what it takes in the casting department, with stars like Timberlake, Kevin Spacey, Morgan Freeman, and LL Cool J, but it lacks the storyline to service these players well. The drama about infiltrating a corrupt police force is intriguing only some of the time.

19. The Book of Love (2016)

Where to Watch: Peacock

While this isn’t a movie that stars Justin Timberlake, he is credited with making the music for the film. The film itself is an alright one, with Jason Sudeikis and Maisie Williams starring in a pseudo-father and daughter relationship but lacking much to offer in the script. Thankfully, the music is decent.

20. Runner Runner (2013)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Ben Affleck and Justin Timberlake should be a recipe for success in a thrilling crime drama like this one, but it falls short when it comes to its storyline and writing which are as bland as they come. At least, Timberlake and Affleck play their roles to the best of their abilities.

21. Trolls: Holiday in Harmony (2021)

Where to Watch: Hulu

This holiday spin-off short film in the Trolls universe sees Queen Poppy and Timberlake’s Branch accidentally pick each other to give gifts. Short and sweet, it is a fun holiday ride in this beautifully animated universe, even if it lacks almost any real substance.

22. Model Behavior (2000)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This was by and large the film debut of Justin Timberlake, who was already stealing hearts through his music. This Disney Channel original movie saw him as the leading man in between two lookalike teens who swap lives. It is a fun watch, but certainly on the lesser end of Disney Channel films.